Muhammadu Buhari Speaks With Alpha Conde, Chairman Of African Union
The Chairperson of the African Union (AU), President Alpha Conde of Guinea on Friday initiated a phone call to President Muhammadu Buhari in London, to wish him good health and speedy recovery.
A statement on Saturday by Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, said that Conde called on behalf of leaders of member countries of the AU.
The AU chairperson assured the Nigerian president that all African leaders stood with him in prayers.
Buhari thanked Conde for the call, and congratulated him on his election as AU chairperson during the 28th Ordinary Summit of the continental body held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in January 2017.
The Nigerian President, who could not attend the AU Summit, wished his Guinean counterpart a successful tenure.
President Buhari also expressed confidence that Africa will witness improved political stability, security and economic growth during Conde’s tenure.
Re: Muhammadu Buhari Speaks With Alpha Conde, Chairman Of African Union by matinos28
Re: Muhammadu Buhari Speaks With Alpha Conde, Chairman Of African Union
Re: Muhammadu Buhari Speaks With Alpha Conde, Chairman Of African Union by kITATITA:
Someone should give me the President's phone number. I want go call him
Re: Muhammadu Buhari Speaks With Alpha Conde, Chairman Of African Union by CROWNWEALTH019:
And baba nevee call sarrki
Re: Muhammadu Buhari Speaks With Alpha Conde, Chairman Of African Union by Jabioro:
Let him speak to me too.. I am available, ready tell the public whatever will discuss except classified one... I wish quick recovery.
Re: Muhammadu Buhari Speaks With Alpha Conde, Chairman Of African Union by LivingHuman:
Brother Femi can give you his number na
Jabioro:
Re: Muhammadu Buhari Speaks With Alpha Conde, Chairman Of African Union by vedaxcool:
Sai BABA quick recovery and down with the
Wailing zombies.
Sai PYO a
our humble and decent acting president
Re: Muhammadu Buhari Speaks With Alpha Conde, Chairman Of African Union by Jesusloveyou:
And a dead man was able to remember the newly elected AU chairperson.
Ipods sef, that a dead man has turn vegetable, the same vegetable answer world leaders call loud and clear.
Re: Muhammadu Buhari Speaks With Alpha Conde, Chairman Of African Union by HsLBroker:
kITATITA:
Re: Muhammadu Buhari Speaks With Alpha Conde, Chairman Of African Union by ourema:
Our president is well, hale and hearty and he spent over one away from his seat. What will happen when he gets ill because we are going to be sick someday. Maybe then it will be a two year vacation.
Re: Muhammadu Buhari Speaks With Alpha Conde, Chairman Of African Union by sandavier:
I saw him yesterday in Abuja
Re: Muhammadu Buhari Speaks With Alpha Conde, Chairman Of African Union by xagiking:
ehen ?
matinos28:
Re: Muhammadu Buhari Speaks With Alpha Conde, Chairman Of African Union by ishowdotgmail:
APC think sey dem dey deceive us..
I just dey look where una go play this matter reach... shiioooor
Re: Muhammadu Buhari Speaks With Alpha Conde, Chairman Of African Union by AceRoyal:
When will he speak to Nigerians,his primary constituency?
Let them keep on deceiving themselves and other gullible Nigerians/zombies.
Oh i forgot....He's not sick,he's on medical vacation because he is suffering from "Hail and hearty".
Re: Muhammadu Buhari Speaks With Alpha Conde, Chairman Of African Union by ThugCheetah:
vedaxcool:sikiru my fellow Yoruba Muslim pro-buhari APC zombee, u mean quick recovery from hale and heartytisis??
Re: Muhammadu Buhari Speaks With Alpha Conde, Chairman Of African Union by Judah95:
My God! Is this how black somebody can be?
Re: Muhammadu Buhari Speaks With Alpha Conde, Chairman Of African Union by princeonx:
I just got off the phone with him too lol
Re: Muhammadu Buhari Speaks With Alpha Conde, Chairman Of African Union by NNVanguard:
Enough of all these stunts we are no more interested. He either comes back to rest in Nigeria or continues his indefinite stay in London. Besides his absence has brought more relief than his presence.
Either Tunde Sabiu or Mamman Daura picked that call and mimicked PMB's voice.
In as much as we pray for the speedy recovery of PMB, his aides should stop fooling 180m people.
The pains of voting in men of senescence into power.
Re: Muhammadu Buhari Speaks With Alpha Conde, Chairman Of African Union by Dcomrade:
Buhari right now trying to call Sarrki
Re: Muhammadu Buhari Speaks With Alpha Conde, Chairman Of African Union by Nutase:
I was there
Re: Muhammadu Buhari Speaks With Alpha Conde, Chairman Of African Union by freshness2020:
What all these nonsense ...
I feel like
Re: Muhammadu Buhari Speaks With Alpha Conde, Chairman Of African Union by unclezuma:
If only these people realise how insulting these calls are to Nigeria.
Re: Muhammadu Buhari Speaks With Alpha Conde, Chairman Of African Union by sekundosekundo:
Let me confirm from Sarrki my friend.
Re: Muhammadu Buhari Speaks With Alpha Conde, Chairman Of African Union by Bossontop:
He is busy talking wif foreigners bhet cannor talk to his own pipo abiiiii....ok ooo we no dey èven wait for u b4 sef
Re: Muhammadu Buhari Speaks With Alpha Conde, Chairman Of African Union by basswoodd2222:
who cares about your false info?
Re: Muhammadu Buhari Speaks With Alpha Conde, Chairman Of African Union by annnikky:
He can speak with all these African presidents buh can not speak with Nigerians abi, Abeg who is fooling who here?
Nigerians are wiser now so they should stop deceiving themselves..
Re: Muhammadu Buhari Speaks With Alpha Conde, Chairman Of African Union by udemedia90:
Op collect this... soon apc will tell us that Buhari just spoke with God..
Re: Muhammadu Buhari Speaks With Alpha Conde, Chairman Of African Union by ThugCheetah:
Re: Muhammadu Buhari Speaks With Alpha Conde, Chairman Of African Union by frenchwine:
Buhari has spoken to everyone that doesn't matter in the grand scheme of things. From Trump to every other wannabe and charlatan.
Yet he keeps shying from speaking to the Nigerians who voted him in and the classlesss zealots who sacrifice their wisdom on the altar of Nairaland to defend him ceaselessly.
Soon APC would tell us Buhari has spoken with Prophet Mohamed .
Awon oniranu.
Re: Muhammadu Buhari Speaks With Alpha Conde, Chairman Of African Union by Ikio:
kITATITA:u mean the special number?
Re: Muhammadu Buhari Speaks With Alpha Conde, Chairman Of African Union by holatimmy:
Always phone call...
Anybody can call anybody and say I am Buhari
