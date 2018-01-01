₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Gifts His Bride A Car At Their Traditional Wedding In Anambra (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 6:12pm
A Nigerian socialite did the unexpected as he bought his bride a brand new car as a gift and presented it to her at their wedding. The colorful traditional wedding between Ibe Chukwuebuka Treasure popularly known as DONCLEF to his lovely bride Kelechi Juliet Anagboso - saw family, friends and colleagues gather in their numbers on Friday, January 5, 2018 in Isiaku Village of Isuofia, Aguata LGA of Anambra State...
The Isu LGA, Imo State born DONCLEF, decided to surprise his partner at the ceremony with the new car as a wedding present.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/man-gifts-bride-brand-new-car-traditional-wedding-anambra-photos.html
|Re: Man Gifts His Bride A Car At Their Traditional Wedding In Anambra (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 6:13pm
|Re: Man Gifts His Bride A Car At Their Traditional Wedding In Anambra (Photos) by Cowbuoy: 6:13pm
|Re: Man Gifts His Bride A Car At Their Traditional Wedding In Anambra (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 6:14pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Man Gifts His Bride A Car At Their Traditional Wedding In Anambra (Photos) by Ruggedfitness: 6:14pm
|Re: Man Gifts His Bride A Car At Their Traditional Wedding In Anambra (Photos) by alexistaiwo: 6:19pm
Tonto and Churchill did more than this.
We all know how that worked out
|Re: Man Gifts His Bride A Car At Their Traditional Wedding In Anambra (Photos) by classicMan22(m): 6:21pm
I hope no be yahoo yahoo him dey do ooo
|Re: Man Gifts His Bride A Car At Their Traditional Wedding In Anambra (Photos) by kimbraa(f): 6:23pm
What does he do for a living?.
|Re: Man Gifts His Bride A Car At Their Traditional Wedding In Anambra (Photos) by Davedgr8(m): 6:27pm
kimbraa:bad belle.. Wetin concern you
|Re: Man Gifts His Bride A Car At Their Traditional Wedding In Anambra (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 6:28pm
|Re: Man Gifts His Bride A Car At Their Traditional Wedding In Anambra (Photos) by Dtent2: 6:28pm
|Re: Man Gifts His Bride A Car At Their Traditional Wedding In Anambra (Photos) by ouzo1(m): 6:29pm
kimbraa:
Sells spare parts... Innit??
|Re: Man Gifts His Bride A Car At Their Traditional Wedding In Anambra (Photos) by hucienda: 6:29pm
See as money scatter or ground.
HML to them.
|Re: Man Gifts His Bride A Car At Their Traditional Wedding In Anambra (Photos) by Vanpascore(m): 6:29pm
Good
|Re: Man Gifts His Bride A Car At Their Traditional Wedding In Anambra (Photos) by Laveda(f): 6:30pm
I hope their hope will be as happy as they look in the pictures tho.
Flamboyant or quiet wedding, none guarantees a happy marriage, just two people who are ready, happy married life.
|Re: Man Gifts His Bride A Car At Their Traditional Wedding In Anambra (Photos) by mayowascholar: 6:30pm
Good one
|Re: Man Gifts His Bride A Car At Their Traditional Wedding In Anambra (Photos) by safarigirl(f): 6:30pm
No be man wey dey marry Igbo girl be this? Did he not pay bride price? But there was still change to even buy her a car on top.
Some disgruntled elements will now come and be peddling false stories about some imaginary men being chased away from Igbo girls because of exaggerated dowry.
|Re: Man Gifts His Bride A Car At Their Traditional Wedding In Anambra (Photos) by sinaj(f): 6:30pm
I love Anambra people sha
|Re: Man Gifts His Bride A Car At Their Traditional Wedding In Anambra (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 6:30pm
If you have money.. Spoil your wife. it's the right thing to do.
|Re: Man Gifts His Bride A Car At Their Traditional Wedding In Anambra (Photos) by crownedprinz(m): 6:31pm
if you were a celebrity now...some mods would be looking for how to carry their matter on your head till your marriage crash
|Re: Man Gifts His Bride A Car At Their Traditional Wedding In Anambra (Photos) by NwanyiAwkaetiti: 6:31pm
Our upcoming guys won't like this news at all...
|Re: Man Gifts His Bride A Car At Their Traditional Wedding In Anambra (Photos) by wilcox(m): 6:31pm
Good things will continue to come our way[i][/i]
|Re: Man Gifts His Bride A Car At Their Traditional Wedding In Anambra (Photos) by Alaniyiokorausa(m): 6:31pm
God please I don't want to just escort others come this earth to watch and clap for them .I want to make money too.
|Re: Man Gifts His Bride A Car At Their Traditional Wedding In Anambra (Photos) by Makanjuola89: 6:31pm
Money speaking
|Re: Man Gifts His Bride A Car At Their Traditional Wedding In Anambra (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 6:31pm
I thought spraying of money was banned
|Re: Man Gifts His Bride A Car At Their Traditional Wedding In Anambra (Photos) by hobermener: 6:32pm
Na american car, e no day cost!
From the chairman of haters republic
|Re: Man Gifts His Bride A Car At Their Traditional Wedding In Anambra (Photos) by YoungDaNaval(m): 6:32pm
sinaj:I'm from Anambra. Ngwa let's pair asap
|Re: Man Gifts His Bride A Car At Their Traditional Wedding In Anambra (Photos) by eddieguru(m): 6:32pm
nagerian with their lavish lifestyle...
|Re: Man Gifts His Bride A Car At Their Traditional Wedding In Anambra (Photos) by candlewax: 6:32pm
nice one man. that's way better than spending it on wedding party
|Re: Man Gifts His Bride A Car At Their Traditional Wedding In Anambra (Photos) by Randy91(m): 6:32pm
ouzo1:
he is a developer that came back frm Malaysia or Indonesia
|Re: Man Gifts His Bride A Car At Their Traditional Wedding In Anambra (Photos) by Divay22(f): 6:33pm
If you no get money hide your face
|Re: Man Gifts His Bride A Car At Their Traditional Wedding In Anambra (Photos) by kimbraa(f): 6:33pm
Davedgr8:I knew I was going to get a mention of this nature. If I'm actually jealous of someone I don't know if his source of income is legit or not then I could as well be jealous of Mrs Evans.
