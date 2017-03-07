Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dpo Escapes Death After Big Tree Fell On Top Of His Office (pic) (12632 Views)

Amah Daniel, Youngest DPO In Nigeria, Who Wowed The IGP, Idris [SEE PICS] / PHOTOS: Buhari Back In His Office This Morning / Photo: Fashola At Work In His Office In Abuja (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

CYRIACUS IZUEKWE



The Divisional Police Officer, DPO, SP Timothy Falowo Adeola attached to Ire Akari division in Isolo has escaped death after a big tree inside the station uprooted itself and fell on top on his office.



The incident happened on Moday during a heavy rain storm that damaged some properties in some part of Lagos.



P.M.EXPRES gathered that Falowo who was inside his office was unhurt but some of the valuables in the office such as plasma television, fridge, office chairs and table were destroyed.



According to an eye witness, when the tree fell and pierced inside the DPO office, other police officers who were present in the station started crying thinking that Falowo was hit by the tree.



However, he managed to come out and nothing happened to him and the officers started jubilation, thanking God despite the huge damage in the office.



Residents who saw what happened troop in to the station and expressed shock and joy over what happened.



One of the residents, Robert Akpan said he was shocked and still surprised how the tree uprooted itself and fell on top of the building where Falowo’s office was located.



Some said though it was shocking, they were grateful to God that Falowo escaped death.

When our correspondent visited the station, some engaged workers were busy trying to remove the falling tree from the damaged building.



When the contacted the DPO, he declined to speak and managed to say “you can see what happened and I am alive, thank God”



Our correspondent gathered that Monday the rain storm affected some building in some area in Iyana Ipaja, ikotun, satellite town, Oshodi, Apapa where properties were destroyed.

http://pmexpressng.com/dpo-escapes-death-big-tree-fell-top-office/ 2 Likes

Im hand clean so? 3 Likes

While I am so grateful to God for saving him from death, if he is part of those that give right to wrong because of money, he better go ask for forgiveness and stop his bad ways or else, nah ordinary bicycle go kill am! 7 Likes

Thank GOD.

Thank God for ur life.......







I smell village people at work gan... 1 Like

No pinxure; how we go take believe 10 Likes

doctimonyeka:

Thank God for ur life.......









I smell village people at work gan...



Is not his village people o. But some Ipob terrorist. That sent the juju bird

God gave him a second chance....change your ways oga police...Am Happy for you

No tree pic...hiss* xcape death ke





If death wants to catch up with u...it will

You can't be playing hide and seek with death



Just saying Doesn't mean he escaped deathIf death wants to catch up with u...it willYou can't be playing hide and seek with deathJust saying 1 Like

He should be thankful





I don't think anyone can escape death. It just wasn't his time to sign out

DickDastardly:

Im hand clean so? If him hand no clean; he go escape? If him hand no clean; he go escape?

Pics of the incident or...

Him for wear made in aba bullet proof nothing for do am

This is sickening to my stomach.



Statements like 'Tree removed itself and fell on DPOs office', 'We thank God for making him escape unhurt'. Are you guys crazy ? The rain and wind brought down tree and the DPO was just not on the line of the fallen tree, otherwise he would be death or injured.



Why are you guys always searching for invisible beings to curse or praise when shiit happens ? Did that DPO not see a tree growing at the back of his office to cut it down in time ? Did he need bribe to trim the tree ?



Under-developed minds everywhere in the country. Now I know why poverty is to rive. 1 Like

For ya mind

Great is God's faithfulness and by his mercies we are not consumed.



Its just a warning from the metaphysical world to change his " ;ways"



Mr DPO check your self... Something tells me you have offended somebody.



For your landscape and garden service..

Check my profile.

We bring nature closer to you This one is not escape oooo..Its just a warning from the metaphysical world to change his " ;ways"Mr DPO check your self... Something tells me you have offended somebody.For your landscape and garden service..Check my profile.We bring nature closer to you

Thank God for his life 1 Like

Eleyi gidi gan

God's Time Is The Best Not Tree Time 1 Like

Instead of you to ask the DPO if his hand is clean cos this is just an example to him. He might never be lucky next time.

Hehe, DPO watch your back o. I hope you're not amongst the bad eggs of NPF

He is a very lucky man and I'm so happy for him.

All the evil and lies na him dey follow am

This people at work

The Divisional Police Officer, DPO, SP Timothy Falowo Adeola attached to Ire Akari division in Isolo has escaped death after a big tree inside the station uprooted itself and fell on top on his office.



The incident happened on Moday during a heavy rain storm that damaged some properties in some part of Lagos.



So how did the tree "uproot itself" when there was clearly a storm?