Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Muhammadu Buhari Speaks With Alpha Conde, Chairman Of African Union (4986 Views)

Governor Ganduje Speaks With Buhari On Phone (Photos, Video) / President Buhari Speaks With Dalung On Phone From London Over His Wife's Death / Osinbajo Represents Buhari At The Swearing In Of Conde, Guinea President (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





A statement on Saturday by Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, said that Conde called on behalf of leaders of member countries of the AU.



The AU chairperson assured the Nigerian president that all African leaders stood with him in prayers.



Buhari thanked Conde for the call, and congratulated him on his election as AU chairperson during the 28th Ordinary Summit of the continental body held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in January 2017.



The Nigerian President, who could not attend the AU Summit, wished his Guinean counterpart a successful tenure.



President Buhari also expressed confidence that Africa will witness improved political stability, security and economic growth during Conde’s tenure.



http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/chairperson-of-african-union-au-alpha.html The Chairperson of the African Union (AU), President Alpha Conde of Guinea on Friday initiated a phone call to President Muhammadu Buhari in London, to wish him good health and speedy recovery.A statement on Saturday by Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, said that Conde called on behalf of leaders of member countries of the AU.The AU chairperson assured the Nigerian president that all African leaders stood with him in prayers.Buhari thanked Conde for the call, and congratulated him on his election as AU chairperson during the 28th Ordinary Summit of the continental body held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in January 2017.The Nigerian President, who could not attend the AU Summit, wished his Guinean counterpart a successful tenure.President Buhari also expressed confidence that Africa will witness improved political stability, security and economic growth during Conde’s tenure. 2 Likes

FTC

Lalasticlala, Mynd44

Someone should give me the President's phone number. I want go call him 1 Like

And baba nevee call sarrki And baba nevee call sarrki 2 Likes

Let him speak to me too.. I am available, ready tell the public whatever will discuss except classified one... I wish quick recovery.

Jabioro:

Let him speak to me too.. I am available, ready tell the public whatever will discuss except classified one... I wish quick recovery. Brother Femi can give you his number na

Sai BABA quick recovery and down with the

Wailing zombies.



Sai PYO a

our humble and decent acting president 3 Likes 1 Share

And a dead man was able to remember the newly elected AU chairperson.

Ipods sef, that a dead man has turn vegetable, the same vegetable answer world leaders call loud and clear. 2 Likes

kITATITA:

Someone should give me the President's phone number. I want go call him

Our president is well, hale and hearty and he spent over one away from his seat. What will happen when he gets ill because we are going to be sick someday. Maybe then it will be a two year vacation. 1 Like

I saw him yesterday in Abuja

matinos28:

FTC ehen ?

APC think sey dem dey deceive us..





I just dey look where una go play this matter reach... shiioooor 8 Likes



Let them keep on deceiving themselves and other gullible Nigerians/zombies.



Oh i forgot....He's not sick,he's on medical vacation because he is suffering from "Hail and hearty". When will he speak to Nigerians,his primary constituency?Let them keep on deceiving themselves and other gullible Nigerians/zombies.Oh i forgot....He's not sick,he's on medical vacation because he is suffering from "Hail and hearty". 5 Likes 2 Shares

vedaxcool:

Sai BABA quick recovery and down with the

Wailing zombies.



Sai PYO a

our humble and decent acting president sikiru my fellow Yoruba Muslim pro-buhari APC zombee, u mean quick recovery from hale and heartytisis?? sikiru my fellow Yoruba Muslim pro-buhari APC zombee, u mean quick recovery from hale and heartytisis?? 7 Likes

My God! Is this how black somebody can be?

I just got off the phone with him too lol

Enough of all these stunts we are no more interested. He either comes back to rest in Nigeria or continues his indefinite stay in London. Besides his absence has brought more relief than his presence.



Either Tunde Sabiu or Mamman Daura picked that call and mimicked PMB's voice.



In as much as we pray for the speedy recovery of PMB, his aides should stop fooling 180m people.



The pains of voting in men of senescence into power. 1 Like

Buhari right now trying to call Sarrki 4 Likes

I was there

What all these nonsense ...

I feel like





If only these people realise how insulting these calls are to Nigeria. If only these people realise how insulting these calls are to Nigeria. 3 Likes

Let me confirm from Sarrki my friend. 1 Like



He is busy talking wif foreigners bhet cannor talk to his own pipo abiiiii....ok ooo we no dey èven wait for u b4 sef He is busy talking wif foreigners bhet cannor talk to his own pipo abiiiii....ok ooo we no dey èven wait for u b4 sef 1 Like

who cares about your false info?





Nigerians are wiser now so they should stop deceiving themselves.. He can speak with all these African presidents buh can not speak with Nigerians abi, Abeg who is fooling who here?Nigerians are wiser now so they should stop deceiving themselves..

Op collect this... soon apc will tell us that Buhari just spoke with God.. 1 Like

Buhari has spoken to everyone that doesn't matter in the grand scheme of things. From Trump to every other wannabe and charlatan.

Yet he keeps shying from speaking to the Nigerians who voted him in and the classlesss zealots who sacrifice their wisdom on the altar of Nairaland to defend him ceaselessly.

Soon APC would tell us Buhari has spoken with Prophet Mohamed .

Awon oniranu. 4 Likes

kITATITA:

Someone should give me the President's phone number. I want go call him u mean the special number? u mean the special number?