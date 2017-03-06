₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,757,645 members, 3,401,780 topics. Date: Monday, 06 March 2017 at 09:21 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Throwback Photo Of Obasanjo & Buhari In 1978 & Now (5166 Views)
Obasanjo: Buhari Not Hot In Economic Affairs / Obasanjo, Shehu Yar'adua And T.Y. Danjuma At Dodan Barracks In 1978 / Obasanjo, Buhari, Gowon, Others Attend Jonathan’s Last Council Of State Meeting (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Throwback Photo Of Obasanjo & Buhari In 1978 & Now by mmb: 5:37am
lalasticlala
2 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Obasanjo & Buhari In 1978 & Now by seunlayi(m): 5:49am
Nice
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Obasanjo & Buhari In 1978 & Now by evergenuine(m): 5:49am
The guy above sha......OK no wahala
I only have interest in d pastor that remove the spirit of Gay from OBJ.
4 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Obasanjo & Buhari In 1978 & Now by mightyhazel: 6:03am
He still tall pass am
Nigeria never still better
39years on( dem neva even born most of my elder sibs).and na dem still dey rule!
4 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Obasanjo & Buhari In 1978 & Now by okosodo: 6:41am
These men has been contributing their quota to the destruction of nigeria since time imo river and they still have supporters. This is why nigeria is a failed state
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Obasanjo & Buhari In 1978 & Now by datopaper(m): 6:44am
R
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Obasanjo & Buhari In 1978 & Now by hucienda: 6:49am
General Obasanjo, with the staff. See youth with swag.
General Buhari, dongo. With the 'if you wanna shoot, shoot don't talk' pose of a soldier.
The 60s and 70s were indeed glorious eras compared to now. Irony is these same folks are still ruling - an indictment on today's 'feeding-bottle' youth. Sissies!
Ironsi, Fajuyi, Nzeogwu, Gowon, Ojukwu, Hassan Katsina, 'Hannibal' Achuzie, Obasanjo, 'BS' Adekunle and so on ... a time past when men were men.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Obasanjo & Buhari In 1978 & Now by Omagago(m): 6:53am
In Fela's voice.
Army arrangement, arrengi matimatis o, o oo arrengi matimatis ne
6 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Obasanjo & Buhari In 1978 & Now by kingzizzy: 6:56am
okosodo:
Both men messed up as Military and civilian leaders.
2 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Obasanjo & Buhari In 1978 & Now by babyfaceafrica: 6:57am
The look nice together
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Obasanjo & Buhari In 1978 & Now by iambijo(m): 7:04am
That tall niggah
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Obasanjo & Buhari In 1978 & Now by Lincoln275(m): 7:32am
hmmmm, obj and buhari bn disturbing country since
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Obasanjo & Buhari In 1978 & Now by isbish(m): 7:35am
God bless PMB
God bless OBJ
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Obasanjo & Buhari In 1978 & Now by Lordgel(m): 7:45am
Hell is real. Heaven is real, choose where you will spend eternity today.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Obasanjo & Buhari In 1978 & Now by olasaad(f): 7:50am
mightyhazel:
What's the difference between them and Robert Mugabe
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Obasanjo & Buhari In 1978 & Now by Kyase(m): 8:02am
hucienda:Baba na real dugo oooo
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Obasanjo & Buhari In 1978 & Now by Kyase(m): 8:03am
olasaad:rotation
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Obasanjo & Buhari In 1978 & Now by Kyase(m): 8:05am
Lordgel:Just like that?
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Obasanjo & Buhari In 1978 & Now by Idydarling(f): 8:22am
OBJ grew shorter with age...PMB, taller.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Obasanjo & Buhari In 1978 & Now by Tazdroid(m): 8:46am
Hmm, back when them never enter "the driver's seat"
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Obasanjo & Buhari In 1978 & Now by Jesusloveyou: 8:51am
okosodo:and what did your ineffectual buffoon do? He bury nigeria with his new act of stealing and you are stil praising him for damage to the economy.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Obasanjo & Buhari In 1978 & Now by lonelydora(m): 9:04am
Ok
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Obasanjo & Buhari In 1978 & Now by SWG25: 9:04am
hucienda:
How would you feel if the youths adopted the modus operandi of these men?
