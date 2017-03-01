₦airaland Forum

Amaechi Inspects Ebute-Metta Railway Terminal Lagos(photos) by stephenduru: 7:42pm
Hon. Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi pictured inspecting Ebute-Metta Railway Terminal, Lagos.He will be the Chief Host for the ground breaking ceremony to mark the commencement of the construction of the Lagos-Ibadan Railway tomorrow.The project will not only generate massive employment for the teeming youths but also help to bridge the Infrastructural deficit in the transportation sector of the economy.


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/amaechi-inspects-oebute-metta-railway.html

Re: Amaechi Inspects Ebute-Metta Railway Terminal Lagos(photos) by stephenduru: 7:43pm
Re: Amaechi Inspects Ebute-Metta Railway Terminal Lagos(photos) by stephenduru: 7:43pm
stephenduru:
Re: Amaechi Inspects Ebute-Metta Railway Terminal Lagos(photos) by Nne5(f): 7:44pm
Re: Amaechi Inspects Ebute-Metta Railway Terminal Lagos(photos) by loomer: 7:45pm
Una no go kill person with laugh for this country. Wetin chairman dey point for ground like say if those Chinese people lie give am him go know

Re: Amaechi Inspects Ebute-Metta Railway Terminal Lagos(photos) by Kollyman: 8:08pm
That pregnant guy deserved to be sacked!

He can't even dress well

Re: Amaechi Inspects Ebute-Metta Railway Terminal Lagos(photos) by koladebrainiac(m): 8:31pm
nice one Amaechi
get the railway started n lets development begins in between ibadan n lagos.

haters can continue to hate-i mean those flatinos that love to hate excite me. their region will be so backward that by the they achieve their biafra their land will be so ..... ok make i no talk

Re: Amaechi Inspects Ebute-Metta Railway Terminal Lagos(photos) by Merlina5600: 9:00pm
Re: Amaechi Inspects Ebute-Metta Railway Terminal Lagos(photos) by xynerise(m): 9:01pm
9 months pregnant man grin
Re: Amaechi Inspects Ebute-Metta Railway Terminal Lagos(photos) by yinkslinks(m): 9:01pm
Where is reno? let hime come see Tummy Hilbelle grin grin grin grin grin grin
Re: Amaechi Inspects Ebute-Metta Railway Terminal Lagos(photos) by Blitz888(m): 9:01pm
Inspector Amaechi....
Re: Amaechi Inspects Ebute-Metta Railway Terminal Lagos(photos) by priceaction: 9:02pm
Hthat man's pot belly ,eh?
Re: Amaechi Inspects Ebute-Metta Railway Terminal Lagos(photos) by Abdhul(m): 9:03pm
NO TIME TO WAIL THE EARLIER WE STOP COMPLAINING THE BETTER FOR US

Re: Amaechi Inspects Ebute-Metta Railway Terminal Lagos(photos) by miqos02(m): 9:03pm
Re: Amaechi Inspects Ebute-Metta Railway Terminal Lagos(photos) by dessz(m): 9:05pm
gathering of pot belied eye servicing people. but na wa for 9ja we can't build our railway with our people they go invite Chinese later them go dey shout support made in Nigeria. HYPOCRITES. sad

Re: Amaechi Inspects Ebute-Metta Railway Terminal Lagos(photos) by IpobExposed: 9:05pm
APC continue your good works let PDP go and die

Re: Amaechi Inspects Ebute-Metta Railway Terminal Lagos(photos) by zudozz: 9:05pm
Re: Amaechi Inspects Ebute-Metta Railway Terminal Lagos(photos) by lailo: 9:05pm
ride on GEJ slayer.

Re: Amaechi Inspects Ebute-Metta Railway Terminal Lagos(photos) by Evergreen4(m): 9:07pm
koladebrainiac:
nice one Amaechi
get the railway started n lets development begins in between ibadan n lagos.

nb
haters can continue to hate-i mean those flatinos that love to hate excite me. their region will be so backward that by the they achieve their biafra their land will be so ..... ok make i no talk
it is obvious you wrote this trash because of cheap likes that will add no value to your life. Bro, stop being tribalistic, it won't do you any good.

Re: Amaechi Inspects Ebute-Metta Railway Terminal Lagos(photos) by ycee093: 9:07pm
Re: Amaechi Inspects Ebute-Metta Railway Terminal Lagos(photos) by onpointme: 9:07pm
Re: Amaechi Inspects Ebute-Metta Railway Terminal Lagos(photos) by Btruth: 9:07pm
Ceremony is even more than the trains on ground gan self.

Re: Amaechi Inspects Ebute-Metta Railway Terminal Lagos(photos) by anonymuz(m): 9:07pm
is Ahmachi an engineer?
Re: Amaechi Inspects Ebute-Metta Railway Terminal Lagos(photos) by plainol(m): 9:08pm
To chop money dey hungry this guy. Last, it was about 20 dollar loan dey pain this guy, he even analyzed to the extent that one will be convinced that the loan will solve all the economic woes this DAFT GOVERNMENT put us in.
Re: Amaechi Inspects Ebute-Metta Railway Terminal Lagos(photos) by neonly: 9:08pm
Jona legacy

Re: Amaechi Inspects Ebute-Metta Railway Terminal Lagos(photos) by 989900: 9:08pm
This is groundbreaking!!!
Re: Amaechi Inspects Ebute-Metta Railway Terminal Lagos(photos) by 989900: 9:09pm
koladebrainiac:
nice one Amaechi
get the railway started n lets development begins in between ibadan n lagos.

nb
haters can continue to hate-i mean those flatinos that love to hate excite me. their region will be so backward that by the they achieve their biafra their land will be so ..... ok make i no talk
Re: Amaechi Inspects Ebute-Metta Railway Terminal Lagos(photos) by johnmartus(m): 9:10pm
chiko again? don't give project to Chinese
Re: Amaechi Inspects Ebute-Metta Railway Terminal Lagos(photos) by Olukologia(m): 9:10pm
In Reno's voice "ordinary big belle writer, what do you know about what you are explaining? fake"
Re: Amaechi Inspects Ebute-Metta Railway Terminal Lagos(photos) by emperorAY(m): 9:11pm
I wish after flagging off the construction,we hope construction actually starts
Re: Amaechi Inspects Ebute-Metta Railway Terminal Lagos(photos) by laurel03: 9:11pm
koladebrainiac:
nice one Amaechi
get the railway started n lets development begins in between ibadan n lagos.

nb
haters can continue to hate-i mean those flatinos that love to hate excite me. their region will be so backward that by the they achieve their biafra their land will be so ..... ok make i no talk
wetin flatinos do 4 uuu

Re: Amaechi Inspects Ebute-Metta Railway Terminal Lagos(photos) by chyckxx(m): 9:11pm
the pot-bellied ..... grin

