http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/see-what-fayose-did-today-ahead-of-2017.html Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state showed his sewing skills today in preparation for the 2017 World Women's Day on 8th of March (tomorrow) at the Kayode Stadium in Ado-Ekiti...The governor was all smiles as he surprised the seamstresses who surrounded him and hailed him. See photos below; 4 Likes

FTC.... Thanks again to airtel and my firm decision to ignore smellymouth wannabe unclezuma 5 Likes

So Fayose can't needle a sewing machine? And he wants to go to London to see bubu. Permission denied! 4 Likes

I am not surprise...

I tell u if this guy visit buhari in London, the tabloid over there will be overwhelmed with drama for 6 months.







FAYOSE ijaya APC 6 Likes

Hmmmm

Waiting for Bmc's to come and insult fayose 11 Likes

this is his own way of governance 2 Likes

Useless Fayose. Trying to become president 2019. Secretly funding Ipob and other terrorist groups.

Nigerians are wise now so u can go to hell with your sewing



War against Ebola spirit in this man life must commence.







Ipobexposed 4 Likes

The next President of Biafra. 10 Likes 1 Share

Bmc's spotted Bmc's spotted 14 Likes

Ponmogunwa of Ado Ekiti



Oshokomole of Ekitiland 7 Likes

Jozavic:

So Fayose can't needle a sewing machine? And he wants to go to London to see bubu. Permission denied! sebi na sewing machine he go ride go London sebi na sewing machine he go ride go London 2 Likes

Good move 1 Like

Jack of all trade



He drives Truck...

He rides bike...

He cuts ponmo...

He drives Buldozers...

He works as a firefighter...

Now a tailor...



Here are what we know him for except governing a state 6 Likes 1 Share

Swagger governor 1 Like

Yawns.. .... . Attention seeking ho

Fayose, my man 1 Like

Notice me 1 Like 1 Share

I don't like this man but my mind tells me this man is the most celebrated governor in Ekiti state. Fayose always keeping the house of commotion lively. 1 Like

Fayose is greater than ojukwu. Greater than Nnamdi kanu and Igbos forefathers. Eyin werey 10 Likes 1 Share

BMC's over to u. ohh see this one bellow me sef.

Just wondering what got him so excited that he almost forgot this was just another mere publicity stunt. 1 Like

ok



Another BMCs spotted bellow. 1 Like

In this century, this is what he has to offer a whole state. This is disappointing.

Fayose and photo governance are like......

Fayose keeps impressing me. He keeps outdoing himself. I now see why the Ekiti people are loyal to him. 2 Likes