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Obasanjo & Buhari In 1978 & Now by tbuha: 9:05am
two idiots... am waiting for the last one to complete them 3
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Obasanjo & Buhari In 1978 & Now by innakash: 9:06am
Get well soon Mr Buhari, the number one ghost worker in Nigeria
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Obasanjo & Buhari In 1978 & Now by elganzar(m): 9:06am
Darfar, early monday morning...is nairaland the next level for your career, o tìn da gba o
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Obasanjo & Buhari In 1978 & Now by darfay: 9:06am
W
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Obasanjo & Buhari In 1978 & Now by darocha1(m): 9:07am
So?
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Obasanjo & Buhari In 1978 & Now by SuperBlack: 9:08am
The only good news that have ever been heard about Buhari was when his mum gave birth to him, people came around and rejoiced with the poor woman, since then, Spirit of Darkness took over the man..
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Obasanjo & Buhari In 1978 & Now by TulsaOklahoma: 9:08am
in the first picture,obj looks like someone older than buhari with 3-4years,but in the second picture,the reverse is the case,bubu looks older than obj with 5-6years.irony of life
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Obasanjo & Buhari In 1978 & Now by izzy4shizzy(m): 9:09am
See as they hold hand for the second picture asif na pre-wedding pix
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Obasanjo & Buhari In 1978 & Now by verygudbadguy(m): 9:09am
Great men... They have contributed their own quota to the development of our glorious Nation, Nigeria.
It is time for us, the youth to retire these great men since they have gotten to their peak and past.
We need to step in and save the nation just the same way they (Obj, Buhari) did in the 70/80s.
Atiku May Be Charged For Treason - Presidency / Pop Sontin'! Its In The Bag / Has Boko Haram Changed Its Modus Operandi?
Viewing this topic: HisMajesty1(m), betesi(m), anthony86(m), Etumgbe(m), rammyty(f), FlexTrex, dikachi86, maram63, Tokziby, farastrongman, Unimaginable123, abudujanah, obyno1011(m), haildeji, Bomi(m), Gido2sun(m), sharatech, Ayzio(m), ykthomas, Lahotte(m), wtfCode, Peteblack, okparabenedict, gabolz(m), Abbe88, Surd2121(m), malenko01(m), Adesammy01, wrapzee(m), henrysilver(m), chimex001, segbuwa, primusmaximus, MrJorge(m), Morhziez(m), Fessy09(m), Praiseson, heywhytech1(m), EMEKA1MILLION(m), Felixtuta(m), Afam4eva(m), Marcsolo1(m), switchlain, yusuf01(m), felo812000(m), chydon22, MrAdroit(m), castel428, azarenka(f), missticke(m), oyingeorge, Akthedream112, mcrach, Immatex(m), SlyIg(f), kaze4sure(m), elipheleh(m), FRANKKUP(m), GBADEYZ, Sulucainan, Liyyor, chillykelly86(m), ipin, babatunde50(m), tonynyong(m), Phantomine(m), Emexnairaland(m), chloedogie, Capslock01, andysnoopy(m), nneamaka114, AreaFada2, olaolulazio(m), iliyande(m), abba1992, enimcnite(m), SaintzPeter(m), gonagona(m), Xtochristo, sleekysol(m), paulsowande(m), Marcus01, jumobi1(m), gaudyangel(f), Tombilly(m), dprince01, grandx88, Musiccloud, avaa(m), amdoyin82(m), emperorgoke(m), Sirlancelot(m), LeSammy, mchiave, yhuti(m), lollmaolol, ogayoungboss(m), brobro, VictorAB, fcetbici(m), smilezz, mbv90(m), Eekanem(m), fsho(m), Tiffany1(f), tpbehappy(m), assyn(m), moshine20, Emymich, hucienda, CodeineSKroches, alakid, fataiamooboy, iyke926(m), BlacSmit, chibuthanks, shininglite(m), Oluwashegunnn(m), Tabbaz1, johnwizey, Festy4u(m), x240, highrise07(m), chinedu1nig(m), wawwZee, Benteazaa(m), melicent, berrystunn(m), goshen26, marley145, chuk9, Wfaluse, Denc, OKEMKPI and 318 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13