|Nairalander Court Wedding In Pictures by vodaspringwater: 5:02am
I have found the one whom my soul loves. - Song of Solomon 3:4
True love is the joy of life.
A celebration of love and friendship
Love is the greatest adventure
A kiss to build a dream on
All you need is love.
Two become one
Blessing Wed's Yemi
8 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nairalander Court Wedding In Pictures by Cutehector(m): 5:14am
Happy married life
|Re: Nairalander Court Wedding In Pictures by vodaspringwater: 5:16am
More pics
1 Like
|Re: Nairalander Court Wedding In Pictures by Gistedge(f): 5:18am
nice
|Re: Nairalander Court Wedding In Pictures by talk2riel: 5:31am
Happy married life. Na only this marriage registry dey lagos?
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nairalander Court Wedding In Pictures by Jayson1: 5:31am
She looks like your sister.
Congrats Bro.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nairalander Court Wedding In Pictures by StewpidBoi: 5:35am
I know your story but I wont tell it here. I know the story from looking at your pics. congrats!
2 Likes
|Re: Nairalander Court Wedding In Pictures by shininglite(m): 5:50am
congratulations.... remember to pray together because marriage also has rough edges
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nairalander Court Wedding In Pictures by vodaspringwater: 6:08am
talk2riel:
women and ikoyi registry are like bread and butter
2 Likes
|Re: Nairalander Court Wedding In Pictures by wHyyyyyyyyyY: 6:10am
Happy marriage life
|Re: Nairalander Court Wedding In Pictures by vodaspringwater: 6:15am
cc: lalasticlala
|Re: Nairalander Court Wedding In Pictures by vodaspringwater: 6:21am
more
1 Like
|Re: Nairalander Court Wedding In Pictures by vodaspringwater: 6:29am
To God be the glory
1 Like
|Re: Nairalander Court Wedding In Pictures by Nutase(f): 6:33am
|Re: Nairalander Court Wedding In Pictures by REIIGN(m): 6:52am
OP your wife is so beautiful
|Re: Nairalander Court Wedding In Pictures by adadike281(f): 7:16am
God bless your union jare. see as my fellow nairalanders just dey wed dey go, baba God, abeg pick my call.
1 Like
|Re: Nairalander Court Wedding In Pictures by CROWNWEALTH019: 7:23am
I am so proud of you guys
1 Like
|Re: Nairalander Court Wedding In Pictures by ToriBlue(f): 7:24am
Women are always the ones laughing after a court wedding. .
6 Likes
|Re: Nairalander Court Wedding In Pictures by sinaj(f): 7:26am
REIIGN:go find ur own
|Re: Nairalander Court Wedding In Pictures by REIIGN(m): 7:29am
sinaj:I don see my wife
|Re: Nairalander Court Wedding In Pictures by sinaj(f): 7:36am
REIIGN:hallelujah! How far plans na
|Re: Nairalander Court Wedding In Pictures by Amarabae(f): 7:40am
Congrats! You and ur wife resemble well.
|Re: Nairalander Court Wedding In Pictures by Sugarboyy(m): 7:52am
fine people
|Re: Nairalander Court Wedding In Pictures by rafhell(m): 7:54am
honestly, that girl look like my ex.
|Re: Nairalander Court Wedding In Pictures by smithsydny(m): 8:39am
adadike281:will u marry me? A fellow Nairalander?
1 Like
|Re: Nairalander Court Wedding In Pictures by metallisc(m): 8:51am
adadike281:
|Re: Nairalander Court Wedding In Pictures by chudyprince: 8:51am
|Re: Nairalander Court Wedding In Pictures by veekid(m): 1:36pm
HML
|Re: Nairalander Court Wedding In Pictures by 1bkaye(f): 1:37pm
Congrats
|Re: Nairalander Court Wedding In Pictures by Flexherbal(m): 1:37pm
Congratulations !
|Re: Nairalander Court Wedding In Pictures by watered(m): 1:37pm
Go on Bro. God bless your union. We dey come soon
