|Did You Label Your Pen In School Back In Those Days, Do You Still Remember This? by Drinokrane: 5:16am
Back in d days....Shey u still remember dis....
Protection
|Re: Did You Label Your Pen In School Back In Those Days, Do You Still Remember This? by LegendaryArnold(m): 5:25am
...
|Re: Did You Label Your Pen In School Back In Those Days, Do You Still Remember This? by QueenSuccubus(f): 5:47am
Hahahhahahahaha..definitely
|Re: Did You Label Your Pen In School Back In Those Days, Do You Still Remember This? by baylord101(m): 6:07am
O boy if you didn't, just postrate and greet me. But if u did, kindly hit like .. hw far my guys
|Re: Did You Label Your Pen In School Back In Those Days, Do You Still Remember This? by dayleke(m): 9:56am
It was cool back then.
But come to think of it sef,it was meant to identify it as yours but it it never stopped ur classmates from stealing it....
Then 'we' graduated to writing d numbers on d casings on our exercise books to prevent theft....
Did it stop them?
Hell NO!!!!!
"They" will steal the bic Boro and remove d ink holder (which is d actual pen) and put it in another casing....
Chai!!!! Those days have gone......
|Re: Did You Label Your Pen In School Back In Those Days, Do You Still Remember This? by Azeequeen(f): 10:08am
I still remember this but that didn't stop theft
Criminals from ages past
|Re: Did You Label Your Pen In School Back In Those Days, Do You Still Remember This? by huche(m): 12:06pm
Lol
|Re: Did You Label Your Pen In School Back In Those Days, Do You Still Remember This? by Tazdroid(m): 12:06pm
Back then, either the pen "float" and the paper soak the ink so tey my name no go show again in case I won claim am or dem tif the entire package
Sweet memories
|Re: Did You Label Your Pen In School Back In Those Days, Do You Still Remember This? by eleojo23: 12:07pm
Back then, the hardened thieves will still go ahead to steal the pen and insert their own name inside.
So how you wan prove say na your own now?
|Re: Did You Label Your Pen In School Back In Those Days, Do You Still Remember This? by sleeknick(m): 12:07pm
I still do it dammmmit
Fela shrine dis evening by 6. Anyone?
|Re: Did You Label Your Pen In School Back In Those Days, Do You Still Remember This? by prince4pro(m): 12:07pm
Lolzzz
|Re: Did You Label Your Pen In School Back In Those Days, Do You Still Remember This? by brunofarad(m): 12:08pm
Hmmm
Memories
|Re: Did You Label Your Pen In School Back In Those Days, Do You Still Remember This? by beejaybig: 12:08pm
I remember
|Re: Did You Label Your Pen In School Back In Those Days, Do You Still Remember This? by steppin: 12:08pm
Some kids still do it.
|Re: Did You Label Your Pen In School Back In Those Days, Do You Still Remember This? by CROWNWEALTH019: 12:08pm
I don old
Laveda come to.my aid now
|Re: Did You Label Your Pen In School Back In Those Days, Do You Still Remember This? by Ishilove: 12:08pm
Yezzur, although if they want to fap it they will remove the paper and replace it with theirs.
My defence was to chew the bottom of the ink tube, chew the biro cover, chew the nyash of the biro case, in short chew every chewable. Ishilove's special kinda branding
|Re: Did You Label Your Pen In School Back In Those Days, Do You Still Remember This? by Thisis2raw(m): 12:08pm
Good old days
|Re: Did You Label Your Pen In School Back In Those Days, Do You Still Remember This? by Dannidom(m): 12:08pm
na so
|Re: Did You Label Your Pen In School Back In Those Days, Do You Still Remember This? by Phi001(m): 12:08pm
Me...I did it but after they stole my biro the first 10 times, I stopped doing it and went from the owner to the collector...
|Re: Did You Label Your Pen In School Back In Those Days, Do You Still Remember This? by Northmall(m): 12:08pm
Lol, secondary school days. I Rep Marist Brother's of the schools.
|Re: Did You Label Your Pen In School Back In Those Days, Do You Still Remember This? by olusola200: 12:09pm
No be when u see calabash u ho see the sign
|Re: Did You Label Your Pen In School Back In Those Days, Do You Still Remember This? by benueguy(m): 12:09pm
I still did it even while in the University. My hostel mates would always carry my pen and never return it. If u ask them they'd tell you they didn't carry it. In order to stop it, I wrote my name on my pen and was careful and sure it did help me
|Re: Did You Label Your Pen In School Back In Those Days, Do You Still Remember This? by soldierdollar(m): 12:09pm
it's a decoration
|Re: Did You Label Your Pen In School Back In Those Days, Do You Still Remember This? by Chuvin22(m): 12:09pm
This doesnt protect anything.
Person wey go thief that pen go still use am for the classroom.
|Re: Did You Label Your Pen In School Back In Those Days, Do You Still Remember This? by Tazdroid(m): 12:09pm
sleeknick:Up till now?
Hmmm, how old are you my friend? .. #DontAnswerThat
|Re: Did You Label Your Pen In School Back In Those Days, Do You Still Remember This? by crispyvick(f): 12:09pm
hahahhaha i was d baba for dis stuff nah.i had lyk 3 pen nd all had ma names bt i onli manage to cum bk home wid one coz some ma classmates den do av diff casing where dey steal ur pen nd change d casing.
|Re: Did You Label Your Pen In School Back In Those Days, Do You Still Remember This? by Wiseandtrue(f): 12:10pm
Kikikikikikikikikiki
|Re: Did You Label Your Pen In School Back In Those Days, Do You Still Remember This? by Ahmadgani(m): 12:10pm
Back in the days
Back in the days
Very well..
Students of nowadays are big boys and girls.
Are you a student? This link above might be of help to you.
http://www.nairaland.com/3657298/low-start-up-capital-business
|Re: Did You Label Your Pen In School Back In Those Days, Do You Still Remember This? by Titheman(m): 12:10pm
we didn't do it in our school...principal banned it....U know I didn't attend any ground nut primary school.
|Re: Did You Label Your Pen In School Back In Those Days, Do You Still Remember This? by kurajordan(m): 12:10pm
We they thief people own, then remove the name and put our own name
|Re: Did You Label Your Pen In School Back In Those Days, Do You Still Remember This? by Tynasparks(f): 12:11pm
So true
