Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by Lukgaf: 6:28am
- Muhammadu Sanusi ll said the current economic model would cause problem for the country
- He faulted Nigeria's move to borrow from China
- The emir sad Nigeria has little to gain from the deal

Muhammadu Sanusi ll who is the Emir of Kano has said the President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s economic model would not work as it will incur more debt.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria spoke at the spoke at the Kaduna State Economic Summit in Kaduna on Wednesday, April 6 on the theme: ‘Promoting investments in the midst of economic challenges’.

Sanusi said the current economic model would be used to service debts and faulted the plan by the government to take a loan from China.

He said China would benefit more from the deal while the light rail plan would be of no economic use.

He said: “The Federal Government of Nigeria is spending 66 per cent of its revenues on interests on debts, which means only 34 per cent of revenues is available for capital and recurrent expenditures.

“That model cannot work. If you look at the 2017 budget of the Federal Government, I sometimes wonder what Nigerian economists are doing? In the 2017 budget presented by the Federal Government, the amount earmarked for debt servicing is in excess of the entire non-oil revenue of the Federal Government, but that is not the problem. The problem is that it is a budget that is even going for more debts.”

“Growth can only come from investments. It cannot come from consumption. It cannot come from government balance sheet. It cannot come from borrowing because you cannot borrow unsustainably.”

“We have governors; they go to China and spend one month on a tour and what do they come back with, MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) on debts.

“China will lend you $1.8bn to build light rail. This light rail will be done by the rail workers from China. The trains will come from China. The engines will come from China. The labour comes from China. The driver is Chinese.

“At the end of the day, what do you benefit from it? Your citizen will ride on a train and when you ride on a train, in northern Nigeria, in a state like Kano or Katsina, where are you going to? You are not going to an industrial estate to work. You are not going to school? You are not going to the farm. You borrow money from China to invest in trains so that your citizens can ride on them and go for weddings and naming ceremonies.”


https://www.naij.com/1097908-emir-sanusi-faults-buharis-economic-plan.html

Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by Lukgaf: 6:29am
Nigeria govt should take note of this

Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by sarrki(m): 6:31am
Emir I think your blind support for kwankwaso is affecting your judgment.

Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by alrahmanonline(m): 6:32am
Abeg o, make president buhari listen and hearken to the voice of wisdom o, because this same Man perfectly predicted our current economic crisis but Don fortunato paid him back by throwing him out of his government, not knowing what God put in stock for him... Though he talks too much at times but he predict economy better than all those prophets of....... Your guess is as good as mine

Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by Lukgaf: 6:33am
let be objective

Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by sarrki(m): 6:34am
Lukgaf:
let be objective


So when president muhammadu Buhari is attacked it's called objectivity?

N when he's supported by his supporters it's not called objectivity

Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by phyllosilicate(m): 6:35am
The Emir made some sense.

Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by sevenhundred(m): 6:38am
thanks sir, u have highlighted the problem what is the solution?

Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by Lukgaf: 6:41am
sarrki:


So when president muhammadu Buhari is attacked it's called objectivity?
N when he's supported by his supporters it's not called objectivity
he advised him.as an economist

Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by 1shortblackboy: 6:43am
Lukgaf:
-

“China will lend you $1.8bn to build light rail. This light rail will be done by the rail workers from China. The trains will come from China. The engines will come from China. The labour comes from China. The driver is Chinese.
“At the end of the day, what do you benefit from it? Your citizen will ride on a train and when you ride on a train, in northern Nigeria, in a state like Kano or Katsina, where are you going to? You are not going to an industrial estate to work. You are not going to school? You are not going to the farm. You borrow money from China to invest in trains so that your citizens can ride on them and go for weddings and naming ceremonies.”


naij.com
this is funy

Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by sarrki(m): 6:44am
Lukgaf:


he advised him.as an economist

The type he gave that 20bilin went missing under his care as cbn governor
Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by Xzbit91: 6:45am
Lukgaf:
-
We have governors; they go to China and spend one month on a tour and what do they come back with, MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) on debts.

Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by Xzbit91: 6:47am
sarrki:


The type he gave that 20bilin went missing under his care as cbn governor

Was the money under his care or was it unremitted

Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by LastSurvivor11: 6:48am
Teacher: What is the definition of failure..
Students: Buhari..

Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by Agimor(m): 6:48am
sarrki:
Emir I think your blind support for kwankwaso is affecting your judgment.
Your comments are mostly based on conjecture rather than facts. Is Buhari an economist? Does he even know the basics of economics? All these blind Buhari supporters self.

Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by sarrki(m): 6:50am
Xzbit91:


Was the money under his care or was it unremitted


It's part of its responsibility to make sure the money was remmited

He kept quiet till the money was gone

Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by Lukgaf: 6:52am
sarrki:


It's part of its responsibility to make sure the money was remmited
He kept quiet till the money was gone
tell me, what cause quarell between him and GEJ
Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by sarrki(m): 6:54am
Lukgaf:


tell me, what cause quarell between him and GEJ


It was a political statement
Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by CplusJason(m): 6:55am
sarrki:
Emir I think your blind support for kwankwaso is affecting your judgment.
Just look at how you're losing your sense of belonging. undecided

Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by MrImole(m): 6:55am
The devil is using both of you.
Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by Jay542(m): 6:56am
sarrki:
Emir I think your blind support for kwankwaso is affecting your judgment.
It is not about kwankwaso really. He made valid points and PMB should see to it.

My problem is he shouldn't just highlight the problems but also profer solutions...

Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by Lukgaf: 7:01am
lalasticlala
mynd44
Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by Lukgaf: 7:02am
sarrki:


It was a political statement
I disagree
Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by udumosam23(m): 7:03am
Facts
Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by TonyeBarcanista(m): 7:05am
I have said it repeatedly that the Buhari government is not interested in the interest of the Nigerian people. I've not seen details of the blueprint but from the statement of the monarch, I can't help but sympathize with Nigerians on the mistake called Buhari and APC

Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by Xzbit91: 7:18am
sarrki:



So when president muhammadu Buhari is attacked it's called objectivity?

N when he's supported by his supporters it's not called objectivity

Why is it that when someone has an opinion contrary to PMB actions, you call it attack?

Can't a good citizen contribute to the growth of his own nation again?

What I see here is a breakdown of buhari's economic plan, such that a layman can understand it's implications.

“China will lend you $1.8bn to build light rail. This light rail will be done by the rail workers from China. The trains will come from China. The engines will come from China. The labour comes from China. The driver is Chinese.
“At the end of the day, what do you benefit from it? Your citizen will ride on a train and when you ride on a train, in northern Nigeria, in a state like Kano or Katsina, where are you going to? You are not going to an industrial estate to work. You are not going to school? You are not going to the farm. You borrow money from China to invest in trains so that your citizens can ride on them and go for weddings and naming ceremonies.”

This statement captures it aptly

Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by Xzbit91: 7:24am
sarrki:



It's part of its responsibility to make sure the money was remmited

He kept quiet till the money was gone

Is it not when checks and balances are done that you'll know whether there are unremitted funds?
Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by freekick: 7:47am
The 1 wey una do, which 1 work. Ah beggy.

Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by NaijaEfcc: 7:56am
Lol sanusi must be an ipod member, zombies nobi so? Hahahahahah

Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by theSpark(m): 8:19am
Sanusi is right on the railway something. If the railway doesn't help our industrialization it's not needed.

The FG should focus on reviving Ajoakuta and doing a North - South /East - West rail line that will transport heavy goods cheap. Light rails should be for state governments as it is basically an urban issue.

Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by alsudaes1(m): 8:23am
Jay542:



My problem is he shouldn't just highlight the problems but also profer solutions...

I wonder why critics ain't doing this, despite knowing what Nigerians are passing through in recent times


He (Sanusi) was busy talking about how POOR, backward, uneducated e.t c northern Nigeria is, ignoring the fact that he was once in government as Governor of CBN, what did he do to improve the lives, mentality and general conditions of his people (northern Nigeria)? Talkless of the entire country, now as a king, criticism is the order of the day, talk is cheap

