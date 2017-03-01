Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / IPOB Member Who Was Beaten During Protest In Bayelsa Dies In Hospital (4738 Views)

'SAD NEWS:

I just receive a call from Christian Eke's wife this afternoon that his husband who was sick since 2015 as a result of a Brutal Beating he got from Nigerian Armies at Bayelsa protest in 2015, that he Christian Eke has died this morning. he is from Amakohia in Imo state, he left behind his wife and three kids'







Source: According to Prisca who shared the photos/story,she received a call today that IPOB member who was beaten by soldiers during 2015 protest in Bayelsa has died in hospital.She wrote....'SAD NEWS:I just receive a call from Christian Eke's wife this afternoon that his husband who was sick since 2015 as a result of a Brutal Beating he got from Nigerian Armies at Bayelsa protest in 2015, that he Christian Eke has died this morning. he is from Amakohia in Imo state, he left behind his wife and three kids'Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/ipob-member-who-was-brutally-beaten-by.html?m=1 1 Share

BUHARI would suffer for this in hell BUHARI would suffer for this in hell 4 Likes

Buhari been killing biafrans since 1966 3 Likes

Those fighting Biafra with brute force will fail because self determination is the right of all man. 8 Likes 1 Share

Sad. People are dying for a cause that is not well thoughtful. Today is Biafra, tomorrow is restructuring, next is PDP president. RIP. 2 Likes 1 Share

CROWNWEALTH019:

BUHARI would suffer for this in hell Even now,he is suffering in London. Did you not hear from Sahara reporters that the Buhari is gnashing his teeth? He will suffer more here on earth in case there is no hell. Even now,he is suffering in London. Did you not hear from Sahara reporters that the Buhari is gnashing his teeth? He will suffer more here on earth in case there is no hell. 11 Likes

So the beating made him look like a cancer patient ?



Keep lieing.



This is a disgrace.



How do you hope to run Biafra when it is built on lies and Propaganda.



Brain dead eediots.



I can get a better picture to show brutality than this nonsense. 26 Likes 7 Shares

tafawa bello" Nigeria is nothing but a geographical expression" 1 Like

AntiWailer:

So the beaten made him look like a cancer patient ?



Keep lieing. Afonja, so u didn't see his swollen hand Afonja, so u didn't see his swollen hand 8 Likes 1 Share

If nothing is done to his killers that means Nigeria is truly a zoo. 2 Likes

This guy died from aids.

Biafrans should stop lying that anyone that dies now is from rally 19 Likes 3 Shares

Nnamdi kanu will avenge this too

what is de old man lookn for? ipob wey b say na dream...unrealised..... 2 Likes 2 Shares

When dey tell them not to protest against a govt that has no regards for human life dem no gree...now e don die another man go knack him wife... 1 Like 1 Share

Since 2015? This one weak me.





Violence solve violence not









Maazi Nnamdi Kanu vexing like... This is bad if true...Maazi Nnamdi Kanu vexing like... 4 Likes

Eledan:

This guy died from aids.

Biafrans should stop lying that anyone that dies now is from rally



Was thinking the exact same thing. Man does not resemble ur typical IPOB protester. Was thinking the exact same thing. Man does not resemble ur typical IPOB protester. 2 Likes 1 Share

If he lived almost two years after the beating and that hand was caused by the beating, I will have to say his death was due to lack of adequate health care. That hand could have been treated or amputated if need be. I agree his beating was unjust, but isn't it high time easterners stood together and helped each other especially people who were bold enough to stand up for what they believed in in real life not only social media? Enough of calling each other zoo and no zoo, flat head and no flat head, what is actually killing us in this country is lack of genuine love for each other which is also selfishness. Until we start thinking beyond ourselves, we will continue calling names till thy kingdom come and the nation will only get worse. 4 Likes 1 Share





While I think the whole Biafra nonsense is an irritating distraction, spearheaded by greedy, dubious characters and championed by ignorant, gullible and deluded youths, this kind of brutality is so wrong.



Many Nigerian soldiers are mentally unstable, some are even borderline schizophrenic with megalomanic tendencies, and as such should be subjected to psychiatric evaluation.



This is so barbaric, apalling and a tragic waste of life (although it is strange that a beating can make a person look like a cancer patient. Strange indeed.)







Oh well, Biafra or death... Jeez.While I think the whole Biafra nonsense is an irritating distraction, spearheaded by greedy, dubious characters and championed by ignorant, gullible and deluded youths, this kind of brutality is so wrong.Many Nigerian soldiers are mentally unstable, some are even borderline schizophrenic with megalomanic tendencies, and as such should be subjected to psychiatric evaluation.This is so barbaric, apalling and a tragic waste of life (although it is strange that a beating can make a person look like a cancer patient. Strange indeed.)Oh well, 1 Like

AntiWailer:

So the beaten made him look like a cancer patient ?



Keep lieing. thank you. I am no hater of any tribe but this looks like cancer thank you. I am no hater of any tribe but this looks like cancer 6 Likes 1 Share

.. But the guy looks sick, was it as a result of the beating or something . Anyway may God grant your soul Enternal rest and bring those perpetrators to justice.. This is sad.. But the guy looks sick, was it as a result of the beating or something. Anyway may God grant your soul Enternal rest and bring those perpetrators to justice..

RIP....Warlord.

IPOB LIES eh!



SMH! All theseeh!SMH! 2 Likes 1 Share

Gosh! why did his comrades abandon him to his fate and watch him deteriorate and die like this?? 1 Like

Zoo Army doing what they are best known for, cowards !



Common Bokoharam u no fit defeat

