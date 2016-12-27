Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dangote Truck Kills Mukhtar Abdulkarim, Ex Senator (photo) (28827 Views)

A truck belonging to Dangote Group Plc, on Friday, crushed Mr. Mukhtar Abdulkarim, a Second Republic Senator, to death. Mr. Abdulkarim, along with his brother and driver, was traveling between Kano and Zamfara states on Friday when the truck rammed into his car, killing him instantly.



His brother, Mr. Buhari Abdulkarim, an architect, and his driver were injured in the accident. Both are are said to be receiving medical attention at Uthman Dan Fodio University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto.



The late senator, an indigene of Talata Mafara, was born in Zurmi, Zamfara State. He was a civil servant, politician, educator, and active culture enthusiast. He was also a poet and novelist. Some of his literary works include The Best of Those Days, Gone Beyond Redemption, The Poems of Reflection, The Politics Of Skyline, The Poems For The New Generation, The Books Of Poems For Inspiration, The Men Who Have Failed, Ayashe: Crying Over The Lost Glory, and Bagobiri For Sale And Other Poems.



Hmm RIP



When will those trucks and the drivers be subjected to routine checks and training? 9 Likes

ritualist truck 22 Likes 1 Share

May their souls rest in peace and may God comfort the family.



Too many instances of accidents involving Dangote Trucks / it's either the trucks are not roadworthy or the driver's are incompetent. 21 Likes

Rip 1 Like 1 Share

na wa

Life is too short!! Live every moment like its your last cos it truly might be your last. 2 Likes 1 Share

The management of Dangote Group should educate their drivers on speed control .They speed too much. 2 Likes

can we now say that Dangote is a ritualist?? the way some people say when Peace Mass Transit is involved in accident?? 19 Likes

When will those trucks and the drivers be subjected to routine checks and training? They've already received the training they require. They're simply launching a well orchestrated Islamic jihad on the highways.



While their herdsmen brothers execute their own jihad in villages and farms, that of the city is handled by boko haram. They've already received the training they require. They're simply launching a well orchestrated Islamic jihad on the highways.While their herdsmen brothers execute their own jihad in villages and farms, that of the city is handled by boko haram. 20 Likes

When will those trucks and the drivers be subjected to routine checks and training? Most of the DANGOTE'S DRIVERS are young and full of life.



Just Imagine what a young man can do with a Mercedes Most of the DANGOTE'S DRIVERS are young and full of life.Just Imagine what a young man can do with a Mercedes 2 Likes

While their herdsmen brothers execute their own jihad in villages and farms, that of the city is handled by boko haram. What other name can I call a one who thinks like this other than a 'bigot'?

Yet u expect me to reason with u and intellectually engage u in meaningful discourse. Its a big 'NO'. My wife will be very disappointed with me if I fail to be selective of pple I engage with. What other name can I call a one who thinks like this other than a 'bigot'?Yet u expect me to reason with u and intellectually engage u in meaningful discourse. Its a big 'NO'. My wife will be very disappointed with me if I fail to be selective of pple I engage with. 40 Likes 2 Shares

I have an igbo friend who drives one of the Dangote trucks please what is his mission? 32 Likes

Yet u expect me to reason with u and intellectually engage u in meaningful discourse. Its a big 'NO'. My wife will be very disappointed with me if I fail to be selective of pple I engage with. Stop trying to impress, bro. It pays with a worthless coin.

I may accord you credits for being quite amusing, but that does not change the fact that you need a few lectures on rationality. You can't give what you don't have. Stop trying to impress, bro. It pays with a worthless coin.I may accord you credits for being quite amusing, but that does not change the fact that you need a few lectures on rationality. You can't give what you don't have. 4 Likes

Does dangote employ his driver's base on competency or ethnicity?

It's high time the FG should call dangote to other, his trucks have cost so mush death in this nation. And the authority always keep quite. when TB Joshua church collapse many. people were calling for his head, the truth is dangote trucks has cost so mush death yet no one is seeking justice for the victims. this is weekness in the highest level. GOD is watching. 3 Likes

Its mostly Dangote trucks that are responsible for road carnages. Hope its not a form of ritual killing?

Why not crush and kill Aisha buhari or that yeye old man calling him self president without no achievement.....







Any way RIP to the ex senator 3 Likes

Dangote sha

hmmn! Dangote truck again!!!

dangote truck crushing people since 18Bc

Hope say prophecy no dey come to pass

Sad one

If those truck drivers endeavour to inspect their vehicle before driving it, accidents will definitely reduce... Truck drivers have killed so many pple due to negligence.

It's becoming one too many...why always dangote trucks?..i'm sure we have other trucks plying these roads. someone somewhere better do something about it. 1 Like

Hausa big men are so numerous that Dangote trucks cant miss them. Yet the country is hungry for change. What a shame.



Inalillahi wa inna Illayhi ra ji ooun.

Dangbese

I'm suspecting this is a coordinated Islamic attack

Yoruba and ritual

Buhari Suppse Probe dis dangote o. Him truck drivers Jus de Kill People like Ant.

Good.... wish it will even B a serving senator. maybe now something can be done about this killer dangote trucks ... almost in daily basis a family of in tears due to the recklessness of this dangote truck drivers. And asides our usual social media rants , 'RIPs', nobody does anything...and the cycle continues 2 Likes