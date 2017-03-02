₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by Islie: 6:01pm
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday, raided the residence of General Sarki Mukhtar and recovered jewelry worth millions of naira
By Yusha'u A. Ibrahim, Kano
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday, raided the residence of former National Security Adviser (NSA), retired General Sarki Mukhtar, and recovered jewelry worth millions of naira.
A source in the commission hinted Daily Trust yesterday that the operation took place around 5pm, Wednesday, adding that a number of documents were also recovered.
"Among the documents were certificates of occupancy (C of O) of some houses located in Kano, Kaduna and Abuja," the source added.
According to the source, the commission acted on tip-off by a whistle blower.
Mukhtar was a former security adviser to former President Umaru Musa Yar'adua.
http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/health/efcc-raids-mukhtars-house-recovers-millions-worth-of-jewelry/187570.html
Pic: Sarki at a security meeting while National Security Adviser
|Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by madridguy(m): 6:02pm
FIRE ON EFCC.
7 Likes
|Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by xstry(m): 6:02pm
yauwa Magu. Kayi mungani
5 Likes
|Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by EazyMoh(m): 6:09pm
This guy is one of the most powerful people in Nigeria. Magu is really all out.
8 Likes
|Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by Firefire(m): 6:17pm
Time to promulgate Death By Hanging for all looters.
7 Likes
|Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by Keneking: 6:19pm
But where is lalasticlala sef
|Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by miqos02(m): 6:27pm
hmmm
|Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by jejemanito: 6:28pm
|Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by Kagarko(m): 6:28pm
Very good.
God bless PMB, Magu, APC, Jagaban PYO.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by petrov10: 6:28pm
Efcc went to Raid jewelry
So it's now a crime to own "jewelry"
Security agency in other countries raid for drug, weapons et al
But here we raid for bracelets and rings ?
Efcc pls stop fooling around and get busy
7 Likes
|Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by link2ok22: 6:29pm
Ok ooh
|Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by casttlebarbz(m): 6:29pm
|Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by armadeo(m): 6:29pm
Lol.
Repeated exposure to an antigen builds up immunity.
Millions, billions don't shake Nigerians any more.
Let's hear death sentence or life imprisonment then our ears would perk up.
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by WildChild00(m): 6:29pm
|Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by obagangan: 6:30pm
Corrupt politician should be killed. Azap
|Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by naijaking1: 6:30pm
Madu ' s tactics are never going to win the war on corruption, someone please educate him.
|Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by izzou(m): 6:30pm
Please let's be more specific
I almost thought it was Dasuki
|Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by bi0nics: 6:30pm
Another "L" to scum retards (PDP)
|Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by devigblegble: 6:30pm
Pics of jewelries or I don't ..... It
|Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by BabaCommander: 6:30pm
But i get jeweries o
|Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by loomer: 6:31pm
I no go talk
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by ginajet(f): 6:31pm
I miss Skimpledawg
|Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by jericco1(m): 6:31pm
The whistle is loud enough.
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by Alitair(m): 6:31pm
Whistle blowers. May they never come close to me
|Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by hadex90(m): 6:31pm
|Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by AceRoyal: 6:31pm
They will soon come scream GEJ!
This tactics on fighting corruption is going to backfire big time.I hope they have concrete evidence.
But then again its very good,let them keep on exposing themselves.
May God punish and disgrace all past,present and future corrupt leaders!
|Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by mr1759: 6:32pm
am a whistle blower I gave a blow towards tinubu direction but Efcc rejected me
|Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by dollyjoy(f): 6:32pm
BabaCommander:We are not referring to Aba made here.
|Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by erico2k2(m): 6:32pm
I never k new one can loot jewelries as well from the FG, Im just thinking aloud ohhh
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by makdcash(m): 6:32pm
This ar people that put us into recession
|Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by agabaI23(m): 6:32pm
naijaking1:If not sensible you who else?
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Raids Mukhtar's House, Recovers Millions Worth Of Jewelry by moshav22: 6:33pm
EFCC Dey hustle waka
