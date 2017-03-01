₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by ChangeIsCostant: 6:25pm
Governor Ayo Fayose showed his wife some love today as he hugged her tightlu during the celebration of the 2017 World Women's Day at the Kayode Stadium in Ado-Ekiti....
|Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by ChangeIsCostant: 6:26pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by Rollsnjaguar(m): 6:26pm
Lovely couple
|Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by pyyxxaro: 6:28pm
Aunty Fayose
|Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by slimany: 6:30pm
Thats Our president and first lady come 2019. if u like accept him, na ur cup of garri. omase kini trump fun wa ni 2019. the thing go shock una same way garri ijebu dey shock for teeth.
|Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by Jessidaisy4(f): 6:33pm
Aww, I need a hug
|Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by ufuosman(m): 6:35pm
Dis man life style go give some apc members heart attack
|Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by RobbStark: 6:36pm
Gud evening wonderful peeps of dis forum. If you think dis pix is fine wella jus hit the like button. I need the likes for someone bday
Keep politics aside for once.
|Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by yarimo(m): 6:45pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by Pontaboki: 6:55pm
One BMC spotted
yarimo:
|Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by HIScraziness(m): 7:07pm
Hug her more tightly sir, na only you get am
Haters, grab a rope!!
|Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by CROWNWEALTH019: 7:10pm
better than AWOLOWO
|Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by yarimo(m): 7:16pm
Pontaboki:mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeew one KO two NI
|Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by Dhaffs(m): 8:45pm
Da man sabi beta tin oo
|Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by SamuelAnyawu(m): 8:45pm
BMC's cannot sleep this Night
|Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by CuteJude: 8:45pm
he bearly hugs her and u say na love , all this bloggers
the wife eye brow sha ugliness has no cure
|Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by SamuelAnyawu(m): 8:46pm
yarimo:
|Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by Teadavid23(m): 8:46pm
Nice one
|Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by dadavivo: 8:46pm
AFONJAS won't like this just watch
|Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by gud4dbest(m): 8:47pm
Tis all gud!
|Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by rattlesnake(m): 8:47pm
Some here is on fayose pay book
|Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by Itulah(m): 8:47pm
RobbStark:
|Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by foyeks2001(f): 8:47pm
media love....oshisco
|Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by bigDickson(m): 8:48pm
WHO HUG EPP ABEG?
|Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by LAFO(f): 8:48pm
|Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by onatisi(m): 8:53pm
This woman really supported with everything she has. She is a good example of a good wife
|Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by Fuadeiza(m): 8:53pm
Jessidaisy4:
come to ma place leh me give you one
|Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by Anyifancy: 8:54pm
slimany:hmmm fayose my man.
|Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by samsam2019: 8:56pm
Same woman he used to beat silly in ibadan and Abuja?
Ok ooo
|Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by Dudeweedlmao(m): 8:58pm
Jessidaisy4:
You look like my cousin Stephanie. Nice Low waist though.
|Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by DozieInc(m): 9:09pm
SamuelAnyawu:lol. wetin be BMC?
