Theft Of Paris Club Refund: Saraki Claimed He Borrowed N5b From Dangote To Fund Buhari's Election







Saharareporters has obtained further details about the monumental scandal around billions of naira in Paris Club loan refunds that were brazenly stolen by state governors, Senate President Bukola Saraki, and Nigerian businessman Hassan Dambaba, who also holds the traditional title of Magaji Ngari Sokoto. Mr. Dambaba apparently embezzled as much as N2.5 billion from the Paris/London Club refunds.



Yesterday, Mr. Dambaba surrendered himself for interrogation by agents of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). He was accompanied by a director of the Department of State Services (DSS). A source said Mr. Dambaba was acting as a front for Governor Abdulraziz Yariof Zamfara State who is also the chairman of the Governors' Forum.



Speaking anonymously with Saharareporters, an EFCC investigator disclosed that the slush fund, which was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari before he traveled to London on a prolonged medical vacation, came from a payment made by one of the state-owned oil companies at NNPC.



The funds were then used to repay states that claimed the Federal Government had over-deducted Paris Club repayments from their monthly allocations over the years.



However, instead of using the money for paying workers salaries, some top shots of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) decided to convert it into slush fund that would be used ostensibly to refund some of the party's original funders.



Apart from state governors who individually pocketed as much as N400m in some cases, Senate President Bukola Saraki grabbed for himself at least N3.5 billion. One investigator told our correspondent that the senator converted his haul into dollars and may have laundered the funds through Dubai and Germany.



A senior EFCC agent disclosed that anti-corruption officials were on the verge of arresting Mr. Saraki and his accomplice, a former MD of his late father’s bank, Robert Mbonu. The source said EFCC operatives paused when they were told to wait until President Buhari returns from his vacation on February 6. The President has yet to return.



SaharaReporters learned that Mr. Saraki also colluded with the Governors' Forum to send N5 billion out of the funds to multi-billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote. Our source said where the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, had assisted the Governors' Forum to have access to the funds.



An EFCC agent said Mr. Dangote refunded the money as soon as he spotted the deposit, claiming that he never requested from anyone to deposit funds in his account.

However, a source who initially alerted us to the scandal said that Mr. Dangote only rejected the money because of the formal nature of the transaction. He said Mr. Dangote was alarmed when he was told that the deposit was supposed to be a refund for his funding of the election of President Buhari.



Mr. Dangote reportedly declared that, since he did not transfer funds to the APC via a bank transfer, it would be questionable if he got money through a bank transfer that was declared a refund.

When our reporter contacted Mr. Dangote, he denied that the transaction took place.



http://saharareporters.com/2017/03/02/theft-paris-club-refund-saraki-claimed-he-borrowed-n5b-dangote-fund-buharis-election

.""Apart from state governors who individually pocketed as much as N400m in some cases, Senate President Bukola Saraki grabbed for himself at least N3.5 billion. One investigator told our correspondent that the senator converted his haul into dollars and may have laundered the funds through Dubai and Germany.""





politicians further enriching developed countries while we cry for recession and scarcity of dollars





..APC will out do PDP in corruption



Lalasticlala, come and listen to your friend SP sermon

Sarai is a criminal



He his a drowning man 12 Likes 1 Share

What's this? What's this? 2 Likes

Saraki your time is up





You are a criminal since time immerorial



You stole government money and you are claiming you spent it on election



You are a criminal bukola 31 Likes 1 Share

Anybody that is surprised by this is a fool.

What we just ended up doing is transfer of corruption from the PDP to the APC.

Saraki is one of the biggest thieves bestowed on Nigeria.

Where PMB lost his corruption fight and his much hyped integrity is wen he made it known thru body language and action that as long as u are of APC,u are corruption free.

Buratai,Kyari,Saraki,fmr PDP govs,now ministers,Oyegun, Enelamah,Adeosun,Amaechi,Fashola,Babachir,board and parastatal appointees,etc,all av been tainted with evidences of corrupt deeds,some even after PMB took office and continuing under his sick watch,but all are now walking,working and still looting free,as this report shows.

