|Saraki Claims He Borrowed N5b From Dangote To Fund Buhari's Election - Sahara R. by jcflex(m): 7:40pm
Theft Of Paris Club Refund: Saraki Claimed He Borrowed N5b From Dangote To Fund Buhari's Election
http://saharareporters.com/2017/03/02/theft-paris-club-refund-saraki-claimed-he-borrowed-n5b-dangote-fund-buharis-election
|Re: Saraki Claims He Borrowed N5b From Dangote To Fund Buhari's Election - Sahara R. by carmag(m): 7:43pm
.""Apart from state governors who individually pocketed as much as N400m in some cases, Senate President Bukola Saraki grabbed for himself at least N3.5 billion. One investigator told our correspondent that the senator converted his haul into dollars and may have laundered the funds through Dubai and Germany.""
politicians further enriching developed countries while we cry for recession and scarcity of dollars
..APC will out do PDP in corruption
.
|Re: Saraki Claims He Borrowed N5b From Dangote To Fund Buhari's Election - Sahara R. by jcflex(m): 7:43pm
Lalasticlala, come and listen to your friend SP sermon
|Re: Saraki Claims He Borrowed N5b From Dangote To Fund Buhari's Election - Sahara R. by sarrki(m): 7:46pm
Sarai is a criminal
He his a drowning man
|Re: Saraki Claims He Borrowed N5b From Dangote To Fund Buhari's Election - Sahara R. by sarrki(m): 7:46pm
carmag:
What's this?
|Re: Saraki Claims He Borrowed N5b From Dangote To Fund Buhari's Election - Sahara R. by sarrki(m): 7:48pm
Saraki your time is up
You are a criminal since time immerorial
You stole government money and you are claiming you spent it on election
You are a criminal bukola
|Re: Saraki Claims He Borrowed N5b From Dangote To Fund Buhari's Election - Sahara R. by nextprince: 7:50pm
Rubbish.
|Re: Saraki Claims He Borrowed N5b From Dangote To Fund Buhari's Election - Sahara R. by Soklin(m): 7:51pm
God punish all of dem
|Re: Saraki Claims He Borrowed N5b From Dangote To Fund Buhari's Election - Sahara R. by sarrki(m): 7:51pm
Chai buky buky you are a criminal
|Re: Saraki Claims He Borrowed N5b From Dangote To Fund Buhari's Election - Sahara R. by doctokwus: 7:51pm
Anybody that is surprised by this is a fool.
What we just ended up doing is transfer of corruption from the PDP to the APC.
Saraki is one of the biggest thieves bestowed on Nigeria.
Where PMB lost his corruption fight and his much hyped integrity is wen he made it known thru body language and action that as long as u are of APC,u are corruption free.
Buratai,Kyari,Saraki,fmr PDP govs,now ministers,Oyegun, Enelamah,Adeosun,Amaechi,Fashola,Babachir,board and parastatal appointees,etc,all av been tainted with evidences of corrupt deeds,some even after PMB took office and continuing under his sick watch,but all are now walking,working and still looting free,as this report shows.
Just hope Osinbajo does not get stained with the heavy stench of APC/PMB corrupt cabal.
|Re: Saraki Claims He Borrowed N5b From Dangote To Fund Buhari's Election - Sahara R. by seunmsg(m): 7:52pm
I still don't understand how Saraki was able to benefit from the Paris club loan refund. I thought the refund was to state government, was any refund made to the national assembly as well? Abeg, someone that understand should please help me.
|Re: Saraki Claims He Borrowed N5b From Dangote To Fund Buhari's Election - Sahara R. by swagagolic01: 7:54pm
Apc, party of saints
|Re: Saraki Claims He Borrowed N5b From Dangote To Fund Buhari's Election - Sahara R. by JideAmuGiaka: 7:54pm
Is it a gift or bribe?.
|Re: Saraki Claims He Borrowed N5b From Dangote To Fund Buhari's Election - Sahara R. by fuckbulhary: 7:55pm
So you funded saint dullard's election with 5b?zombies una eyes still never open.
|Re: Saraki Claims He Borrowed N5b From Dangote To Fund Buhari's Election - Sahara R. by edoboy33(m): 7:58pm
lies lies lies from the pit of hell
|Re: Saraki Claims He Borrowed N5b From Dangote To Fund Buhari's Election - Sahara R. by BeeBeeOoh(m): 8:00pm
It's no longer a new thing that Saint Bubu's campaign was funded with stolen funds & the funny thing is that he claims to be fighting corruption. People, Isn't it obvious??
