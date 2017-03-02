Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry (7402 Views)

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday, raided the residence of General Sarki Mukhtar and recovered jewelry worth millions of naira





By Yusha'u A. Ibrahim, Kano



Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday, raided the residence of former National Security Adviser (NSA), retired General Sarki Mukhtar, and recovered jewelry worth millions of naira.



A source in the commission hinted Daily Trust yesterday that the operation took place around 5pm, Wednesday, adding that a number of documents were also recovered.



"Among the documents were certificates of occupancy (C of O) of some houses located in Kano, Kaduna and Abuja," the source added.



According to the source, the commission acted on tip-off by a whistle blower.



Mukhtar was a former security adviser to former President Umaru Musa Yar'adua.



http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/health/efcc-raids-mukhtars-house-recovers-millions-worth-of-jewelry/187570.html





FIRE ON EFCC. 7 Likes

yauwa Magu. Kayi mungani 5 Likes

This guy is one of the most powerful people in Nigeria. Magu is really all out. 8 Likes

Time to promulgate Death By Hanging for all looters. 7 Likes

But where is lalasticlala sef

hmmm

Very good.





God bless PMB, Magu, APC, Jagaban PYO. 7 Likes 1 Share









So it's now a crime to own "jewelry"









Security agency in other countries raid for drug, weapons et al



But here we raid for bracelets and rings ?







Ok ooh

Lol.





Repeated exposure to an antigen builds up immunity.



Millions, billions don't shake Nigerians any more.



Let's hear death sentence or life imprisonment then our ears would perk up. 1 Like

Corrupt politician should be killed. Azap

Madu ' s tactics are never going to win the war on corruption, someone please educate him.





Please let's be more specific



Another "L" to scum retards (PDP)

Pics of jewelries or I don't ..... It

But i get jeweries o

I no go talk 1 Like 1 Share

I miss Skimpledawg

The whistle is loud enough. 1 Like

Whistle blowers. May they never come close to me

Keneking:

They will soon come scream GEJ!



This tactics on fighting corruption is going to backfire big time.I hope they have concrete evidence.



But then again its very good,let them keep on exposing themselves.



May God punish and disgrace all past,present and future corrupt leaders!

BabaCommander:

I never k new one can loot jewelries as well from the FG, Im just thinking aloud ohhh 1 Like

This ar people that put us into recession

naijaking1:

Madu ' s tactics are never going to win the war on corruption, someone please educate him. If not sensible you who else? If not sensible you who else? 1 Like