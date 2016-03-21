Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigeria Rejected British Offer To Rescue Seized Chibok Schoolgirls - GUARDIAN UK (1126 Views)

Nigeria Rejected British Offer To Rescue Seized Chibok Schoolgirls

In a mission named Operation Turus, the RAF conducted air reconnaissance over northern Nigeria for several months, following the kidnapping of 276 girls from the town of Chibok in April 2014. “The girls were located in the first few weeks of the RAF mission,” a source involved in Operation Turus told the Observer. “We offered to rescue them, but the Nigerian government declined.”





The girls were then tracked by the aircraft as they were dispersed into progressively smaller groups over the following months, the source added.



Chibok is located in Nigeria’s north-eastern Borno state. Today 195 of the girls are still missing. Those who have managed to escape from their kidnappers have told of a life of torture, enslavement, rape, and forced marriages in captivity.



Notes from meetings between UK and Nigerian officials, obtained through the Freedom of Information Act, also suggest that Nigeria shunned international offers to rescue the girls. While Nigeria welcomed an aid package and assistance from the US, the UK and France in looking for the girls, it viewed any action to be taken against kidnapping as a “national issue”.



“Nigeria’s intelligence and military services must solve the ultimate problem,” said Jonathan in a meeting with the UK’s then Africa minister, Mark Simmonds, on 15 May 2014.





A document summarising a meeting in Abuja in September 2014 between Nigeria’s national security adviser and James Duddridge MP, former under-secretary of state at the Foreign Office, shows Operation Turus had advanced to the point where rescue options were being discussed. Minutes from a meeting the following month between Major-General James Chiswell and Jonathan hinted at the frustration felt by those trying to prompt some action from Nigeria.



“[President] Jonathan was still focused on ‘platforms’. General Chiswell said again we could offer advice on what equipment might make sense and how weapon systems might be best deployed,” the October 2014 document stated.



The Nigerian government did not respond to a request for comment. The Foreign Office said: “We wouldn’t comment on specific operational details, which are a matter for the Nigerian government and military.”



Jonathan has drawn criticism at home and abroad for a lack of action and perceived apathy over the kidnappings. The government was slow to mount any response in the weeks after the girls were taken. The governor of Borno, Kashim Shettima, also publicly criticised Jonathan for failing to even call him or any other state official for 19 days after the kidnappings. Jonathan also hit out at the worldwide #BringBackOurGirls campaign, branding it a “manipulation” of the victims of the attack.



Boko Haram had raided the dormitories of the government secondary school at Chibok. The girls staying there had braved warnings of an attack to sit their final examinations. Boko Haram looted the school and then burned it to the ground. The kidnappings also blighted the lives of the girls from the town who were not taken away, as many have been too scared to continue their education.



In addition to Nigeria, Boko Haram is active in regions of Cameroon, Chad and Niger. According to Unicef, more than 1.3 million children have now been displaced. Some of those taken by Boko Haram have been forced to become child soldiers: one in five suicide bombers in Nigeria are believed to be children, and three-quarters of those are girls.





We all know it was El Rufai et al that were very vocal about refusing foreign boots on Northern soil and ofcourse the weak Jonathan listened to them 4 Likes

Here we are today still struggling to win the war against insurgency.

In the last days when it had become clear that some components of the Nigerian military intentionally didn't want to engage the enemy so just 100 South African mercenaries were brought in and they delivered devasting damage to Boko Haram in 9 weeks which saw the group retreat time Jonathan lost the election and somehow the same components of the Nigerian Army suddenly started fighting well again ..

May we never be rule like the ilks of Jonathan again. 3 Likes

May we never be rule like the ilks of Jonathan again.

Nothing more to add.... .



Good or bad, weakness is not an endearing leadership quality!!!!! It's pure bitchassness!! Period.





Nothing more to add.... .

Good or bad, weakness is not an endearing leadership quality!!!!! It's pure bitchassness!! Period.

P.S ... Hopefully , the irridentists wailing army fathered by a thousand he goats that convulse in my mention will see this & stop bleating needlessly in my direction... Not only will i remain unmoved & continue to sort their ish with the R button, if presented with another choice of going against a clueless ineffectual buffoon, It's still gonna be clinical.... Take out all dead woods!!

