|Goat Spotted In Kwara Trying To Steal From A Pot Of Cassava On Fire (Photo) by sugarbelly: 5:54pm
The goat is fearless...
http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/03/blog-post.html
2 Likes
|Re: Goat Spotted In Kwara Trying To Steal From A Pot Of Cassava On Fire (Photo) by sugarbelly: 5:54pm
This goat for die ohh... Lol
|Re: Goat Spotted In Kwara Trying To Steal From A Pot Of Cassava On Fire (Photo) by EDSONSMITH(m): 5:57pm
the Goat dey mad, e no know say recession dey
5 Likes
|Re: Goat Spotted In Kwara Trying To Steal From A Pot Of Cassava On Fire (Photo) by PetrePan(m): 5:58pm
Lol..naso some pple foolish also..trying to take from where their hands can't get to.
|Re: Goat Spotted In Kwara Trying To Steal From A Pot Of Cassava On Fire (Photo) by 2kaybiel(m): 6:07pm
end time goat
5 Likes
|Re: Goat Spotted In Kwara Trying To Steal From A Pot Of Cassava On Fire (Photo) by Apple1992(m): 6:07pm
what a daring goat!
1 Like
|Re: Goat Spotted In Kwara Trying To Steal From A Pot Of Cassava On Fire (Photo) by luwiizy(m): 6:20pm
;DCORRUPTION
1 Like
|Re: Goat Spotted In Kwara Trying To Steal From A Pot Of Cassava On Fire (Photo) by tolugar: 6:21pm
"A stubborn goat hears well in the pot of soup"
2 Likes
|Re: Goat Spotted In Kwara Trying To Steal From A Pot Of Cassava On Fire (Photo) by xstry(m): 6:45pm
Kai
|Re: Goat Spotted In Kwara Trying To Steal From A Pot Of Cassava On Fire (Photo) by surrogatesng: 6:45pm
lol
|Re: Goat Spotted In Kwara Trying To Steal From A Pot Of Cassava On Fire (Photo) by blackboi(m): 6:45pm
nothing man kind no go never see
|Re: Goat Spotted In Kwara Trying To Steal From A Pot Of Cassava On Fire (Photo) by Emu4life(m): 6:45pm
Na 9ja nah! lol
|Re: Goat Spotted In Kwara Trying To Steal From A Pot Of Cassava On Fire (Photo) by obembet(m): 6:45pm
Eran iyawo Osogbo
1 Like
|Re: Goat Spotted In Kwara Trying To Steal From A Pot Of Cassava On Fire (Photo) by talk2rotman(m): 6:46pm
dis gold bold pass buhari mehn
|Re: Goat Spotted In Kwara Trying To Steal From A Pot Of Cassava On Fire (Photo) by Splinz(m): 6:46pm
The goat be like: I'd die with this cassava today.
1 Like
|Re: Goat Spotted In Kwara Trying To Steal From A Pot Of Cassava On Fire (Photo) by amdoyin82(m): 6:46pm
Rugged goat. Dis kin goat go want fight person oo
1 Like
|Re: Goat Spotted In Kwara Trying To Steal From A Pot Of Cassava On Fire (Photo) by smartmey61(m): 6:46pm
some call EFCC OR DSS PLS. SHE CHOP YAM.
|Re: Goat Spotted In Kwara Trying To Steal From A Pot Of Cassava On Fire (Photo) by Slowgoat: 6:46pm
This is all Buhari fault
1 Like
|Re: Goat Spotted In Kwara Trying To Steal From A Pot Of Cassava On Fire (Photo) by Hades2016(m): 6:46pm
Recession hold goat too
|Re: Goat Spotted In Kwara Trying To Steal From A Pot Of Cassava On Fire (Photo) by iamnicer: 6:46pm
ALL I SEE IS A GOAT ABOUT TO DIE SOMEWHERE IN KWARA
1 Like
|Re: Goat Spotted In Kwara Trying To Steal From A Pot Of Cassava On Fire (Photo) by YUNGLURD(m): 6:46pm
tolugar:make DSS come investigate dis guy...ur signature no speak well at all
|Re: Goat Spotted In Kwara Trying To Steal From A Pot Of Cassava On Fire (Photo) by DannyJ19(m): 6:47pm
|Re: Goat Spotted In Kwara Trying To Steal From A Pot Of Cassava On Fire (Photo) by mailingdgreat: 6:47pm
Abeg make una no blame d goat jhor. Country hard and leftover food don scarce
|Re: Goat Spotted In Kwara Trying To Steal From A Pot Of Cassava On Fire (Photo) by smartmey61(m): 6:47pm
kanicorp9:nice one
|Re: Goat Spotted In Kwara Trying To Steal From A Pot Of Cassava On Fire (Photo) by NotOfThis(f): 6:47pm
LOL. It was probably hungry.
|Re: Goat Spotted In Kwara Trying To Steal From A Pot Of Cassava On Fire (Photo) by money121(m): 6:47pm
Recession
End time Goat
|Re: Goat Spotted In Kwara Trying To Steal From A Pot Of Cassava On Fire (Photo) by internetgangste: 6:47pm
Despirate times, despirate measures
sugarbelly:
|Re: Goat Spotted In Kwara Trying To Steal From A Pot Of Cassava On Fire (Photo) by Alitair(m): 6:48pm
Recession
|Re: Goat Spotted In Kwara Trying To Steal From A Pot Of Cassava On Fire (Photo) by dhtml18(m): 6:49pm
my goat does worse!
|Re: Goat Spotted In Kwara Trying To Steal From A Pot Of Cassava On Fire (Photo) by absoluteSuccess: 6:49pm
Recession in the highest...
