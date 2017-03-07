₦airaland Forum

Date: Tuesday, 07 March 2017 at 07:39 PM

Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) - Politics - Nairaland

Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by dre11(m): 5:57pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE

The Divisional Police Officer, DPO, SP Timothy Falowo Adeola attached to Ire Akari division in Isolo has escaped death after a big tree inside the station uprooted itself and fell on top on his office.

The incident happened on Moday during a heavy rain storm that damaged some properties in some part of Lagos.

P.M.EXPRES gathered that Falowo who was inside his office was unhurt but some of the valuables in the office such as plasma television, fridge, office chairs and table were destroyed.

According to an eye witness, when the tree fell and pierced inside the DPO office, other police officers who were present in the station started crying thinking that Falowo was hit by the tree.

However, he managed to come out and nothing happened to him and the officers started jubilation, thanking God despite the huge damage in the office.

Residents who saw what happened troop in to the station and expressed shock and joy over what happened.

One of the residents, Robert Akpan said he was shocked and still surprised how the tree uprooted itself and fell on top of the building where Falowo’s office was located.

Some said though it was shocking, they were grateful to God that Falowo escaped death.
When our correspondent visited the station, some engaged workers were busy trying to remove the falling tree from the damaged building.

When the contacted the DPO, he declined to speak and managed to say “you can see what happened and I am alive, thank God”

Our correspondent gathered that Monday the rain storm affected some building in some area in Iyana Ipaja, ikotun, satellite town, Oshodi, Apapa where properties were destroyed.

http://pmexpressng.com/dpo-escapes-death-big-tree-fell-top-office/

Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by DickDastardly(m): 5:59pm
Im hand clean so? shocked

Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by decatalyst(m): 6:01pm
While I am so grateful to God for saving him from death, if he is part of those that give right to wrong because of money, he better go ask for forgiveness and stop his bad ways or else, nah ordinary bicycle go kill am! undecided lipsrsealed

Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by brunofarad(m): 6:03pm
shocked
Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by adekanmbi1986(m): 6:03pm
Thank GOD.
Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by doctimonyeka(m): 6:03pm
Thank God for ur life.......



I smell village people at work gan...

Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by Justbeingreal(m): 6:03pm
No pinxure; how we go take believe

Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by IpobExposed: 6:04pm
doctimonyeka:
Thank God for ur life.......




I smell village people at work gan...


Is not his village people o. But some Ipob terrorist. That sent the juju bird
Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by tmgold007(f): 6:04pm
God gave him a second chance....change your ways oga police...Am Happy for you
Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by EmekaBlue(m): 6:05pm
No tree pic...hiss* xcape death ke
Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by ayatt(m): 6:05pm
undecided
Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by holatimmy(f): 6:06pm
Doesn't mean he escaped death

If death wants to catch up with u...it will
You can't be playing hide and seek with death

Just saying undecided

Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by Tazdroid(m): 6:06pm
He should be thankful


I don't think anyone can escape death. It just wasn't his time to sign out
Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by DMarvel: 6:07pm
DickDastardly:
Im hand clean so? shocked
If him hand no clean; he go escape?
Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by Kobicove(m): 6:07pm
Pics of the incident or... undecided
Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by Emycord: 6:08pm
Him for wear made in aba bullet proof nothing for do am
Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by Billyonaire: 6:08pm
This is sickening to my stomach.

Statements like 'Tree removed itself and fell on DPOs office', 'We thank God for making him escape unhurt'. Are you guys crazy ? The rain and wind brought down tree and the DPO was just not on the line of the fallen tree, otherwise he would be death or injured.

Why are you guys always searching for invisible beings to curse or praise when shiit happens ? Did that DPO not see a tree growing at the back of his office to cut it down in time ? Did he need bribe to trim the tree ?

Under-developed minds everywhere in the country. Now I know why poverty is to rive.

Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by Goldenheart(m): 6:09pm
For ya mind

Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by Akinaukwa: 6:09pm
Great is God's faithfulness and by his mercies we are not consumed.
Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by chuksjuve(m): 6:10pm
This one is not escape oooo..
Its just a warning from the metaphysical world to change his " ;ways" grin

Mr DPO check your self... Something tells me you have offended somebody. grin

For your landscape and garden service..
Check my profile.
We bring nature closer to you
Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by ufuosman(m): 6:11pm
Thank God for his life

Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by Arewa12: 6:12pm
Eleyi gidi gan
Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by Etzakoos(m): 6:13pm
God's Time Is The Best Not Tree Timegringrin

Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by nifemi25(m): 6:14pm
Instead of you to ask the DPO if his hand is clean cos this is just an example to him. He might never be lucky next time.
Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by fuckerstard: 6:20pm
Hehe, DPO watch your back o. I hope you're not amongst the bad eggs of NPF
Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by omolizzy(f): 6:21pm
He is a very lucky man and I'm so happy for him.
Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by ceejay80s(m): 6:21pm
All the evil and lies na him dey follow am
Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by obembet(m): 6:21pm
This people at work

Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by alt3r3g0: 6:22pm
The Divisional Police Officer, DPO, SP Timothy Falowo Adeola attached to Ire Akari division in Isolo has escaped death after a big tree inside the station uprooted itself and fell on top on his office.

The incident happened on Moday during a heavy rain storm that damaged some properties in some part of Lagos.

So how did the tree "uproot itself" when there was clearly a storm?
Re: Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) by Jaytecq(m): 6:23pm
Rest in Peace in advance

