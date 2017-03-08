₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Helicopter Delivers Supplies To Fulani Herdsmen In Delta Desert — Lawmaker, Ivew by LoveMachine(m): 3:31pm
Lawmaker representing Ethiope East in Delta State House of Assembly, Evance Ivwurie, has alleged that an unidentified helicopter always delivers supplies inside the Ovre-Abraka desert of the state where Fulani herdsmen and their cattle reside.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/03/08/helicopter-delivers-supplies-fulani-herdsmen-delta-desert-lawmaker-ivewurie/
|Re: Helicopter Delivers Supplies To Fulani Herdsmen In Delta Desert — Lawmaker, Ivew by bedspread: 3:35pm
BUHARIANSSSSS AGAIN!!!!!
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Helicopter Delivers Supplies To Fulani Herdsmen In Delta Desert — Lawmaker, Ivew by CROWNWEALTH019: 3:39pm
JESU
sarrki no lie, we are not one in this country
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Helicopter Delivers Supplies To Fulani Herdsmen In Delta Desert — Lawmaker, Ivew by Jabioro: 3:39pm
The state government need not to waste time before it commence full blown investigation..
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Helicopter Delivers Supplies To Fulani Herdsmen In Delta Desert — Lawmaker, Ivew by donsteady(m): 3:41pm
This news is fake as Buhari, if there's no any empirical evidence to back it up.
|Re: Helicopter Delivers Supplies To Fulani Herdsmen In Delta Desert — Lawmaker, Ivew by sarrki(m): 3:43pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
If true
I condemned the act
Then something is wrong somewhere
|Re: Helicopter Delivers Supplies To Fulani Herdsmen In Delta Desert — Lawmaker, Ivew by sarrki(m): 3:45pm
donsteady:
Don't rule it out
Those guys are blood thirsting
1 Like
|Re: Helicopter Delivers Supplies To Fulani Herdsmen In Delta Desert — Lawmaker, Ivew by igwebuike01: 3:46pm
Is this lawmaker from Ethiope in Delta also an IPOOD yooot full of hate??
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Helicopter Delivers Supplies To Fulani Herdsmen In Delta Desert — Lawmaker, Ivew by igwebuike01: 3:47pm
sarrki:IT is true, it has always been true, something has always been wrong with the zoo from day One
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Helicopter Delivers Supplies To Fulani Herdsmen In Delta Desert — Lawmaker, Ivew by drss(m): 3:47pm
if u think JIHAD is currently not going on den u ar totally blind. d jihadic evil plan from hell is clear for all to see. wen we say northern born to rule extremist ar on a genocide mission to land grab pipuls land by killing dem (as is currently happening in middle belt) to enshrine sharia across nigeria through fulani terrorist some thought we ar high on weeds. well dis article confirms wat pipul in middle belt have been observing.
boko arams too got weapons in exactly d same fashion.
2 Likes
|Re: Helicopter Delivers Supplies To Fulani Herdsmen In Delta Desert — Lawmaker, Ivew by sarrki(m): 3:48pm
igwebuike01:
Then we are not safe
|Re: Helicopter Delivers Supplies To Fulani Herdsmen In Delta Desert — Lawmaker, Ivew by Nyerhovwo101(m): 4:10pm
what has herdsmen turn nigerian into....oh God why was i deposited in nigeria ?
i would have appreciated ghana or south Africa
if i ask of USA it would look as if am asking for too much
13 Likes
|Re: Helicopter Delivers Supplies To Fulani Herdsmen In Delta Desert — Lawmaker, Ivew by qualityovenbake(m): 4:16pm
This terror treat needs to be taken seriously by the military chief. They mustn't wait until this terrorist group carry out their attacks.
|Re: Helicopter Delivers Supplies To Fulani Herdsmen In Delta Desert — Lawmaker, Ivew by Keneking: 4:17pm
lalasticlala ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
Click like if Buratai should send troops to this location imemdiately...
Click share if you think NCAA should share aerial coordinates and data around flight path across this path in the attached pix.
Click mention if Nigerian militray should just level all those communities close to the river bank
2 Likes
|Re: Helicopter Delivers Supplies To Fulani Herdsmen In Delta Desert — Lawmaker, Ivew by Litmus: 4:17pm
Evolution huh, the Witches and Wizards have vacated the rumor mills for Fulani, Afonja and Flatinos. Forget cry the beloved country, just weep for the once beautiful Nigerians.
|Re: Helicopter Delivers Supplies To Fulani Herdsmen In Delta Desert — Lawmaker, Ivew by Igba123: 4:20pm
Only those who do not knw they're state sponsored hit-squad will be surprised.
1 Like
|Re: Helicopter Delivers Supplies To Fulani Herdsmen In Delta Desert — Lawmaker, Ivew by OkoYiboz: 4:20pm
The same helicopters that were delivering supplies to Boko Haram.
1 Like
|Re: Helicopter Delivers Supplies To Fulani Herdsmen In Delta Desert — Lawmaker, Ivew by BiafranBushBoy(m): 4:22pm
sarrki:
I finally confirmed Buhari's govt a failure... When I learnt he recruited you into BMC.
Every appointment was a flop back to back
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Helicopter Delivers Supplies To Fulani Herdsmen In Delta Desert — Lawmaker, Ivew by emmanuel596(m): 4:22pm
|Re: Helicopter Delivers Supplies To Fulani Herdsmen In Delta Desert — Lawmaker, Ivew by Sanchez01: 4:22pm
donsteady:But then, you'd disappear and not condemn the herdsmen when they attack people, yeah?
1 Like
|Re: Helicopter Delivers Supplies To Fulani Herdsmen In Delta Desert — Lawmaker, Ivew by niquez94(m): 4:22pm
This is a very serious issue but the so called government won't look into it not until something devastating happens....#what a bleeped up country we live in
|Re: Helicopter Delivers Supplies To Fulani Herdsmen In Delta Desert — Lawmaker, Ivew by chiedu7: 4:22pm
THIS SHOWS THAT THE FULANI HERDSMEN ARE WELL FUNDED BY THE RICH TO FIGHT
,MAKE UNA TALK TO THE BAYELSA GOVERNOR OH, MAKE EIN MIND WETIN EIN DEY DO.
|Re: Helicopter Delivers Supplies To Fulani Herdsmen In Delta Desert — Lawmaker, Ivew by Pavore9: 4:22pm
Helicopter delivering supplies?
|Re: Helicopter Delivers Supplies To Fulani Herdsmen In Delta Desert — Lawmaker, Ivew by originally(m): 4:23pm
I only hear herdsmen in the bible until this govt........
3 Likes
|Re: Helicopter Delivers Supplies To Fulani Herdsmen In Delta Desert — Lawmaker, Ivew by OgaJonah(m): 4:23pm
BiafranBushBoy:
Stupi Country" Na from Japan u come.
|Re: Helicopter Delivers Supplies To Fulani Herdsmen In Delta Desert — Lawmaker, Ivew by adewumiopeyemi(m): 4:23pm
Nigeria which way.
|Re: Helicopter Delivers Supplies To Fulani Herdsmen In Delta Desert — Lawmaker, Ivew by AngelicBeing: 4:24pm
Keneking:
|Re: Helicopter Delivers Supplies To Fulani Herdsmen In Delta Desert — Lawmaker, Ivew by Bamss1: 4:24pm
na like this e dey start o. i could remember helicopter supplying stuffs to boko haram too
3 Likes
