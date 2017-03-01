₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,758,572 members, 3,404,285 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 March 2017 at 01:13 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / BBNaija: The 'Genius' Steps Kemen Can Take To Clean Up His Image (2935 Views)
Kate Henshaw Comments On Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija / Bbnaija: The Moment Kemen Mistakenly Shows His joystick (Video) / Timi Dakolo Refuses To Perform At Ogoni Clean Up Launching (1) (2) (3) (4)
|BBNaija: The 'Genius' Steps Kemen Can Take To Clean Up His Image by TheArticleNG(m): 7:37am
As shared by Sub Delivery Man
What's your take on this, do you think it will work?
http://thearticle.com.ng/2017/03/bbnaija-see-genius-steps-kemen-can-take.html
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: The 'Genius' Steps Kemen Can Take To Clean Up His Image by TheArticleNG(m): 7:38am
This might work
|Re: BBNaija: The 'Genius' Steps Kemen Can Take To Clean Up His Image by coolesmile: 7:41am
I heard Kemen fingered Tboss. And Tboss pretended as if she didn't know she was being fingered. And that's why he was disqualified.
|Re: BBNaija: The 'Genius' Steps Kemen Can Take To Clean Up His Image by Valkaryie(f): 7:41am
I pray kemen gets out of this with a sizeable part of his ego still intact.
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: The 'Genius' Steps Kemen Can Take To Clean Up His Image by baeboo: 9:28am
|Re: BBNaija: The 'Genius' Steps Kemen Can Take To Clean Up His Image by Came: 10:28am
He no handsome self, if na handsome guy like Ramson nouh, the girl for play along with am... See him lips. Yeye dey smell.
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: The 'Genius' Steps Kemen Can Take To Clean Up His Image by buygala(m): 1:02pm
Ok
|Re: BBNaija: The 'Genius' Steps Kemen Can Take To Clean Up His Image by Jamesmatic(m): 1:03pm
Wahala de
|Re: BBNaija: The 'Genius' Steps Kemen Can Take To Clean Up His Image by Franchise21(m): 1:04pm
OK
|Re: BBNaija: The 'Genius' Steps Kemen Can Take To Clean Up His Image by Dimejidude(m): 1:05pm
All these for Nigerians??
He better go beg the gods
Nigerians won't stop talking till they're dead
|Re: BBNaija: The 'Genius' Steps Kemen Can Take To Clean Up His Image by wizkidblogger(f): 1:06pm
mtchew***
|Re: BBNaija: The 'Genius' Steps Kemen Can Take To Clean Up His Image by themonk(m): 1:06pm
The guy used all this muscle in this fingers for tboss
Did he gym his lips too?
|Re: BBNaija: The 'Genius' Steps Kemen Can Take To Clean Up His Image by maynation(f): 1:06pm
Big body, small brain
|Re: BBNaija: The 'Genius' Steps Kemen Can Take To Clean Up His Image by ednut1(m): 1:06pm
no one cares. he shud thank Miss otobo and Apostle Suleman for taking attention of him. . and big brother no try they shud have provided dem Ol**sho or sex dolls . Konji no good
|Re: BBNaija: The 'Genius' Steps Kemen Can Take To Clean Up His Image by GJames(m): 1:06pm
Why I comment sef. I don't even know Him
|Re: BBNaija: The 'Genius' Steps Kemen Can Take To Clean Up His Image by girlhaley(f): 1:07pm
Ok
|Re: BBNaija: The 'Genius' Steps Kemen Can Take To Clean Up His Image by obailala(m): 1:07pm
All he needs to do is 'nothing'
|Re: BBNaija: The 'Genius' Steps Kemen Can Take To Clean Up His Image by AjalaJ(m): 1:08pm
I am sorry... But he looks fairly repulsive.
Perfect Money/Payeer here: ituglobalfx.com.ng
|Re: BBNaija: The 'Genius' Steps Kemen Can Take To Clean Up His Image by Remyboyhefty(m): 1:08pm
|Re: BBNaija: The 'Genius' Steps Kemen Can Take To Clean Up His Image by helphelp: 1:08pm
You for just give am this advice coded.
