|Tinubu, Jonathan, Abdulsalami, Sheriff, Akpabio At Opening Of Obasanjo Library by rem44: 5:13pm
APC Chieftain Bola Tinubu today joined GEJ,Ali Modu Sheriff,Abdulsalami Abubakar,Gov. Ambode,Gov. Udom,Senator Godswill Akpabio,Ben Bruce and others for the grand opening of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.
See photos above
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/bola-tinubusheriffothers-at-grand.html?m=1
|Re: Tinubu, Jonathan, Abdulsalami, Sheriff, Akpabio At Opening Of Obasanjo Library by rem44: 5:13pm
|Re: Tinubu, Jonathan, Abdulsalami, Sheriff, Akpabio At Opening Of Obasanjo Library by searchng4love: 5:29pm
Lo and behold the real enemies of PDP
|Re: Tinubu, Jonathan, Abdulsalami, Sheriff, Akpabio At Opening Of Obasanjo Library by shukuokukobambi: 5:33pm
Omenkalives, abeg bring the okada make our galant shiaman fit move to the permanent site
|Re: Tinubu, Jonathan, Abdulsalami, Sheriff, Akpabio At Opening Of Obasanjo Library by policy12: 5:35pm
Bunch of thieves this suppose to be State or national library.
How many of our library looks this way. God will this looters.
|Re: Tinubu, Jonathan, Abdulsalami, Sheriff, Akpabio At Opening Of Obasanjo Library by LordIsaac(m): 5:35pm
You see the people people are prepared to die for....you see...
|Re: Tinubu, Jonathan, Abdulsalami, Sheriff, Akpabio At Opening Of Obasanjo Library by CROWNWEALTH019: 5:35pm
criminals in human skin
|Re: Tinubu, Jonathan, Abdulsalami, Sheriff, Akpabio At Opening Of Obasanjo Library by babyfaceafrica: 5:40pm
Lolz
|Re: Tinubu, Jonathan, Abdulsalami, Sheriff, Akpabio At Opening Of Obasanjo Library by omenkaLives: 5:44pm
shukuokukobambi:Oh lawd have murcey! Thanks for the summon!
Would have missed out on this all important party!
#IRideWithSheriff!!
|Re: Tinubu, Jonathan, Abdulsalami, Sheriff, Akpabio At Opening Of Obasanjo Library by omenkaLives: 5:47pm
Sheriff be rolling with the big sharks since the days of Boko Haram, PDP's military arm.
|Re: Tinubu, Jonathan, Abdulsalami, Sheriff, Akpabio At Opening Of Obasanjo Library by omenkaLives: 5:49pm
Wish smellymouth could come so us a caption on this.
|Re: Tinubu, Jonathan, Abdulsalami, Sheriff, Akpabio At Opening Of Obasanjo Library by shukuokukobambi: 5:53pm
omenkaLives:
Walahi omenka, you're nat a guduman atall
|Re: Tinubu, Jonathan, Abdulsalami, Sheriff, Akpabio At Opening Of Obasanjo Library by shukuokukobambi: 5:54pm
omenkaLives:
I don't know who is more wicked between you and ngeneukwuenu
The above is exactly what she's capable of conjuring up
|Re: Tinubu, Jonathan, Abdulsalami, Sheriff, Akpabio At Opening Of Obasanjo Library by eposho: 5:55pm
Obj, who the library epp??
|Re: Tinubu, Jonathan, Abdulsalami, Sheriff, Akpabio At Opening Of Obasanjo Library by omenkaLives: 5:56pm
shukuokukobambi:Learning from Modath.
Ngene's is on an entirely different level.
|Re: Tinubu, Jonathan, Abdulsalami, Sheriff, Akpabio At Opening Of Obasanjo Library by shukuokukobambi: 6:21pm
omenkaLives:
Wey that my sister sef?
|Re: Tinubu, Jonathan, Abdulsalami, Sheriff, Akpabio At Opening Of Obasanjo Library by modath(f): 6:57pm
omenkaLives:
Na wah, so na so you be, galant shiaman of dey you can not Holla @ someborry!
@ shukuokukobambi
Buroda mi, Emi re.
|Re: Tinubu, Jonathan, Abdulsalami, Sheriff, Akpabio At Opening Of Obasanjo Library by NgeneUkwenu(f): 7:05pm
omenkaLives, ABEG, sell one plot of land above, to me....
I came late to the party!
|Re: Tinubu, Jonathan, Abdulsalami, Sheriff, Akpabio At Opening Of Obasanjo Library by shukuokukobambi: 7:15pm
modath:
Ekabo si ori eto yi jare
|Re: Tinubu, Jonathan, Abdulsalami, Sheriff, Akpabio At Opening Of Obasanjo Library by omenkaLives: 7:16pm
NgeneUkwenu:Haba, this place you stand too make sense naw: 17/31.
|Re: Tinubu, Jonathan, Abdulsalami, Sheriff, Akpabio At Opening Of Obasanjo Library by sweatlana: 8:04pm
Hmmm politics don start!
|Re: Tinubu, Jonathan, Abdulsalami, Sheriff, Akpabio At Opening Of Obasanjo Library by teganto(m): 8:06pm
Kemo lala
|Re: Tinubu, Jonathan, Abdulsalami, Sheriff, Akpabio At Opening Of Obasanjo Library by cloudyskygrind(m): 8:06pm
conglomerate of thieves
|Re: Tinubu, Jonathan, Abdulsalami, Sheriff, Akpabio At Opening Of Obasanjo Library by ELPablochapo: 8:07pm
The gathering of real thiefs
|Re: Tinubu, Jonathan, Abdulsalami, Sheriff, Akpabio At Opening Of Obasanjo Library by hollywater: 8:08pm
Thank God i didn't see Gej close to that Man.
|Re: Tinubu, Jonathan, Abdulsalami, Sheriff, Akpabio At Opening Of Obasanjo Library by chinex276(m): 8:08pm
I thought a similar thread was on FP earlier..
I hope those fighting and insulting themselves coz of polithiefcians can learn something
|Re: Tinubu, Jonathan, Abdulsalami, Sheriff, Akpabio At Opening Of Obasanjo Library by plainol(m): 8:08pm
Association of Thieving Elders.
ELDER STATEMEN my foot.
|Re: Tinubu, Jonathan, Abdulsalami, Sheriff, Akpabio At Opening Of Obasanjo Library by 12345baba: 8:09pm
Were Will this men go when dey d**?
|Re: Tinubu, Jonathan, Abdulsalami, Sheriff, Akpabio At Opening Of Obasanjo Library by Abdulazeez007(m): 8:10pm
and baba egba be call me, if nor say i wan go ikorin, i for b d chair man of d gathering + i dey fear make DSS no km snab me fr dia.......
|Re: Tinubu, Jonathan, Abdulsalami, Sheriff, Akpabio At Opening Of Obasanjo Library by Lordsocrates: 8:11pm
once upon a time, this man was said to be of no political relevance.
but truth is, BABA is BABA, Who else can host the biggest wigs of both opposing parties ?
it's a pity Fayose Chooses to insult this man..
hate or love him, it can't take away the fact that the political history of this Nation cannot be written without this man in the first 2pages.. congrats baba
|Re: Tinubu, Jonathan, Abdulsalami, Sheriff, Akpabio At Opening Of Obasanjo Library by MarkGeraldo(m): 8:12pm
I guess some books in the So-Called library shud be talking about how to look handsome which will be written by Obasanjo
|Re: Tinubu, Jonathan, Abdulsalami, Sheriff, Akpabio At Opening Of Obasanjo Library by anytexy: 8:13pm
Nigeria polithivians is all I can see here.
