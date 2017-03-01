₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|IPOB Member Who Was Beaten During Protest In Bayelsa Dies In Hospital by broseme: 4:35pm
According to Prisca who shared the photos/story,she received a call today that IPOB member who was beaten by soldiers during 2015 protest in Bayelsa has died in hospital.She wrote....
'SAD NEWS:
I just receive a call from Christian Eke's wife this afternoon that his husband who was sick since 2015 as a result of a Brutal Beating he got from Nigerian Armies at Bayelsa protest in 2015, that he Christian Eke has died this morning. he is from Amakohia in Imo state, he left behind his wife and three kids'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/ipob-member-who-was-brutally-beaten-by.html?m=1
1 Share
|Re: IPOB Member Who Was Beaten During Protest In Bayelsa Dies In Hospital by broseme: 4:35pm
|Re: IPOB Member Who Was Beaten During Protest In Bayelsa Dies In Hospital by CROWNWEALTH019: 4:37pm
BUHARI would suffer for this in hell
4 Likes
|Re: IPOB Member Who Was Beaten During Protest In Bayelsa Dies In Hospital by ZombieKilla: 4:39pm
Buhari been killing biafrans since 1966
3 Likes
|Re: IPOB Member Who Was Beaten During Protest In Bayelsa Dies In Hospital by EmeeNaka: 4:40pm
Those fighting Biafra with brute force will fail because self determination is the right of all man.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Member Who Was Beaten During Protest In Bayelsa Dies In Hospital by muykem: 4:40pm
Sad. People are dying for a cause that is not well thoughtful. Today is Biafra, tomorrow is restructuring, next is PDP president. RIP.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Member Who Was Beaten During Protest In Bayelsa Dies In Hospital by EmeeNaka: 4:43pm
CROWNWEALTH019:Even now,he is suffering in London. Did you not hear from Sahara reporters that the Buhari is gnashing his teeth? He will suffer more here on earth in case there is no hell.
11 Likes
|Re: IPOB Member Who Was Beaten During Protest In Bayelsa Dies In Hospital by AntiWailer: 4:44pm
So the beating made him look like a cancer patient ?
Keep lieing.
This is a disgrace.
How do you hope to run Biafra when it is built on lies and Propaganda.
Brain dead eediots.
I can get a better picture to show brutality than this nonsense.
26 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: IPOB Member Who Was Beaten During Protest In Bayelsa Dies In Hospital by samincredible44(m): 4:49pm
tafawa bello" Nigeria is nothing but a geographical expression"
1 Like
|Re: IPOB Member Who Was Beaten During Protest In Bayelsa Dies In Hospital by lofty900(m): 4:55pm
AntiWailer:Afonja, so u didn't see his swollen hand
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Member Who Was Beaten During Protest In Bayelsa Dies In Hospital by comshots(m): 4:58pm
If nothing is done to his killers that means Nigeria is truly a zoo.
2 Likes
|Re: IPOB Member Who Was Beaten During Protest In Bayelsa Dies In Hospital by Eledan: 5:09pm
This guy died from aids.
Biafrans should stop lying that anyone that dies now is from rally
19 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: IPOB Member Who Was Beaten During Protest In Bayelsa Dies In Hospital by Emycord: 5:11pm
Nnamdi kanu will avenge this too
|Re: IPOB Member Who Was Beaten During Protest In Bayelsa Dies In Hospital by Abdulazeez007(m): 6:37pm
what is de old man lookn for? ipob wey b say na dream...unrealised.....
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: IPOB Member Who Was Beaten During Protest In Bayelsa Dies In Hospital by mayorkyzo(m): 6:38pm
When dey tell them not to protest against a govt that has no regards for human life dem no gree...now e don die another man go knack him wife...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Member Who Was Beaten During Protest In Bayelsa Dies In Hospital by Lovegisty: 6:38pm
Since 2015? This one weak me.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Member Who Was Beaten During Protest In Bayelsa Dies In Hospital by smartmey61(m): 6:39pm
Violence solve violence not
|Re: IPOB Member Who Was Beaten During Protest In Bayelsa Dies In Hospital by last35: 6:39pm
This is bad if true...