What sense will it make now, when people are expecting it...
|Re: BBNaija: The 'Genius' Steps Kemen Can Take To Clean Up His Image by yjgm(m): 1:09pm
PR stunts. The guy is a PR genius.
|Re: BBNaija: The 'Genius' Steps Kemen Can Take To Clean Up His Image by torres89: 1:09pm
so without Instagram he can't clean up his image
and u call this idea of yours genius
|Re: BBNaija: The 'Genius' Steps Kemen Can Take To Clean Up His Image by wizzywisdom(m): 1:09pm
I don't accept number 3, op is like u are searching for a way to make Tboss win in the show
|Re: BBNaija: The 'Genius' Steps Kemen Can Take To Clean Up His Image by doremi8: 1:09pm
obailala:
|Re: BBNaija: The 'Genius' Steps Kemen Can Take To Clean Up His Image by eazyjakes(m): 1:09pm
An apology video ll suffice.....d rest r jst pure poo!
|Re: BBNaija: The 'Genius' Steps Kemen Can Take To Clean Up His Image by helphelp: 1:10pm
ednut1:
Very true
|Re: BBNaija: The 'Genius' Steps Kemen Can Take To Clean Up His Image by Fabolousibk1(m): 1:10pm
#teambisola ;DKemen really Bleep up Jordan. Anyway that's an opportunity for my gal #bisola to bring home the money
.. #teambisola
|Re: BBNaija: The 'Genius' Steps Kemen Can Take To Clean Up His Image by Memyselfu2009(m): 1:10pm
who cares
|Re: BBNaija: The 'Genius' Steps Kemen Can Take To Clean Up His Image by Mikylopez(f): 1:12pm
dz whole thing could have been avoided tboss said no to him several times
(0) (Reply)
Kennis Music Signs Tuface Look-alike / Davido's Father Built A Church? / Photos From Fiona Amuzie's 21st Birthday
Viewing this topic: midolian(m), josieboy, Kenzico(m), abeykohasa0524, SolnergyPower, fretnot(m), propzncribz, Thoniameek(f), easyzworld, jbonito(m), auspicie(m), Desdemona(f), AjalaJ(m), PropertyAdverts, Pinkiee(f), tohmeson(f), leemond(m), heinstein24, yemmight(m), teamf, Nihilist, obayaya(m), stopit, olashas(f), eedrees(m), phantomBBT, nwaozzugwor, LifeIsGuhd(f), poshestmina(f), Milldon(m), emror4u(m), Kennedymac(m), stanodi, Classyzi(f), THErealWHEEZY, ChuzzyBlog, mummyf(f), badoh(m), wizzywisdom(m), dadebayo1(m), Husty(m), MKO4ever(m), sheyiiade(m), REJOICE01, johnoris(m), Lemonade01(m), Kufie(m), Charliiee(m), normaljenny(m), Silvawazza(m), e90, biolaowo(m), Michaellegend(m), Pearlty, Dynast(m), Ola31, chunkuli, tino22(m), alomeda600(m), wolero7(m), HaneefahRN(f), ekunu(f), mokset123, E99E(m), kollistic(m), beather, DonGalilo(m), Yezzy(m), koolJ1(f), Kinghenreey, Heeyhun(f), united25(m), Memyselfu2009(m), igbsam(m), viktorlee(m), obailala(m), eagleonearth(m), PraiseJesus24, chii8(f), chatwithjide(m), Abakeade, phinizodelino(m), Ghiwahs, speaktoinzaghi(m), Awotimi(m), aluko360(m), oscaruzie(m), meetadisaonline, ishiamu(m), osarenomaspecial, Confirmeroptima(f), KOBI8(m), mufasapapasanta(m), Kemuni(m), sodsak, lilybonny(f), Olalan(m), chemystery, rchilee, VickyRotex(f), twentysixteen(f), squino(m), bishopdesignate, mikeolowo, ifeanyi317(m), captcochrane(m), AndreB, Faithaman, thinkmoney(m), Singapore1(m), techycontents, Damalex4luv(m), Afolabs101, Opez4real, teaseryoh, esabolu, sydneyobioha(m), Smartsyn(m), kakadinho0880, Saliman22(m), Realhommie(m), she234, heywhy50, Specialist900(m), mak81, oregan, akikanju(m), olagunjumariah, sykah(f), lalasticlala(m), mosesdejaviano(m), Otapipia, bjay100(m), maco22(m), Edenoscar(m), dljbd1(m), Hoddor, ogboni76(m), hemmynence, Amanda24(f), ChiefSweetus, Mikylopez(f), fabfunmi(f), haulforte123, Obinna101, ICSLimited, oluxy(m), sameni123(m), preacherz, Haywhizy(m), steve6, emmanuelgon, tosin203(m), waledeji(m) and 295 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13