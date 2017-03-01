₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,759,565 members, 3,407,224 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 March 2017 at 09:34 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Catholic Priest & Islamic Cleric Embrace Each Other In Minna To Promote Peace (7070 Views)
Shiites Give A Drawing Of Jesus To Christians In Bauchi To Promote Peace / Boko Haram Wants To Kill Me For Converting To Christianity”–Islamic Cleric’s Son / Islamic Cleric Arrested Over 3-day Marathon Sex Deliverance From 'mammy Water' (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Catholic Priest & Islamic Cleric Embrace Each Other In Minna To Promote Peace by ebosie11(f): 6:06pm
As shared by Halima.....
'The kind of embrace that is much needed especially in these days of insistent hate & dislike. Father O'Connell, a Catholic Priest, in a tearful farewell embrace with Shaykh Ahmad Lemu, an Islamic Cleric, in Minna. Father O'Connell has served in a Government Secondary School, Minna as a Principal for 50 years. He turned 80 earlier last week or so. He returns to Ireland on retirement. These 2 men have between themselves, educated, positively influenced and molded many Nigerlites, including my father & mother, among other close family & friends. May our lives be that of service & usefulness to others. Amin'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/catholic-priest-islamic-cleric-embrace.html?m=1
2 Likes
|Re: Catholic Priest & Islamic Cleric Embrace Each Other In Minna To Promote Peace by Rollsnjaguar(m): 6:09pm
That's how it should be, Christians should go to Mosque on Fridays and Muslims should go to Church on Sundays. This Will promote religious tolerance
8 Likes
|Re: Catholic Priest & Islamic Cleric Embrace Each Other In Minna To Promote Peace by fiizznation(m): 6:14pm
Sheik Ahmed Lemu, a man of peace. May Allah(swt) continue to bless you abundantly. Amin
9 Likes
|Re: Catholic Priest & Islamic Cleric Embrace Each Other In Minna To Promote Peace by Hotsparkles(m): 6:36pm
The Roman Catholic Church has always been in the forefront of religious peace and harmony. It's not a new thing to catholics
40 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Catholic Priest & Islamic Cleric Embrace Each Other In Minna To Promote Peace by ufuosman(m): 6:54pm
Good, Christian's and Muslims really need to stop fighting. Let love lead.
3 Likes
|Re: Catholic Priest & Islamic Cleric Embrace Each Other In Minna To Promote Peace by nairalandfreak: 8:31pm
Salaam... Shalom
2 Likes
|Re: Catholic Priest & Islamic Cleric Embrace Each Other In Minna To Promote Peace by b3llo(m): 8:31pm
If only they truly mean it.
1 Like
|Re: Catholic Priest & Islamic Cleric Embrace Each Other In Minna To Promote Peace by Fairgodwin(m): 8:32pm
This is not even supposed to be a big deal if we really reason reasonably as humans in this country in the first place.
This is supposed to be an every day occurrence with genuine intentions, but no, we've missed it and unfortunately, we can never get it back.
Go well, Father O'Connell.
2 Likes
|Re: Catholic Priest & Islamic Cleric Embrace Each Other In Minna To Promote Peace by ekojoe(m): 8:32pm
Touching
Where is Shekau
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Catholic Priest & Islamic Cleric Embrace Each Other In Minna To Promote Peace by Dhaffs(m): 8:32pm
Seen
|Re: Catholic Priest & Islamic Cleric Embrace Each Other In Minna To Promote Peace by yungengr(m): 8:32pm
nice one one love
|Re: Catholic Priest & Islamic Cleric Embrace Each Other In Minna To Promote Peace by SIRKAY98(m): 8:32pm
H
|Re: Catholic Priest & Islamic Cleric Embrace Each Other In Minna To Promote Peace by oglalasioux(m): 8:32pm
They are doing damage control for their false god.
1 Like
|Re: Catholic Priest & Islamic Cleric Embrace Each Other In Minna To Promote Peace by apesinola001(m): 8:32pm
Welcome development
|Re: Catholic Priest & Islamic Cleric Embrace Each Other In Minna To Promote Peace by REIIGN(m): 8:32pm
Shiit aint gon change. This won't stop muslims from maiming at will.
