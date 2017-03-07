Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Would You Change Your Religion For Love? (2594 Views)

If it came down to love would you change your religion? A lot of people face this issue in their relationship, and it’s such a touchy subject so most people sweep it under the rug. The most difficult thing to do while in love is to leave your love for what you love.



When we’re born we don’t know what we believe in, our parents teach us and raise us to believe in what they think we should believe in so its natural for us to follow this same path once we grow up.



I have a friend that is in a relationship with someone that has a different religion then her, she doesn’t want their future children to believe in what he believes in so she’s faced with the decision to stay or leave.



What would you do if this were you? If this was me I don’t know what I would do, do I leave the love of my life because we have different views or do I stay and live a different lifestyle from him.



me, at this my very love, i don't know ooo.... hard decision

You don change love You don change love

Wen our anzestors wer marryin each oda. No problm lyk dis o. Now dat we can intamari. So so problm 1 Like

It's quite hard to decide.... It's quite hard to decide....

What are you saying What are you saying

No I can't. Na only Bleep don bring me and another religion babe together before. She like diick wella and I sabi Bleep wella and we separated in peace.



But as far as falling in love is concerned, I can't fall in love outside my faith(not religion) talk less of planning marriage based on it. But if she can change hers for mine, then no wahala. 3 Likes

What are you saying kant you read? kant you read? 1 Like

You typed "at this my very love". I come dey ask weda you don change to another love? You typed "at this my very love". I come dey ask weda you don change to another love?

I would rather be agnostic, thank you. I can't bow my head to the ground or sacrifice chickens to a wood.

which love i dey before? Sarcasm dear... Sarcasm. Sarcasm dear... Sarcasm. 1 Like

So she can change hers but you can't? So she can change hers but you can't?

So you won't? So you won't?

Sarcasm dear... Sarcasm. bring dat ya face here let me slap it bring dat ya face here let me slap it

bring dat ya face here let me slap it With a kiss or wat? With a kiss or wat?

_Fuck, NO...!!! 2 Likes

I won't, bruh, that would amount to deceiving myself. Religion isn't just something we change or swap when ever we feel like. Its a state of mind. A way of life. Its a type of consciousness far beyond mortal comprehension. One can not just swap it because of a lifetime of pussy from a certain woman. I won't, bruh, that would amount to deceiving myself. Religion isn't just something we change or swap when ever we feel like. Its a state of mind. A way of life. Its a type of consciousness far beyond mortal comprehension. One can not just swap it because of a lifetime of pussy from a certain woman. 1 Like

Brutus, you dey vex? Brutus, you dey vex?

SlayHER:



Then why date someone from the other religion like people do Then why date someone from the other religion like people do

with my hand On this my soft face? On this my soft face?

People have their reasons. Perhaps they understand themselves enough to have worked out an agreement that suits both parties. People have their reasons. Perhaps they understand themselves enough to have worked out an agreement that suits both parties.

Love supersedes everything.

Love supersedes everything.

Really? Really?

Brutus, you dey vex? Yeah, why ah no go vex now??

hateu2, cal ur nawty friend to pls come help show this person what it means to love from your large pot of experience! hateu2, cal ur nawty friend to pls come help show this person what it means to love from your large pot of experience! 1 Like

Really? Oga Seun and LALASTICLALA, what is your opinion on this issue? Oga Seun and LALASTICLALA, what is your opinion on this issue?