'The kind of embrace that is much needed especially in these days of insistent hate & dislike. Father O'Connell, a Catholic Priest, in a tearful farewell embrace with Shaykh Ahmad Lemu, an Islamic Cleric, in Minna. Father O'Connell has served in a Government Secondary School, Minna as a Principal for 50 years. He turned 80 earlier last week or so. He returns to Ireland on retirement. These 2 men have between themselves, educated, positively influenced and molded many Nigerlites, including my father & mother, among other close family & friends. May our lives be that of service & usefulness to others. Amin'





Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/catholic-priest-islamic-cleric-embrace.html?m=1

That's how it should be, Christians should go to Mosque on Fridays and Muslims should go to Church on Sundays. This Will promote religious tolerance 8 Likes

Sheik Ahmed Lemu, a man of peace. May Allah(swt) continue to bless you abundantly. Amin 9 Likes

The Roman Catholic Church has always been in the forefront of religious peace and harmony. It's not a new thing to catholics 40 Likes 3 Shares

Good, Christian's and Muslims really need to stop fighting. Let love lead. 3 Likes

Salaam... Shalom 2 Likes

If only they truly mean it. 1 Like

This is not even supposed to be a big deal if we really reason reasonably as humans in this country in the first place.

This is supposed to be an every day occurrence with genuine intentions, but no, we've missed it and unfortunately, we can never get it back.

Go well, Father O'Connell. 2 Likes





Where is Shekau TouchingWhere is Shekau 7 Likes 1 Share

nice one one love

They are doing damage control for their false god. 1 Like

Welcome development

Shiit aint gon change. This won't stop muslims from maiming at will. 3 Likes

some bloggers can twist stories sha... Meanwhile we are rehalsing to bid our great principal goodbye after 50years of his hard..... I notice every lie and fake news that's comes from trezzyhelm and naijahelm always makes fp... Maybe they bribed the mods... Mods confirm news before bleeping taking it to fp

Story for the gods. 1 Like

Rollsnjaguar:

..wat ar u saying

mundi11:

Get ready for your ban.. See you next week Wednesday same time

Naija like oyinbo pass God

My prayer for Nigeria is that in 1000 years to come we would remain strong and united country. Muslims and Christians let's be united because no religion preaches violence. As I have always been saying the problem is not the religion but the people practicing it.

Hotsparkles:

The Roman Catholic Church has always been in the forefront of religious peace and harmony. It's not a new thing to catholics

You are so right. You are so right. 1 Like

NA SO i can read the lies between the embrace na white man na if na igbo or yoruba man e no fit happen 1 Like

Fake