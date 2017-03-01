₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by Kolababe: 4:53pm On Mar 05
Lol, no shame? Whose dad or husband is this?
|Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by Kolababe: 4:54pm On Mar 05
hmm
|Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by Splinz(m): 4:59pm On Mar 05
And this is news, an everyday event?
|Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by Ifeanyi4491(m): 5:00pm On Mar 05
I won't blame the guy, look at what she is wearing. moreover who take the pix
|Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by RadiantBae(f): 5:02pm On Mar 05
He likes her trainers
|Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by mployer(m): 5:05pm On Mar 05
He is actually looking at the trainers
|Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by ZarZar(f): 5:05pm On Mar 05
He's probably looking at her for different reasons other than lust, like "Who let her walk out dressed like that?". I think he deserves the benefit of the doubt
|Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by CaroLyner(f): 5:05pm On Mar 05
Every guy does that on daily basis.
Its not news.
|Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by tooth4tooth: 5:08pm On Mar 05
Gazing is a province of men
|Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by yomi007k(m): 5:10pm On Mar 05
RadiantBae:
I de tel u...na only 7 of dt trainers de ds world.
|Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by KwessiStewie(m): 5:11pm On Mar 05
[quote author=CaroLyner post=54297967]Every guy does that on daily basis.
|Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by Kolababe: 5:16pm On Mar 05
CaroLyner:
Well, we done expose dis one
|Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by Sugarboyy(m): 5:25pm On Mar 05
why wont he look?
|Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by Vicolan: 5:26pm On Mar 05
Na poo full inside jhoor...Passingby
|Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by Jacksparr0w127: 5:46pm On Mar 05
ZarZar:you didn't see the lustful smile on his face. Did you?
|Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by dyangprof(m): 5:48pm On Mar 05
op, swear say if na u, u no go look.
swear in d name of buhari..
|Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by ZarZar(f): 5:52pm On Mar 05
Jacksparr0w127:
Lol, what is this, a comic strip? No I didn't see it. Where is it? What I see is a smirk. It could mean anything.
|Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by Jacksparr0w127: 6:00pm On Mar 05
ZarZar:I don't think that's a smirk. I thinks that's some 'if I could get to ride on this a**' smile. I don't expect you to understand anyways. You're a lady, I'm a dude
|Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by ZarZar(f): 6:02pm On Mar 05
Jacksparr0w127:
I thought y'all claim you're not the same Is that a lie too?
|Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by Jacksparr0w127: 6:07pm On Mar 05
ZarZar:Its no lie. We are not same. But then, there are some things that you can't take away from every man. Things that complete your being a man. Things that separates every man from women. Such things are in EVERY man
|Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by ZarZar(f): 6:09pm On Mar 05
Jacksparr0w127:
And those are?
|Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by Jacksparr0w127: 6:10pm On Mar 05
ZarZar:1 is having a d!ck figure the rest
|Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by ZarZar(f): 6:12pm On Mar 05
Jacksparr0w127:
Besides that one, captain obvious
|Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by Jacksparr0w127: 6:13pm On Mar 05
ZarZar:I'll leave you to figure others. I bet you'll never figure tho. You'll have to change gender to figure haha
|Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by ZarZar(f): 6:16pm On Mar 05
Jacksparr0w127:
Then tell me. Duh! Just the tip of manhood, I'm not asking for the full shaft
|Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by Jacksparr0w127: 6:21pm On Mar 05
ZarZar:Lol. The tip is not that little. The tip is huge enough letting many tips off the bag could empty the bag
|Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by ZarZar(f): 6:24pm On Mar 05
Jacksparr0w127:
...
|Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by Tazdroid(m): 6:29pm On Mar 05
The head dey rotate like ukwu-detecting motion sensor camera
|Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by browniex: 6:32pm On Mar 05
Well,thought it is me,cause I am guilty of that as well.
|Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by Jacksparr0w127: 6:34pm On Mar 05
ZarZar:
|Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by lefulefu(m): 6:47pm On Mar 05
|Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by DavidEsq(m): 7:01pm On Mar 05
Don't u see the disgust written on his face?
