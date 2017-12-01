₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,924,186 members, 3,956,235 topics. Date: Thursday, 07 December 2017 at 03:36 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "I Will Kill Mary, The Mother Of Jesus" - IPOB Member Meets Nnamdi Kanu's Mother (13960 Views)
IPOB Member Shot In Anambra While Waiting For Nnamdi Kanu's Arrival (Graphic Pic / Nnamdi Kanu's Mother Mobbed By Excited Traders At Ariaria Market In Aba. Photos / Nnamdi Kanu's Mother In Court As Her Son's Trial Resumes Today. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|"I Will Kill Mary, The Mother Of Jesus" - IPOB Member Meets Nnamdi Kanu's Mother by BoneBlogger(m): 1:50pm
Imagine this. A hardcore member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has revealed what he is going to do if given a cutlass to butcher Mary, the mother of Jesus and the mother of IPOB leader; Nnamdi Kanu. The pro-Biafran supporter revealed how he will "kill" Mary and use her body parts as meat to cook soup..
Below is what he shared on Facebook;
If you give me cutlass and ask me between the mother of Jesus which is Mary and the mother of our leader Mazi Nnamdi kanu which one will I kill, I will pieces Mary with the cutlass and used her meet to Cook ofensala the 2nd. Because Mary the mother of the so called Jesus is the most foolish woman on earth to allow an evil spirit in disguise called holy spirit to impregnate her.
What pains me most is that the evil spirit deceive her with just sweet words like Hail mary, full of grace, The lord is with you, blessed art thou thy among women and blessed is the is thy fruit of their womb, just this words ooh she foolishly betrayed her husband and committed adultery. She must be very very insane. So what there are trying to say now, that Mary was a virgin when she got pregnant, then my mother is also a virgin. This White men think they can fool Africans all the time and get away with it, Na lie, Striker is here to exposed them...
Note below: Idiot, fool, stark illiterate, mumu, stupidity, animal, satanic agents I have gotten used to all this insults mentioned above, I need well Educated insults that will make me to strike harder...
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/ipob-supporter-meets-nnamdi-kanus-mother-chooses-virgin-mary-photos.html
|Re: "I Will Kill Mary, The Mother Of Jesus" - IPOB Member Meets Nnamdi Kanu's Mother by liberalsinnerx: 1:57pm
BoneBlogger:
Afonja, how is this your business? Upon all the problems in afonjaland...ritual killings, rape, pedophilia, zoophelia, criminality, e.t,c? Wicked things
23 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "I Will Kill Mary, The Mother Of Jesus" - IPOB Member Meets Nnamdi Kanu's Mother by OrestesDante(m): 1:58pm
∆
The post is void of common sense.
Why bother yourself? An adult child.
Ignore the rants.... ∆
18 Likes
|Re: "I Will Kill Mary, The Mother Of Jesus" - IPOB Member Meets Nnamdi Kanu's Mother by devindevin2000: 2:02pm
Nnamdi Kanu's mother is she mixed? Biafraans are beautiful people not like unattractive things called Afonjas; shameless things.
16 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: "I Will Kill Mary, The Mother Of Jesus" - IPOB Member Meets Nnamdi Kanu's Mother by gidgiddy: 2:03pm
liberalsinnerx:
They just cant sleep because of IPOB. Something that has nothing to do with their region keeps giving them nightmare
Nnamdi Kanu this, Nnamdi Kanu that. What Kanu or IPOB has to do with Yoruba land, I will never know.
But everyday, a Yoruba man will open 20 threads about Nnamdi Kanu
11 Likes
|Re: "I Will Kill Mary, The Mother Of Jesus" - IPOB Member Meets Nnamdi Kanu's Mother by Michael004: 2:04pm
liberalsinnerx:Dracula, when truth is being revealed, they start crying. We all know you draculas(human eaters). So we aren't surprised in what he said.
