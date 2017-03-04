₦airaland Forum

Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by Specialspesh: 9:23pm On Mar 03
I stumbled on this picture online. Whoever did this is..... grin grin . Complete it grin

Omenkalives and Sarrki come and see

Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by CROWNWEALTH019: 9:25pm On Mar 03
sarrki no go enter here at all grin

Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:28pm On Mar 03
grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by Pussickpunk(m): 9:29pm On Mar 03
Fvcktards, is that Adeboye's recent pix...

Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by Specialspesh: 9:30pm On Mar 03
grin grin grin
CROWNWEALTH019:
sarrki no go enter here at all grin

Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:31pm On Mar 03
Buhari Is Modelling Recession angry angry

Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by koma1(m): 9:33pm On Mar 03
Op compare it with pictures like this

Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by shortgun(m): 9:33pm On Mar 03
This is fatality cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy

Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by BigBelleControl(m): 9:35pm On Mar 03
Buhari is presiding over about 180 million people, Adeboye shepherds about 5 million people.

Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:37pm On Mar 03
koma1:
Op compare it with pictures like this
That was the pics he took during transformation era, but the one Op posted & the one below is the one he took in Chain-Ji era

Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by thinkdip(m): 9:39pm On Mar 03
BigBelleControl:
Buhari is presiding over about 180 million people, Adeboye shepherds about 5 million people.
what did you just say, you mean 5million all over the world or what? even for nigeria i'll multiply that by 10

Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by nwabobo: 9:43pm On Mar 03
koma1:
Op compare it with pictures like this

I get am before no be property.

Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by lagostokd: 12:15am
koma1:
Op compare it with pictures like this

otondo comparing edited studio work with phone-captured picture undecided

Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by lagostokd: 12:19am
The grace of God on Baba Adeboye can't be compared with fura grin grin

God will perfect the health of PMB

Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by Nukualofa: 12:22am
BigBelleControl:
Buhari is presiding over about 180 million people, Adeboye shepherds about 5 million people.
Buhari is presiding over his fulani people that's why Nigerians are suffering

Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by Ceema1(f): 12:40am
Nukualofa:
Buhari is presiding over his fulani people that's why Nigerians are suffering
Wail on Ipod zombie, e still no go commot ur Albino terrorist director from kuje prison.

Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by Histrings08(m): 12:43am
Are u saying baba is older than 73? Like he's Over 80?

Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by Nukualofa: 12:44am
Ceema1:
Wail on Ipod zombie, e still no go commot ur Albino terrorist director from kuje prison.
How did this female Haboki graduate grin grin

Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by Ceema1(f): 12:47am
Haters gonna hate and their liable to die young.
God bless Mr president
God bless Nigeria

Get well soon Mr president

Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by ifyan(m): 12:47am
Don't you guys remember that it Bubu Football age.

Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by Ceema1(f): 12:49am
Nukualofa:
How did this female Haboki graduate grin grin
Because I am not nyamiri and I don't do drugs.

Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by Nukualofa: 12:53am
Ceema1:
Because I am not nyamiri and I don't do drugs.

Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by Iamwrath: 5:08am
Very unfunny
Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by veekid(m): 9:24am
the guy no get sense

Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by bjhaid: 9:25am
One has Grace, the other doesn't have

Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by dragonking3: 9:25am
God is with Pastor Adegboye, as for the other person, I comment my reserve lipsrsealed

Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by Lordsocrates: 9:26am
fg
Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by martineverest(m): 9:27am
but why is nobody complaining that oyedepo look far older than his age,even looking older than buhari?
y didnt they compare adeboye with robert mugabe,who is almost 100 and still look healthier?


Buhari as a president doesnt rest.he travels from country to country,meetings to meetings and states to states....while adeboye seldomly travels.

U dont compare a photoshopped portrait with an unfiltered one.

Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by infogenius(m): 9:27am
The truth is that Buhari is far older than Adeboye.
I even think Buhari does not know is age and adopted the one he is claiming.

Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by iKnowevents(m): 9:28am
Lol... but who doesn't know that Buhari is close to 85?

Re: Muhammadu Buhari Vs E. A Adeboye: A Nigerian Compares Their Age by martineverest(m): 9:28am
BigBelleControl:
Buhari is presiding over about 180 million people, Adeboye shepherds about 5 million people.
u said it all

