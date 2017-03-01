₦airaland Forum

Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo)

Romance

Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by Kolababe: 4:53pm On Mar 05
Lol, no shame? Whose dad or husband is this?

http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/03/man-caught-gazing-at-ladys-backside.html

Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by Kolababe: 4:54pm On Mar 05
hmm
Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by Splinz(m): 4:59pm On Mar 05
And this is news, an everyday event? undecided

Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by Ifeanyi4491(m): 5:00pm On Mar 05
I won't blame the guy, look at what she is wearing. moreover who take the pix

Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by RadiantBae(f): 5:02pm On Mar 05
He likes her trainers grin

Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by mployer(m): 5:05pm On Mar 05
He is actually looking at the trainers

Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by ZarZar(f): 5:05pm On Mar 05
He's probably looking at her for different reasons other than lust, like "Who let her walk out dressed like that?". I think he deserves the benefit of the doubt

Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by CaroLyner(f): 5:05pm On Mar 05
Every guy does that on daily basis.
Its not news.

Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by tooth4tooth: 5:08pm On Mar 05
Gazing is a province of men grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by yomi007k(m): 5:10pm On Mar 05
RadiantBae:
He likes her trainers grin

I de tel u...na only 7 of dt trainers de ds world.

Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by KwessiStewie(m): 5:11pm On Mar 05
grin[quote author=CaroLyner post=54297967]Every guy does that on daily basis.
Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by Kolababe: 5:16pm On Mar 05
CaroLyner:
Every guy does that on daily basis.
Its not news.

Well, we done expose dis one
Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by Sugarboyy(m): 5:25pm On Mar 05
why wont he look?
Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by Vicolan: 5:26pm On Mar 05
Na poo full inside jhoor...Passingby
Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by Jacksparr0w127: 5:46pm On Mar 05
ZarZar:
He's probably looking at her for different reasons other than lust, like "Who let her walk out dressed like that?". I think he deserves the benefit of the doubt
you didn't see the lustful smile on his face. Did you?
Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by dyangprof(m): 5:48pm On Mar 05
op, swear say if na u, u no go look.
swear in d name of buhari..
Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by ZarZar(f): 5:52pm On Mar 05
Jacksparr0w127:
you didn't see the lustful smile on his face. Did you?

Lol, what is this, a comic strip? No I didn't see it. Where is it? What I see is a smirk. It could mean anything.

Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by Jacksparr0w127: 6:00pm On Mar 05
ZarZar:


Lol, what is this, a comic strip? No I didn't see it. Where is it? What I see is a smirk. It could mean anything.
I don't think that's a smirk. I thinks that's some 'if I could get to ride on this a**' smile. I don't expect you to understand anyways. You're a lady, I'm a dude

Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by ZarZar(f): 6:02pm On Mar 05
Jacksparr0w127:
I don't think that's a smirk. I thinks that's some 'if I could get to ride on this a**' smile. I don't expect you to understand anyways. You're a lady, I'm a dude

I thought y'all claim you're not the same undecided Is that a lie too? embarassed
Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by Jacksparr0w127: 6:07pm On Mar 05
ZarZar:


I thought y'all claim you're not the same undecided Is that a lie too? embarassed
Its no lie. We are not same. But then, there are some things that you can't take away from every man. Things that complete your being a man. Things that separates every man from women. Such things are in EVERY man

Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by ZarZar(f): 6:09pm On Mar 05
Jacksparr0w127:
Its no lie. We are not same. But then, there are some things that you can't take away from every man. Things that complete your being a man. Things that separates every man from women. Such things are in EVERY man

And those are? cheesy
Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by Jacksparr0w127: 6:10pm On Mar 05
ZarZar:


And those are? cheesy
1 is having a d!ck cheesy figure the rest

Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by ZarZar(f): 6:12pm On Mar 05
Jacksparr0w127:
1 is having a d!ck cheesy figure the rest

Besides that one, captain obvious tongue
Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by Jacksparr0w127: 6:13pm On Mar 05
ZarZar:


Besides that one, captain obvious tongue
I'll leave you to figure others. I bet you'll never figure tho. You'll have to change gender to figure haha
Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by ZarZar(f): 6:16pm On Mar 05
Jacksparr0w127:
I'll leave you to figure others. I bet you'll never figure tho. You'll have to change gender to figure haha

Then tell me. Duh! Just the tip of manhood, I'm not asking for the full shaft grin

Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by Jacksparr0w127: 6:21pm On Mar 05
ZarZar:


Then tell me. Duh! Just the tip of manhood, I'm not asking for the full shaft grin
Lol. The tip is not that little. The tip is huge enough letting many tips off the bag could empty the bag cheesy

Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by ZarZar(f): 6:24pm On Mar 05
Jacksparr0w127:
Lol. The tip is not that little. The tip is huge enough letting many tips off the bag could empty the bag cheesy

...

Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by Tazdroid(m): 6:29pm On Mar 05
The head dey rotate like ukwu-detecting motion sensor camera

Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by browniex: 6:32pm On Mar 05
Well,thought it is me,cause I am guilty of that as well.
Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by Jacksparr0w127: 6:34pm On Mar 05
ZarZar:


...

Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by lefulefu(m): 6:47pm On Mar 05
grin
Re: Man Caught Gazing At A Lady's Backside While She Passes By (photo) by DavidEsq(m): 7:01pm On Mar 05
Don't u see the disgust written on his face?

