The Isu LGA, Imo State born DONCLEF, decided to surprise his partner at the ceremony with the new car as a wedding present.



cc; lalasticlala

A Nigerian socialite did the unexpected as he bought his bride a brand new car as a gift and presented it to her at their wedding.

Tonto and Churchill did more than this.





We all know how that worked out 24 Likes

I hope no be yahoo yahoo him dey do ooo 6 Likes

What does he do for a living?. 18 Likes 2 Shares

kimbraa:

What does he do for a living?. bad belle.. Wetin concern you bad belle.. Wetin concern you 37 Likes

kimbraa:

What does he do for a living?.

Sells spare parts... Innit?? Sells spare parts... Innit?? 20 Likes

See as money scatter or ground.



HML to them. 5 Likes

Good

I hope their hope will be as happy as they look in the pictures tho.



Flamboyant or quiet wedding, none guarantees a happy marriage, just two people who are ready, happy married life. 3 Likes

Good one

No be man wey dey marry Igbo girl be this? Did he not pay bride price? But there was still change to even buy her a car on top.



Some disgruntled elements will now come and be peddling false stories about some imaginary men being chased away from Igbo girls because of exaggerated dowry. 53 Likes 2 Shares

I love Anambra people sha

If you have money.. Spoil your wife. it's the right thing to do. 9 Likes

if you were a celebrity now...some mods would be looking for how to carry their matter on your head till your marriage crash

Our upcoming guys won't like this news at all... 4 Likes

Good things will continue to come our way[i][/i] 1 Like

God please I don't want to just escort others come this earth to watch and clap for them .I want to make money too. 23 Likes

Money speaking

I thought spraying of money was banned 1 Like

Na american car, e no day cost!



From the chairman of haters republic

5 Likes

sinaj:

I love Anambra people sha I'm from Anambra. Ngwa let's pair asap I'm from Anambra. Ngwa let's pair asap 1 Like

nagerian with their lavish lifestyle...

nice one man. that's way better than spending it on wedding party

ouzo1:



Sells spare parts... Innit??



he is a developer that came back frm Malaysia or Indonesia he is a developer that came back frm Malaysia or Indonesia 6 Likes 1 Share

If you no get money hide your face 2 Likes