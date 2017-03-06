Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari May Come Back Today — Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande (8776 Views)

A former Minister of State for Information, Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande, has disclosed that information reaching him suggests that President Muhammad Buhari may come back to Nigeria today.



He stated this during a special prayer session for the quick recovery of the president which held yesterday at the Jos Central Mosque.



“From the information I gathered, President Buhari is hale and sound and may come back today (yesterday) or tomorrow (today). All what is needed from us is prayer for the full recovery and God’s guidance for the president to deliver his campaign promises,” he said.



Nakande said President Buhari has been speaking with different stakeholders, including the leadership of the National Assembly, saying the Senate president, Bukola Saraki, who visited the Nigerian leader in London, had confirmed that the president is doing well.



The ex-minister said those wishing the president death do not mean well for Nigeria. “It is only Buhari that can take this nation out of the mess it found itself,” he said.



Hundreds of clerics participated in the special prayer session.



http://dailytrust.com.ng/news/politics/buhari-may-come-back-today-ex-minister/187992.html#3yG7RsMULBo1EC3B.99 1 Like

I wish burahi well, but he should remain there. I like the style of Osibanjo's leadership 19 Likes

We All wish him Quick Recovery 13 Likes 2 Shares

We All wish him Quick Recovery With this pics you posted? With this pics you posted? 12 Likes 1 Share

He arrived the UK from Switzerland two days ago. Hopefully his furlough has been settled amicably with his doctors.

Watch the BMC's... stroll in 33 Likes 1 Share

I got no business with him, he has already failed. Why going abroad for treatment? Something you stood against during campaign 45 Likes 6 Shares

liar just like him.

just stay there man for a year and the change u promise us will come. 3 Likes

In as much as i wish him speedy recovery that's if he is not " hale and hearty" as speculated overtime by his associates, aides and cabals. If he truly loves this country like he claims, he should give way for PYO and stay clear of Nigeria. 8 Likes 1 Share

Another Seun..... 3 Likes

What other prayers is this man talking about?

There's been more than enough prayers already!



How long do we have to pray, fast, smite ourselves, wear sac cloth, cry and weep for so called leaders who don't give a rats ass in the first place?



You need to know that no amount of prayers will bail Aso Rock clinic that swallowed billions of naira in 2016 budget and yet couldn't treat a junketing President's ear infection.

You guys can pray all you want. It changes nothing. What other prayers is this man talking about?There's been more than enough prayers already!How long do we have to pray, fast, smite ourselves, wear sac cloth, cry and weep for so called leaders who don't give a rats ass in the first place?You need to know that no amount of prayers will bail Aso Rock clinic that swallowed billions of naira in 2016 budget and yet couldn't treat a junketing President's ear infection.You guys can pray all you want. It changes nothing. 12 Likes 1 Share

With this pics you posted?



Haba Haba 1 Like

if buhari come him go scatter every good tin osibaba do. 5 Likes

the president keeps coming back, he is now terminator abi? 10 Likes

Let him come and continue where he stopped.... Bring more recession and hardship for the zombies..

Energize the herdsmen for their wonderful duty in southern kaduna

Sai baba

Come pay ur Bmc they are begging for mb 3 Likes

Tell us something elase

Abj airport will be close tomorrow, sai baba no want make them lock am outside or what? 8 Likes

I got no business with him, he has already failed. Why going abroad for treatment? Something you stood against during campaign Buhari is a fraud Buhari is a fraud 18 Likes

May come back today, 1 Like 1 Share

probabilty

We are used to his absence so there's really no need for him to come back..whats the guarantee he won't abandon us again? 3 Likes

Mynd44 day don break for Aso Rock....cleaners don dey clear Villa 1 Like

l am not coming back today, the doctors in the UK says l should stay for atleast 4 months , left to me alone l prefer to remain here till December 2018 to enjoy myself in za other room with my white babes, life is sweet, abeg make una leave me alone to enjoy my body massage with my harem of white girls, Osibanjo is the new President, l am just a ceremonial head, signed Buhari 5 Likes

Baba should take his time o. Health comes first. I'm sure the cabals are pressuring him to come back fast. They miss the power they had so much.



I hope not 1 Like

We All wish him Quick Recovery Haaaa with the picture? Haaaa with the picture? 2 Likes

Come back and do what? My only joy is that despite claiming that Buhari is 'sound and hearty' Ibrahim Dasuki also enjoined his muslim brethren to pray for Baba to get well. It is only in Nigeria that the word hale and hearty has a plurality of interpretation. 6 Likes