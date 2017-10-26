₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Shares Unclad Pic Of Man She Just Slept With & Asked His GF To Come Get Him by Kolababe: 1:09pm
Side chicks are becoming bold these days. So according to the story on social media, the lady in the photo allegedly threatened to sleep with her friend, Whitney's boyfriend. And when she succeeded in sleeping with him, she shared his Unclad pics and asked the lady to come take her man. See full photos below..
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/lady-shares-unclad-pic-of-man-she-just-slept-with-asked-his-gf-to-come-get-him
|Re: Lady Shares Unclad Pic Of Man She Just Slept With & Asked His GF To Come Get Him by Kolababe: 1:10pm
But the dude set is careless sha
SEE MORE PICS>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/lady-shares-unclad-pic-of-man-she-just-slept-with-asked-his-gf-to-come-get-him
|Re: Lady Shares Unclad Pic Of Man She Just Slept With & Asked His GF To Come Get Him by cummando(m): 1:13pm
Nice one
|Re: Lady Shares Unclad Pic Of Man She Just Slept With & Asked His GF To Come Get Him by Seeker17(m): 1:17pm
That might be their idea of fun,
|Re: Lady Shares Unclad Pic Of Man She Just Slept With & Asked His GF To Come Get Him by Rokia2(f): 1:21pm
I like her hahahha.
|Re: Lady Shares Unclad Pic Of Man She Just Slept With & Asked His GF To Come Get Him by Modelqwen(f): 1:22pm
This is the new trend in town. Hope she wont b beating up like one dude
|Re: Lady Shares Unclad Pic Of Man She Just Slept With & Asked His GF To Come Get Him by OrestesDante(m): 1:33pm
When your prick is not one way.
|Re: Lady Shares Unclad Pic Of Man She Just Slept With & Asked His GF To Come Get Him by pocohantas(f): 1:38pm
OrestesDante:
Is there any prick that's one way? As a refurbished virgin, I am aware it faces one direction when flaccid and another when erect. It still has the ability to go round its orbit. Indecision or what?
As for the girl, she is very silly. To what end?
Mtcheeeew! The guy will be alright, though he might feel bad being caught up in bitches fight, that's if he doesn't have his own plan.
|Re: Lady Shares Unclad Pic Of Man She Just Slept With & Asked His GF To Come Get Him by Dasherz(f): 1:43pm
It's all sex sex sex and more sex these days ...... seriously It's just too much
and the dundy is on bed I'm sure chatting with his gf while she took the photo
|Re: Lady Shares Unclad Pic Of Man She Just Slept With & Asked His GF To Come Get Him by ibkayee(f): 1:47pm
Saw this trending on twitter yesterday, silly move on the girl's part, it's a nonconsensual violation and isn't funny smh
|Re: Lady Shares Unclad Pic Of Man She Just Slept With & Asked His GF To Come Get Him by ChiefPiiko(m): 1:49pm
twitter girl
ibkayee:
|Re: Lady Shares Unclad Pic Of Man She Just Slept With & Asked His GF To Come Get Him by ibkayee(f): 1:50pm
ChiefPiiko:Lol yes?
|Re: Lady Shares Unclad Pic Of Man She Just Slept With & Asked His GF To Come Get Him by ReinaFarine(f): 1:53pm
A sound slap...
What in the name of all the oracles are you trying to prove... So, Because you had a five minutes romp and he groped your saggy breast, you thinking you is boss....
A real woman doesn't struggle for fairly used... Lol.... In you and the Whitney who do you think has more honour... In the eyes of the man, and the public....
Be like say my tori to dey long....
The boy toy... Because I'm not going to call that cheating piece of intimacy gadget anything else has no respect for you... That's why you are aware he has a woman but he so scared of her he didn't tell her poo!!
If your coochie's good enough, he woulda called Whitney right after boone time to give her the booth....