Jonathan was a fool cheered by fools .... he simply didn't care. To him it was just a ruse even his mentally damaged supporters still believe the girls were not missing. An indication of the ineffectual buffonery that he passed unto his followers. 1 Like

I thought by now, Buhari would have gotten d job done and or better still in sambisa forest , leading d troops in search of d remaining girls like he promised 2 Likes

Jonathan was a fool cheered by fools .... he simply didn't care. To him it was just a ruse even his mentally damaged supporters still believe the girls were not missing. An indication of the ineffectual buffonery that he passed unto his followers. Mynd44





breaking rule 2

Children of 8 will avoid dis thread like a plague, come to think of it, till date some baggers still believe the Kidnapping never occurred... 1 Like





The Governor of Borno state-Shettima, ignored security reports and counsels from the Federal Govt and WAEC about possible security threat and why the exam should not hold particularly in Chibok. WAEC have showed the correspondences to this fact. But this man as the Chief Security Officer ignored these warnings and promised security for the girls. He betrayed the girls by failing to heed warnings and by allowing the exam proceed without security. He was a serving Governor and couldn't be prosecuted.



Now, this same man rather than communicate with the higher ups about the kidnap decided to keep quiet. His reasoning? He believed the President would have been briefed. By whom? By security agencies OUTSIDE his state. Or perhaps he was waiting for the President to call him first.



Based on this lethargy from the CSO of the state, it would be rational to assume probable cause for the President to proceed cautiously. It is pertinent to point out that coincidentally, the Governor was from the opposition party.



The agreement signed with the US, UK and France was for them to provide additional intelligence services and platform and the Nigerian security services will handle the intrusion. But these countries, particularly the UK didn't want that. They cited Nigerian military human rights record and wouldn't even provide the required platform. According to a former British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr Andrew Pocock disclosed that both the British and United States governments knew where some of the Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram members were but refused to help or share that information.



Universal truth is not measured in mass appeal. With the benefit of hindsight, we can begin to examine this case more objectively.

The Governor of Borno state-Shettima, ignored security reports and counsels from the Federal Govt and WAEC about possible security threat and why the exam should not hold particularly in Chibok. WAEC have showed the correspondences to this fact. But this man as the Chief Security Officer ignored these warnings and promised security for the girls. He betrayed the girls by failing to heed warnings and by allowing the exam proceed without security. He was a serving Governor and couldn't be prosecuted.

Now, this same man rather than communicate with the higher ups about the kidnap decided to keep quiet. His reasoning? He believed the President would have been briefed. By whom? By security agencies OUTSIDE his state. Or perhaps he was waiting for the President to call him first.

Based on this lethargy from the CSO of the state, it would be rational to assume probable cause for the President to proceed cautiously. It is pertinent to point out that coincidentally, the Governor was from the opposition party.

The agreement signed with the US, UK and France was for them to provide additional intelligence services and platform and the Nigerian security services will handle the intrusion. But these countries, particularly the UK didn't want that. They cited Nigerian military human rights record and wouldn't even provide the required platform. According to a former British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr Andrew Pocock disclosed that both the British and United States governments knew where some of the Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram members were but refused to help or share that information.

As much as this was an emotional issue, it was also one of national importance. It's hard trusting your partners if they won't keep their end of a treaty, won't provide platform and additional intelligence service and glaring refusal to rescue when they had the chance.

Isnt this insulting?

So if naija cant rescue chibok girls, is it external invasion that they can fight?

Universal truth is not measured in mass appeal. With the benefit of hindsight, we can begin to examine this case more objectively.



The Governor of Borno state-Shettima, ignored security reports and counsels from the Federal Govt and WAEC about possible security threat and why the exam should not hold particularly in Chibok. WAEC have showed the correspondences to this fact. But this man as the Chief Security Officer ignored these warnings and promised security for the girls. He betrayed the girls by failing to heed warnings and by allowing the exam proceed without security. He was a serving Governor and couldn't be prosecuted. https://www.thecable.ng/shettima-set-chibok-girls-says-fani-kayode



Now, this same man rather than communicate with the higher ups about the kidnap decided to keep quiet. His reasoning? He believed the President would have been briefed. By whom? By security agencies OUTSIDE his state. Or perhaps he was waiting for the President to call him first. http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/201163-i-not-call-jonathan-chibok-girls-abducted-boko-haram-borno-governor-shettima.html



Based on this lethargy from the CSO of the state, it would be rational to assume probable cause for the President to proceed cautiously. It is pertinent to point out that coincidentally, the Governor was from the opposition party.



The agreement signed with the US, UK and France was for them to provide additional intelligence services and platform and the Nigerian security services will handle the intrusion. But these countries, particularly the UK didn't want that. They cited Nigerian military human rights record and wouldn't even provide the required platform. According to a former British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr Andrew Pocock disclosed that both the British and United States governments knew where some of the Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram members were but refused to help or share that information. http://dailypost.ng/2016/03/21/uk-us-governments-knew-location-of-chibok-girls-but-refused-to-rescue-them-ex-british-high-commissioner/



As much as this was an emotional issue, it was also one of national importance. It's hard trusting your partners if they won't keep their end of a treaty, won't provide platform and additional intelligence service and glaring refusal to rescue when they had the chance.



A reasoned, intelligent response.

