Media Tour Of Jon Ogah And Ese Eriata After Their Eviction (Photos) / Gifty Begins Her Media Tour In Nigeria After Her Eviction (Photos) / Soma & Miyonse Pictured With Ebuka Obi After Eviction From Big Brother Naija

http://www.metronaija.com/2017/03/bbnaija-housemate-uriel-photos.html Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Uriel arrived Lagos this morning and was pictured at DSTV office to say hi! We will really miss her in the diary room!. See photos below 2 Likes

welcome babe 1 Like

wait, was kemen abandoned? 17 Likes 1 Share

wait, was kemen abandoned?

He is in detention...with his dick hanged on the ceiling. 41 Likes

wait, was kemen abandoned? Kemen has commited suicide Kemen has commited suicide 14 Likes

He is in detention...with his dick hanged on the ceiling.

Kemen has commited suicide

what if he doesnt have tfare back? what if he doesnt have tfare back? 23 Likes 1 Share

what if he doesnt have tfare back?

He is back but will not be shown. Neither will he be in any media tour 9 Likes 2 Shares

Welcome back uriel,kemen matter no let u shine 8 Likes 1 Share

He is back but will not be shown. Neither will he be in any media tour

make he come make i flex am... he is suffering enough. We should help him rather than avoid him.



The stuff he did is what every other naija guy does... Even on campus, you would not be sure if a girl was in to you, et forming hard to get, all you needed to do was make an attempt, to which she would approve or decline. That's what kemen did.



But we are blowing it out of proportion make he come make i flex am... he is suffering enough. We should help him rather than avoid him.The stuff he did is what every other naija guy does... Even on campus, you would not be sure if a girl was in to you, et forming hard to get, all you needed to do was make an attempt, to which she would approve or decline. That's what kemen did.But we are blowing it out of proportion 70 Likes 8 Shares

lalasticlala: kemen, onnoghen, linda ikeji, snake, suleman 2 Likes

make he come make i flex am... he is suffering enough. We should help him rather than avoid him.



The stuff he did is what every other naija guy does... Even on campus, you would not be sure if a girl was in to you, et forming hard to get, all you needed to do was make an attempt, to which she would approve or decline. That's what kemen did.



I no go lie... During my university days whenever a babe spends the night at my place (for the first time) I dey alway try touch body maybe she go succumb.... You Sabi that level Na Bro I have been saying this exact thing but Nigerians are dumb. They will say you are supporting his actions (like he wanted to rape Tboss)I no go lie... During my university days whenever a babe spends the night at my place (for the first time) I dey alway try touch body maybe she go succumb.... You Sabi that level Na 45 Likes

i need to take it to twitter and start the trend #WhatKemenDid

make i open new thread about this stuff... this is something all the guys do... touching body no be rape

Nigerians are stupid like I said. Too much nollywood movies can affect people's brain.

Wehcome, no light due to maintenance by IKEDC, I hope you have power bank and hand fan? 1 Like

welcome back

Nothin spoil 1 Like

Nigerians are stupid like I said. Too much nollywood movies can affect people's brain.





I no go lie... During my university days whenever a babe spends the night at my place (for the first time) I dey alway try touch body maybe she go succumb.... You Sabi that level Na Bro I have been saying this exact thing but Nigerians are dumb. They will say you are supporting his actions (like he wanted to rape Tboss)I no go lie... During my university days whenever a babe spends the night at my place (for the first time) I dey alway try touch body maybe she go succumb.... You Sabi that level Na









I hope u know ur Nigerian family members are included in this ur general abuse I hope u know ur Nigerian family members are included in this ur general abuse 9 Likes

Okay 1 Like

make i open new thread about this stuff... this is something all the guys do... touching body no be rape Whilst the girl is sleeping?



Uriel baby'm Whilst the girl is sleeping?@opUriel baby'm

this girl and her big uwku..



welcome back..i like how she handle her self there..



i feel for kemen..he wont be able to come out in public and feel very comfortable..if the family knows what good for them they should sue big brother for defamation of character.he said he want to be a gym instructor now i wonder if he will get any female client..



am sure he must hate being a nigerian..if you watch big brother UK and Geordie shore you go know say this one nah small something way dem dey do for here.



they have constant sex live on camera and it no big deal..i guess it all depend on your mentality and how you see thing.. 3 Likes

who is she and who have she epp

. This is hardcore discrimination on the part of multichoice DSTV, i remember Richard "fingering" the hell out of 'drunk' Ofunneka in Big brother Africa and he still won, so why banish our man for "tapping current" Kemen don seek asylum for another country?. This is hardcore discrimination on the part of multichoice DSTV, i remember Richard "fingering" the hell out of 'drunk' Ofunneka in Big brother Africa and he still won, so why banish our man for "tapping current" 6 Likes

Welcome

Miss diary room

I have seen the exert thing kemen did to tboss happen in big brother South Africa, we're by it was a lady seriously touching this sleeping drunk guy in bed, at night. No matter how much the guy tried to push her away she kept coming.. ...dem no call for sexual harassment then ooo.

Or may tboss is among the management for bbnaija. 5 Likes 2 Shares

welcome my dear

Welcome Dear. Black Is Beauty