₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,755,518 members, 3,395,836 topics. Date: Thursday, 02 March 2017 at 07:00 PM

EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry (7402 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by Islie: 6:01pm
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday, raided the residence of General Sarki Mukhtar and recovered jewelry worth millions of naira


By Yusha'u A. Ibrahim, Kano

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday, raided the residence of former National Security Adviser (NSA), retired General Sarki Mukhtar, and recovered jewelry worth millions of naira.

A source in the commission hinted Daily Trust yesterday that the operation took place around 5pm, Wednesday, adding that a number of documents were also recovered.

"Among the documents were certificates of occupancy (C of O) of some houses located in Kano, Kaduna and Abuja," the source added.

According to the source, the commission acted on tip-off by a whistle blower.

Mukhtar was a former security adviser to former President Umaru Musa Yar'adua.


http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/health/efcc-raids-mukhtars-house-recovers-millions-worth-of-jewelry/187570.html


Pic: Sarki at a security meeting while National Security Adviser

Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by madridguy(m): 6:02pm
FIRE ON EFCC.

7 Likes

Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by xstry(m): 6:02pm
yauwa Magu. Kayi mungani grin

5 Likes

Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by EazyMoh(m): 6:09pm
This guy is one of the most powerful people in Nigeria. Magu is really all out.

8 Likes

Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by Firefire(m): 6:17pm
Time to promulgate Death By Hanging for all looters.

7 Likes

Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by Keneking: 6:19pm
But where is lalasticlala sef
Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by miqos02(m): 6:27pm
hmmm
Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by jejemanito: 6:28pm
undecided
Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by Kagarko(m): 6:28pm
Very good.


God bless PMB, Magu, APC, Jagaban PYO.

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by petrov10: 6:28pm
Efcc went to Raid jewelry

undecided

So it's now a crime to own "jewelry"




Security agency in other countries raid for drug, weapons et al

But here we raid for bracelets and rings ? undecided



Efcc pls stop fooling around and get busy

7 Likes

Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by link2ok22: 6:29pm
Ok ooh
Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by casttlebarbz(m): 6:29pm
angry

Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by armadeo(m): 6:29pm
Lol.


Repeated exposure to an antigen builds up immunity.

Millions, billions don't shake Nigerians any more.

Let's hear death sentence or life imprisonment then our ears would perk up.

1 Like

Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by WildChild00(m): 6:29pm
smiley
Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by obagangan: 6:30pm
Corrupt politician should be killed. Azap
Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by naijaking1: 6:30pm
Madu ' s tactics are never going to win the war on corruption, someone please educate him.
Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by izzou(m): 6:30pm
angry

Please let's be more specific

I almost thought it was Dasuki
Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by bi0nics: 6:30pm
Another "L" to scum retards (PDP)
Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by devigblegble: 6:30pm
Pics of jewelries or I don't ..... It
Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by BabaCommander: 6:30pm
But i get jeweries o
Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by loomer: 6:31pm
I no go talk

1 Like 1 Share

Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by ginajet(f): 6:31pm
I miss Skimpledawg cry
Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by jericco1(m): 6:31pm
The whistle is loud enough.

1 Like

Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by Alitair(m): 6:31pm
Whistle blowers. May they never come close to me
Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by hadex90(m): 6:31pm
Keneking:
But where is lalasticlala sef
please i dont understand o, who is lalasticlala?
Keneking:
But where is lalasticlala sef
please i dont understand o, who is lalasticlala?
Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by AceRoyal: 6:31pm
They will soon come scream GEJ!

This tactics on fighting corruption is going to backfire big time.I hope they have concrete evidence.

But then again its very good,let them keep on exposing themselves.

May God punish and disgrace all past,present and future corrupt leaders!
Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by mr1759: 6:32pm
grin grin am a whistle blower I gave a blow towards tinubu direction but Efcc rejected me
Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by dollyjoy(f): 6:32pm
BabaCommander:
But i get jeweries o
We are not referring to Aba made here.
Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by erico2k2(m): 6:32pm
I never k new one can loot jewelries as well from the FG, Im just thinking aloud ohhh

1 Like

Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by makdcash(m): 6:32pm
This ar people that put us into recession
Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by agabaI23(m): 6:32pm
naijaking1:
Madu ' s tactics are never going to win the war on corruption, someone please educate him.
If not sensible you who else?

1 Like

Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by moshav22: 6:33pm
EFCC Dey hustle waka

(0) (1) (Reply)

Borno Seven Buried Amid Sorrow, Tears / Derivation: Niger Delta Christian Leaders Warn Northern Governors / Gunmen Murder Kwara Commissioner Of Police

Viewing this topic: truenorth, richiearmany14, ruz(m), property123, ajanma2(m), osibenaezekiel, sisisioge, bhella10, Lordsocrates, Newbiee, ladesson(m), mushluv, stellare, hedonistic, Akanbiogun, WINDSOW(m), IMO22(m), Sultanchidi(m), femu(m), gab19, MrDavidson, next2u, Deem, Sharming95(m), dejieo, BCISLTD, siralabai(m), grosebiz(m), down4bj, iamord(m), ItsMeAboki(m), Flyguy1(m), phemocheee(m), HisMajesty1(m), kingPhidel(m), Flyemmyrate(m), Correspondence(m), Lighthouseman, NAVYdogg, Elsufyan(m), dontfkcolrn(m), bodefakorede(m), mjoshuasimon, Lincoln275(m), KelvinC1(m), akpamfet(m), angelgabriel26(m), ebube89(f), dondo83(m), Lafem(m), Ateeku06, bargi, Ruicosta10(m), uwajeh(m), okeyjoel89(m), annyplenty(m), segun0001, esuLAAROYE(f), Islamicpope(m), Lustig(m), AdiDami, colossus2, debh(m), yommex247, drarchallus(m), mat2lock(m), thernee, speaktoinzaghi(m), overdrive(m), last35, beeoohtee(m), Sosqui, andresia(m), bulletproofmonk, aydought, Adekdammy, Yakzo(m), GameGod(m), froshricky22(f), sunpass(m), Bobo001, packerdency(m), walexpal(m), ruffDiamond, origima, wayaa007(m), chordrylateral, carboblanko(m), kaydguru, SirVintageCock, PrinceAbinibi, benizu(m), prettyboi1989(m), Oliandre(m), hisgrace090, Kudan, unclezuma, julioralph(m), kayzbrian(m), raphealolami(m), sheddo619(m), signature2012(m), Gagame(m), Chimexstano(m), btoks and 260 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.