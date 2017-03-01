₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo All Smiles At The Presidential Villa by CEOJAMIENAIJA(m): 6:03pm
A beautiful picture of the president and Vice president wife having a talk.
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo All Smiles At The Presidential Villa by ufuosman: 6:06pm
Beautiful ladies
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo All Smiles At The Presidential Villa by thinkdip(m): 6:09pm
old pix
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo All Smiles At The Presidential Villa by TheArticleNG(m): 6:25pm
hmm
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo All Smiles At The Presidential Villa by CROWNWEALTH019: 6:27pm
aisha is doing handing over
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo All Smiles At The Presidential Villa by SIRKAY98(m): 6:35pm
Ok
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo All Smiles At The Presidential Villa by cosmatika(m): 6:35pm
Wat is Aisha still doing in aso rock? The 1st lady we recognize is Mrs Osibanjo. We've sacked the dullard & his family
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo All Smiles At The Presidential Villa by despi64(m): 6:35pm
Aisha fine sha
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo All Smiles At The Presidential Villa by Riversides2003(m): 6:35pm
I wonder why this woman is not by her ailing husband unlike Turai was with Yar Adua,obviously there is something wrong with the first family which is also having consequences on us as a Nation.
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo All Smiles At The Presidential Villa by Mavin1(m): 6:35pm
Old picture na
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo All Smiles At The Presidential Villa by ahahnow: 6:35pm
beauty is in the eye of the beholder
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo All Smiles At The Presidential Villa by UGODDAY: 6:36pm
Hmm
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo All Smiles At The Presidential Villa by chiefolododo(m): 6:36pm
Eyah
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo All Smiles At The Presidential Villa by maria43: 6:36pm
OJU LARI, ORE O DENU
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo All Smiles At The Presidential Villa by Equal2DeTask: 6:36pm
Last year pix APC u cant decieve me
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo All Smiles At The Presidential Villa by peacettw(f): 6:36pm
Simplicity rocks......
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo All Smiles At The Presidential Villa by Opakan2: 6:37pm
Beauty is from within.. not like the barren Jezebel married to the worst president Nigeria ever had
For those with low IQ and EQ.
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo All Smiles At The Presidential Villa by Papiikush: 6:37pm
Old photo. Where is our president? Where is Aisha?
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo All Smiles At The Presidential Villa by lacoach: 6:37pm
Conji go dey worry Aisha in the absence of the other room.
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo All Smiles At The Presidential Villa by waterhouse071(m): 6:37pm
They are happy the era of buhari's economic downtown is over and Prof Osinbajo is rebuilding the country.
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo All Smiles At The Presidential Villa by PapaBaby: 6:38pm
Aisha now smile every day since Bubu left.
I think she getting a good Igbo deeek
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo All Smiles At The Presidential Villa by Hysmady(m): 6:38pm
Love their simplicity
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo All Smiles At The Presidential Villa by DeAvenger: 6:38pm
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo All Smiles At The Presidential Villa by HsLBroker(m): 6:39pm
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo All Smiles At The Presidential Villa by Innovator90: 6:39pm
Slave afonja...how can this bloated woman be finer than beautiful Dolapo Osinbajo ?
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo All Smiles At The Presidential Villa by teganto(m): 6:39pm
kemo lala
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo All Smiles At The Presidential Villa by gudnex22(m): 6:39pm
The wife of our president and the wife of our ex president.
if you like kill yourself.
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo All Smiles At The Presidential Villa by Incrizz(f): 6:40pm
Please why is she prevented from seeing her husband, according to what I read on FP? Not fair..
Aisha please introduce Dolapo to your makeup artist?
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo All Smiles At The Presidential Villa by LesbianBoy(m): 6:40pm
If not for hatred and tribalism these two UGLY women and their husbands shouldn't be there!
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo All Smiles At The Presidential Villa by zpakln: 6:43pm
Acting first lady and inactive first lady
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo All Smiles At The Presidential Villa by sdotman: 6:43pm
Beauty can't change dollar price
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo All Smiles At The Presidential Villa by AdonaiRoofing(m): 6:43pm
Pretty queens of aso rock