41 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "I Will Kill Mary, The Mother Of Jesus" - IPOB Member Meets Nnamdi Kanu's Mother by devindevin2000: 2:04pm
|Re: "I Will Kill Mary, The Mother Of Jesus" - IPOB Member Meets Nnamdi Kanu's Mother by Balkan(m): 2:05pm
BoneBlogger:Afonja dysfunctional internet maggot. Thats what wolesoyinka called you.
8 Likes
|Re: "I Will Kill Mary, The Mother Of Jesus" - IPOB Member Meets Nnamdi Kanu's Mother by Michael004: 2:08pm
Balkan:Face the truth. So afonja went to east to interview the Dracula... Nnamdi obi is an afonja
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "I Will Kill Mary, The Mother Of Jesus" - IPOB Member Meets Nnamdi Kanu's Mother by Michael004: 2:12pm
devindevin2000:The biafra guy appearance shows how beautiful igbos are. Just look how attractive they are...
41 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "I Will Kill Mary, The Mother Of Jesus" - IPOB Member Meets Nnamdi Kanu's Mother by Ogashub(m): 2:13pm
Stupidity and ignorance that's why the said biafra will never come
4 Likes
|Re: "I Will Kill Mary, The Mother Of Jesus" - IPOB Member Meets Nnamdi Kanu's Mother by desreek9(f): 2:13pm
All of u saying afonja have issues, the guy posted it on facebook the next thing is to call afonja, it's a pity.
As for the guy, he is high on cheap drugs
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Will Kill Mary, The Mother Of Jesus" - IPOB Member Meets Nnamdi Kanu's Mother by Zohobouy(m): 2:13pm
gidgiddy:
|Re: "I Will Kill Mary, The Mother Of Jesus" - IPOB Member Meets Nnamdi Kanu's Mother by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 2:13pm
Ohh mehnnn
If say na hausa man talk this one, now all our religious leaders no for gree person hear word, everybody for they grant interview up and down.
Cardinal, priest, Remo omokri, Ruben Abati, FFK, dem for all fan thevflame of MUSLIMS AGAINST CHRISTIANS... But now that it is some brainwashed idiot..
All of them will go and hide, so that they dont lose the likes and shares they get from these brainwashed idiots
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Will Kill Mary, The Mother Of Jesus" - IPOB Member Meets Nnamdi Kanu's Mother by donstan18(m): 2:13pm
:h
|Re: "I Will Kill Mary, The Mother Of Jesus" - IPOB Member Meets Nnamdi Kanu's Mother by Sirpaul(m): 2:14pm
This life sef, So easy to lose focus���
One minute you are determined to save money at all cost.
The next minute you see ur self buying Suya saying "I cannot koman Kill Myself o jare ��
4 Likes
|Re: "I Will Kill Mary, The Mother Of Jesus" - IPOB Member Meets Nnamdi Kanu's Mother by Esomchi44(m): 2:15pm
He is such a big fool
1 Like
|Re: "I Will Kill Mary, The Mother Of Jesus" - IPOB Member Meets Nnamdi Kanu's Mother by Yyeske(m): 2:15pm
I guess the OP is new here, where was he when Nnamdi Kanu himself called the Catholic church and Anglican church all sorts of names live and direct on radio Biafra and so many of us came to nairaland shouting desecration and humiliation but his brainwashed miscreants hailed him on.
Some even pray in his name.
He called for the killing of Yoruba pastors in Igboland and his miscreants almost attacked pastor Kumuyi in Aba when he came for a crusade.
OP you are a learner when it comes to anything IPOB, leave them to us because we know how to reset their brains.
15 Likes
|Re: "I Will Kill Mary, The Mother Of Jesus" - IPOB Member Meets Nnamdi Kanu's Mother by pointstores(m): 2:16pm
nawa
|Re: "I Will Kill Mary, The Mother Of Jesus" - IPOB Member Meets Nnamdi Kanu's Mother by abbaapple: 2:16pm
Terrorist criminals!
