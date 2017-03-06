₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Buhari's Men Kidnapped Chibok Girls" - Fani Kayode by ganisucks(f): 1:40pm
The allegation by the UK's @guardian that @GEJonathan rejected an offer by the UK govt to rescue the Chibok girls is childish and asinine.
|Re: "Buhari's Men Kidnapped Chibok Girls" - Fani Kayode by Keneking: 1:41pm
Ok, but where is lalasticlala now?
Scoreline is 1-1
"elements in @MBuhari's APC were behind it"
-Amazing revelation
4 Likes
|Re: "Buhari's Men Kidnapped Chibok Girls" - Fani Kayode by ganisucks(f): 1:42pm
Wrong The whole thing was a scam. There is no such thing as Chibok girls
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Buhari's Men Kidnapped Chibok Girls" - Fani Kayode by Nne5(f): 1:49pm
hian
|Re: "Buhari's Men Kidnapped Chibok Girls" - Fani Kayode by AngelicBeing: 3:54pm
Jonathan & PDP messed up big time during the Chibok Saga and this gave those bast..ard boko boys the room to consolidate and inflict more pains on Nigerians, Buhari too made some nasty comments during the Boko Haram saga to score cheap political point because he was also campaigning for the seat of the president, so both of them should shut up, l am more interested in what the politicians are doing now to deliver the dividends of democracy, FFK should start refunding all the yams he ate during his tenure, the same applies to PDP / APC members and all those implicated in the Dasuki arms scandal, nonsense, according to Keneking ,useless politicians, case closed
6 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "Buhari's Men Kidnapped Chibok Girls" - Fani Kayode by LordVoldemort(m): 3:55pm
GEJ don send ewa agonyin to this pathological mouth diarrhea foolish fool again.
Whenever he eats mama peace beans his mouth takes over is brain
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Buhari's Men Kidnapped Chibok Girls" - Fani Kayode by vedaxcool(m): 3:55pm
Cocaine fool is at it again . . . once again GEJ knew people who kidnapped innocent girls and Cocain fool and boozy Jonathan only response was LIVE in DENIAL? Curse will envelop this fools
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Buhari's Men Kidnapped Chibok Girls" - Fani Kayode by thisisayus(m): 3:55pm
Chibok saga is scam
Nothing like Chibok
|Re: "Buhari's Men Kidnapped Chibok Girls" - Fani Kayode by themonk(m): 3:56pm
vedaxcool:straight from the BMC sweatshop, has your working hours not expired?
i forgot, you guys are locked up in the sweatshop and dont even get the opportunity to spend your 250k salary, life must be hard in the BMC sweatshop o.
21 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "Buhari's Men Kidnapped Chibok Girls" - Fani Kayode by soshi(m): 3:56pm
alright o
|Re: "Buhari's Men Kidnapped Chibok Girls" - Fani Kayode by Siga: 3:56pm
... Forever u have been claiming nothing like Chibok Girls abduction... Now u are confirming it did happen...Bros Kay... which one?
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Buhari's Men Kidnapped Chibok Girls" - Fani Kayode by malton: 3:56pm
The more FFK speaks, the more it sounds like he cannot hold a conversation without a confrontation.
For all his eloquence, the man just cannot articulate sense.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "Buhari's Men Kidnapped Chibok Girls" - Fani Kayode by dukie25: 3:56pm
Siga:
@Siga are you BMC or Buharideen?
Calling BMC and Buharideens food don land.
Come and work for your money.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Buhari's Men Kidnapped Chibok Girls" - Fani Kayode by DIKEnaWAR: 3:56pm
Ma n1qqa
|Re: "Buhari's Men Kidnapped Chibok Girls" - Fani Kayode by Terror666: 3:56pm
this guy needs a Mouth Action
aunty Bisola!!!!!!!
|Re: "Buhari's Men Kidnapped Chibok Girls" - Fani Kayode by stinggy(m): 3:56pm
So FFK eventually agrees some girls were/are missing?
