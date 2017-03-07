₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by dre11(m): 5:57pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/dpo-escapes-death-big-tree-fell-top-office/
|Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by DickDastardly(m): 5:59pm
Im hand clean so?
|Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by decatalyst(m): 6:01pm
While I am so grateful to God for saving him from death, if he is part of those that give right to wrong because of money, he better go ask for forgiveness and stop his bad ways or else, nah ordinary bicycle go kill am!
|Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by brunofarad(m): 6:03pm
|Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by adekanmbi1986(m): 6:03pm
Thank GOD.
|Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by doctimonyeka(m): 6:03pm
Thank God for ur life.......
I smell village people at work gan...
|Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by Justbeingreal(m): 6:03pm
No pinxure; how we go take believe
|Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by IpobExposed: 6:04pm
doctimonyeka:
Is not his village people o. But some Ipob terrorist. That sent the juju bird
|Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by tmgold007(f): 6:04pm
God gave him a second chance....change your ways oga police...Am Happy for you
|Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by EmekaBlue(m): 6:05pm
No tree pic...hiss* xcape death ke
|Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by ayatt(m): 6:05pm
|Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by holatimmy(f): 6:06pm
Doesn't mean he escaped death
If death wants to catch up with u...it will
You can't be playing hide and seek with death
Just saying
|Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by Tazdroid(m): 6:06pm
He should be thankful
I don't think anyone can escape death. It just wasn't his time to sign out
|Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by DMarvel: 6:07pm
DickDastardly:If him hand no clean; he go escape?
|Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by Kobicove(m): 6:07pm
Pics of the incident or...
|Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by Emycord: 6:08pm
Him for wear made in aba bullet proof nothing for do am
|Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by Billyonaire: 6:08pm
This is sickening to my stomach.
Statements like 'Tree removed itself and fell on DPOs office', 'We thank God for making him escape unhurt'. Are you guys crazy ? The rain and wind brought down tree and the DPO was just not on the line of the fallen tree, otherwise he would be death or injured.
Why are you guys always searching for invisible beings to curse or praise when shiit happens ? Did that DPO not see a tree growing at the back of his office to cut it down in time ? Did he need bribe to trim the tree ?
Under-developed minds everywhere in the country. Now I know why poverty is to rive.
|Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by Goldenheart(m): 6:09pm
For ya mind
|Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by Akinaukwa: 6:09pm
Great is God's faithfulness and by his mercies we are not consumed.
|Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by chuksjuve(m): 6:10pm
This one is not escape oooo..
Its just a warning from the metaphysical world to change his " ;ways"
Mr DPO check your self... Something tells me you have offended somebody.
For your landscape and garden service..
Check my profile.
We bring nature closer to you
|Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by ufuosman(m): 6:11pm
Thank God for his life
|Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by Arewa12: 6:12pm
Eleyi gidi gan
|Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by Etzakoos(m): 6:13pm
God's Time Is The Best Not Tree Time
|Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by nifemi25(m): 6:14pm
Instead of you to ask the DPO if his hand is clean cos this is just an example to him. He might never be lucky next time.
|Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by fuckerstard: 6:20pm
Hehe, DPO watch your back o. I hope you're not amongst the bad eggs of NPF
|Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by omolizzy(f): 6:21pm
He is a very lucky man and I'm so happy for him.
|Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by ceejay80s(m): 6:21pm
All the evil and lies na him dey follow am
|Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by obembet(m): 6:21pm
This people at work
|Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by alt3r3g0: 6:22pm
The Divisional Police Officer, DPO, SP Timothy Falowo Adeola attached to Ire Akari division in Isolo has escaped death after a big tree inside the station uprooted itself and fell on top on his office.
The incident happened on Moday during a heavy rain storm that damaged some properties in some part of Lagos.
So how did the tree "uproot itself" when there was clearly a storm?
|Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by Jaytecq(m): 6:23pm
Rest in Peace in advance
