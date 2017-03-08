₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Celebrates Osinbajo At 60 by Opinionated: 3:47pm
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo as he turns 6o today. In a post on his Facebook page the President wrote:
"60 hearty cheers for Professor Yemi Osinbajo, running mate turned partner in service to Nigeria; and friend. Happy Birthday, Professor!"
We wish the Acting President a Happy Birthday as well. You can read his profile here (http://www.statehouse.gov.ng/index.php/the-administration/presidency/vice-president).
source :http://www.opinions.ng/buhari-celebrates-osinbajo-60/
|Re: Buhari Celebrates Osinbajo At 60 by Negotiate: 3:52pm
From UK?
|Re: Buhari Celebrates Osinbajo At 60 by DozieInc(m): 4:02pm
So no congratulary video?
Sure Mamman Daura must have typed this himself?
|Re: Buhari Celebrates Osinbajo At 60 by maclatunji: 4:17pm
DozieInc:
LOL
|Re: Buhari Celebrates Osinbajo At 60 by maclatunji: 4:18pm
Nigerians sef. If he did not send birthday wishes, you will say he did not send. Now that he has sent, you are still complaining.
|Re: Buhari Celebrates Osinbajo At 60 by Chikelue2000(m): 4:19pm
maclatunji:My friend go n sit down
|Re: Buhari Celebrates Osinbajo At 60 by edoboy33(m): 4:22pm
Happy birthday sir God bless Muhammad buhari
even though it osinbajo or buhari APC is still running pdp is still dead nnamdi KANU is still in prison ipob terrorist are still being slayed Nigerians remain one
|Re: Buhari Celebrates Osinbajo At 60 by maclatunji: 6:25pm
Chikelue2000:
You can keep standing.
|Re: Buhari Celebrates Osinbajo At 60 by Ogashub(m): 8:47pm
|Re: Buhari Celebrates Osinbajo At 60 by themonk: 8:47pm
|Re: Buhari Celebrates Osinbajo At 60 by NeChErEnO1(m): 8:48pm
odiegwu
|Re: Buhari Celebrates Osinbajo At 60 by OmniSparrow: 8:48pm
Trash.
|Re: Buhari Celebrates Osinbajo At 60 by SeniorZato(m): 8:48pm
I stand with buhari, who else stands with him
|Re: Buhari Celebrates Osinbajo At 60 by sabama007(f): 8:48pm
Happy 60th birthday Prof.
May you celebrate 100 years in good health
|Re: Buhari Celebrates Osinbajo At 60 by Fuadeiza(m): 8:49pm
I've been waiting for this since morning.....
Happy birthday Mr Acting President Yemi Osinbajo
|Re: Buhari Celebrates Osinbajo At 60 by Wiseandtrue(f): 8:49pm
He cannot call but can type
Mamman Daura continue oooooo. We dey, dey watch in 3D
|Re: Buhari Celebrates Osinbajo At 60 by theway83: 8:49pm
happy birthday long life and prosperity's t
|Re: Buhari Celebrates Osinbajo At 60 by chuka5000(m): 8:49pm
maclatunji:
get sense nah, abeg
|Re: Buhari Celebrates Osinbajo At 60 by eightsin(m): 8:50pm
Wonderful
|Re: Buhari Celebrates Osinbajo At 60 by jetroolowole(m): 8:50pm
Well that is better than silence even though it is coming late. I don't know how long it takes to type those text.
|Re: Buhari Celebrates Osinbajo At 60 by Dhaffs(m): 8:50pm
Wich buhari is celebratin osinbanjo.....? Op are u d son of laye mohammed
|Re: Buhari Celebrates Osinbajo At 60 by lonelydora(m): 8:50pm
Buhari should stop all these media posts and just address the nation on television from UK.
He is even the one causing panic by not talking to his citizens
|Re: Buhari Celebrates Osinbajo At 60 by theway83: 8:51pm
happy birthday long life and prosperity's
|Re: Buhari Celebrates Osinbajo At 60 by Adesiji77: 8:51pm
Chikelue2000:
|Re: Buhari Celebrates Osinbajo At 60 by LAFO(f): 8:51pm
Buhari's aides could've typed this..... anyway, dem say no be hand dey pain am so he can readily type on social media.
With all due respect
Stay away if you can SIR!
|Re: Buhari Celebrates Osinbajo At 60 by ayesco202(m): 8:51pm
Negotiate:No o... from Israel.
|Re: Buhari Celebrates Osinbajo At 60 by mantosa(m): 8:52pm
Awon scriptwriters and actors.
The day this movie would over them eh. Me I am sha observing.
Oga presido leaves the country for over 40 days and counting without a single public appearance yet he releases photos, press statements and even makes phone calls yet some people say "at least he handed over power"
Happy Birthday Prof. Osibanjo an active president that has toured the entire Nigeria with results in short awhile unlike PMB that toured the entire world for two years without results.
|Re: Buhari Celebrates Osinbajo At 60 by Touchey: 8:52pm
hope it's not the same "HEARTY" that's keeping him in UK
|Re: Buhari Celebrates Osinbajo At 60 by aiyawale: 8:52pm
SeniorZato:
I also stands with Buhari
|Re: Buhari Celebrates Osinbajo At 60 by BerryAnny(m): 8:54pm
Anything abwt Buhari dizz days always hit FP buh who am I 2 question daht? He is the ex-president of the country of the owner of dizz forum.
