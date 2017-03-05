₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Xenophobia: Henry Okay, Nigerians Attacked In South African Prisons - MEND by ehijoshua3: 7:29am
The Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta has called on the Nigerian parliamentary delegation to South Africa to extend its fact-finding mission to other Nigerians being kept in solitary confinement in various South Africa prisons.
|Re: Xenophobia: Henry Okay, Nigerians Attacked In South African Prisons - MEND by CHOPUP411(m): 7:30am
This is getting out of hand
|Re: Xenophobia: Henry Okay, Nigerians Attacked In South African Prisons - MEND by Keneking: 7:37am
Mynd44 abeg take style come see something ....
Pls do the needful.
|Re: Xenophobia: Henry Okay, Nigerians Attacked In South African Prisons - MEND by casttlebarbz(m): 7:44am
mynd44 day don break for sango'ifo o
|Re: Xenophobia: Henry Okay, Nigerians Attacked In South African Prisons - MEND by Iamwrath: 7:48am
Henry Okah?
|Re: Xenophobia: Henry Okay, Nigerians Attacked In South African Prisons - MEND by lofty900(m): 7:48am
Henry okah should lead other fellow Nigerians in prison and start defending themselves because Nigerians don't care about him. OYO is his case.
|Re: Xenophobia: Henry Okay, Nigerians Attacked In South African Prisons - MEND by ZombieKilla: 7:52am
The federal government has not defended ordinary Nigerians on the street of SA not to talk of the ones in prison
Brace up Nigerians , you have no government for now, you are OYO
|Re: Xenophobia: Henry Okay, Nigerians Attacked In South African Prisons - MEND by ZombieKilla: 7:54am
Lala is peeping
Come and see how a country whose president ran away to London is treated in SA
|Re: Xenophobia: Henry Okay, Nigerians Attacked In South African Prisons - MEND by peter1994(m): 7:56am
This is saddening. If Naija was working perfectly, some of these peeps won't have gone there in the first place.
I strongly believe the table will turn soon, as Nigeria has all it takes to be Africa Power house. I just pray it happens in our generation
|Re: Xenophobia: Henry Okay, Nigerians Attacked In South African Prisons - MEND by gen2briz(m): 7:57am
Hummm
|Re: Xenophobia: Henry Okay, Nigerians Attacked In South African Prisons - MEND by Proffdada: 7:58am
you mean the abuja bomber?
|Re: Xenophobia: Henry Okay, Nigerians Attacked In South African Prisons - MEND by seunlly(m): 7:59am
chaii
see what they are doing and our leaders just keep ute
|Re: Xenophobia: Henry Okay, Nigerians Attacked In South African Prisons - MEND by Jofez: 8:00am
Nawa oo
|Re: Xenophobia: Henry Okay, Nigerians Attacked In South African Prisons - MEND by Mouthgag: 8:00am
This south African savages should be left alone in their mess.
For crying out loud, what is in South Africa that is not in Nigeria?
South Africa is the LAST PLACE on earth I can travel to. Those lazy ass hiv invested bastards discriminates against all other Africans. They don't deserve any Freedom. The dark-skinned South will continue to live in misery and the Caucasian ones will continue to control their economy.
Bloody lazy ass hiv hungry bastards.
|Re: Xenophobia: Henry Okay, Nigerians Attacked In South African Prisons - MEND by marshalcarter: 8:01am
ok
|Re: Xenophobia: Henry Okay, Nigerians Attacked In South African Prisons - MEND by xenokite: 8:01am
Proffdada:
|Re: Xenophobia: Henry Okay, Nigerians Attacked In South African Prisons - MEND by Nixiepie(f): 8:02am
This is getting serious,but. Wat is our leaders doing abt this?mute?
|Re: Xenophobia: Henry Okay, Nigerians Attacked In South African Prisons - MEND by darne(m): 8:03am
woah, south africans are upto some big shiat !!!
|Re: Xenophobia: Henry Okay, Nigerians Attacked In South African Prisons - MEND by iKnowevents(m): 8:03am
Hhmnmmm... Henry Okah
I just de imagine what Nigerian inmates in SA will be going through ordinarily in the hands of the prison warders, not to talk of now they have gotten more reason to be wicked.
|Re: Xenophobia: Henry Okay, Nigerians Attacked In South African Prisons - MEND by fulaniHERDSman(m): 8:04am
|Re: Xenophobia: Henry Okay, Nigerians Attacked In South African Prisons - MEND by herdekunley9ja: 8:06am
pls why are all this leader sleeping about Nigerians matter ...... Pls Nigerian let standup for ourself..... #protectagainstxenophobia#
|Re: Xenophobia: Henry Okay, Nigerians Attacked In South African Prisons - MEND by BrightAhiah: 8:07am
9ja FG really don't care about the well-being of her citizens, talk more of those in Diaspora
@Nigerians living in SA, return back home because our mother land is safer
|Re: Xenophobia: Henry Okay, Nigerians Attacked In South African Prisons - MEND by Princedapace(m): 8:08am
Nixiepie:
How is our government saving Nigerians who are enslaved right in Nigeria by Indians, Lebanese, and Chinese?
What about our prison inmates who are hungry while some politicians swallow their daily feeding allowance..?
My dear, Naija is a scam! We have no right to vex over how others treat us because we have not even handled those who mess us up in Nigeria..
|Re: Xenophobia: Henry Okay, Nigerians Attacked In South African Prisons - MEND by slurryeye: 8:10am
There is urgent need for strong message from the presidency directed at South Africa government and citizens against continuous xenophobic attack on Nigerians living in South Africa. I expect a very strong ultimatum that if South Africa doesn't abide by within a given time, all ties with that useless country should be broken.
Just my suggestion
|Re: Xenophobia: Henry Okay, Nigerians Attacked In South African Prisons - MEND by obembet(m): 8:16am
Now I believe that statement my Mother
No place like home
No matter what...
Home is home
|Re: Xenophobia: Henry Okay, Nigerians Attacked In South African Prisons - MEND by realGURU(f): 8:19am
I support african 4 dis wan
|Re: Xenophobia: Henry Okay, Nigerians Attacked In South African Prisons - MEND by ibroh22(m): 8:21am
cone head
|Re: Xenophobia: Henry Okay, Nigerians Attacked In South African Prisons - MEND by dianted: 8:28am
henry okah my man
|Re: Xenophobia: Henry Okay, Nigerians Attacked In South African Prisons - MEND by ozoebuka1(m): 8:28am
lofty900:pray that one day another person won't say these things on your case.
|Re: Xenophobia: Henry Okay, Nigerians Attacked In South African Prisons - MEND by Chijosky(m): 8:33am
ZombieKilla:I don't know you but for what you wrote I like you
|Re: Xenophobia: Henry Okay, Nigerians Attacked In South African Prisons - MEND by masterP042(m): 8:34am
Nonsense country called Nigeria