Maazi Nnamdi Kanu vexing like...
4 Likes
|Re: IPOB Member Who Was Beaten During Protest In Bayelsa Dies In Hospital by NotComplaining: 6:39pm
Eledan:
Was thinking the exact same thing. Man does not resemble ur typical IPOB protester.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Member Who Was Beaten During Protest In Bayelsa Dies In Hospital by Omojudy: 6:40pm
If he lived almost two years after the beating and that hand was caused by the beating, I will have to say his death was due to lack of adequate health care. That hand could have been treated or amputated if need be. I agree his beating was unjust, but isn't it high time easterners stood together and helped each other especially people who were bold enough to stand up for what they believed in in real life not only social media? Enough of calling each other zoo and no zoo, flat head and no flat head, what is actually killing us in this country is lack of genuine love for each other which is also selfishness. Until we start thinking beyond ourselves, we will continue calling names till thy kingdom come and the nation will only get worse.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Member Who Was Beaten During Protest In Bayelsa Dies In Hospital by Ishilove: 6:40pm
Jeez.
While I think the whole Biafra nonsense is an irritating distraction, spearheaded by greedy, dubious characters and championed by ignorant, gullible and deluded youths, this kind of brutality is so wrong.
Many Nigerian soldiers are mentally unstable, some are even borderline schizophrenic with megalomanic tendencies, and as such should be subjected to psychiatric evaluation.
This is so barbaric, apalling and a tragic waste of life (although it is strange that a beating can make a person look like a cancer patient. Strange indeed.)
Oh well, Biafra or death...
1 Like
|Re: IPOB Member Who Was Beaten During Protest In Bayelsa Dies In Hospital by directonpc(m): 6:40pm
AntiWailer:thank you. I am no hater of any tribe but this looks like cancer
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Member Who Was Beaten During Protest In Bayelsa Dies In Hospital by sweerychick(f): 6:40pm
This is sad .. But the guy looks sick, was it as a result of the beating or something . Anyway may God grant your soul Enternal rest and bring those perpetrators to justice..
|Re: IPOB Member Who Was Beaten During Protest In Bayelsa Dies In Hospital by Endtimesmith: 6:40pm
RIP....Warlord.
|Re: IPOB Member Who Was Beaten During Protest In Bayelsa Dies In Hospital by JohnXcel: 6:40pm
All these IPOB LIES eh!
SMH!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Member Who Was Beaten During Protest In Bayelsa Dies In Hospital by moscobabs(m): 6:40pm
|Re: IPOB Member Who Was Beaten During Protest In Bayelsa Dies In Hospital by Dhaffs(m): 6:41pm
|Re: IPOB Member Who Was Beaten During Protest In Bayelsa Dies In Hospital by Koltech: 6:41pm
Person wey aids dey worry
|Re: IPOB Member Who Was Beaten During Protest In Bayelsa Dies In Hospital by AshiwajuFoward: 6:41pm
Gosh! why did his comrades abandon him to his fate and watch him deteriorate and die like this??
1 Like
|Re: IPOB Member Who Was Beaten During Protest In Bayelsa Dies In Hospital by ELPablochapo: 6:42pm
Zoo Army doing what they are best known for, cowards !
Common Bokoharam u no fit defeat
|Re: IPOB Member Who Was Beaten During Protest In Bayelsa Dies In Hospital by kings09(m): 6:42pm
|Re: IPOB Member Who Was Beaten During Protest In Bayelsa Dies In Hospital by SuperBlack: 6:43pm
All this kind of news are the reason why that man that's in london hospital will never gain a peaceful rest.
You kept on sending your soldiers to kill the innocent and think you will Rest In Peace? Never will him regain fitness.
