Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by ChangeIsCostant: 6:25pm
Governor Ayo Fayose showed his wife some love today as he hugged her tightlu during the celebration of the 2017 World Women's Day at the Kayode Stadium in Ado-Ekiti....

http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/governor-fayose-hugs-his-wife-tightly.html

1 Like

Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by ChangeIsCostant: 6:26pm
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by Rollsnjaguar(m): 6:26pm
Lovely couple

1 Like

Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by pyyxxaro: 6:28pm
Aunty Fayose
Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by slimany: 6:30pm
Thats Our president and first lady come 2019. if u like accept him, na ur cup of garri. omase kini trump fun wa ni 2019. the thing go shock una same way garri ijebu dey shock for teeth.

12 Likes

Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by Jessidaisy4(f): 6:33pm
Aww, I need a hug embarassed
Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by ufuosman(m): 6:35pm
Dis man life style go give some apc members heart attack

2 Likes

Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by RobbStark: 6:36pm
Gud evening wonderful peeps of dis forum. If you think dis pix is fine wella jus hit the like button. I need the likes for someone bday
Keep politics aside for once.

5 Likes

Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by yarimo(m): 6:45pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew undecided undecided
Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by Pontaboki: 6:55pm
One BMC spotted
yarimo:
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew undecided undecided

1 Like

Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by HIScraziness(m): 7:07pm
Hug her more tightly sir, na only you get am


Haters, grab a rope!!

2 Likes

Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by CROWNWEALTH019: 7:10pm
cheesy better than AWOLOWO

2 Likes

Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by yarimo(m): 7:16pm
Pontaboki:
One BMC spotted
mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeew one KO two NI undecided
Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by Dhaffs(m): 8:45pm
Da man sabi beta tin oo grin
Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by SamuelAnyawu(m): 8:45pm
grin grin


BMC's cannot sleep this Night tongue

1 Like

Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by CuteJude: 8:45pm
he bearly hugs her and u say na love , all this bloggers


the wife eye brow sha cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy ugliness has no cure
Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by SamuelAnyawu(m): 8:46pm
yarimo:
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew undecided undecided


cool
Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by Teadavid23(m): 8:46pm
Nice one
Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by dadavivo: 8:46pm
AFONJAS won't like this just watch

Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by gud4dbest(m): 8:47pm
Tis all gud!
Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by rattlesnake(m): 8:47pm
Some here is on fayose pay book
Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by Itulah(m): 8:47pm
RobbStark:
Gud evening wonderful peeps of dis forum.
If you think dis pix is fine wella jus hit the like button.
I need the likes for someone bday

Keep politics aside for once.

undecided
Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by foyeks2001(f): 8:47pm
media love....oshisco
Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by bigDickson(m): 8:48pm
WHO HUG EPP ABEG?

Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by LAFO(f): 8:48pm
wink
Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by onatisi(m): 8:53pm
This woman really supported with everything she has. She is a good example of a good wife
Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by Fuadeiza(m): 8:53pm
Jessidaisy4:
Aww, I need a hug embarassed



come to ma place leh me give you one
Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by Anyifancy: 8:54pm
slimany:
Thats Our president and first lady come 2019. if u like accept him, na ur cup of garri. omase kini trump fun wa ni 2019. the thing go shock una same way garri ijebu dey shock for teeth.
hmmm fayose my man.
Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by samsam2019: 8:56pm
Same woman he used to beat silly in ibadan and Abuja?





Ok ooo
Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by Dudeweedlmao(m): 8:58pm
Jessidaisy4:
Aww, I need a hug embarassed

You look like my cousin Stephanie. Nice Low waist though.
Re: Fayose Hugged His Wife During Celebraion Of Women's Day In Ekiti by DozieInc(m): 9:09pm
SamuelAnyawu:
grin grin


BMC's cannot sleep this Night tongue
lol. wetin be BMC?

