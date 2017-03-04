Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Did You Label Your Pen In School Back In Those Days, Do You Still Remember This? (6480 Views)

Can You Still Remember This Nollywood Actor? / Who Still Remember This Little Star Boy?....(photos) / Tiwa Savage Visits Pregnant Women,says She Doesn't Miss Those Days(photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Back in d days....Shey u still remember dis....

Protection 37 Likes 4 Shares

... 2 Likes









Hahahhahahahaha..definitely Hahahhahahahaha..definitely 2 Likes

O boy if you didn't, just postrate and greet me. But if u did, kindly hit like .. hw far my guys 25 Likes

It was cool back then.

But come to think of it sef,it was meant to identify it as yours but it it never stopped ur classmates from stealing it....

Then 'we' graduated to writing d numbers on d casings on our exercise books to prevent theft....

Did it stop them?

Hell NO!!!!!

"They" will steal the bic Boro and remove d ink holder (which is d actual pen) and put it in another casing....

Chai!!!! Those days have gone...... 10 Likes 1 Share

I still remember this but that didn't stop theft

Criminals from ages past 3 Likes

Lol 1 Like





Back then, either the pen "float" and the paper soak the ink so tey my name no go show again in case I won claim am or dem tif the entire package



Sweet memories

Back then, the hardened thieves will still go ahead to steal the pen and insert their own name inside.



So how you wan prove say na your own now?







Fela shrine dis evening by 6. Anyone? I still do it dammmmitFela shrine dis evening by 6. Anyone? 1 Like

Lolzzz

Hmmm









Memories

I remember

Some kids still do it.

I don old





Laveda come to.my aid now I don oldLaveda come to.my aid now





My defence was to chew the bottom of the ink tube, chew the biro cover, chew the nyash of the biro case, in short chew every chewable. Ishilove's special kinda branding Yezzur, although if they want to fap it they will remove the paper and replace it with theirs.My defence was to chew the bottom of the ink tube, chew the biro cover, chew the nyash of the biro case, in short chew every chewable. Ishilove's special kinda branding 4 Likes

Good old days

na so

Me...I did it but after they stole my biro the first 10 times, I stopped doing it and went from the owner to the collector... 3 Likes

Lol, secondary school days. I Rep Marist Brother's of the schools. 1 Like

No be when u see calabash u ho see the sign

I still did it even while in the University. My hostel mates would always carry my pen and never return it. If u ask them they'd tell you they didn't carry it. In order to stop it, I wrote my name on my pen and was careful and sure it did help me

it's a decoration it's a decoration

This doesnt protect anything.

Person wey go thief that pen go still use am for the classroom. 2 Likes

sleeknick:

I still do it dammmmit Up till now?



Hmmm, how old are you my friend? .. #DontAnswerThat 1 Like

hahahhaha i was d baba for dis stuff nah.i had lyk 3 pen nd all had ma names bt i onli manage to cum bk home wid one coz some ma classmates den do av diff casing where dey steal ur pen nd change d casing.

Kikikikikikikikikiki

Back in the days





Students of nowadays are big boys and girls.



Are you a student? This link above might be of help to you.



http://www.nairaland.com/3657298/low-start-up-capital-business Very well..Students of nowadays are big boys and girls.Are you a student? This link above might be of help to you.

we didn't do it in our school...principal banned it....U know I didn't attend any ground nut primary school.

We they thief people own, then remove the name and put our own name