El-Rufai Visits Man Attacked In Kaduna By Muslim Youths For Not Fasting / Governor El-Rufai Allegedly Attacked In Zaria (Photos) / Photos Of People Attacked In Rivers State Today Viewers Discretion Advised!!

The Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta has called on the Nigerian parliamentary delegation to South Africa to extend its fact-finding mission to other Nigerians being kept in solitary confinement in various South Africa prisons.



MEND said secret xenophobic attacks take place in South Africa prisons.



It listed its former leader, Henry Okah, who is currently serving a jail term at Korkstad Prison in the Kwa-Zulu Natal Province of South Africa among those suffering xenophobic attacks in the country.



In a statement on Saturday by its spokesman, Jomo Gbomo, MEND said, “There are hundreds of Nigerians in South Africa who are serving various prison sentences or awaiting trial. From the reports available to us, many of these Nigerians are subjected to xenophobic attacks as they are regularly singled out for harassment, on account of their nationality or arbitrarily isolated in solitary confinement, by South African prison officials.



“We, therefore, call on the Nigerian parliamentary delegation to find time to also visit various prison facilities in South Africa where they will, indeed, be confronted with the real victims of xenophobia in South Africa.”



While commiserating with thousands of Nigerians who had suffered from the recent attack, it added, “We are constrained to draw the attention of the National Assembly delegation to other variants of xenophobic attacks which are not in the public domain.”



This is getting out of hand

Pls do the needful. 1 Like

Henry Okah? 1 Like

Henry okah should lead other fellow Nigerians in prison and start defending themselves because Nigerians don't care about him. OYO is his case. 1 Like

The federal government has not defended ordinary Nigerians on the street of SA not to talk of the ones in prison



Brace up Nigerians , you have no government for now, you are OYO 7 Likes

Come and see how a country whose president ran away to London is treated in SA





I strongly believe the table will turn soon, as Nigeria has all it takes to be Africa Power house. I just pray it happens in our generation This is saddening. If Naija was working perfectly, some of these peeps won't have gone there in the first place.

you mean the abuja bomber?

see what they are doing and our leaders just keep ute

This south African savages should be left alone in their mess.

For crying out loud, what is in South Africa that is not in Nigeria?





South Africa is the LAST PLACE on earth I can travel to. Those lazy ass hiv invested bastards discriminates against all other Africans. They don't deserve any Freedom. The dark-skinned South will continue to live in misery and the Caucasian ones will continue to control their economy.





This south African savages should be left alone in their mess. For crying out loud, what is in South Africa that is not in Nigeria? South Africa is the LAST PLACE on earth I can travel to. Those lazy ass hiv invested bastards discriminates against all other Africans.

This is getting serious,but. Wat is our leaders doing abt this?mute?

woah, south africans are upto some big shiat !!!

Hhmnmmm... Henry Okah

I just de imagine what Nigerian inmates in SA will be going through ordinarily in the hands of the prison warders, not to talk of now they have gotten more reason to be wicked.





...... Pls Nigerian let standup for ourself..... #protectagainstxenophobia# pls why are all this leader sleeping about Nigerians matter...... Pls Nigerian let standup for ourself..... #protectagainstxenophobia# 1 Like

9ja FG really don't care about the well-being of her citizens, talk more of those in Diaspora







@Nigerians living in SA, return back home because our mother land is safer

How is our government saving Nigerians who are enslaved right in Nigeria by Indians, Lebanese, and Chinese?



What about our prison inmates who are hungry while some politicians swallow their daily feeding allowance..?



My dear, Naija is a scam! We have no right to vex over how others treat us because we have not even handled those who mess us up in Nigeria.. How is our government saving Nigerians who are enslaved right in Nigeria by Indians, Lebanese, and Chinese?What about our prison inmates who are hungry while some politicians swallow their daily feeding allowance..?My dear, Naija is a scam! We have no right to vex over how others treat us because we have not even handled those who mess us up in Nigeria.. 1 Like

There is urgent need for strong message from the presidency directed at South Africa government and citizens against continuous xenophobic attack on Nigerians living in South Africa. I expect a very strong ultimatum that if South Africa doesn't abide by within a given time, all ties with that useless country should be broken.