Just hope Osinbajo does not get stained with the heavy stench of APC/PMB corrupt cabal. 34 Likes 4 Shares

I still don't understand how Saraki was able to benefit from the Paris club loan refund. I thought the refund was to state government, was any refund made to the national assembly as well? Abeg, someone that understand should please help me. 20 Likes 1 Share

Apc, party of saints 12 Likes

Is it a gift or bribe?. 7 Likes

So you funded saint dullard's election with 5b?zombies una eyes still never open. 14 Likes 1 Share

lies lies lies from the pit of hell







http://dailypost.ng/2016/02/07/2015-elections-amaechi-spent-150m-on-apc-campaign-wike/



http://www.herald.ng/dollarization-apc-primaries-amaehi-vanquished-atiku-saibuhari/ It's no longer a new thing that Saint Bubu's campaign was funded with stolen funds & the funny thing is that he claims to be fighting corruption. People, Isn't it obvious?? 5 Likes 1 Share

I still don't understand how Saraki was able to benefit from the Paris club loan refund. I thought the refund was to state government, was any refund made to the national assembly as well? Abeg, someone that understand should please help me.

Well, perhaps he did via his surrogate Kwara state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed. And maybe that was why Efcc recently threatened to probe how the governors utilized the funds. Who knows? Well, perhaps he did via his surrogate Kwara state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed.And maybe that was why Efcc recently threatened to probe how the governors utilized the funds. Who knows? 5 Likes

in aunty kemi's voice recession is just a word.meanwhile if anybody be in APC is a new creature behold old sins re past away and all things shall become new 3 Likes

Well, perhaps he did via his surrogate Kwara state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed. And maybe that was why Efcc recently threatened to probe how the governors utilized the funds. Who knows?

Sahara reporters should be very clear and specific in reporting the case. They've never mentioned Kwara state government since they started the exposé on the Paris loan refund fraud. Nigerians want to know clearly if Saraki stole Kwara state share or the national assembly share. Sahara reporters should be very clear and specific in reporting the case. They've never mentioned Kwara state government since they started the exposé on the Paris loan refund fraud. Nigerians want to know clearly if Saraki stole Kwara state share or the national assembly share. 2 Likes





Una easy o.. Saraki is a big thief..we gree.. but more of a threat to the Osibanjo campaign organisation..Una easy o.. 1 Like

When I myself is afraid of next week, I don't know where the money I need next week will come from yet all these mischievously unfortunate people are wasting money.



And they think revolution will not spring up someday, I cross my fingers. 8 Likes

No wonder Saraki and Dangote were sighted at the polo event together on the other thread. Maybe to discuss the imbroglo... just saying.If this is true it means Dangote is laundering money for Saraki also. Money Saraki will use to finance his Presidential ambition in 2019. Its clear now that Saraki and corruption are like 5 and 6. The same Saraki sitting on the publication of the nass budget expenditure. Saraki and NASS are the biggest termites eating Nigeria up. These people still take us for fools. 9 Likes

Well, perhaps he did via his surrogate Kwara state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed. And maybe that was why Efcc recently threatened to probe how the governors utilized the funds. Who knows?

Rubbish. to u is rubbish...... If na PDP members,u will run ur mouth to u is rubbish...... If na PDP members,u will run ur mouth 5 Likes

Frontpage sharp sharp.

The class monitor must return take these rogues to jail. The full weight of the law must be brought to bear.

to u is rubbish...... If na PDP members,u will run ur mouth

And where do I know you pls? And where do I know you pls? 1 Like

The looting of Dansuki will be a child play by the time the source of funds for APC presidential campaign is investigated. That is why I hate reasoning along party lines. PDP=APC=Corruption. 13 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari was a classified thief as minister of petroleum and a born liar when he claimed he has a certificate so anything that stands with him is the same as him so what's all these noise 14 Likes 1 Share

To be honest buhari hasn't done much about fighting corruption in his party.



Are we to believe all Apc members are saints? 13 Likes 2 Shares