The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adamawa State chapter has promised free education for all Nigerians when it returns to power in 2019.



Chairman of the party in Adamawa State, Abdulrahman Bobboi while speaking with newsmen recently, lamented the havoc the APC-led government had done to Nigeria sine it assumed power in May, 2015.



He recalled that before the APC government led by President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office in 2015, a bag of rice was sold for N8,000 but now it had skyrocketed to N22,000.



He also recalled how a litre of fuel was sold for N87 but today, the story had changed as the product was now sold for N145 per litre.



On what to expect if the party returned to power in 2019, the PDP chieftain said, “By the time PDP takes over in 2019, we will declare free education for all the time PDP takes over in 2019 we will declare free education for all.



“Illiteracy is a major problem to any society and this government has made it difficult for Nigerians to have three square meals talk more of paying school fees.



“We are working with our economic team to develop models to jack up the revenue profile of the state when we take over.”



When asked about his party’s achivment after 16 years in power, Bobboi said, “During our time, we built about 12 universities in northern Nigeria; the Almajiri schools were built all over the country, all these were done to eradicate ignorance.



“It was a PDP government that established Adamawa State University, and during that time, the people of Adamawa enjoyed free education.”

http://dailypost.ng/2017/03/07/2019-will-declare-free-education-take-pdp/ 2 Likes

11 Likes

Adamawa State party chairman of PDP Is suffering from too much intake of SAMBISA FOREST weed. 63 Likes 5 Shares

Hahahahahaha, dem nor fit do am for 16years na NOw dem wake up abi 42 Likes 1 Share

Mumu party, they don come again. Which of the factions said this? the makarfi faction or the sheriff faction? 37 Likes 1 Share

16 YRS WAS ENOUGH TIME TO DO JUST THAT AND THAT COULDN'T EVEN GIVE US LIGHT.



PDC SHOULDNT WORRY, WE CAN TAKE CARE OF OUR CHILDREN'S SCHOOL FEES. WE DON'T NEED A FREE EDUCATION, WE JUST WANT YOU PEOPLE TO STOP BEING PEN ROBBERS 45 Likes 2 Shares







Nice one.



Use what APC used.



After 16 years of stealing. DEAD brains will bring them back. LOL.Nice one.Use what APC used.After 16 years of stealing. DEAD brains will bring them back. 10 Likes 1 Share

Professional looters speaking rubbish. Awon eleribu! 25 Likes 1 Share

Bunch of mofos 10 Likes 1 Share





They will provide free medical services at all level,



And last but certainly not the least, they will make sure that we have 24hrs uninterrupted power supply



Yeye people. And they (PDP) will also put food on our tables,They will provide free medical services at all level,And last but certainly not the least, they will make sure that we have 24hrs uninterrupted power supplyYeye people. 16 Likes

Firefire:

Professional looters speaking rubbish. Awon eleribu!

My paddy don vex



Modath, coman see ya friend My paddy don vexModath, coman see ya friend 8 Likes

So this is the post that Sarrki stole? BMCs lack common sense. 1 Like



hahahahahahaha



Who dash this man weed hahahahahahahaWho dash this man weed 1 Like

This must be a joke. 2 Likes

Amazing campaign

shukuokukobambi:





My paddy don vex



Modath, coman see ya friend Tell modath i love her





Tell modath i love her

I believe in PDP, we are up to the task... 1 Like

Sisteen yays!



Sisteen yays na now hunger wan give you brain.



Commot dia before I cuss ya mout over there. 1 Like 1 Share

CROWNWEALTH019:



Tell modath i love her







Oremmu, wetin you smoke today? Oremmu, wetin you smoke today?

Hmm

They have started again with their silly, sweet tongued , empty promises to hoodwink the impoverished masses, na today, they have promised free food, power supply, water, good roads, effective security, wives, girl- friends, husbands, suya and onions , amala & ewedu, tilapia fish & chilly sauce, free eggs & milk since independence but none has been fulfilled , useless politicians feeding fat daily at the expense of the masses, nonsense 6 Likes

See washing!

Campaign don start be that o.

shukuokukobambi:





My paddy don vex



Mo, coman see ya friend



Nor mind him ... Na sharing formula da ija sile.





shukuokukobambi:





Oremmu, wetin you smoke today?

Ewe ibepe ni!!!











On Topic:



Desperation don kolo! Nor mind him ... Na sharing formula da ija sile.Ewe ibepe ni!!!On Topic:Desperation don kolo! 2 Likes

yarimo:

Adamawa State party chairman of PDP Is suffering from too much intake of SAMBISA FOREST weed. True that and he deserves to be flogged , oya, olokpa do your work 4 Likes

AngelicBeing:

They have started again with their silly, sweet tongued , empty promises to hoodwink the impoverished masses, na today, they have promised free food, power supply, water, good roads, effective security, wives, girl- friends, husbands, suya and onions , amala & ewedu, tilapia fish & chilly sauce, free eggs & milk since independence but none has been fulfilled , useless politicians feeding fat daily at the expense of the masses, nonsense

EoD! Gbam. Gbammer. Gbammest. EoD! Gbam. Gbammer. Gbammest. 3 Likes

modath:







Nor mind him ... Na sharing formula da ija sile.









Ewe ibepe ni!!!











On Topic:



Desperation don kolo!





modath:





EoD! Gbam. Gbammer. Gbammest. 1000 likes

We don hear.



In the meantime PDP should get some free education on good governance.



The curriculum should include a course on the relationship between stealing and corruption as well as some classes on "how to chose a president with a functional brain" and "how to select a VP that is not a ghost worker".



Ndi ara. 7 Likes

modath:







Nor mind him ... Na sharing formula da ija sile.









Ewe ibepe ni!!!











On Topic:



Desperation don kolo!





1 Like

I pray Adamawa PDP Chairman comes online to read comments and how people react to his party empty promises. He would refrain from talking about his party promises till kingdom come. The few I have read make me forget my name temporarily .. 2 Likes

Awon were.



Like you did when you were there.