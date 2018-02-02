₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Obasanjo: Buhari Ignored Federal Character In Security Chiefs' Appointments by sarrki(m): 5:08am
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has berated the National Assembly and the Federal Character Commission for failing to check the excesses of President Muhammadu Buhari in the uneven distribution of public offices.
Obasanjo also said his recent open letter to President Buhari was not borne out malice or ‘bad belle’ but out of his deep concern for the situation in the country.
He said this on Thursday at the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Oke Ilewo area of Abeokuta, shortly after the Coalition for Nigeria Movement was inaugurated in Ogun State, and he was registered as a member of the movement.
The former President, who was flanked by a former Military Administrator of old Ondo State, Gen. Ekundayo Opaleye and a former Minister of State for Defence, Mrs. Dupe Adelaja, said the ethos of nation building through even distribution of public offices had been abused.
He said, “Let me emphasise important areas, programmes, priorities or processes for improved attention. To start with, we seem to have taken nation building for granted. Nation building must be given continued attention to give every citizen a feeling of belonging and a stake in his or her country.
“For instance, the Federal Character principle, as espoused in our constitution, was to guide the leadership to search for competent holders of major offices to be distributed within the entire nation, and avoid concentration in a few ethnic hands or geographical places, as we currently have in the leadership of our security apparatus.
“To avoid such non-integrative situation, we have the National Assembly and the Federal Character Commission, both institutions which must raise the alarm or call for correction of actions by the executive that violates the spirit of our constitution.”
Obasanjo’s registration came almost 24 hours after the CNM was inaugurated in Abuja.
Obasanjo arrived the venue at exactly 12.44pm in company with dignitaries including former governors of Cross River and Osun states, Donald Duke and Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola.
The former President, while addressing scores of potential members who had gathered at the venue, said he was surprised that many Nigerians were worried that he exchanged pleasantries with President Buhari at the African Unity summit in Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia, few days after he wrote the open letter to the President.
Obasanjo said, “Last week, I issued a statement which I did not do lightly or frivolously but out of deep concern for the situation of our country.
“I wonder why some Nigerians were worried why I had to pay respect to the Nigerian President at Addis Ababa. That’s my own upbringing as a well born and bred Yoruba boy.
“That doesn’t mean that what I have said about the President, was said out of bitterness and hatred. It is evident that the President has performed, in some areas, good enough.
“In other areas not good and a proper advice was given which he may take and he may not take.
“I didn’t do that out of malice or out of ‘bad belle.’ I did it out of my respect for that office and my interest, and I hope, in your interest and the interest of Buhari in Nigeria.
“I went to him just before the beginning of the opening of the AU summit. I had gone round to greet some few other Presidents, should I ignore him? So, I went to my President, greeted him and we joked before General Abdulsalami (Abubakar) said we should have a group photograph.
“I had wanted him (Buhari) to stand in the middle before he said I am the most senior and the photograph went viral on the social media.”
Obasanjo, while justifying the need for the CNM, argued that if all the instruments the country had used in the quest for nation building and governance since independence had failed, it was imperative to try new ways.
He said, “If what we have tried in the past has not taken us to the Promised Land, we have to try something else and something else is this grassroots popular movement built from the bottom-up to lead us, I hope and pray, to the Promised Land.”
He, however, warned that if the movement “decides to transform itself and go into partisan politics, I will cease to be a member.”
Obasanjo further said the spate of violence, and other forms of criminality had not received sufficient proactive ameliorative responses through transformational leadership.
He said the youth and women would be carried along, as “they must be part and parcel of governance in this country.”
Obasanjo, who urged Nigerians to go online and register as members, said the CNM currently had no link with other movements.
But he, however, said “if there are people of like minds, people who share the views and the aims and objectives of the Coalition for Nigeria Movement who want to join this movement, we will not object, we will welcome them.”
He said the movement did not regard itself as a third force, but “it sees itself as a popular movement that can accommodate all Nigerians irrespective of their political interest or affiliations and will propel Nigeria forward.”
Obasanjo added, “This is the new message in town, the new dance in town, the ceremony in town and I will appeal to you to join this ceremony and dance in town.
“There may be many masquerades and those of you who had my own type of background, when we were growing up, we were playing masquerades too but those were small masquerades, but when big masquerades come out, the small masquerades must go.”
Obasanjo later led the gathering to sing a chorus titled, ‘I see a new Nigeria, in the hands of God.’
