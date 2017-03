Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Multiple Bomb Blasts At CBN Quarters In Maiduguri. Photos/Video (11515 Views)

Source;



Watch Video >>>>

Early this morning, multiple suicide bomb blasts rocked Damboa road, opposite CBN quarters in Maiduguri, Borno state. According to online reports, the Civilian JTF detonated triple suicide bombers before carrying out their mission. Thick smoke was seen coming out from the scene of blasts.

GEJ should call his bokoboys to order. 6 Likes 1 Share

What is happening?

Is Buhari back 44 Likes 1 Share

Dis people

nawa oo

These people no dey finish? 2 Likes

God of mercy.. Let your mercy rained .....safe us from this nonsense 4 Likes

haba!.....again?!!!

This pple no dey Taya?

The technically defeated gang 8 Likes

Jabioro:

God of mercy.. Let your mercy rained .....safe us from this nonsense

E go soon snow



No worry E go soon snowNo worry 12 Likes

I taught someone once said that they have TECHNICALLY defeated them 14 Likes 5 Shares

xstry:

They say even death can't cure an idiot.

I thought baba said he has finished this people? 8 Likes 1 Share

Na wah o.

xstry:

You already have lost your mind this early in the day

braine:

You can never win a war against a group of people who are willing to die.

The terrorists never ever get tired?

In Lie Mohamed's voice:

"they are elements of the defeated Boko Haram trying to create panic and stay relevant " 2 Likes

Blessing i hope it didnt reach ur side

God dey sha

Seems no casualties asides the suicide bombers.... well done Civilian JTF

xstry:

I want his head to bang the tiles Nobody should hold him oya!!! Receive anoda sense

x

xstry:

Good news your deliverance is next week

xstry:

pls visit ur doctor...

Remnants of a dying ragtag army. But wait o. How dem take dey detonate human being?



Our people and grammar eh!

i tot d war has already been won

Toks2008:





for eg ipobians/biafrans

This headline is misleading, these explosions were detonations by civilian Jtf according to the op so why make it sound negative? 3 Likes

Thank God it was not successful