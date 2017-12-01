Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "I Will Kill Mary, The Mother Of Jesus" - IPOB Member Meets Nnamdi Kanu's Mother (13960 Views)

Below is what he shared on Facebook;



If you give me cutlass and ask me between the mother of Jesus which is Mary and the mother of our leader Mazi Nnamdi kanu which one will I kill, I will pieces Mary with the cutlass and used her meet to Cook ofensala the 2nd. Because Mary the mother of the so called Jesus is the most foolish woman on earth to allow an evil spirit in disguise called holy spirit to impregnate her.



What pains me most is that the evil spirit deceive her with just sweet words like Hail mary, full of grace, The lord is with you, blessed art thou thy among women and blessed is the is thy fruit of their womb, just this words ooh she foolishly betrayed her husband and committed adultery. She must be very very insane. So what there are trying to say now, that Mary was a virgin when she got pregnant, then my mother is also a virgin. This White men think they can fool Africans all the time and get away with it, Na lie, Striker is here to exposed them...



Note below: Idiot, fool, stark illiterate, mumu, stupidity, animal, satanic agents I have gotten used to all this insults mentioned above, I need well Educated insults that will make me to strike harder...



Source; Imagine this. A hardcore member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has revealed what he is going to do if given a cutlass to butcher Mary, the mother of Jesus and the mother of IPOB leader; Nnamdi Kanu. The pro-Biafran supporter revealed how he will "kill" Mary and use her body parts as meat to cook soup..Below is what he shared on Facebook;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/ipob-supporter-meets-nnamdi-kanus-mother-chooses-virgin-mary-photos.html

Afonja, how is this your business? Upon all the problems in afonjaland...ritual killings, rape, pedophilia, zoophelia, criminality, e.t,c? Wicked things

∆





The post is void of common sense.

Why bother yourself? An adult child.



Ignore the rants.... ∆ 18 Likes

Nnamdi Kanu's mother is she mixed? Biafraans are beautiful people not like unattractive things called Afonjas; shameless things. 16 Likes 4 Shares

liberalsinnerx:





Afonja, how is this your bbusiness? Upon all the problem in afonjaland? Wicked things

They just cant sleep because of IPOB. Something that has nothing to do with their region keeps giving them nightmare



Nnamdi Kanu this, Nnamdi Kanu that. What Kanu or IPOB has to do with Yoruba land, I will never know.



They just cant sleep because of IPOB. Something that has nothing to do with their region keeps giving them nightmare

Nnamdi Kanu this, Nnamdi Kanu that. What Kanu or IPOB has to do with Yoruba land, I will never know.

But everyday, a Yoruba man will open 20 threads about Nnamdi Kanu

liberalsinnerx:





Dracula, when truth is being revealed, they start crying. We all know you draculas(human eaters). So we aren't surprised in what he said.

Afonja dysfunctional internet maggot. Thats what wolesoyinka called you.

Balkan:

Face the truth. So afonja went to east to interview the Dracula... Nnamdi obi is an afonja

devindevin2000:

The biafra guy appearance shows how beautiful igbos are. Just look how attractive they are...

Stupidity and ignorance that's why the said biafra will never come 4 Likes





All of u saying afonja have issues, the guy posted it on facebook the next thing is to call afonja, it's a pity.As for the guy, he is high on cheap drugs

gidgiddy:





They just cant sleep because of IPOB. Something that has nothing to do with their region keeps giving them nightmare



Nnamdi Kanu this, Nnamdi Kanu that. What Kanu or IPOB has to do with Yoruba land, I will never know.



But everyday, a Yoruba man will open 20 threads about Nnamdi Kanu

Ohh mehnnn

If say na hausa man talk this one, now all our religious leaders no for gree person hear word, everybody for they grant interview up and down.



Cardinal, priest, Remo omokri, Ruben Abati, FFK, dem for all fan thevflame of MUSLIMS AGAINST CHRISTIANS... But now that it is some brainwashed idiot..



All of them will go and hide, so that they dont lose the likes and shares they get from these brainwashed idiots 11 Likes 1 Share

:h

This life sef, So easy to lose focus���

One minute you are determined to save money at all cost.

The next minute you see ur self buying Suya saying "I cannot koman Kill Myself o jare ��

He is such a big fool 1 Like

I guess the OP is new here, where was he when Nnamdi Kanu himself called the Catholic church and Anglican church all sorts of names live and direct on radio Biafra and so many of us came to nairaland shouting desecration and humiliation but his brainwashed miscreants hailed him on.

Some even pray in his name.

He called for the killing of Yoruba pastors in Igboland and his miscreants almost attacked pastor Kumuyi in Aba when he came for a crusade.

OP you are a learner when it comes to anything IPOB, leave them to us because we know how to reset their brains. 15 Likes

nawa

Terrorist criminals!

stupidity at its peak.



Well, I know he's only just trying to make use of effective hyperbole!

I'm not surprised. That's how they all rant on social media. But when its time for action they start crying 3 Likes

The extent to which people go to become popular on social media tho.

I thought they said all members of Nnamdi Kanu's family have gone missing? Where did his mother appear from?



I won't be surprised if Nnamdi Kanu and his hordes of Jewish gangsters are somewhere in Umuahia, hiding under sleeping beds, coming out only at nights, and running at the sight of anything in camouflage and at the sound of anything that resembles boots.



And before his online Biafra Media Crew (BMC) rush to call me an afonja, ask yourself if Nnamdi Kanu can dare come out in public to call anyone anything. If not, then your afonja insult will be inconsequential. Mind you, I'm not a Yoruba! 10 Likes 2 Shares

Vv

SMH

better watch his tongue

were ponbele 1 Like

But If U Reason This Guy Matter From One Angle, Joseph Try.

Your Fiancee Show Up With Pregnancy Nd U Gree Knowing U No Do Anything?

For Nigeria Here Ur Father Go Disown U, Ur Mum Will Be Visiting All D Spiritual Centers To Try Break D Lady Spell N Village People Will See U As A Goat.







Anyway D Guy Who Wrote That Thing Is Just An Attention Seeker, And He Finally Got It

Michael004:

Face the truth. So afonja went to east to interview the Dracula... Nnamdi obi is an afonja



IssaSKULLtruth