"60 hearty cheers for Professor Yemi Osinbajo, running mate turned partner in service to Nigeria; and friend. Happy Birthday, Professor!"



We wish the Acting President a Happy Birthday as well. You can read his profile here (





From UK?

So no congratulary video?

Sure Mamman Daura must have typed this himself? 13 Likes

DozieInc:

So no congratulary video?

Sure Mamman Daura must have typed this himself?



LOL LOL 2 Likes

Nigerians sef. If he did not send birthday wishes, you will say he did not send. Now that he has sent, you are still complaining. 3 Likes 1 Share

maclatunji:

Nigerians sef. If he did not send birthday wishes, you will say he did not send. Now that he has sent, you are still complaining. My friend go n sit down My friend go n sit down 15 Likes

Happy birthday sir God bless Muhammad buhari

even though it osinbajo or buhari APC is still running pdp is still dead nnamdi KANU is still in prison ipob terrorist are still being slayed Nigerians remain one 4 Likes 1 Share

Chikelue2000:

My friend go n sit down

You can keep standing. You can keep standing. 7 Likes 1 Share

odiegwu

Trash.

I stand with buhari, who else stands with him 3 Likes

Happy 60th birthday Prof.



May you celebrate 100 years in good health







Happy birthday Mr Acting President Yemi Osinbajo

I've been waiting for this since morning.....Happy birthday Mr Acting President Yemi Osinbajo 1 Like

He cannot call but can type



Mamman Daura continue oooooo. We dey, dey watch in 3D 2 Likes 2 Shares

happy birthday long life and prosperity's t

maclatunji:

Nigerians sef. If he did not send birthday wishes, you will say he did not send. Now that he has sent, you are still complaining.









get sense nah, abeg get sense nah, abeg

Wonderful

Well that is better than silence even though it is coming late. I don't know how long it takes to type those text.

Wich buhari is celebratin osinbanjo.....? Op are u d son of laye mohammed

Buhari should stop all these media posts and just address the nation on television from UK.





He is even the one causing panic by not talking to his citizens

happy birthday long life and prosperity's

Chikelue2000:

My friend go n sit down



Buhari's aides could've typed this..... anyway, dem say no be hand dey pain am so he can readily type on social media.













With all due respect





Stay away if you can SIR! 1 Like

Negotiate:

From UK? No o... from Israel. No o... from Israel.

Awon scriptwriters and actors.



The day this movie would over them eh. Me I am sha observing.



Oga presido leaves the country for over 40 days and counting without a single public appearance yet he releases photos, press statements and even makes phone calls yet some people say "at least he handed over power"



Happy Birthday Prof. Osibanjo an active president that has toured the entire Nigeria with results in short awhile unlike PMB that toured the entire world for two years without results.

hope it's not the same "HEARTY" that's keeping him in UK

SeniorZato:

I stand with buhari, who else stands with him

I also stands with Buhari I also stands with Buhari 1 Like