|2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by AntiIPOOP(m): 3:38pm
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adamawa State chapter has promised free education for all Nigerians when it returns to power in 2019.http://dailypost.ng/2017/03/07/2019-will-declare-free-education-take-pdp/
|Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by Dyt(f): 3:39pm
|Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by yarimo(m): 3:42pm
Adamawa State party chairman of PDP Is suffering from too much intake of SAMBISA FOREST weed.
|Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by Adaowerri111: 3:46pm
Hahahahahaha, dem nor fit do am for 16years na NOw dem wake up abi
|Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by GameGod(m): 3:51pm
Mumu party, they don come again. Which of the factions said this? the makarfi faction or the sheriff faction?
|Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by normaljenny(m): 3:56pm
16 YRS WAS ENOUGH TIME TO DO JUST THAT AND THAT COULDN'T EVEN GIVE US LIGHT.
PDC SHOULDNT WORRY, WE CAN TAKE CARE OF OUR CHILDREN'S SCHOOL FEES. WE DON'T NEED A FREE EDUCATION, WE JUST WANT YOU PEOPLE TO STOP BEING PEN ROBBERS
|Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by AntiWailer: 3:59pm
LOL.
Nice one.
Use what APC used.
After 16 years of stealing. DEAD brains will bring them back.
|Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by Firefire(m): 3:59pm
Professional looters speaking rubbish. Awon eleribu!
|Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by sarrki(m): 4:02pm
Bunch of mofos
|Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by wordcat(m): 4:03pm
And they (PDP) will also put food on our tables,
They will provide free medical services at all level,
And last but certainly not the least, they will make sure that we have 24hrs uninterrupted power supply
Yeye people.
|Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by shukuokukobambi: 4:03pm
Firefire:
My paddy don vex
Modath, coman see ya friend
|Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by DirewolfofStark(m): 4:04pm
So this is the post that Sarrki stole? BMCs lack common sense.
|Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by TheDEVlLHimseIf: 4:08pm
hahahahahahaha
Who dash this man weed
|Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by kunlexy1759(m): 4:10pm
This must be a joke.
|Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by Keneking: 4:12pm
Amazing campaign
|Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by CROWNWEALTH019: 4:12pm
shukuokukobambi:Tell modath i love her
|Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by CROWNWEALTH019: 4:13pm
I believe in PDP, we are up to the task...
|Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by GavelSlam: 4:14pm
Sisteen yays!
Sisteen yays na now hunger wan give you brain.
Commot dia before I cuss ya mout over there.
|Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by shukuokukobambi: 4:14pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
Oremmu, wetin you smoke today?
|Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by isbish(m): 4:14pm
Hmm
|Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by AngelicBeing: 4:18pm
They have started again with their silly, sweet tongued , empty promises to hoodwink the impoverished masses, na today, they have promised free food, power supply, water, good roads, effective security, wives, girl- friends, husbands, suya and onions , amala & ewedu, tilapia fish & chilly sauce, free eggs & milk since independence but none has been fulfilled , useless politicians feeding fat daily at the expense of the masses, nonsense
|Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by ahamonyeka(m): 4:20pm
See washing!
Campaign don start be that o.
|Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by modath(f): 4:21pm
shukuokukobambi:
Nor mind him ... Na sharing formula da ija sile.
shukuokukobambi:
Ewe ibepe ni!!!
On Topic:
Desperation don kolo!
|Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by AngelicBeing: 4:22pm
yarimo:True that and he deserves to be flogged , oya, olokpa do your work
|Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by modath(f): 4:23pm
AngelicBeing:
EoD! Gbam. Gbammer. Gbammest.
|Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by AngelicBeing: 4:23pm
modath:
|Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by AngelicBeing: 4:24pm
modath:1000 likes
|Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by DelGardo: 4:28pm
We don hear.
In the meantime PDP should get some free education on good governance.
The curriculum should include a course on the relationship between stealing and corruption as well as some classes on "how to chose a president with a functional brain" and "how to select a VP that is not a ghost worker".
Ndi ara.
|Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by shukuokukobambi: 4:31pm
modath:
|Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by Jabioro: 4:35pm
I pray Adamawa PDP Chairman comes online to read comments and how people react to his party empty promises. He would refrain from talking about his party promises till kingdom come. The few I have read make me forget my name temporarily ..
|Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by SuperS1Panther: 4:49pm
Awon were.
Like you did when you were there.
|Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by Horlufemi(m): 4:51pm
Yeah right
