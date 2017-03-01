₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,758,755 members, 3,404,802 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 March 2017 at 05:39 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Uriel Arrives Lagos After Her Eviction (Photos) (22857 Views)
Media Tour Of Jon Ogah And Ese Eriata After Their Eviction (Photos) / Gifty Begins Her Media Tour In Nigeria After Her Eviction (Photos) / Soma & Miyonse Pictured With Ebuka Obi After Eviction From Big Brother Naija (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Uriel Arrives Lagos After Her Eviction (Photos) by metronaija3: 3:04pm
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Uriel arrived Lagos this morning and was pictured at DSTV office to say hi! We will really miss her in the diary room!. See photos below
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/03/bbnaija-housemate-uriel-photos.html
2 Likes
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Uriel Arrives Lagos After Her Eviction (Photos) by Expl0rers: 3:05pm
welcome babe
1 Like
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Uriel Arrives Lagos After Her Eviction (Photos) by Expl0rers: 3:05pm
wait, was kemen abandoned?
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Uriel Arrives Lagos After Her Eviction (Photos) by Papykush: 3:06pm
Expl0rers:
He is in detention...with his dick hanged on the ceiling.
41 Likes
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Uriel Arrives Lagos After Her Eviction (Photos) by maxisaso(m): 3:07pm
Expl0rers:Kemen has commited suicide
14 Likes
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Uriel Arrives Lagos After Her Eviction (Photos) by Expl0rers: 3:10pm
Papykush:
maxisaso:
what if he doesnt have tfare back?
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Uriel Arrives Lagos After Her Eviction (Photos) by Papykush: 3:14pm
Expl0rers:
He is back but will not be shown. Neither will he be in any media tour
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Uriel Arrives Lagos After Her Eviction (Photos) by Nixiepie(f): 3:16pm
Welcome back uriel,kemen matter no let u shine
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Uriel Arrives Lagos After Her Eviction (Photos) by Expl0rers: 3:17pm
Papykush:
make he come make i flex am... he is suffering enough. We should help him rather than avoid him.
The stuff he did is what every other naija guy does... Even on campus, you would not be sure if a girl was in to you, et forming hard to get, all you needed to do was make an attempt, to which she would approve or decline. That's what kemen did.
But we are blowing it out of proportion
70 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Uriel Arrives Lagos After Her Eviction (Photos) by Expl0rers: 3:18pm
lalasticlala: kemen, onnoghen, linda ikeji, snake, suleman
2 Likes
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Uriel Arrives Lagos After Her Eviction (Photos) by Papykush: 3:20pm
Expl0rers:
Bro I have been saying this exact thing but Nigerians are dumb. They will say you are supporting his actions (like he wanted to rape Tboss)
I no go lie... During my university days whenever a babe spends the night at my place (for the first time) I dey alway try touch body maybe she go succumb.... You Sabi that level Na
45 Likes
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Uriel Arrives Lagos After Her Eviction (Photos) by Expl0rers: 3:22pm
i need to take it to twitter and start the trend #WhatKemenDid
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Uriel Arrives Lagos After Her Eviction (Photos) by Papykush: 3:22pm
Expl0rers:
Nigerians are stupid like I said. Too much nollywood movies can affect people's brain.
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Uriel Arrives Lagos After Her Eviction (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 3:39pm
Wehcome, no light due to maintenance by IKEDC, I hope you have power bank and hand fan?
1 Like
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Uriel Arrives Lagos After Her Eviction (Photos) by ifecobaba(m): 3:40pm
welcome back
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Uriel Arrives Lagos After Her Eviction (Photos) by Micah360(m): 3:40pm
Nothin spoil
1 Like
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Uriel Arrives Lagos After Her Eviction (Photos) by apcmustwin: 3:41pm
Papykush:
Papykush:
I hope u know ur Nigerian family members are included in this ur general abuse
9 Likes
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Uriel Arrives Lagos After Her Eviction (Photos) by EmmaLege: 3:41pm
Okay
1 Like
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Uriel Arrives Lagos After Her Eviction (Photos) by 1bkaye(f): 3:41pm
Expl0rers:Whilst the girl is sleeping?
@op
Uriel baby'm
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Uriel Arrives Lagos After Her Eviction (Photos) by henrydadon(m): 3:41pm
this girl and her big uwku..
welcome back..i like how she handle her self there..
i feel for kemen..he wont be able to come out in public and feel very comfortable..if the family knows what good for them they should sue big brother for defamation of character.he said he want to be a gym instructor now i wonder if he will get any female client..
am sure he must hate being a nigerian..if you watch big brother UK and Geordie shore you go know say this one nah small something way dem dey do for here.
they have constant sex live on camera and it no big deal..i guess it all depend on your mentality and how you see thing..
3 Likes
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Uriel Arrives Lagos After Her Eviction (Photos) by chinex276(m): 3:42pm
who is she and who have she epp
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Uriel Arrives Lagos After Her Eviction (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 3:42pm
Kemen don seek asylum for another country? . This is hardcore discrimination on the part of multichoice DSTV, i remember Richard "fingering" the hell out of 'drunk' Ofunneka in Big brother Africa and he still won, so why banish our man for "tapping current"
6 Likes
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Uriel Arrives Lagos After Her Eviction (Photos) by ajuwarhodes(f): 3:43pm
Welcome
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Uriel Arrives Lagos After Her Eviction (Photos) by Tynasparks(f): 3:43pm
Miss diary room
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Uriel Arrives Lagos After Her Eviction (Photos) by ofemigeorge(m): 3:44pm
I have seen the exert thing kemen did to tboss happen in big brother South Africa, we're by it was a lady seriously touching this sleeping drunk guy in bed, at night. No matter how much the guy tried to push her away she kept coming.. ...dem no call for sexual harassment then ooo.
Or may tboss is among the management for bbnaija.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Uriel Arrives Lagos After Her Eviction (Photos) by kjigga(f): 3:45pm
welcome my dear
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Uriel Arrives Lagos After Her Eviction (Photos) by BestHyper(m): 3:46pm
Welcome Dear. Black Is Beauty
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Uriel Arrives Lagos After Her Eviction (Photos) by Jennychris(f): 3:46pm
Ada ugwuta
Chacha Eke Bares Her Baby Bump In Red Maternity Gown (Photos) / Don't Protest, Join Politics Instead Says Nollywood Actress, Funke Adesiyan / Moesha Boduong Denies Collapsing At Mall In Accra While Wearing 4 Waist Trainers
Viewing this topic: Cityfirstborn(m), speaktoinzaghi(m), densiks(m), florixi, Pistolx(m), DEEDEE111(m), Olubee22(f), darasimih104(m), maxisaso(m), DrTims(m), agunwa1925(m), topeluvu(m), Samtobh, carlarock, ifyokwu(f), OPA6IX, osaswellington(m), chilan, micky90(m), cp2dec1, oinasteinzz(m), vanvick247(m), lilcutie8916(m), lasunray(m), Abenitohposh, FIDELITY24(m), cherriex(f), lotannad, Capslock01, Dbakre1, bankole200(m), WilliamsNedd, Elgaxton(m), loveuGOD, OkoAnike(m), flashinglights(f), Shoelace1(f), obynocute, timawoku(m), artade, Abahbee(f), whugo(m), Deeaka, nkeona, Neii, 36STATES, OLLYMAX(m), mrDvO(m), foxvilles, dasauce(m), Fabinu(m), diogonwa(f), Kompressor, EmceeExquisite1(m), mbjsuki(m), Rooneyboy(m), Olulinks(m), Unbeliever(m), orizon(m), Praisles(f) and 109 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9