|Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by Specialspesh: 9:23pm On Mar 03
I stumbled on this picture online. Whoever did this is..... . Complete it
Omenkalives and Sarrki come and see
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by CROWNWEALTH019: 9:25pm On Mar 03
sarrki no go enter here at all
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:28pm On Mar 03
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by Pussickpunk(m): 9:29pm On Mar 03
Fvcktards, is that Adeboye's recent pix...
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by Specialspesh: 9:30pm On Mar 03
CROWNWEALTH019:
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:31pm On Mar 03
Buhari Is Modelling Recession
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by koma1(m): 9:33pm On Mar 03
Op compare it with pictures like this
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by shortgun(m): 9:33pm On Mar 03
This is fatality
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by BigBelleControl(m): 9:35pm On Mar 03
Buhari is presiding over about 180 million people, Adeboye shepherds about 5 million people.
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:37pm On Mar 03
koma1:That was the pics he took during transformation era, but the one Op posted & the one below is the one he took in Chain-Ji era
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by thinkdip(m): 9:39pm On Mar 03
BigBelleControl:what did you just say, you mean 5million all over the world or what? even for nigeria i'll multiply that by 10
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by nwabobo: 9:43pm On Mar 03
koma1:
I get am before no be property.
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by lagostokd: 12:15am
koma1:
otondo comparing edited studio work with phone-captured picture
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by lagostokd: 12:19am
The grace of God on Baba Adeboye can't be compared with fura
God will perfect the health of PMB
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by Nukualofa: 12:22am
BigBelleControl:Buhari is presiding over his fulani people that's why Nigerians are suffering
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by Ceema1(f): 12:40am
Nukualofa:Wail on Ipod zombie, e still no go commot ur Albino terrorist director from kuje prison.
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by Histrings08(m): 12:43am
Are u saying baba is older than 73? Like he's Over 80?
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by Nukualofa: 12:44am
Ceema1:How did this female Haboki graduate
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by Ceema1(f): 12:47am
Haters gonna hate and their liable to die young.
God bless Mr president
God bless Nigeria
Get well soon Mr president
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by ifyan(m): 12:47am
Don't you guys remember that it Bubu Football age.
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by Ceema1(f): 12:49am
Nukualofa:Because I am not nyamiri and I don't do drugs.
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by Nukualofa: 12:53am
Ceema1:
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by Iamwrath: 5:08am
Very unfunny
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by veekid(m): 9:24am
the guy no get sense
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by bjhaid: 9:25am
One has Grace, the other doesn't have
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by dragonking3: 9:25am
God is with Pastor Adegboye, as for the other person, I comment my reserve
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by Lordsocrates: 9:26am
fg
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by martineverest(m): 9:27am
but why is nobody complaining that oyedepo look far older than his age,even looking older than buhari?
y didnt they compare adeboye with robert mugabe,who is almost 100 and still look healthier?
Buhari as a president doesnt rest.he travels from country to country,meetings to meetings and states to states....while adeboye seldomly travels.
U dont compare a photoshopped portrait with an unfiltered one.
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by infogenius(m): 9:27am
The truth is that Buhari is far older than Adeboye.
I even think Buhari does not know is age and adopted the one he is claiming.
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by iKnowevents(m): 9:28am
Lol... but who doesn't know that Buhari is close to 85?
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by martineverest(m): 9:28am
BigBelleControl:u said it all
