|Buhari May Come Back Today — Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande by mmb: 5:43am
A former Minister of State for Information, Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande, has disclosed that information reaching him suggests that President Muhammad Buhari may come back to Nigeria today.
http://dailytrust.com.ng/news/politics/buhari-may-come-back-today-ex-minister/187992.html#3yG7RsMULBo1EC3B.99
1 Like
|Re: Buhari May Come Back Today — Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande by rottennaija(m): 5:44am
I wish burahi well, but he should remain there. I like the style of Osibanjo's leadership
19 Likes
|Re: Buhari May Come Back Today — Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande by SamuelAnyawu(m): 5:50am
We All wish him Quick Recovery
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari May Come Back Today — Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande by seunlayi(m): 5:52am
SamuelAnyawu:With this pics you posted?
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari May Come Back Today — Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande by unclezuma: 5:54am
He arrived the UK from Switzerland two days ago. Hopefully his furlough has been settled amicably with his doctors.
|Re: Buhari May Come Back Today — Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande by Esseite: 5:55am
Watch the BMC's... stroll in
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari May Come Back Today — Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande by seunlayi(m): 5:56am
I got no business with him, he has already failed. Why going abroad for treatment? Something you stood against during campaign
45 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Buhari May Come Back Today — Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande by seunlly(m): 5:56am
liar just like him.
just stay there man for a year and the change u promise us will come.
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari May Come Back Today — Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande by Temptee101(m): 5:57am
In as much as i wish him speedy recovery that's if he is not " hale and hearty" as speculated overtime by his associates, aides and cabals. If he truly loves this country like he claims, he should give way for PYO and stay clear of Nigeria.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari May Come Back Today — Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande by seunlayi(m): 5:58am
Another Seun.....
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari May Come Back Today — Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande by opalu: 5:59am
Okay
|Re: Buhari May Come Back Today — Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande by whirlwind7(m): 6:02am
What other prayers is this man talking about?
There's been more than enough prayers already!
How long do we have to pray, fast, smite ourselves, wear sac cloth, cry and weep for so called leaders who don't give a rats ass in the first place?
You need to know that no amount of prayers will bail Aso Rock clinic that swallowed billions of naira in 2016 budget and yet couldn't treat a junketing President's ear infection.
You guys can pray all you want. It changes nothing.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari May Come Back Today — Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande by SamuelAnyawu(m): 6:10am
seunlayi:
Haba
1 Like
|Re: Buhari May Come Back Today — Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande by kokosin: 6:10am
if buhari come him go scatter every good tin osibaba do.
5 Likes
|Re: Buhari May Come Back Today — Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande by rejuvenation: 6:11am
the president keeps coming back, he is now terminator abi?
10 Likes
|Re: Buhari May Come Back Today — Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande by ZombieKilla: 6:12am
Let him come and continue where he stopped.... Bring more recession and hardship for the zombies..
Energize the herdsmen for their wonderful duty in southern kaduna
Sai baba
Come pay ur Bmc they are begging for mb
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari May Come Back Today — Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande by omaguibu(m): 6:12am
Tell us something elase
|Re: Buhari May Come Back Today — Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande by Guseh(m): 6:14am
Abj airport will be close tomorrow, sai baba no want make them lock am outside or what?
8 Likes
|Re: Buhari May Come Back Today — Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande by ZombieKilla: 6:14am
seunlayi:Buhari is a fraud
18 Likes
|Re: Buhari May Come Back Today — Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande by Baawaa(m): 6:28am
May come back today,
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Buhari May Come Back Today — Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande by Ahmadgani(m): 6:33am
probabilty
|Re: Buhari May Come Back Today — Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande by subtlemee(f): 6:41am
We are used to his absence so there's really no need for him to come back..whats the guarantee he won't abandon us again?
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari May Come Back Today — Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande by Bitterleafsoup: 6:43am
Really
|Re: Buhari May Come Back Today — Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande by yomalex(m): 6:50am
Okay o
have you checked my signature?
|Re: Buhari May Come Back Today — Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande by Keneking: 6:51am
Mynd44 day don break for Aso Rock....cleaners don dey clear Villa
1 Like
|Re: Buhari May Come Back Today — Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande by AngelicBeing: 6:57am
l am not coming back today, the doctors in the UK says l should stay for atleast 4 months , left to me alone l prefer to remain here till December 2018 to enjoy myself in za other room with my white babes, life is sweet, abeg make una leave me alone to enjoy my body massage with my harem of white girls, Osibanjo is the new President, l am just a ceremonial head, signed Buhari
5 Likes
|Re: Buhari May Come Back Today — Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande by NeedGiftcards(m): 7:03am
Baba should take his time o. Health comes first. I'm sure the cabals are pressuring him to come back fast. They miss the power they had so much.
.
Meanwhile, If you have Amazon and iTunes gift cards for sale..I'm interested. Check my signature to contact me
|Re: Buhari May Come Back Today — Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande by dumie(f): 7:06am
I hope not
1 Like
|Re: Buhari May Come Back Today — Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande by globexpo: 7:23am
Speculation
|Re: Buhari May Come Back Today — Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande by joe4real12: 7:43am
SamuelAnyawu:Haaaa with the picture?
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari May Come Back Today — Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande by obyrich(m): 7:45am
Come back and do what? My only joy is that despite claiming that Buhari is 'sound and hearty' Ibrahim Dasuki also enjoined his muslim brethren to pray for Baba to get well. It is only in Nigeria that the word hale and hearty has a plurality of interpretation.
6 Likes
|Re: Buhari May Come Back Today — Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande by AngelicBeing: 7:46am
whirlwind7:
1 Like
