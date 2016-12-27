₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,715,577 members, 3,277,635 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 December 2016 at 12:52 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dangote Truck Kills Mukhtar Abdulkarim, Ex Senator (photo) (28827 Views)
Saleh Abdu Lukat Weds Nana Asmau Mukhtar Shagari - Photos / The Look On Buhari's Face As Abdulkarim Dauda Marches Past / Buhari At The Decoration Of Abdulkarim Dauda, Chief Personal Security Officer (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Dangote Truck Kills Mukhtar Abdulkarim, Ex Senator (photo) by GisthoodBlog: 8:30pm On Dec 27
A truck belonging to Dangote Group Plc, on Friday, crushed Mr. Mukhtar Abdulkarim, a Second Republic Senator, to death. Mr. Abdulkarim, along with his brother and driver, was traveling between Kano and Zamfara states on Friday when the truck rammed into his car, killing him instantly.
http://saharareporters.com/2016/12/27/dangote-group-truck-crushes-2nd-republic-senator-death
1 Share
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills Mukhtar Abdulkarim, Ex Senator (photo) by pacino26(m): 8:38pm On Dec 27
Hmm RIP
When will those trucks and the drivers be subjected to routine checks and training?
9 Likes
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills Mukhtar Abdulkarim, Ex Senator (photo) by kogistar: 8:38pm On Dec 27
ritualist truck
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills Mukhtar Abdulkarim, Ex Senator (photo) by three: 8:42pm On Dec 27
May their souls rest in peace and may God comfort the family.
Too many instances of accidents involving Dangote Trucks / it's either the trucks are not roadworthy or the driver's are incompetent.
21 Likes
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills Mukhtar Abdulkarim, Ex Senator (photo) by seunowa: 8:43pm On Dec 27
Rip
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills Mukhtar Abdulkarim, Ex Senator (photo) by DozieInc(m): 8:43pm On Dec 27
na wa
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills Mukhtar Abdulkarim, Ex Senator (photo) by littlewonders: 8:48pm On Dec 27
Life is too short!! Live every moment like its your last cos it truly might be your last.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills Mukhtar Abdulkarim, Ex Senator (photo) by Cadamlk: 8:53pm On Dec 27
The management of Dangote Group should educate their drivers on speed control .They speed too much.
2 Likes
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills Mukhtar Abdulkarim, Ex Senator (photo) by basilo102: 9:01pm On Dec 27
can we now say that Dangote is a ritualist?? the way some people say when Peace Mass Transit is involved in accident??
19 Likes
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills Mukhtar Abdulkarim, Ex Senator (photo) by EdCure: 9:10pm On Dec 27
pacino26:They've already received the training they require. They're simply launching a well orchestrated Islamic jihad on the highways.
While their herdsmen brothers execute their own jihad in villages and farms, that of the city is handled by boko haram.
20 Likes
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills Mukhtar Abdulkarim, Ex Senator (photo) by EVILFOREST: 9:15pm On Dec 27
pacino26:Most of the DANGOTE'S DRIVERS are young and full of life.
Just Imagine what a young man can do with a Mercedes
2 Likes
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills Mukhtar Abdulkarim, Ex Senator (photo) by NOETHNICITY(m): 9:33pm On Dec 27
EdCure:What other name can I call a one who thinks like this other than a 'bigot'?
Yet u expect me to reason with u and intellectually engage u in meaningful discourse. Its a big 'NO'. My wife will be very disappointed with me if I fail to be selective of pple I engage with.
40 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills Mukhtar Abdulkarim, Ex Senator (photo) by rusher14: 9:35pm On Dec 27
EdCure:
I have an igbo friend who drives one of the Dangote trucks please what is his mission?
32 Likes
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills Mukhtar Abdulkarim, Ex Senator (photo) by EdCure: 9:50pm On Dec 27
NOETHNICITY:Stop trying to impress, bro. It pays with a worthless coin.
I may accord you credits for being quite amusing, but that does not change the fact that you need a few lectures on rationality. You can't give what you don't have.
4 Likes
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills Mukhtar Abdulkarim, Ex Senator (photo) by Dildo(m): 9:51pm On Dec 27
Does dangote employ his driver's base on competency or ethnicity?