Very unstable man. Watch out, if he ever decamps to APC he'll revert and say Buhari tried to stop the Chibok saga.
Men with no honour
6 Likes
|Re: "Buhari's Men Kidnapped Chibok Girls" - Fani Kayode by eddyslim(m): 3:56pm
Fowl yansh go open very soon
2 Likes
|Re: "Buhari's Men Kidnapped Chibok Girls" - Fani Kayode by say4gunit(m): 3:57pm
FFK the madman!
|Re: "Buhari's Men Kidnapped Chibok Girls" - Fani Kayode by SuperS1Panther: 3:57pm
Can't he give names? Give us names of people and not some imaginary statements. Or you are refring to the well known sponsor of BH heading your party -- Ali Modu Sheriff.
I thought you were all denying the kidnap before. Finally you have agreed the kidnapping actually took place.
Why did Jonathan set up committee to look into the abduction with a mandate of 2 weeks period, instead of deploying troops and airforce to pursue the kidnappers within the 1st few hours when the news broke?
If Jonathan knew the kidnappers all along, why the denial and the fake committee he set up?
When is FFK returning our yam that he ate.
2 Likes
|Re: "Buhari's Men Kidnapped Chibok Girls" - Fani Kayode by hucienda: 3:57pm
FFK, that's a no-brainer.
There're now in power riding on the back of such dastard politics on the lives of school girls - with that governor the main actor in all this. Whoever were the masterminds behind this will surely reap what they you sowed.
1 Like
|Re: "Buhari's Men Kidnapped Chibok Girls" - Fani Kayode by magoo10: 3:57pm
very possible
1 Like
|Re: "Buhari's Men Kidnapped Chibok Girls" - Fani Kayode by Amarabae(f): 3:58pm
Gov.shettima is the key masterplanner in the chibok girls abduction.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Buhari's Men Kidnapped Chibok Girls" - Fani Kayode by ayatt(m): 3:58pm
|Re: "Buhari's Men Kidnapped Chibok Girls" - Fani Kayode by neoclassical: 3:58pm
Nobody was kidnapped. Buhari and his cohorts used the saga to destroy Jonathan's government and it worked perfectly for them. Those who perfected the evil plan have all been rewarded. People can do anything for power.
5 Likes
|Re: "Buhari's Men Kidnapped Chibok Girls" - Fani Kayode by BCISLTD: 3:58pm
if DSS comes for u to make clarifications on the "elements"..u will shout witch hunt...
Oga look bush ..stop seeking attention
|Re: "Buhari's Men Kidnapped Chibok Girls" - Fani Kayode by peteredo: 3:58pm
after denyin chiboks girls were neva kidnapped... now dey agreed d girls were kidnap... all this stupid politician are the same.. using divide and rule just for there benefit....
|Re: "Buhari's Men Kidnapped Chibok Girls" - Fani Kayode by ShySteady: 3:58pm
Siga:
The idea is that "since they are still claiming that there was an abduction", then the APC guys did it. Otherwise, there was nothing like abduction/kidnapping.
1 Like
|Re: "Buhari's Men Kidnapped Chibok Girls" - Fani Kayode by philanthropist1(m): 3:58pm
next customer please
|Re: "Buhari's Men Kidnapped Chibok Girls" - Fani Kayode by priceaction: 3:59pm
He never mentioned anything. Just his usual guessing game.
|Re: "Buhari's Men Kidnapped Chibok Girls" - Fani Kayode by Odingo1: 3:59pm
Chibok saga is just masterminded by Northern cabals to make GEJ government ungovernable as they promised him and to hijack power.
2 Likes
|Re: "Buhari's Men Kidnapped Chibok Girls" - Fani Kayode by Rekyz(m): 3:59pm
He might be right afterall.
1 Like
|Re: "Buhari's Men Kidnapped Chibok Girls" - Fani Kayode by vedaxcool(m): 3:59pm
themonk:
rubbish . . . TANIOD pay per post miscreant
