|Fayose Turns Tailor. Pictured Sewing Clothes Ahead Of The World Women's Day by dainformant(m): 7:26pm
Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state showed his sewing skills today in preparation for the 2017 World Women's Day on 8th of March (tomorrow) at the Kayode Stadium in Ado-Ekiti...The governor was all smiles as he surprised the seamstresses who surrounded him and hailed him. See photos below;
|Re: Fayose Turns Tailor. Pictured Sewing Clothes Ahead Of The World Women's Day by dainformant(m): 7:27pm
|Re: Fayose Turns Tailor. Pictured Sewing Clothes Ahead Of The World Women's Day by searchng4love: 7:30pm
FTC.... Thanks again to airtel and my firm decision to ignore smellymouth wannabe unclezuma
|Re: Fayose Turns Tailor. Pictured Sewing Clothes Ahead Of The World Women's Day by Jozavic(m): 7:30pm
So Fayose can't needle a sewing machine? And he wants to go to London to see bubu. Permission denied!
|Re: Fayose Turns Tailor. Pictured Sewing Clothes Ahead Of The World Women's Day by Qmerit(m): 7:33pm
I am not surprise...
|Re: Fayose Turns Tailor. Pictured Sewing Clothes Ahead Of The World Women's Day by Blackfire(m): 7:34pm
I tell u if this guy visit buhari in London, the tabloid over there will be overwhelmed with drama for 6 months.
FAYOSE ijaya APC
|Re: Fayose Turns Tailor. Pictured Sewing Clothes Ahead Of The World Women's Day by tolulope855(m): 7:35pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Fayose Turns Tailor. Pictured Sewing Clothes Ahead Of The World Women's Day by chapmann(m): 7:38pm
Waiting for Bmc's to come and insult fayose
|Re: Fayose Turns Tailor. Pictured Sewing Clothes Ahead Of The World Women's Day by PrettyCrystal: 7:40pm
this is his own way of governance
|Re: Fayose Turns Tailor. Pictured Sewing Clothes Ahead Of The World Women's Day by IpobExposed: 7:43pm
Useless Fayose. Trying to become president 2019. Secretly funding Ipob and other terrorist groups.
.
.
.
Nigerians are wise now so u can go to hell with your sewing
War against Ebola spirit in this man life must commence.
Ipobexposed
|Re: Fayose Turns Tailor. Pictured Sewing Clothes Ahead Of The World Women's Day by simpleseyi: 7:51pm
The next President of Biafra.
|Re: Fayose Turns Tailor. Pictured Sewing Clothes Ahead Of The World Women's Day by chapmann(m): 7:52pm
IpobExposed:
Bmc's spotted
|Re: Fayose Turns Tailor. Pictured Sewing Clothes Ahead Of The World Women's Day by helinues: 7:53pm
Ponmogunwa of Ado Ekiti
Oshokomole of Ekitiland
|Re: Fayose Turns Tailor. Pictured Sewing Clothes Ahead Of The World Women's Day by Jacksparr0w127: 7:53pm
Jozavic:sebi na sewing machine he go ride go London
|Re: Fayose Turns Tailor. Pictured Sewing Clothes Ahead Of The World Women's Day by sugarbelly: 7:53pm
Good move
|Re: Fayose Turns Tailor. Pictured Sewing Clothes Ahead Of The World Women's Day by lollypeezle(m): 7:54pm
Jack of all trade
He drives Truck...
He rides bike...
He cuts ponmo...
He drives Buldozers...
He works as a firefighter...
Now a tailor...
Here are what we know him for except governing a state
|Re: Fayose Turns Tailor. Pictured Sewing Clothes Ahead Of The World Women's Day by EmekaBlue(m): 7:54pm
Swagger governor
|Re: Fayose Turns Tailor. Pictured Sewing Clothes Ahead Of The World Women's Day by apcmustwin: 7:54pm
Yawns.. .... . Attention seeking ho
|Re: Fayose Turns Tailor. Pictured Sewing Clothes Ahead Of The World Women's Day by apesinola001(m): 7:55pm
Fayose, my man
|Re: Fayose Turns Tailor. Pictured Sewing Clothes Ahead Of The World Women's Day by kidman96(m): 7:55pm
Notice me
|Re: Fayose Turns Tailor. Pictured Sewing Clothes Ahead Of The World Women's Day by Ozid(m): 7:56pm
I don't like this man but my mind tells me this man is the most celebrated governor in Ekiti state. Fayose always keeping the house of commotion lively.
|Re: Fayose Turns Tailor. Pictured Sewing Clothes Ahead Of The World Women's Day by QuietHammer(m): 7:56pm
Fayose is greater than ojukwu. Greater than Nnamdi kanu and Igbos forefathers. Eyin werey
|Re: Fayose Turns Tailor. Pictured Sewing Clothes Ahead Of The World Women's Day by Ohamzee: 7:56pm
BMC's over to u. ohh see this one bellow me sef.
|Re: Fayose Turns Tailor. Pictured Sewing Clothes Ahead Of The World Women's Day by pmc01(m): 7:56pm
Just wondering what got him so excited that he almost forgot this was just another mere publicity stunt.
|Re: Fayose Turns Tailor. Pictured Sewing Clothes Ahead Of The World Women's Day by mokoshalb(m): 7:56pm
ok
|Re: Fayose Turns Tailor. Pictured Sewing Clothes Ahead Of The World Women's Day by Ohamzee: 7:57pm
Another BMCs spotted bellow.
|Re: Fayose Turns Tailor. Pictured Sewing Clothes Ahead Of The World Women's Day by brainpulse: 7:57pm
In this century, this is what he has to offer a whole state. This is disappointing.
|Re: Fayose Turns Tailor. Pictured Sewing Clothes Ahead Of The World Women's Day by tunjijones(m): 7:57pm
Fayose and photo governance are like......
|Re: Fayose Turns Tailor. Pictured Sewing Clothes Ahead Of The World Women's Day by sosy25: 7:57pm
Fayose keeps impressing me. He keeps outdoing himself. I now see why the Ekiti people are loyal to him.
|Re: Fayose Turns Tailor. Pictured Sewing Clothes Ahead Of The World Women's Day by dasauce(m): 7:58pm
...I weak...
