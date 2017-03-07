₦airaland Forum

2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by AntiIPOOP(m): 3:38pm
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adamawa State chapter has promised free education for all Nigerians when it returns to power in 2019.

Chairman of the party in Adamawa State, Abdulrahman Bobboi while speaking with newsmen recently, lamented the havoc the APC-led government had done to Nigeria sine it assumed power in May, 2015.

He recalled that before the APC government led by President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office in 2015, a bag of rice was sold for N8,000 but now it had skyrocketed to N22,000.

He also recalled how a litre of fuel was sold for N87 but today, the story had changed as the product was now sold for N145 per litre.

On what to expect if the party returned to power in 2019, the PDP chieftain said, “By the time PDP takes over in 2019, we will declare free education for all the time PDP takes over in 2019 we will declare free education for all.

“Illiteracy is a major problem to any society and this government has made it difficult for Nigerians to have three square meals talk more of paying school fees.

“We are working with our economic team to develop models to jack up the revenue profile of the state when we take over.”

When asked about his party’s achivment after 16 years in power, Bobboi said, “During our time, we built about 12 universities in northern Nigeria; the Almajiri schools were built all over the country, all these were done to eradicate ignorance.

“It was a PDP government that established Adamawa State University, and during that time, the people of Adamawa enjoyed free education.”
http://dailypost.ng/2017/03/07/2019-will-declare-free-education-take-pdp/

Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by Dyt(f): 3:39pm
Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by yarimo(m): 3:42pm
Adamawa State party chairman of PDP Is suffering from too much intake of SAMBISA FOREST weed.

Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by Adaowerri111: 3:46pm
Hahahahahaha, dem nor fit do am for 16years na NOw dem wake up abi

Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by GameGod(m): 3:51pm
Mumu party, they don come again. Which of the factions said this? the makarfi faction or the sheriff faction?

Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by normaljenny(m): 3:56pm
16 YRS WAS ENOUGH TIME TO DO JUST THAT AND THAT COULDN'T EVEN GIVE US LIGHT.

PDC SHOULDNT WORRY, WE CAN TAKE CARE OF OUR CHILDREN'S SCHOOL FEES. WE DON'T NEED A FREE EDUCATION, WE JUST WANT YOU PEOPLE TO STOP BEING PEN ROBBERS

Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by AntiWailer: 3:59pm
LOL.


Nice one.

Use what APC used. grin

After 16 years of stealing. DEAD brains will bring them back.

Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by Firefire(m): 3:59pm
Professional looters speaking rubbish. Awon eleribu!

Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by sarrki(m): 4:02pm
Bunch of mofos

Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by wordcat(m): 4:03pm
And they (PDP) will also put food on our tables,

They will provide free medical services at all level,

And last but certainly not the least, they will make sure that we have 24hrs uninterrupted power supply grin grin grin

Yeye people.

Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by shukuokukobambi: 4:03pm
Firefire:
Professional looters speaking rubbish. Awon eleribu!

My paddy don vex cheesy

Modath, coman see ya friend cheesy

Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by DirewolfofStark(m): 4:04pm
So this is the post that Sarrki stole? BMCs lack common sense.

Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by TheDEVlLHimseIf: 4:08pm
grin
hahahahahahaha cheesy

Who dash this man weed grin

Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by kunlexy1759(m): 4:10pm
This must be a joke.

2 Likes

Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by Keneking: 4:12pm
Amazing campaign
Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by CROWNWEALTH019: 4:12pm
shukuokukobambi:


My paddy don vex cheesy

Modath, coman see ya friend cheesy
Tell modath i love her kiss


kiss kiss
Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by CROWNWEALTH019: 4:13pm
I believe in PDP, we are up to the task...

Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by GavelSlam: 4:14pm
Sisteen yays!

Sisteen yays na now hunger wan give you brain.

Commot dia before I cuss ya mout over there.

Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by shukuokukobambi: 4:14pm
CROWNWEALTH019:

Tell modath i love her kiss


kiss kiss

Oremmu, wetin you smoke today? grin
Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by isbish(m): 4:14pm
Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by AngelicBeing: 4:18pm
They have started again with their silly, sweet tongued , empty promises to hoodwink the impoverished masses, na today, they have promised free food, power supply, water, good roads, effective security, wives, girl- friends, husbands, suya and onions , amala & ewedu, tilapia fish & chilly sauce, free eggs & milk since independence but none has been fulfilled , useless politicians feeding fat daily at the expense of the masses, nonsense grin

Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by ahamonyeka(m): 4:20pm
See washing!
Campaign don start be that o.
Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by modath(f): 4:21pm
shukuokukobambi:


My paddy don vex cheesy

Mo, coman see ya friend cheesy


Nor mind him ... Na sharing formula da ija sile. cheesy cheesy


shukuokukobambi:


Oremmu, wetin you smoke today? grin

Ewe ibepe ni!!!





On Topic:

Desperation don kolo! cheesy

Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by AngelicBeing: 4:22pm
yarimo:
Adamawa State party chairman of PDP Is suffering from too much intake of SAMBISA FOREST weed.
True that and he deserves to be flogged , oya, olokpa do your work wink

Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by modath(f): 4:23pm
AngelicBeing:
They have started again with their silly, sweet tongued , empty promises to hoodwink the impoverished masses, na today, they have promised free food, power supply, water, good roads, effective security, wives, girl- friends, husbands, suya and onions , amala & ewedu, tilapia fish & chilly sauce, free eggs & milk since independence but none has been fulfilled , useless politicians feeding fat daily at the expense of the masses, nonsense grin

EoD! Gbam. Gbammer. Gbammest.

Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by AngelicBeing: 4:23pm
modath:



Nor mind him ... Na sharing formula da ija sile. cheesy cheesy




Ewe ibepe ni!!!





On Topic:

Desperation don kolo! cheesy

cheesy wink
Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by AngelicBeing: 4:24pm
modath:


EoD! Gbam. Gbammer. Gbammest.
1000 likes wink
Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by DelGardo: 4:28pm
We don hear.

In the meantime PDP should get some free education on good governance.

The curriculum should include a course on the relationship between stealing and corruption as well as some classes on "how to chose a president with a functional brain" and "how to select a VP that is not a ghost worker".

Ndi ara.

Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by shukuokukobambi: 4:31pm
modath:



Nor mind him ... Na sharing formula da ija sile. cheesy cheesy




Ewe ibepe ni!!!





On Topic:

Desperation don kolo! cheesy


cheesy cheesy cheesy

Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by Jabioro: 4:35pm
I pray Adamawa PDP Chairman comes online to read comments and how people react to his party empty promises. He would refrain from talking about his party promises till kingdom come. The few I have read make me forget my name temporarily ..

Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by SuperS1Panther: 4:49pm
Awon were.

Like you did when you were there.
Re: 2019: We Will Declare Free Education For All When We Take Over – PDP by Horlufemi(m): 4:51pm
Yeah right