Others at the event included a former deputy governor in Oyo State, Taofeek Arapaja, a two-time governorship candidate in Ogun State, Prince Gboyega Isiaka and some other politicians in the state.
|Re: Obasanjo: Buhari Ignored Federal Character In Security Chiefs’ Appointments by Desyner: 5:10am
Clueless admin. Coalition Force is loading gradually.
It has always been the game plan of the north to sieze controll of our defence/justice apparatus in this country.
It is their best tool for crushing any oppossing voice to their dominance.
What happened to Maina? The justice apparatus restored him and defence is protecting him.
What of Herdsmen? The Airforce lends them aircraft while the army lends them weapons and the justice system is ready to slap them on the wrist if they ever make it to the court.
It is a 100 years old problem.
|Re: Obasanjo: Buhari Ignored Federal Character In Security Chiefs’ Appointments by aolawale025: 5:28am
That's a disregard of the constitution. In a serious country, impeachment proceedings would have commenced
|Re: Obasanjo: Buhari Ignored Federal Character In Security Chiefs’ Appointments by sarrki(m): 5:30am
Following
|Re: Obasanjo: Buhari Ignored Federal Character In Security Chiefs’ Appointments by fulaniHERDSman(m): 5:34am
This is even more grevious than corruption. Nepotism is the mother of corruption.
The next government in 2019 must help us establish NEPOTISM AND CLANNISHNESS CRIMES COMMISION = NCCC.
And Buhaari must be their first customer
|Re: Obasanjo: Buhari Ignored Federal Character In Security Chiefs’ Appointments by ume(m): 5:36am
aolawale025:but you know we are not in a serious clime
|Re: Obasanjo: Buhari Ignored Federal Character In Security Chiefs’ Appointments by OLADD: 5:43am
Nigeria has reached a critical stage where a spade has to be called its original name, Buhari has not done well in any of his constitutional obligations to the nation except for subtle, clandestine and satanic attempts to impose and promote a section of the country over the others. Nepotism is one of the heinous crimes against humanity and the breeding ground for corruption, insecurity, hatred and maladministration. Buhari is an anomaly that must be corrected in 2019 or else, it's over for Nigeria.
|Re: Obasanjo: Buhari Ignored Federal Character In Security Chiefs’ Appointments by emmie14: 5:44am
Traditional hide and seek game. Am not surprised. Innate characters is indelible.
|Re: Obasanjo: Buhari Ignored Federal Character In Security Chiefs’ Appointments by magoo10(m): 5:46am
Federal character is not in buhari dictionary in fact he doesn't understand the meaning as all his brain have been blind folded by nepotism.
|Re: Obasanjo: Buhari Ignored Federal Character In Security Chiefs’ Appointments by Bossontop(m): 5:53am
|Re: Obasanjo: Buhari Ignored Federal Character In Security Chiefs’ Appointments by BeeBeeOoh(m): 5:53am
We were shouting on top our voices about this issue in 2015 but Buhari's asslicker's hailed him saying that they don't mind the region his appointees are from provided they are competent forgetting that there's something called "Federal Character". They thought they were doing the Igbos by mocking them about their son not being among the service chief's, I laugh in Daura. Buhari has come to stay bear this in mind and to those who always say after Buhari finishes he will hand over to Osinbajo, I laugh at you people also. Bookmark This: The South Is Not Getting Into The Aso Villa Anytime Soon.
And to the Igbos that are waiting for 2023 to become Nigeria's president I laugh at your stupidity also, you are sitting on a looonnnnnnnggggggg thing. The north will retain the power come 2023
BTW, good morning to you "Mr Matthew Aremu Okikiola Olusegun Obasanjo. Bônjour Monsieur Obasanjo
|Re: Obasanjo: Buhari Ignored Federal Character In Security Chiefs’ Appointments by sarrki(m): 5:58am
BeeBeeOoh:
Power will return south 2019
The south is not leaving any stone unturned
Power will return south this I know
|Re: Obasanjo: Buhari Ignored Federal Character In Security Chiefs’ Appointments by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:02am
sarrki:That means you are in for a surprise that will shock you to your bone marrow's, remember to bookmark what i commented above. Good morning
|Re: Obasanjo: Buhari Ignored Federal Character In Security Chiefs’ Appointments by usba: 6:02am
Coalition of Ex thieves make unah continue work.
|Re: Obasanjo: Buhari Ignored Federal Character In Security Chiefs’ Appointments by Bossontop(m): 6:05am
My pipu say a leopard cannot change its spots show buhari iz jus showing his true self...
|Re: Obasanjo: Buhari Ignored Federal Character In Security Chiefs’ Appointments by EnEnPeecee: 6:07am
The animals that are complaining buhari did this, buhari did that. Didn't we warn you guys not to allow a nepotistic and hydra headed tyrant any where near to power? ?? They call themselves intellectual yet could not use their intelligence to make sound decisions.