3 Likes
|Re: Catholic Priest & Islamic Cleric Embrace Each Other In Minna To Promote Peace by zinaunreal(m): 8:32pm
14 years
|Re: Catholic Priest & Islamic Cleric Embrace Each Other In Minna To Promote Peace by Ogashub(m): 8:32pm
some bloggers can twist stories sha... Meanwhile we are rehalsing to bid our great principal goodbye after 50years of his hard..... I notice every lie and fake news that's comes from trezzyhelm and naijahelm always makes fp... Maybe they bribed the mods... Mods confirm news before bleeping taking it to fp
|Re: Catholic Priest & Islamic Cleric Embrace Each Other In Minna To Promote Peace by Dhaffs(m): 8:32pm
Wait ooh,na oyinbo father ooh
|Re: Catholic Priest & Islamic Cleric Embrace Each Other In Minna To Promote Peace by LOVEGINO(m): 8:33pm
Story for the gods.
1 Like
|Re: Catholic Priest & Islamic Cleric Embrace Each Other In Minna To Promote Peace by TIDDOLL(m): 8:33pm
Rollsnjaguar:..wat ar u saying
2 Likes
|Re: Catholic Priest & Islamic Cleric Embrace Each Other In Minna To Promote Peace by Jostico(m): 8:33pm
nothing like love
|Re: Catholic Priest & Islamic Cleric Embrace Each Other In Minna To Promote Peace by LOGDAN(m): 8:33pm
|Re: Catholic Priest & Islamic Cleric Embrace Each Other In Minna To Promote Peace by dessz(m): 8:33pm
m
|Re: Catholic Priest & Islamic Cleric Embrace Each Other In Minna To Promote Peace by tico1212(m): 8:33pm
Dem 2 dey fight before?
|Re: Catholic Priest & Islamic Cleric Embrace Each Other In Minna To Promote Peace by Ogashub(m): 8:34pm
mundi11:Get ready for your ban.. See you next week Wednesday same time
1 Like
|Re: Catholic Priest & Islamic Cleric Embrace Each Other In Minna To Promote Peace by Jengem: 8:34pm
No be oyinbo
Naija like oyinbo pass God
|Re: Catholic Priest & Islamic Cleric Embrace Each Other In Minna To Promote Peace by Ozid(m): 8:34pm
My prayer for Nigeria is that in 1000 years to come we would remain strong and united country. Muslims and Christians let's be united because no religion preaches violence. As I have always been saying the problem is not the religion but the people practicing it.
|Re: Catholic Priest & Islamic Cleric Embrace Each Other In Minna To Promote Peace by Pavore9: 8:34pm
Hotsparkles:
You are so right.
1 Like
|Re: Catholic Priest & Islamic Cleric Embrace Each Other In Minna To Promote Peace by lozairio(m): 8:35pm
NA SO i can read the lies between the embrace na white man na if na igbo or yoruba man e no fit happen
1 Like
|Re: Catholic Priest & Islamic Cleric Embrace Each Other In Minna To Promote Peace by obembet(m): 8:36pm
Fake
|Re: Catholic Priest & Islamic Cleric Embrace Each Other In Minna To Promote Peace by obembet(m): 8:36pm
Fake
BREAKING NEWS!!! The Federal government of Nigeria has warned Nigerians not to switch off their phones for whatever reason. This is because the president may call at anytime of the day the way he called Femi Adesina, Gov Yahaya Bello, Gov Ganduje & others. DSS HAS BEEN DIRECTED TO ARREST ANYONE WHO MISSED THE PRESIDENTIAL CALL. Please be guided accordingly. Note : BE EXPECTING HIS CALL ANY MOMENT FROM NOW SIGNED Minister of Information. Lie Lie mohammed
1 Like 1 Share
Was Jesus Christ Crucified? / How Can I Evangelise My Friends And Family Without Pushing Them Away? / What Is Your Most Memorable Christmas Celebration Since You Were Born?
Viewing this topic: olajide21, drafael1, kepal99(m), AGUBANZE, Kreasse(m), chyckxx(m), Papacypaul(m), ojayfrancis(m), seguntijan(m), saraphina(f), Sectis(m), fizzy94(m), Bestico(m), babbzy23, sanandreas(m), Interesting15, jihday(m), panco, BAMSRAY(m), VERDA, clefstone(m), Prinxxdave(m), efficient25, Cayroy4u, mymoon123, segebase(m), Patobanton, Samscoz(m), Firefire(m), Xjay, sociojam, yashau(m), straighttalk(m), patani(m), stanleyalpacino(m), Amalision, vincentjk(m), TheUnbeatable(m) and 62 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22