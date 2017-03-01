Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Access Bank Plc Salary Structure: How Much Does Access Bank Pay Staff? (5380 Views)

After your graduate trainee program which operates for a few months, if you complete the interviews and assessments, the bank can pay you an income of N101,000 every month after proclaiming to offer you employment. This is absolutely a decent pay for a brand new graduate in the banking industry.





How Much Access Bank PLC Nigeria Pay Their Graduate Trainee

Once you are employed as a graduate in the Bank, you embark on their graduate trainee program for four month which enable you get aquinted with the Bank and financial sector. With the band of test which falls in a number of times, you are paid N43,000 regular monthly salary as a graduate trainee of Access bank.



How Much Does Access Bank PLC Pay Their Executive Trainee?

Unlike contract personnel and graduate trainee, Access Bank will compensates their Executive Trainee's an income of N230,000 monthly







How Much Does Access Bank PLC Pay Their Entry Level Staff?

A lot of people seek the basic level personnel job of Access Bank which is highly competitive. It is because, they pay their basic level personnel about N237,000



With these Access Bank Salary Structure, you can see they are among the best paying banking institutions in Nigeria at this time but won't be in comparison to the oil companies in Nigeria who will be the leading top companies that pay well in Nigeria.



That's not bad for a graduate starter. 1 Like

Graduate Trainee = Executive Trainee = Entry Level.



They are the same thing.



Do edit your write-up! And use range of figures (N200 - 250k) not specifics. 4 Likes

That's what a Source really says!

I bank with them, let me call customer care to confirm

chill ooo...I cant suffer in school for 5 years under the hand of silly lecturers and their stress in school...only to be given graduate starters #46000.. Nope nope...I will reject such offer..if I was the one 1 Like

MTN the worst paying enterprise. 1 Like

Lemme say that's what like 30% of the bank staff earn while the remaining 70% work as contract staff with a salary of 70k

raker300:

Lemme say that's what like 30% of the bank staff earn while the remaining 70% work as contract staff with a salary of 70k

access bank? while first and gt pay less those noise makers.

Who knows aw much NIBBS pays?







no matter what. a government job is far more better. especially a federal job like that of a university. no one threatens you with sack when things are rough for the country.

your promotion is always sure. your one month plus two weeks annual leave is certain.

your seven days casual leave is good

your salary will always come whether we have a bad president or not. Jonathan was paying on the 22nd of every month. even the tough Bulhari is paying us on the 25th of every month. 4 Likes

Lemme epp you ask

Most BANKERS ARE POORLY PAID!! Forget that SUIT AND TIE THEY USE TO COVER....



ITS USUALLY SENIOR STAFFS THAT ARE ON A REASONABLE INCOME....



Don't let suit and tie deceive you. If you hv a good skill, use your skill. No matter wat it is. Barring, tailoring,etc. IT PAYS MORE

#Learn a skill 2 Likes

Pascalville:

chill ooo...I cant suffer in school for 5 years under the hand of silly lecturers and their stress in school...only to be given graduate starters #46000.. Nope nope...I will reject such offer..if I was the one Access Bank can't employ someone like you, because you can't read and understand simple post the op just posted! Access Bank can't employ someone like you, because you can't read and understand simple post the op just posted! 12 Likes 2 Shares

I'm not a fan of banking job though

GreenMavro:

Access Bank can't employ someone like you, because you can't read and understand simple post the op just posted! That was harsh! That was harsh! 2 Likes

GreenMavro:

Access Bank can't employ someone like you, because you can't read and understand simple post the op just posted!

True, he is a typical Nigerian graduate. Very unemployable. He did not even comprehend before commenting



Typing from phone True, he is a typical Nigerian graduate. Very unemployable. He did not even comprehend before commentingTyping from phone 3 Likes

Pascalville:

chill ooo...I cant suffer in school for 5 years under the hand of silly lecturers and their stress in school...only to be given graduate starters #46000.. Nope nope...I will reject such offer..if I was the one ok

you must start from somewhere my dear. it is not easy but surely you must get there. do not despise the days of your little beginning.

I know for sure it is not easy to start with such amount especially for those who studied computer science /computer engineering. when I assume work in Uniben the salary was like 130,000 level seven. and I was very angry but now the salary is going up like crazy. okokyou must start from somewhere my dear. it is not easy but surely you must get there. do not despise the days of your little beginning.I know for sure it is not easy to start with such amount especially for those who studied computer science /computer engineering. when I assume work in Uniben the salary was like 130,000 level seven. and I was very angry but now the salary is going up like crazy.

GreenMavro:

what's the difference between contract staff and permanent staff in the banking industry?

Nawa. This is what blogging has turned into abi. Blogging about something that is private and confidential. I just tire for all this bloggers with no content

GreenMavro:

Who knows aw much NIBBS Pays?



I got a mail from them this morning for a test.

You too? I got a mail from them this morning for a test.You too?

Pascalville:

chill ooo...I cant suffer in school for 5 years under the hand of silly lecturers and their stress in school...only to be given graduate starters #46000.. Nope nope...I will reject such offer..if I was the one Guy is better to have it than not having any job Pascalville:

[color=#000099]chill ooo...I cant suffer in school for 5 years under the hand of silly lecturers and their stress in school...only to be given graduate starters #46000.. Nope nope...I will reject such offer..if I was the one Pascalville:

chill ooo...I cant suffer in school for 5 years under the hand of silly lecturers and their stress in school...only to be given graduate starters #46000.. Nope nope...I will reject such offer..if I was the one Guy is better to have it than not having any job Guy is better to have it than not having any jobGuy is better to have it than not having any job[/color]Guy is better to have it than not having any job

LOSKYXANDER:

what's the difference between contract staff and permanent staff in the banking industry? Why the discrimination in the first place; thought Universities dish out same qualifications. Abi contract B. sc dey and permanent one exist on its own? What a shame on business executives in Nigeria. Why the discrimination in the first place; thought Universities dish out same qualifications. Abi contract B. sc dey and permanent one exist on its own? What a shame on business executives in Nigeria.

Hafeezson:

Guy is better to have it than not having any job Guy is better to have it than not having any job Guy is better to have it than not having any job Logical abi? But that's one of the reasons we are still down and under. Just the desire to be seen doing something even when that something is killing you. I work for less my worth so don't even think am comfortable. Am in that pit hole category of persons. Logical abi? But that's one of the reasons we are still down and under. Just the desire to be seen doing something even when that something is killing you. I work for less my worth so don't even think am comfortable. Am in that pit hole category of persons.

Gegz:





I got a mail from them this morning for a test.

You too? sure sure

Pascalville:

chill ooo...I cant suffer in school for 5 years under the hand of silly lecturers and their stress in school...only to be given graduate starters #46000.. Nope nope...I will reject such offer..if I was the one This pay is just for a period of four month while you are still in Training school,not when you resume fully This pay is just for a period of four month while you are still in Training school,not when you resume fully