If una complain again na thunder go scatter that una dirty mouth. Buhari till 2039
|Re: Obasanjo: Buhari Ignored Federal Character In Security Chiefs’ Appointments by sarrki(m): 6:09am
BeeBeeOoh:
Morning boss
Boss I can tell you categorically point blank
That if power did not returned south
There will be a big mistrust
It will hasten a lot of events that are unfold
|Re: Obasanjo: Buhari Ignored Federal Character In Security Chiefs’ Appointments by sarrki(m): 6:10am
EnEnPeecee:
You lack sense of reasoning to use the word animal on a being
|Re: Obasanjo: Buhari Ignored Federal Character In Security Chiefs’ Appointments by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:15am
sarrki:Leave hastening padi mi, BTW, even after the hastening what else??...Nothing! Power Isn't Coming Down South Anytime Soon. Bookmark this
|Re: Obasanjo: Buhari Ignored Federal Character In Security Chiefs’ Appointments by ihitenansa: 6:42am
sarrki:2019??
what happened to bughari till 2023,then osubande take over?
i Thot ur tribalistic group hav resigned urself to another 4 yrs of bughari misrule just for the prospect of ur son's take over
|Re: Obasanjo: Buhari Ignored Federal Character In Security Chiefs’ Appointments by sarrki(m): 6:43am
ihitenansa:
2023 I mean
|Re: Obasanjo: Buhari Ignored Federal Character In Security Chiefs’ Appointments by Samusu(m): 6:45am
Gaskiya
|Re: Obasanjo: Buhari Ignored Federal Character In Security Chiefs’ Appointments by ihitenansa: 6:47am
sarrki:for real? what u gon do? start a revolution? secession move? the way dat python u love to cheer from a safe distance will so dance on ur head eh?
|Re: Obasanjo: Buhari Ignored Federal Character In Security Chiefs’ Appointments by ihitenansa: 6:48am
sarrki:
u go mean tire
|Re: Obasanjo: Buhari Ignored Federal Character In Security Chiefs’ Appointments by sarrki(m): 6:53am
ihitenansa:
Listen carefully
We are not terrorist
We have better ways of handling such issues
|Re: Obasanjo: Buhari Ignored Federal Character In Security Chiefs’ Appointments by freeze001(f): 6:53am
sarrki:
Are u off your zombie meds?
sarrki:
I thought not!
|Re: Obasanjo: Buhari Ignored Federal Character In Security Chiefs’ Appointments by freeze001(f): 6:55am
ihitenansa:
Savage!
|Re: Obasanjo: Buhari Ignored Federal Character In Security Chiefs’ Appointments by freeze001(f): 7:00am
sarrki:
And here lies the beginning and end of ur problems. Revolution and secession are now equal to terrorism? Well done!
|Re: Obasanjo: Buhari Ignored Federal Character In Security Chiefs’ Appointments by BeardedMeat: 7:08am
Lol...I can only imagine the hatred and bitterness that welled up inside the cowherder when OBJ approached him to exchange pleasantries
|Re: Obasanjo: Buhari Ignored Federal Character In Security Chiefs’ Appointments by ihitenansa: 7:11am
sarrki:so who are the terrorists? those dat have been protesting the misrule and nepotism by ur god, dullari. to which u guys r just waking up to now? keep up with the delusions..
|Re: Obasanjo: Buhari Ignored Federal Character In Security Chiefs’ Appointments by SalamRushdie: 7:14am
Every single provision of our guiding principles and constitution has been raped by Buhari so much that it is safe to say Buhari has suspended OUR constitution and federal character coded just like he did in 1984 but this time right under the nose of the leglisature and Judiciary who are there in the first place be check and balances against constitutional abuses just like what Buhari seems well versed in .. Buhari has to be belled down before he finally wrecks the destinies of 180 million Nigerians