Y'all deserve each other...
|Re: Lady Shares Unclad Pic Of Man She Just Slept With & Asked His GF To Come Get Him by ChiefPiiko(m): 1:53pm
ibkayee:you like weird stories, I should look up more funny stuff online. What's trending 2day??
|Re: Lady Shares Unclad Pic Of Man She Just Slept With & Asked His GF To Come Get Him by DozieInc(m): 1:53pm
The guy is caught up in the middle.
|Re: Lady Shares Unclad Pic Of Man She Just Slept With & Asked His GF To Come Get Him by ibkayee(f): 1:54pm
ChiefPiiko:It's not that like it I just came across it, haven't checked
|Re: Lady Shares Unclad Pic Of Man She Just Slept With & Asked His GF To Come Get Him by DozieInc(m): 1:55pm
ReinaFarine:
|Re: Lady Shares Unclad Pic Of Man She Just Slept With & Asked His GF To Come Get Him by motun2017(f): 1:56pm
This generation has no chill!
|Re: Lady Shares Unclad Pic Of Man She Just Slept With & Asked His GF To Come Get Him by olaleks007(m): 2:00pm
Try this with a Nigerian
|Re: Lady Shares Unclad Pic Of Man She Just Slept With & Asked His GF To Come Get Him by TimeMod3: 2:09pm
pocohantas:Bitches are getting bolder by the day. Had a dude tried this shîit, y'all feminist bitches would have been blowing a gasket.
|Re: Lady Shares Unclad Pic Of Man She Just Slept With & Asked His GF To Come Get Him by Edjoshua: 2:33pm
Chai konji Na bastard
|Re: Lady Shares Unclad Pic Of Man She Just Slept With & Asked His GF To Come Get Him by wayne4loan: 2:37pm
Trust no one
|Re: Lady Shares Unclad Pic Of Man She Just Slept With & Asked His GF To Come Get Him by Safiaa(f): 2:41pm
Its never that serious. Theres enough dick for everyone. No need to share.
|Re: Lady Shares Unclad Pic Of Man She Just Slept With & Asked His GF To Come Get Him by swagkingcole(m): 2:41pm
Refurbished Virgin
Na wa o.
pocohantas:
|Re: Lady Shares Unclad Pic Of Man She Just Slept With & Asked His GF To Come Get Him by Safiaa(f): 2:46pm
ibkayee:whats the story behind this picture? Lool im curious
|Re: Lady Shares Unclad Pic Of Man She Just Slept With & Asked His GF To Come Get Him by ufuosman(m): 2:49pm
D oluku dey press phone.
|Re: Lady Shares Unclad Pic Of Man She Just Slept With & Asked His GF To Come Get Him by theimmortals(m): 2:52pm
pocohantas:
I think; I like you.
|Re: Lady Shares Unclad Pic Of Man She Just Slept With & Asked His GF To Come Get Him by ibkayee(f): 2:55pm
Safiaa:I think the lady in the picture leaked it, then the girlfriend saw and began sharing the picture also because he cheated, think she made a thread blasting him
|Re: Lady Shares Unclad Pic Of Man She Just Slept With & Asked His GF To Come Get Him by Blackhawk01: 2:58pm
pocohantas:
Refurbished virgin?
Ya crazy. Mehn! This is exactly what I've been clamoring against, how do you stoop to the lowest of all just to spite another girl... Total BS!
|Re: Lady Shares Unclad Pic Of Man She Just Slept With & Asked His GF To Come Get Him by pocohantas(f): 2:59pm
swagkingcole:
Yes, refurbished virgin na virgin wey change casing and charging port All na virgin, una go marry all of us last last...
theimmortals:Thanks. Let me know when you're done thinking
|Re: Lady Shares Unclad Pic Of Man She Just Slept With & Asked His GF To Come Get Him by Blackfyre: 3:03pm
swagkingcole:
|Re: Lady Shares Unclad Pic Of Man She Just Slept With & Asked His GF To Come Get Him by Sleekydee(m): 3:05pm
good 4 him, dude broke d bro-code, a guy shouldn't b butt Unclad on d bed prolly tweeting, while d chic is already fully clothed.
