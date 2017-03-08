Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Helicopter Delivers Supplies To Fulani Herdsmen In Delta Desert — Lawmaker, Ivew (7145 Views)

Lawmaker representing Ethiope East in Delta State House of Assembly, Evance Ivwurie, has alleged that an unidentified helicopter always delivers supplies inside the Ovre-Abraka desert of the state where Fulani herdsmen and their cattle reside.



Speaking during a security meeting with stakeholders in Abraka, the lawmaker claimed that the desert has become a safe haven for thousands of herdsmen.



The lawmaker described the desert land across the River Ethiope as a time-bomb waiting to explode owing to the activities of herdsmen in the area.



Ivwurie, who recently launched his Operation Arrest, Meet and Engage Their Sponsor, campaign against herdsmen in his constituency, said, “If you go there, there are more than 5,000 cattle with more than 2,000 herdsmen dwelling in the place.



“They carry all kind of weapons and many unwholesome activities are going on there. I am aware of this and have taken the liberty to report the issue to the state government.



“In that place, a helicopter is always landing from time to time and we do not know what is going on there.



“The government needs to look into the issue critically because we fear that one of these days, the herdsmen may decide to cross the river and invade the community.”



http://dailypost.ng/2017/03/08/helicopter-delivers-supplies-fulani-herdsmen-delta-desert-lawmaker-ivewurie/





The state government need not to waste time before it commence full blown investigation.. 12 Likes 2 Shares

This news is fake as Buhari, if there's no any empirical evidence to back it up.

If true



I condemned the act

Then something is wrong somewhere If trueI condemned the actThen something is wrong somewhere

Don't rule it out



Those guys are blood thirsting Don't rule it outThose guys are blood thirsting 1 Like

Is this lawmaker from Ethiope in Delta also an IPOOD yooot full of hate?? 2 Likes 1 Share

Then something is wrong somewhere IT is true, it has always been true, something has always been wrong with the zoo from day One IT is true, it has always been true, something has always been wrong with the zoo from day One 14 Likes 1 Share

if u think JIHAD is currently not going on den u ar totally blind. d jihadic evil plan from hell is clear for all to see. wen we say northern born to rule extremist ar on a genocide mission to land grab pipuls land by killing dem (as is currently happening in middle belt) to enshrine sharia across nigeria through fulani terrorist some thought we ar high on weeds. well dis article confirms wat pipul in middle belt have been observing.

boko arams too got weapons in exactly d same fashion. 2 Likes

Then we are not safe Then we are not safe

what has herdsmen turn nigerian into....oh God why was i deposited in nigeria ?

i would have appreciated ghana or south Africa

if i ask of USA it would look as if am asking for too much 13 Likes

This terror treat needs to be taken seriously by the military chief. They mustn't wait until this terrorist group carry out their attacks.





Click like if Buratai should send troops to this location imemdiately...

Click share if you think NCAA should share aerial coordinates and data around flight path across this path in the attached pix.

Click like if Buratai should send troops to this location imemdiately...
Click share if you think NCAA should share aerial coordinates and data around flight path across this path in the attached pix.
Click mention if Nigerian militray should just level all those communities close to the river bank

Evolution huh, the Witches and Wizards have vacated the rumor mills for Fulani, Afonja and Flatinos. Forget cry the beloved country, just weep for the once beautiful Nigerians.

Only those who do not knw they're state sponsored hit-squad will be surprised. 1 Like

The same helicopters that were delivering supplies to Boko Haram. 1 Like

I finally confirmed Buhari's govt a failure... When I learnt he recruited you into BMC.



Every appointment was a flop back to back I finally confirmed Buhari's govt a failure... When I learnt he recruited you into BMC.Every appointment was a flop back to back 12 Likes 1 Share

This is a very serious issue but the so called government won't look into it not until something devastating happens....#what a bleeped up country we live in

THIS SHOWS THAT THE FULANI HERDSMEN ARE WELL FUNDED BY THE RICH TO FIGHT



,MAKE UNA TALK TO THE BAYELSA GOVERNOR OH, MAKE EIN MIND WETIN EIN DEY DO.



Helicopter delivering supplies?

I only hear herdsmen in the bible until this govt........ 3 Likes

Just imagine!



Careless!!



Stupid country and my Muslim brothers will say it is a lie!!

Stupi Country" Na from Japan u come. Stupi Country" Na from Japan u come.

Nigeria which way.

Keneking:

