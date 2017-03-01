₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,759,510 members, 3,407,025 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 March 2017 at 07:18 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / First Aide Officials Pushing Their Car On A Flooded Road (Photos) (5557 Views)
Most Attractive Female Police Officers In Nigeria (photos) / What An APC Fan Was Doing In Akwa Ibom State (Photo) / Female Billionaires That Own Private Jets In Nigeria(photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|First Aide Officials Pushing Their Car On A Flooded Road (Photos) by chimere66: 4:20pm
I am not pretty sure where this happened in Nigeria but one of the officials has a badge with Lagos written on it.They appear to be first aide officials.
What do you think is wrong with the photos?
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/what-is-wrong-with-these-photos.html?m=1
|Re: First Aide Officials Pushing Their Car On A Flooded Road (Photos) by edoboy33(m): 4:23pm
evidence of 16 years misrule of the ineffectual baboon
stealing public funds and profound looting
I Wont be surprised if this happened in otouke
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: First Aide Officials Pushing Their Car On A Flooded Road (Photos) by QueenSuccubus(f): 4:25pm
I see nothing wrong...they juz saving d lives of these ppol and the van ofcurz
It's better to help these ppol to move out before they get stuck
1 Like
|Re: First Aide Officials Pushing Their Car On A Flooded Road (Photos) by Keneking: 4:26pm
I see thunder looming in Otuoke now
1 Like
|Re: First Aide Officials Pushing Their Car On A Flooded Road (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 4:27pm
Keneking:
4 Likes
|Re: First Aide Officials Pushing Their Car On A Flooded Road (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 4:28pm
edoboy33:
|Re: First Aide Officials Pushing Their Car On A Flooded Road (Photos) by Jonasr: 5:57pm
Nawa ooo
|Re: First Aide Officials Pushing Their Car On A Flooded Road (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 5:58pm
Nothing wrong with the pix. They are just helping
1 Like
|Re: First Aide Officials Pushing Their Car On A Flooded Road (Photos) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 5:58pm
Ok na wa ooo Nigeria which way. In order news countdown to nairaland pool party I going to be fun and intrested guys watch out.... Easter monday for more information Pm. Me
|Re: First Aide Officials Pushing Their Car On A Flooded Road (Photos) by frenchwine(m): 5:58pm
They need first aid
1 Like
|Re: First Aide Officials Pushing Their Car On A Flooded Road (Photos) by BestHyper(m): 5:59pm
Lol That's naija for you
|Re: First Aide Officials Pushing Their Car On A Flooded Road (Photos) by SIRKAY98(m): 5:59pm
I think its better to pack my car and wait
Once i tried this i got a damaged Brain Box of my Car very Expensive and my Air Flow Meter
Its was a regret
|Re: First Aide Officials Pushing Their Car On A Flooded Road (Photos) by frenchwine(m): 5:59pm
chimere66:It's actually First Aid, not Aide
|Re: First Aide Officials Pushing Their Car On A Flooded Road (Photos) by Nwachukwu1986(m): 5:59pm
this is not nigeria. come to south east ala owerri. where his excellency owelle Godsent anayo okorocha has fixed all roads. owerri has the best road networks in nigeria. best governor who pays salary at when due. God bless u his excellency.
|Re: First Aide Officials Pushing Their Car On A Flooded Road (Photos) by Sirjohn84(m): 6:00pm
Just thinking..ABA..
|Re: First Aide Officials Pushing Their Car On A Flooded Road (Photos) by chuks34(m): 6:00pm
Dey should bail de water na
|Re: First Aide Officials Pushing Their Car On A Flooded Road (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 6:00pm
Bad government
|Re: First Aide Officials Pushing Their Car On A Flooded Road (Photos) by frenchwine(m): 6:00pm
Nwachukwu1986:The sarcasm tastes like soured cum
1 Like
|Re: First Aide Officials Pushing Their Car On A Flooded Road (Photos) by bukynkwuenu: 6:02pm
.
|Re: First Aide Officials Pushing Their Car On A Flooded Road (Photos) by Nwachukwu1986(m): 6:02pm
frenchwine:
on ur own understanding
|Re: First Aide Officials Pushing Their Car On A Flooded Road (Photos) by bukynkwuenu: 6:03pm
edoboy33:
I wonder when every Nigerian will get a better brain....even when you saw Lagos on the officers vest you still think otueke...dont let your hunt for like steal your brain
3 Likes
|Re: First Aide Officials Pushing Their Car On A Flooded Road (Photos) by bewla(m): 6:05pm
u
|Re: First Aide Officials Pushing Their Car On A Flooded Road (Photos) by Mrchippychappy(m): 6:07pm
Sirjohn84:
im.becile, look at the picture very well and tell me what you notice.
1 Like
|Re: First Aide Officials Pushing Their Car On A Flooded Road (Photos) by izzy4shizzy(m): 6:08pm
O.p do u mean first aid?
|Re: First Aide Officials Pushing Their Car On A Flooded Road (Photos) by Mrplendor: 6:09pm
That's really bad
|Re: First Aide Officials Pushing Their Car On A Flooded Road (Photos) by Superman7: 6:11pm
edoboy33:
And two years after, Nigeria is far worse.
You better say something reasonable or shut your useless, senseless and rotten mouth.
2 Likes
|Re: First Aide Officials Pushing Their Car On A Flooded Road (Photos) by Ezedon(m): 6:14pm
Thats change for you
|Re: First Aide Officials Pushing Their Car On A Flooded Road (Photos) by oyoofong(m): 6:15pm
@EDOBOY,you most probably be living in otuoke to have known this location.udah!
|Re: First Aide Officials Pushing Their Car On A Flooded Road (Photos) by dannytoe(m): 6:22pm
Kai which way naija
|Re: First Aide Officials Pushing Their Car On A Flooded Road (Photos) by kunene5: 6:35pm
view won ticket and subscribe odd of 200, 100% sure fixed
|Re: First Aide Officials Pushing Their Car On A Flooded Road (Photos) by Fifthcolumnist(m): 6:46pm
That first posters stupidity is light years ahead of anything we'd ever see.
|Re: First Aide Officials Pushing Their Car On A Flooded Road (Photos) by greenhulk: 6:48pm
I'm 90% sure this happened in eastern Nigeria. We really lack roads in those places, the only good roads are the ones that link the major cities. Once u leave the major roads into the towns and villages then u find out there are basically no roads.
Gunmen Kidnap Federal Assistant Director In Abuja / Sanusi: I May Go On Exile If Jonathan Does Not Support Me / Breaking News: Dr. Sikiru Ayinde Balogun Barrister Is Dead!
Viewing this topic: Thefashionguru, Abdhul(m), DonaTee(f), aprokomania(m), virtueblazer(f), chigoziri2403(m), Cousim(m), loomer, willyblinx(m), JW214, Kondomatic(m), yelebe(m), feran15(m), woodmood, hAlexandro, mart97(m), jhyde101(m), raphafire, adedayourt(m), ishaq062(m), botson(m), Tolupage(m) and 41 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12