Date: Tuesday, 07 March 2017 at 10:41 AM
Would You Change Your Religion For Love? by ilotriouzAY(m): 7:24pm On Mar 06
If it came down to love would you change your religion? A lot of people face this issue in their relationship, and it’s such a touchy subject so most people sweep it under the rug. The most difficult thing to do while in love is to leave your love for what you love.
When we’re born we don’t know what we believe in, our parents teach us and raise us to believe in what they think we should believe in so its natural for us to follow this same path once we grow up.
I have a friend that is in a relationship with someone that has a different religion then her, she doesn’t want their future children to believe in what he believes in so she’s faced with the decision to stay or leave.
What would you do if this were you? If this was me I don’t know what I would do, do I leave the love of my life because we have different views or do I stay and live a different lifestyle from him.
Re: Would You Change Your Religion For Love? by midehi2(f): 7:26pm On Mar 06
me, at this my very love, i don't know ooo.... hard decision
Re: Would You Change Your Religion For Love? by SlayHER: 7:27pm On Mar 06
You don change love
Re: Would You Change Your Religion For Love? by StupidGoat(m): 7:30pm On Mar 06
Wen our anzestors wer marryin each oda. No problm lyk dis o. Now dat we can intamari. So so problm
Re: Would You Change Your Religion For Love? by midehi2(f): 7:30pm On Mar 06
SlayHER:dint get that
Re: Would You Change Your Religion For Love? by ilotriouzAY(m): 7:30pm On Mar 06
It's quite hard to decide....
Re: Would You Change Your Religion For Love? by ilotriouzAY(m): 7:31pm On Mar 06
What are you saying
Re: Would You Change Your Religion For Love? by RadicallyBlunt: 7:32pm On Mar 06
No I can't. Na only Bleep don bring me and another religion babe together before. She like diick wella and I sabi Bleep wella and we separated in peace.
But as far as falling in love is concerned, I can't fall in love outside my faith(not religion) talk less of planning marriage based on it. But if she can change hers for mine, then no wahala.
Re: Would You Change Your Religion For Love? by StupidGoat(m): 7:32pm On Mar 06
ilotriouzAY:kant you read?
Re: Would You Change Your Religion For Love? by SlayHER: 7:32pm On Mar 06
You typed "at this my very love". I come dey ask weda you don change to another love?
Re: Would You Change Your Religion For Love? by SlayHER: 7:34pm On Mar 06
I would rather be agnostic, thank you. I can't bow my head to the ground or sacrifice chickens to a wood.
Re: Would You Change Your Religion For Love? by midehi2(f): 7:34pm On Mar 06
SlayHER:which love i dey before?
Re: Would You Change Your Religion For Love? by SlayHER: 7:36pm On Mar 06
midehi2:Sarcasm dear... Sarcasm.
Re: Would You Change Your Religion For Love? by ilotriouzAY(m): 7:36pm On Mar 06
So she can change hers but you can't?
Re: Would You Change Your Religion For Love? by ilotriouzAY(m): 7:37pm On Mar 06
So you won't?
Re: Would You Change Your Religion For Love? by midehi2(f): 7:39pm On Mar 06
SlayHER:bring dat ya face here let me slap it
Re: Would You Change Your Religion For Love? by SlayHER: 7:40pm On Mar 06
midehi2:With a kiss or wat?
Re: Would You Change Your Religion For Love? by McBrooklyn(m): 7:41pm On Mar 06
_Fuck, NO...!!!
Re: Would You Change Your Religion For Love? by SlayHER: 7:44pm On Mar 06
I won't, bruh, that would amount to deceiving myself. Religion isn't just something we change or swap when ever we feel like. Its a state of mind. A way of life. Its a type of consciousness far beyond mortal comprehension. One can not just swap it because of a lifetime of pussy from a certain woman.
Re: Would You Change Your Religion For Love? by ilotriouzAY(m): 7:44pm On Mar 06
Brutus, you dey vex?
Re: Would You Change Your Religion For Love? by midehi2(f): 7:45pm On Mar 06
SlayHER:with my hand
Re: Would You Change Your Religion For Love? by ilotriouzAY(m): 7:45pm On Mar 06
Then why date someone from the other religion like people do
Re: Would You Change Your Religion For Love? by SlayHER: 7:48pm On Mar 06
midehi2:On this my soft face?
Re: Would You Change Your Religion For Love? by SlayHER: 7:49pm On Mar 06
People have their reasons. Perhaps they understand themselves enough to have worked out an agreement that suits both parties.
Re: Would You Change Your Religion For Love? by Totino: 7:50pm On Mar 06
Love supersedes everything.
Re: Would You Change Your Religion For Love? by ilotriouzAY(m): 7:51pm On Mar 06
Really?
Re: Would You Change Your Religion For Love? by midehi2(f): 8:04pm On Mar 06
SlayHER:yes, it will even be better for my soft palm
|Re: Would You Change Your Religion For Love? by midehi2(f): 8:05pm On Mar 06
Re: Would You Change Your Religion For Love? by McBrooklyn(m): 9:56pm On Mar 06
ilotriouzAY:Yeah, why ah no go vex now??
Re: Would You Change Your Religion For Love? by Totino: 12:45am
hateu2, cal ur nawty friend to pls come help show this person what it means to love from your large pot of experience!
Re: Would You Change Your Religion For Love? by Totino: 12:51am
ilotriouzAY:Oga Seun and LALASTICLALA, what is your opinion on this issue?
Re: Would You Change Your Religion For Love? by ExpiredNigeria: 9:33am
Is it about us or about religion? If I'm not bothered about religion why would you be bothered about that? So my answer is NO