1 Like
|Re: "I Will Kill Mary, The Mother Of Jesus" - IPOB Member Meets Nnamdi Kanu's Mother by Coldfeets: 2:16pm
stupidity at its peak.
Well, I know he's only just trying to make use of effective hyperbole!
|Re: "I Will Kill Mary, The Mother Of Jesus" - IPOB Member Meets Nnamdi Kanu's Mother by VIPERVENOM(m): 2:16pm
I'm not surprised. That's how they all rant on social media. But when its time for action they start crying
3 Likes
|Re: "I Will Kill Mary, The Mother Of Jesus" - IPOB Member Meets Nnamdi Kanu's Mother by blackbeau1(f): 2:16pm
The extent to which people go to become popular on social media tho.
|Re: "I Will Kill Mary, The Mother Of Jesus" - IPOB Member Meets Nnamdi Kanu's Mother by fratermathy(m): 2:16pm
I thought they said all members of Nnamdi Kanu's family have gone missing? Where did his mother appear from?
I won't be surprised if Nnamdi Kanu and his hordes of Jewish gangsters are somewhere in Umuahia, hiding under sleeping beds, coming out only at nights, and running at the sight of anything in camouflage and at the sound of anything that resembles boots.
And before his online Biafra Media Crew (BMC) rush to call me an afonja, ask yourself if Nnamdi Kanu can dare come out in public to call anyone anything. If not, then your afonja insult will be inconsequential. Mind you, I'm not a Yoruba!
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "I Will Kill Mary, The Mother Of Jesus" - IPOB Member Meets Nnamdi Kanu's Mother by level10: 2:16pm
Vv
|Re: "I Will Kill Mary, The Mother Of Jesus" - IPOB Member Meets Nnamdi Kanu's Mother by MsFaith(f): 2:17pm
SMH
|Re: "I Will Kill Mary, The Mother Of Jesus" - IPOB Member Meets Nnamdi Kanu's Mother by donblade85555(m): 2:17pm
better watch his tongue
|Re: "I Will Kill Mary, The Mother Of Jesus" - IPOB Member Meets Nnamdi Kanu's Mother by laurel03: 2:17pm
were ponbele
1 Like
|Re: "I Will Kill Mary, The Mother Of Jesus" - IPOB Member Meets Nnamdi Kanu's Mother by ANTONINEUTRON(m): 2:17pm
But If U Reason This Guy Matter From One Angle, Joseph Try.
Your Fiancee Show Up With Pregnancy Nd U Gree Knowing U No Do Anything?
For Nigeria Here Ur Father Go Disown U, Ur Mum Will Be Visiting All D Spiritual Centers To Try Break D Lady Spell N Village People Will See U As A Goat.
Anyway D Guy Who Wrote That Thing Is Just An Attention Seeker, And He Finally Got It
|Re: "I Will Kill Mary, The Mother Of Jesus" - IPOB Member Meets Nnamdi Kanu's Mother by donstan18(m): 2:17pm
Michael004:
IssaSKULLtruth
3 Likes
|Re: "I Will Kill Mary, The Mother Of Jesus" - IPOB Member Meets Nnamdi Kanu's Mother by johnstar(m): 2:17pm
Na wao
FLASH: Boko Haram Militants Kill 30 / Buhari Arrives In UK, Returns To Nigeria Monday / Who Is Presently The Youngest Nigerian Governor In Office?
Viewing this topic: Ayconq(m), sejhn, NLandIsHypocrit, MostBanned, Yyeske(m), Ayzo, olu2014, kollydeb(m), Propene, chio75(m), LukeLook, Donchris001, dammi(f), kerr9(f), Durchmann(m), jaybim, czarina(f), chukwudi3(m), dubbiskelly(m), christejames(m), teflondoncuzo(m), merit455(m), consultancy(m), Dubembiafra, WisdomFlakes, ChommyforGod, Zuriela, dandollar1, Lakeshizu(m), ImoseMobile, CROWNesty, kayus4live, pawesome(m), mekus74, flawless911(m) and 71 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7