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills Mukhtar Abdulkarim, Ex Senator (photo) by Lloydfather: 10:05pm On Dec 27
It's high time the FG should call dangote to other, his trucks have cost so mush death in this nation. And the authority always keep quite. when TB Joshua church collapse many. people were calling for his head, the truth is dangote trucks has cost so mush death yet no one is seeking justice for the victims. this is weekness in the highest level. GOD is watching.
3 Likes
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills Mukhtar Abdulkarim, Ex Senator (photo) by Noblesoul123: 10:08pm On Dec 27
Its mostly Dangote trucks that are responsible for road carnages. Hope its not a form of ritual killing?
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills Mukhtar Abdulkarim, Ex Senator (photo) by favourmic: 10:08pm On Dec 27
Why not crush and kill Aisha buhari or that yeye old man calling him self president without no achievement.....
Any way RIP to the ex senator
3 Likes
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills Mukhtar Abdulkarim, Ex Senator (photo) by adonbilivit: 10:09pm On Dec 27
Dangote sha
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills Mukhtar Abdulkarim, Ex Senator (photo) by Philistine(m): 10:10pm On Dec 27
hmmn! Dangote truck again!!!
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills Mukhtar Abdulkarim, Ex Senator (photo) by uzoormah(m): 10:10pm On Dec 27
dangote truck crushing people since 18Bc
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills Mukhtar Abdulkarim, Ex Senator (photo) by Becoted001: 10:10pm On Dec 27
Hope say prophecy no dey come to pass
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills Mukhtar Abdulkarim, Ex Senator (photo) by Pamela9os(f): 10:10pm On Dec 27
Sad one
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills Mukhtar Abdulkarim, Ex Senator (photo) by Silentscreamer(f): 10:10pm On Dec 27
If those truck drivers endeavour to inspect their vehicle before driving it, accidents will definitely reduce... Truck drivers have killed so many pple due to negligence.
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills Mukhtar Abdulkarim, Ex Senator (photo) by Martinola(m): 10:11pm On Dec 27
It's becoming one too many...why always dangote trucks?..i'm sure we have other trucks plying these roads. someone somewhere better do something about it.
1 Like
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills Mukhtar Abdulkarim, Ex Senator (photo) by NotComplaining: 10:12pm On Dec 27
Hausa big men are so numerous that Dangote trucks cant miss them. Yet the country is hungry for change. What a shame.
Inalillahi wa inna Illayhi ra ji ooun.
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills Mukhtar Abdulkarim, Ex Senator (photo) by missioner(m): 10:13pm On Dec 27
Dangbese
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills Mukhtar Abdulkarim, Ex Senator (photo) by goingape1: 10:13pm On Dec 27
I'm suspecting this is a coordinated Islamic attack
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills Mukhtar Abdulkarim, Ex Senator (photo) by osazsky: 10:14pm On Dec 27
Yoruba and ritual
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills Mukhtar Abdulkarim, Ex Senator (photo) by FemiLastBorn(m): 10:14pm On Dec 27
Buhari Suppse Probe dis dangote o. Him truck drivers Jus de Kill People like Ant.
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills Mukhtar Abdulkarim, Ex Senator (photo) by tobimillar: 10:14pm On Dec 27
Good.... wish it will even B a serving senator. maybe now something can be done about this killer dangote trucks ... almost in daily basis a family of in tears due to the recklessness of this dangote truck drivers. And asides our usual social media rants , 'RIPs', nobody does anything...and the cycle continues
2 Likes
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills Mukhtar Abdulkarim, Ex Senator (photo) by Femich18(m): 10:14pm On Dec 27
kogistar:Typical African man, everything is ritual or black magic to them
7 Likes
Nigerian Governors At Presidential Inauguration In Niger Republic (pix) / If You Drink APC, You Will Die - Patience Jonathan / I Will Declare My Assets Publicly As Promised - Buhari
Viewing this topic: mastermind2020(m), stEmmy96(m), kennylawal(m), WORLDHISTORY101(m), ovodino, temmyben(f), saxwizard(m), smileyoo, Milllz, Dosoq(f), StFrank2(m), emperorgoke(m), Tosejik, bibiking7(m), onexile, olamik123(m), IamforGod, shugaboy6102(m), Naus(m), fredoooooo, Amelian(f), kettle84(m), rexfada(m), LifeofAirforce1(m), Dicksonnet, Ennyhorlar(m), wonderiyke(m), dsenator, emma4eva(m), pender(m), ohuegbeair(m), jaycuity(f), bronx07(m), chibuzorAbia, SirRoberto(m) and 89 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12