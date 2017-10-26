Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lady Shares Unclad Pic Of Man She Just Slept With & Asked His GF To Come Get Him (23096 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/lady-shares-unclad-pic-of-man-she-just-slept-with-asked-his-gf-to-come-get-him Side chicks are becoming bold these days. So according to the story on social media, the lady in the photo allegedly threatened to sleep with her friend, Whitney's boyfriend. And when she succeeded in sleeping with him, she shared his Unclad pics and asked the lady to come take her man. See full photos below.. 3 Likes 2 Shares





SEE MORE PICS>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/lady-shares-unclad-pic-of-man-she-just-slept-with-asked-his-gf-to-come-get-him But the dude set is careless sha 1 Like 1 Share

Nice one

That might be their idea of fun,

I like her hahahha. 7 Likes















This is the new trend in town. Hope she wont b beating up like one dude This is the new trend in town. Hope she wont b beating up like one dude 13 Likes



When your prick is not one way. When your prick is not one way.

OrestesDante:





When your prick is not one way.

Is there any prick that's one way? As a refurbished virgin, I am aware it faces one direction when flaccid and another when erect. It still has the ability to go round its orbit. Indecision or what?





As for the girl, she is very silly. To what end?

Mtcheeeew! The guy will be alright, though he might feel bad being caught up in bitches fight, that's if he doesn't have his own plan. As for the girl, she is very silly. To what end?Mtcheeeew! The guy will be alright, though he might feel bad being caught up in bitches fight, that's if he doesn't have his own plan. 40 Likes 5 Shares

It's all sex sex sex and more sex these days ...... seriously It's just too much





and the dundy is on bed I'm sure chatting with his gf while she took the photo 33 Likes 1 Share

Saw this trending on twitter yesterday, silly move on the girl's part, it's a nonconsensual violation and isn't funny smh 2 Likes

ibkayee:

Saw this trending on twitter yesterday, silly move on the girl's part smh twitter girl

ChiefPiiko:

twitter girl Lol yes? Lol yes?

A sound slap...



What in the name of all the oracles are you trying to prove... So, Because you had a five minutes romp and he groped your saggy breast, you thinking you is boss....



A real woman doesn't struggle for fairly used... Lol.... In you and the Whitney who do you think has more honour... In the eyes of the man, and the public....



Be like say my tori to dey long....



The boy toy... Because I'm not going to call that cheating piece of intimacy gadget anything else has no respect for you... That's why you are aware he has a woman but he so scared of her he didn't tell her poo!!



If your coochie's good enough, he woulda called Whitney right after boone time to give her the booth....



Y'all deserve each other... 11 Likes

ibkayee:



Lol yes? you like weird stories, I should look up more funny stuff online. What's trending 2day?? you like weird stories, I should look up more funny stuff online. What's trending 2day??

The guy is caught up in the middle.

ChiefPiiko:

you like weird stories, I should look up more funny stuff online. What's trending 2day?? It's not that like it I just came across it, haven't checked It's not that like it I just came across it, haven't checked 1 Like

ReinaFarine:

A sound slap...



What in the name of all the oracles are you trying to prove... So, Because you had a five minutes romp and he groped your saggy breast, you thinking you is boss....



A real woman doesn't struggle for fairly used... Lol.... In you and the Whitney who do you think has more honour... In the eyes of the man, and the public....



Be like say my tori to dey long....



The boy toy... Because I'm not going to call that cheating piece of intimacy gadget anything else has no respect for you... That's why you are aware he has a woman but he so scared of her he didn't tell her poo!!



If your coochie's good enough, he woulda called Whitney right after boone time to give her the booth....



Y'all deserve each other...

This generation has no chill!

Try this with a Nigerian

pocohantas:





Is there any prick that's one way? As a refurbished virgin, I am aware it faces one direction when flaccid and another when erect. It still has the ability to go round its orbit. Indecision or what?





As for the girl, she is very silly. To what end?

Mtcheeeew! The guy will be alright, though he might feel bad being caught up in bitches fight, that's if he doesn't have his own plan. Bitches are getting bolder by the day. Had a dude tried this shîit, y'all feminist bitches would have been blowing a gasket. Bitches are getting bolder by the day. Had a dude tried this shîit, y'all feminist bitches would have been blowing a gasket. 6 Likes

Chai konji Na bastard

Trust no one

Its never that serious. Theres enough dick for everyone. No need to share. 5 Likes 1 Share



Na wa o.



pocohantas:





Is there any prick that's one way? As a refurbished virgin, I am aware it faces one direction when flaccid and another when erect. It still has the ability to go round its orbit. Indecision or what?





As for the girl, she is very silly. To what end?

Mtcheeeew! The guy will be alright, though he might feel bad being caught up in bitches fight, that's if he doesn't have his own plan. Refurbished VirginNa wa o. 4 Likes 1 Share

ibkayee:

Saw this trending on twitter yesterday, silly move on the girl's part, it's a nonconsensual violation and isn't funny smh whats the story behind this picture? Lool im curious whats the story behind this picture? Lool im curious

D oluku dey press phone.

pocohantas:





Is there any prick that's one way? As a refurbished virgin, I am aware it faces one direction when flaccid and another when erect. It still has the ability to go round its orbit. Indecision or what?





As for the girl, she is very silly. To what end?

Mtcheeeew! The guy will be alright, though he might feel bad being caught up in bitches fight, that's if he doesn't have his own plan.

I think; I like you. I think; I like you.

Safiaa:

whats the story behind this picture? Lool im curious I think the lady in the picture leaked it, then the girlfriend saw and began sharing the picture also because he cheated, think she made a thread blasting him I think the lady in the picture leaked it, then the girlfriend saw and began sharing the picture also because he cheated, think she made a thread blasting him

pocohantas:





Is there any prick that's one way? As a refurbished virgin, I am aware it faces one direction when flaccid and another when erect. It still has the ability to go round its orbit. Indecision or what?





As for the girl, she is very silly. To what end?

Mtcheeeew! The guy will be alright, though he might feel bad being caught up in bitches fight, that's if he doesn't have his own plan.

Refurbished virgin?



Ya crazy. Mehn! This is exactly what I've been clamoring against, how do you stoop to the lowest of all just to spite another girl... Total BS! Refurbished virgin?Ya crazy. Mehn! This is exactly what I've been clamoring against, how do you stoop to the lowest of all just to spite another girl... Total BS!

swagkingcole:

Refurbished Virgin

Na wa o.





Yes, refurbished virgin na virgin wey change casing and charging port All na virgin, una go marry all of us last last...



theimmortals:





I think; I like you. Thanks. Let me know when you're done thinking Yes, refurbished virgin na virgin wey change casing and charging portAll na virgin, una go marry all of us last last...Thanks. Let me know when you're done thinking 11 Likes

swagkingcole:

Refurbished Virgin

Na wa o.



3 Likes