APC Chieftain Bola Tinubu today joined GEJ,Ali Modu Sheriff,Abdulsalami Abubakar,Gov. Ambode,Gov. Udom,Senator Godswill Akpabio,Ben Bruce and others for the grand opening of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Read more http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/bola-tinubusheriffothers-at-grand.html?m=1 1 Like

Lo and behold the real enemies of PDP 2 Likes





Omenkalives, abeg bring the okada make our galant shiaman fit move to the permanent site Omenkalives, abeg bring the okada make our galant shiaman fit move to the permanent site 7 Likes

Bunch of thieves this suppose to be State or national library.



How many of our library looks this way. God will this looters. 2 Likes

You see the people people are prepared to die for....you see...

criminals in human skin

Lolz

Omenkalives, abeg bring the okada make our galant shiaman fit move to the permanent site Oh lawd have murcey! Thanks for the summon!



Would have missed out on this all important party!



#IRideWithSheriff!! Oh lawd have murcey! Thanks for the summon!Would have missed out on this all important party!#IRideWithSheriff!! 23 Likes 1 Share

Sheriff be rolling with the big sharks since the days of Boko Haram, PDP's military arm. 6 Likes

Wish smellymouth could come so us a caption on this. 1 Like 1 Share

Walahi omenka, you're nat a guduman atall Walahi omenka, you're nat a guduman atall

I don't know who is more wicked between you and ngeneukwuenu



The above is exactly what she's capable of conjuring up I don't know who is more wicked between you and ngeneukwuenuThe above is exactly what she's capable of conjuring up 1 Like

Obj, who the library epp??

Walahi omenka, you're nat a guduman atall Learning from Modath.



Ngene's is on an entirely different level. Learning from Modath.Ngene's is on an entirely different level.

Wey that my sister sef? Wey that my sister sef?

Na wah, so na so you be, galant shiaman of dey you can not Holla @ someborry!













@ shukuokukobambi



Buroda mi, Emi re. Na wah, so na so you be, galant shiaman of dey you can not Holla @ someborry!@ shukuokukobambiBuroda mi, Emi re. 6 Likes 1 Share





I came late to the party! omenkaLives, ABEG, sell one plot of land above, to me....I came late to the party! 1 Like 1 Share

Ekabo si ori eto yi jare Ekabo si ori eto yi jare

NgeneUkwenu:

omenkaLives, ABEG, sell one plot of land above, to me....



I came late to the party! Haba, this place you stand too make sense naw: 17/31. Haba, this place you stand too make sense naw: 17/31.

Hmmm politics don start!

Kemo lala Kemo lala

conglomerate of thieves

The gathering of real thiefs

Thank God i didn't see Gej close to that Man.

I thought a similar thread was on FP earlier..

I hope those fighting and insulting themselves coz of polithiefcians can learn something

Association of Thieving Elders.



ELDER STATEMEN my foot.

Were Will this men go when dey d**?

and baba egba be call me, if nor say i wan go ikorin, i for b d chair man of d gathering + i dey fear make DSS no km snab me fr dia.......

once upon a time, this man was said to be of no political relevance.

but truth is, BABA is BABA, Who else can host the biggest wigs of both opposing parties ?

it's a pity Fayose Chooses to insult this man..



hate or love him, it can't take away the fact that the political history of this Nation cannot be written without this man in the first 2pages.. congrats baba 4 Likes

I guess some books in the So-Called library shud be talking about how to look handsome which will be written by Obasanjo