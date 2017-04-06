Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan (7036 Views)

- Muhammadu Sanusi ll said the current economic model would cause problem for the country

- He faulted Nigeria's move to borrow from China

- The emir sad Nigeria has little to gain from the deal



Muhammadu Sanusi ll who is the Emir of Kano has said the President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s economic model would not work as it will incur more debt.



The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria spoke at the spoke at the Kaduna State Economic Summit in Kaduna on Wednesday, April 6 on the theme: ‘Promoting investments in the midst of economic challenges’.



Sanusi said the current economic model would be used to service debts and faulted the plan by the government to take a loan from China.



He said China would benefit more from the deal while the light rail plan would be of no economic use.



He said: “The Federal Government of Nigeria is spending 66 per cent of its revenues on interests on debts, which means only 34 per cent of revenues is available for capital and recurrent expenditures.



“That model cannot work. If you look at the 2017 budget of the Federal Government, I sometimes wonder what Nigerian economists are doing? In the 2017 budget presented by the Federal Government, the amount earmarked for debt servicing is in excess of the entire non-oil revenue of the Federal Government, but that is not the problem. The problem is that it is a budget that is even going for more debts.”



“Growth can only come from investments. It cannot come from consumption. It cannot come from government balance sheet. It cannot come from borrowing because you cannot borrow unsustainably.”



“We have governors; they go to China and spend one month on a tour and what do they come back with, MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) on debts.



“China will lend you $1.8bn to build light rail. This light rail will be done by the rail workers from China. The trains will come from China. The engines will come from China. The labour comes from China. The driver is Chinese.



“At the end of the day, what do you benefit from it? Your citizen will ride on a train and when you ride on a train, in northern Nigeria, in a state like Kano or Katsina, where are you going to? You are not going to an industrial estate to work. You are not going to school? You are not going to the farm. You borrow money from China to invest in trains so that your citizens can ride on them and go for weddings and naming ceremonies.”





Abeg o, make president buhari listen and hearken to the voice of wisdom o, because this same Man perfectly predicted our current economic crisis but Don fortunato paid him back by throwing him out of his government, not knowing what God put in stock for him... Though he talks too much at times but he predict economy better than all those prophets of....... Your guess is as good as mine

So when president muhammadu Buhari is attacked it's called objectivity?



The Emir made some sense.

thanks sir, u have highlighted the problem what is the solution?

So when president muhammadu Buhari is attacked it's called objectivity?

he advised him.as an economist

he advised him.as an economist

The type he gave that 20bilin went missing under his care as cbn governor The type he gave that 20bilin went missing under his care as cbn governor

"We have governors; they go to China and spend one month on a tour and what do they come back with, MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) on debts.

The type he gave that 20bilin went missing under his care as cbn governor

Was the money under his care or was it unremitted

Your comments are mostly based on conjecture rather than facts. Is Buhari an economist? Does he even know the basics of economics? All these blind Buhari supporters self.

Was the money under his care or was it unremitted



It's part of its responsibility to make sure the money was remmited



He kept quiet till the money was gone

It's part of its responsibility to make sure the money was remmited

tell me, what cause quarell between him and GEJ

tell me, what cause quarell between him and GEJ



It was a political statement

Just look at how you're losing your sense of belonging.

It is not about kwankwaso really. He made valid points and PMB should see to it.



My problem is he shouldn't just highlight the problems but also profer solutions...

I disagree

Facts

I have said it repeatedly that the Buhari government is not interested in the interest of the Nigerian people. I've not seen details of the blueprint but from the statement of the monarch, I can't help but sympathize with Nigerians on the mistake called Buhari and APC

So when president muhammadu Buhari is attacked it's called objectivity?



N when he's supported by his supporters it's not called objectivity

Why is it that when someone has an opinion contrary to PMB actions, you call it attack?



Can't a good citizen contribute to the growth of his own nation again?



What I see here is a breakdown of buhari's economic plan, such that a layman can understand it's implications.



“China will lend you $1.8bn to build light rail. This light rail will be done by the rail workers from China. The trains will come from China. The engines will come from China. The labour comes from China. The driver is Chinese.

“At the end of the day, what do you benefit from it? Your citizen will ride on a train and when you ride on a train, in northern Nigeria, in a state like Kano or Katsina, where are you going to? You are not going to an industrial estate to work. You are not going to school? You are not going to the farm. You borrow money from China to invest in trains so that your citizens can ride on them and go for weddings and naming ceremonies.”



This statement captures it aptly

It's part of its responsibility to make sure the money was remmited



He kept quiet till the money was gone



Is it not when checks and balances are done that you'll know whether there are unremitted funds?

Sanusi is right on the railway something. If the railway doesn't help our industrialization it's not needed.



The FG should focus on reviving Ajoakuta and doing a North - South /East - West rail line that will transport heavy goods cheap. Light rails should be for state governments as it is basically an urban issue. 2 Likes