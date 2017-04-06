₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,778,095 members, 3,461,710 topics. Date: Thursday, 06 April 2017 at 09:34 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan (7036 Views)
Fayose Faults Buhari Christmas Bonus For Workers / PR Expert Faults Buhari’s Refusal To Shake Hand With Female Ministers - Vanguard / Ex-minister Faults Buhari On Empty Treasury, Says Jonathan Left About $30bn (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by Lukgaf: 6:28am
- Muhammadu Sanusi ll said the current economic model would cause problem for the country
https://www.naij.com/1097908-emir-sanusi-faults-buharis-economic-plan.html
39 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by Lukgaf: 6:29am
Nigeria govt should take note of this
4 Likes
|Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by sarrki(m): 6:31am
Emir I think your blind support for kwankwaso is affecting your judgment.
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by alrahmanonline(m): 6:32am
Abeg o, make president buhari listen and hearken to the voice of wisdom o, because this same Man perfectly predicted our current economic crisis but Don fortunato paid him back by throwing him out of his government, not knowing what God put in stock for him... Though he talks too much at times but he predict economy better than all those prophets of....... Your guess is as good as mine
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by Lukgaf: 6:33am
let be objective
1 Like
|Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by sarrki(m): 6:34am
Lukgaf:
So when president muhammadu Buhari is attacked it's called objectivity?
N when he's supported by his supporters it's not called objectivity
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by phyllosilicate(m): 6:35am
The Emir made some sense.
3 Likes
|Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by sevenhundred(m): 6:38am
thanks sir, u have highlighted the problem what is the solution?
4 Likes
|Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by Lukgaf: 6:41am
sarrki:he advised him.as an economist
15 Likes
|Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by 1shortblackboy: 6:43am
Lukgaf:this is funy
7 Likes
|Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by sarrki(m): 6:44am
Lukgaf:
The type he gave that 20bilin went missing under his care as cbn governor
|Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by Xzbit91: 6:45am
Lukgaf:
1 Like
|Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by Xzbit91: 6:47am
sarrki:
Was the money under his care or was it unremitted
2 Likes
|Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by LastSurvivor11: 6:48am
Teacher: What is the definition of failure..
Students: Buhari..
13 Likes
|Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by Agimor(m): 6:48am
sarrki:Your comments are mostly based on conjecture rather than facts. Is Buhari an economist? Does he even know the basics of economics? All these blind Buhari supporters self.
34 Likes
|Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by sarrki(m): 6:50am
Xzbit91:
It's part of its responsibility to make sure the money was remmited
He kept quiet till the money was gone
1 Like
|Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by Lukgaf: 6:52am
sarrki:tell me, what cause quarell between him and GEJ
|Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by sarrki(m): 6:54am
Lukgaf:
It was a political statement
|Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by CplusJason(m): 6:55am
sarrki:Just look at how you're losing your sense of belonging.
10 Likes
|Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by MrImole(m): 6:55am
The devil is using both of you.
|Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by Jay542(m): 6:56am
sarrki:It is not about kwankwaso really. He made valid points and PMB should see to it.
My problem is he shouldn't just highlight the problems but also profer solutions...
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by Lukgaf: 7:01am
lalasticlala
mynd44
|Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by Lukgaf: 7:02am
sarrki:I disagree
|Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by udumosam23(m): 7:03am
Facts
|Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by TonyeBarcanista(m): 7:05am
I have said it repeatedly that the Buhari government is not interested in the interest of the Nigerian people. I've not seen details of the blueprint but from the statement of the monarch, I can't help but sympathize with Nigerians on the mistake called Buhari and APC
1 Like
|Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by Xzbit91: 7:18am
sarrki:
Why is it that when someone has an opinion contrary to PMB actions, you call it attack?
Can't a good citizen contribute to the growth of his own nation again?
What I see here is a breakdown of buhari's economic plan, such that a layman can understand it's implications.
“China will lend you $1.8bn to build light rail. This light rail will be done by the rail workers from China. The trains will come from China. The engines will come from China. The labour comes from China. The driver is Chinese.
“At the end of the day, what do you benefit from it? Your citizen will ride on a train and when you ride on a train, in northern Nigeria, in a state like Kano or Katsina, where are you going to? You are not going to an industrial estate to work. You are not going to school? You are not going to the farm. You borrow money from China to invest in trains so that your citizens can ride on them and go for weddings and naming ceremonies.”
This statement captures it aptly
14 Likes
|Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by Xzbit91: 7:24am
sarrki:
Is it not when checks and balances are done that you'll know whether there are unremitted funds?
|Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by freekick: 7:47am
The 1 wey una do, which 1 work. Ah beggy.
|Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by NaijaEfcc: 7:56am
Lol sanusi must be an ipod member, zombies nobi so? Hahahahahah
1 Like
|Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by theSpark(m): 8:19am
Sanusi is right on the railway something. If the railway doesn't help our industrialization it's not needed.
The FG should focus on reviving Ajoakuta and doing a North - South /East - West rail line that will transport heavy goods cheap. Light rails should be for state governments as it is basically an urban issue.
2 Likes
|Re: Emir Sanusi Faults Buhari's Economic Plan by alsudaes1(m): 8:23am
Jay542:
I wonder why critics ain't doing this, despite knowing what Nigerians are passing through in recent times
He (Sanusi) was busy talking about how POOR, backward, uneducated e.t c northern Nigeria is, ignoring the fact that he was once in government as Governor of CBN, what did he do to improve the lives, mentality and general conditions of his people (northern Nigeria)? Talkless of the entire country, now as a king, criticism is the order of the day, talk is cheap
1 Like 1 Share
Lagos Bans Governors, Others From Use Of Sirens / Vice president, Yemi Osibanjo meets with IDPs children (Photos) / Nigerian Killed Senator Gyang Datong Over Satellite Pictures,how many more to go
Viewing this topic: just4obitex(m), alexng, pryme(m), Kenobibeloved, otunbateekay(m), solarhousesyste(m), gentlepraise, Joey82(m), Maawitemi, chrisugoson(m), abouzaid, FlamesD, Tyche(m), moneytalks86(m), buygala(m), tagmichael, yungmill(m), BelloP, pingu2k5(m), youngibe(m), egbusi1(m), safetyInspector(m), joy42(f), Optimist88(m), Godsblessing(m), ShalomNigeria, aigjoey(m), delkinz(m), LordAdam16, tope777(m), zeemahn(m), ayodeleayo, myking95(m), matrix4(m), Dozieson(m), kayb12(m), purpose100(f), goodpropects, Westmorland(m), tigerleggs(m), ifydio(m), kendyflash, dicefrost(m), AlanTuringAI, doctuw(m), Nowenuse, oluwaseun63, napoleon77(m), sammade, plainol(m), legendarypresh(m), danjaD(m), sagitariusbaby(m), okwyzo(m), ayolucasf(m), Akosxxx(m), Lordab, Saintp(m), odehman, jjblue, hiremyminivan, paragon01, tamertery(m), nkjohnson22, proudlyND(m), deathwing(m), Tbamo(m), edlion57(m) and 150 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 29