http://dailypost.ng/2016/02/07/2015-elections-amaechi-spent-150m-on-apc-campaign-wike/
http://www.herald.ng/dollarization-apc-primaries-amaehi-vanquished-atiku-saibuhari/
|Re: Saraki Claims He Borrowed N5b From Dangote To Fund Buhari's Election - Sahara R. by afroniger: 8:01pm
seunmsg:
Well, perhaps he did via his surrogate Kwara state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed. And maybe that was why Efcc recently threatened to probe how the governors utilized the funds. Who knows?
|Re: Saraki Claims He Borrowed N5b From Dangote To Fund Buhari's Election - Sahara R. by fuckingAyaya(m): 8:02pm
in aunty kemi's voice recession is just a word.meanwhile if anybody be in APC is a new creature behold old sins re past away and all things shall become new
|Re: Saraki Claims He Borrowed N5b From Dangote To Fund Buhari's Election - Sahara R. by seunmsg(m): 8:08pm
afroniger:
Sahara reporters should be very clear and specific in reporting the case. They've never mentioned Kwara state government since they started the exposé on the Paris loan refund fraud. Nigerians want to know clearly if Saraki stole Kwara state share or the national assembly share.
|Re: Saraki Claims He Borrowed N5b From Dangote To Fund Buhari's Election - Sahara R. by ificatchmodeh: 8:13pm
Saraki is a big thief..we gree.. but more of a threat to the Osibanjo campaign organisation..
Una easy o..
|Re: Saraki Claims He Borrowed N5b From Dangote To Fund Buhari's Election - Sahara R. by plainol(m): 8:16pm
When I myself is afraid of next week, I don't know where the money I need next week will come from yet all these mischievously unfortunate people are wasting money.
And they think revolution will not spring up someday, I cross my fingers.
|Re: Saraki Claims He Borrowed N5b From Dangote To Fund Buhari's Election - Sahara R. by Max24: 8:17pm
No wonder Saraki and Dangote were sighted at the polo event together on the other thread. Maybe to discuss the imbroglo... just saying.If this is true it means Dangote is laundering money for Saraki also. Money Saraki will use to finance his Presidential ambition in 2019. Its clear now that Saraki and corruption are like 5 and 6. The same Saraki sitting on the publication of the nass budget expenditure. Saraki and NASS are the biggest termites eating Nigeria up. These people still take us for fools.
|Re: Saraki Claims He Borrowed N5b From Dangote To Fund Buhari's Election - Sahara R. by kahal29: 8:18pm
afroniger:
|Re: Saraki Claims He Borrowed N5b From Dangote To Fund Buhari's Election - Sahara R. by merit455(m): 8:19pm
nextprince:to u is rubbish...... If na PDP members,u will run ur mouth
|Re: Saraki Claims He Borrowed N5b From Dangote To Fund Buhari's Election - Sahara R. by steppin: 8:22pm
Frontpage sharp sharp.
|Re: Saraki Claims He Borrowed N5b From Dangote To Fund Buhari's Election - Sahara R. by vedaxcool(m): 8:32pm
The class monitor must return take these rogues to jail. The full weight of the law must be brought to bear.
|Re: Saraki Claims He Borrowed N5b From Dangote To Fund Buhari's Election - Sahara R. by nextprince: 8:35pm
merit455:
And where do I know you pls?
|Re: Saraki Claims He Borrowed N5b From Dangote To Fund Buhari's Election - Sahara R. by factsandfigures: 8:54pm
The looting of Dansuki will be a child play by the time the source of funds for APC presidential campaign is investigated. That is why I hate reasoning along party lines. PDP=APC=Corruption.
|Re: Saraki Claims He Borrowed N5b From Dangote To Fund Buhari's Election - Sahara R. by EMPEROniro: 8:58pm
Buhari was a classified thief as minister of petroleum and a born liar when he claimed he has a certificate so anything that stands with him is the same as him so what's all these noise
|Re: Saraki Claims He Borrowed N5b From Dangote To Fund Buhari's Election - Sahara R. by omofunaab(m): 9:02pm
To be honest buhari hasn't done much about fighting corruption in his party.
Are we to believe all Apc members are saints?
|Re: Saraki Claims He Borrowed N5b From Dangote To Fund Buhari's Election - Sahara R. by madridguy(m): 9:14pm
Following....
