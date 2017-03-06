Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Buhari's Men Kidnapped Chibok Girls" - Fani Kayode (9927 Views)

The allegation by the UK's @guardian that @GEJonathan rejected an offer by the UK govt to rescue the Chibok girls is childish and asinine.



It is true that the Chibok girls were abducted under @GEJonathan's watch but it is also true that elements in @MBuhari's APC were behind it.







Scoreline is 1-1



"elements in @MBuhari's APC were behind it"

Wrong The whole thing was a scam. There is no such thing as Chibok girls 17 Likes 2 Shares

hian

Jonathan & PDP messed up big time during the Chibok Saga and this gave those bast..ard boko boys the room to consolidate and inflict more pains on Nigerians, Buhari too made some nasty comments during the Boko Haram saga to score cheap political point because he was also campaigning for the seat of the president, so both of them should shut up, l am more interested in what the politicians are doing now to deliver the dividends of democracy, FFK should start refunding all the yams he ate during his tenure, the same applies to PDP / APC members and all those implicated in the Dasuki arms scandal, nonsense, according to Keneking ,useless politicians, case closed 6 Likes 3 Shares

GEJ don send ewa agonyin to this pathological mouth diarrhea foolish fool again.



Whenever he eats mama peace beans his mouth takes over is brain 2 Likes 1 Share

Cocaine fool is at it again . . . once again GEJ knew people who kidnapped innocent girls and Cocain fool and boozy Jonathan only response was LIVE in DENIAL? Curse will envelop this fools 8 Likes 1 Share



Nothing like Chibok



vedaxcool:

Cocaine fool is at it again straight from the BMC sweatshop, has your working hours not expired?

i forgot, you guys are locked up in the sweatshop and dont even get the opportunity to spend your 250k salary, life must be hard in the BMC sweatshop o. straight from the BMC sweatshop, has your working hours not expired?i forgot, you guys are locked up in the sweatshop and dont even get the opportunity to spend your 250k salary, life must be hard in the BMC sweatshop o. 21 Likes 3 Shares

alright o

... Forever u have been claiming nothing like Chibok Girls abduction... Now u are confirming it did happen...Bros Kay... which one? 12 Likes 1 Share

The more FFK speaks, the more it sounds like he cannot hold a conversation without a confrontation.



For all his eloquence, the man just cannot articulate sense. 1 Like 1 Share

Siga:

... Forever u have been claiming nothing like Chibok Girls abduction... Now u are confirming it did happen...Bros Kay... which one?

@Siga are you BMC or Buharideen?



Calling BMC and Buharideens food don land.

Come and work for your money. @Siga are you BMC or Buharideen?Calling BMC and Buharideens food don land.Come and work for your money. 7 Likes 1 Share

Ma n1qqa

this guy needs a Mouth Action



aunty Bisola!!!!!!!



Very unstable man. Watch out, if he ever decamps to APC he'll revert and say Buhari tried to stop the Chibok saga.

Men with no honour So FFK eventually agrees some girls were/are missing?Very unstable man. Watch out, if he ever decamps to APC he'll revert and say Buhari tried to stop the Chibok saga.Men with no honour 6 Likes

Fowl yansh go open very soon 2 Likes

FFK the madman!

Can't he give names? Give us names of people and not some imaginary statements. Or you are refring to the well known sponsor of BH heading your party -- Ali Modu Sheriff.



I thought you were all denying the kidnap before. Finally you have agreed the kidnapping actually took place.



Why did Jonathan set up committee to look into the abduction with a mandate of 2 weeks period, instead of deploying troops and airforce to pursue the kidnappers within the 1st few hours when the news broke?



If Jonathan knew the kidnappers all along, why the denial and the fake committee he set up?



When is FFK returning our yam that he ate. 2 Likes

FFK, that's a no-brainer.



There're now in power riding on the back of such dastard politics on the lives of school girls - with that governor the main actor in all this. Whoever were the masterminds behind this will surely reap what they you sowed. 1 Like

very possible 1 Like

Gov.shettima is the key masterplanner in the chibok girls abduction. 4 Likes 1 Share

Nobody was kidnapped. Buhari and his cohorts used the saga to destroy Jonathan's government and it worked perfectly for them. Those who perfected the evil plan have all been rewarded. People can do anything for power. 5 Likes

if DSS comes for u to make clarifications on the "elements"..u will shout witch hunt...

Oga look bush ..stop seeking attention if DSS comes for u to make clarifications on the "elements"..u will shout witch hunt...Oga look bush ..stop seeking attention

after denyin chiboks girls were neva kidnapped... now dey agreed d girls were kidnap... all this stupid politician are the same.. using divide and rule just for there benefit....

Siga:

... Forever u have been claiming nothing like Chibok Girls abduction... Now u are confirming it did happen...Bros Kay... which one?

The idea is that "since they are still claiming that there was an abduction", then the APC guys did it. Otherwise, there was nothing like abduction/kidnapping. The idea is that "since they are still claiming that there was an abduction", then the APC guys did it. Otherwise, there was nothing like abduction/kidnapping. 1 Like

next customer please

He never mentioned anything. Just his usual guessing game.

Chibok saga is just masterminded by Northern cabals to make GEJ government ungovernable as they promised him and to hijack power. 2 Likes

He might be right afterall. 1 Like