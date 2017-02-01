Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Ganduje Speaks With Buhari On Phone (Photos, Video) (8236 Views)

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=767515903413731&id=100004659850594



Here are more photos of a phone calls between Gov Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and President Muhammadu Buhari immediately after a prayer session organized by the Kano State Government today at Kano State Government House for the recovery of President Buhari.



Watch the video on the link above







Show me the number on the phone screen before I go gree. 9 Likes

foolish man 5 Likes

Watch as liepod begin to express pain over nothing .... Creatures raised on hate will be eventually consumed by it 11 Likes 2 Shares

sekundosekundo:

Show me the number on the phone screen before I go gree. Watch the video.You will hear Buhari's voice Watch the video.You will hear Buhari's voice 1 Like

How do we know he is talking to the vegetable not his wife or himself



Just release 5 mins video with the dullard apologizing for being a London based president 17 Likes

So the man is not even IMO app to do video call abi!!!!happy deception 3 Likes

who is decieving who 3 Likes

Make una allow the old ma rest na!!!

Make dem allow bubu rest in peace abeg

One day dog go claim say him speak to buhari on phone.

AMAA should give this comedians some credit. E no easy to dey release funny clips each week. 14 Likes

Mashallah

But you did not show us Buhari? 1 Like

Chaiii, Nigerians sorry.... Dis is what it has resorted to.. Nigerians are now either considered dumb or stupid. Let d comic show continue for ppl like sarrki, vedaxcool and co... 5 Likes

This is madness and its even costing the cattle rearer more of d few remaining fans of his incompetent and tribalistic rule:he can be claimed to speak to everyone trying to cajole him to stay on at d detriment of his health and maybe life,but cant take 5minutes to speak with the millions he was elected to serve.

They can continue making a mockery of themselves,but d game they are playing is already known to any person with half a brain:they want to keep him as d ceremonial president even on his hospital bed till 2019,so as to prevent Osinbajo from dismantling d corrupt cabal and sacking the many incompetent people the cattle rearer appointed!

It wont work because its looking like Osinbajo has read their plans,knows that Buhari is so incapacitated to ever rule again,and is slowly but steadily asserting his influence and constitutional powers!! 10 Likes 2 Shares

They will never stop demonstrating high level of gullibility. 1 Like

APC ... one chance 2 Likes

APC and lies. They have showed us the pictures of Abacha, Lucky Dube, Princess Diana, Osama Bin Laden and even Sam Okwaraji all speaking with Buhari on phone but just a 30secs video of Buhari addressing Nigerians dem no fit show us. Who is deceiving who? 1 Like

idiots idiots

See how they're fooling them selfs. 2 Likes

So after more than 7years, we are back to this again?

So those is what Nigeria has been reduced to...



What a shame

sekundosekundo:

Show me the number on the phone screen before I go gree. no mınd dem.. no mınd dem..

President Muhammadu Buhari is a monumental disgrace and disappointment to some of us who supported him. Look at how Ganduje is purportedly speaking to Buhari on a public mic like a magician conjuring a dead man's voice.



Basic human decency, home training and leadership etiquette demands that when you are on a trip as this, you communicate with your citizens so as to reassure them and keep things in place.



The only consolation is that he has someone like Osinbajo as a deputy. If it were someone like GEJ or Sambo, things would have been more terrible than this.

IDIOTTS

