Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / I Outshined My Employers, Now I'm in Trouble (6831 Views)

I Got The Police Job, Now I'm More Confused / How An Office Cleaner Outshined 6 'graduates' Today / See What I Just Did To My Employers (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

What you should know is that special skills can't be hidden by individuals that possess them. It's like managers getting pissed off with celebrated dribblers with less goals.



I worked as a manager in a company owned by a professor of literature. Most of the meetings took place on WhatsApp platform where contributors are experts in the field, except the owner.



I have found out that rich people always want you to massage their ego even if they are wrong, and prefer losing, at times, to following a commoner's advice. I had never wanted to outshine them, but whenever I perceived that the result of not heeding my advice would be fatal, I would devise linguistic crafts that could only deliver the message to the prof. despite being read by all. The others would hail my language use sophistication, without them knowing that the prof. was smarting. He would have no other choice than submitting to me.



Along the line, he devised ways of making me look stupid, and I quitted when the ovation was loudest.



Now I've secured a new job in an hospital. My job description is purely about presentations--assisting the owner, who has been taking up this role before my arrival. It also requires me to be in the hospital everyday. Here, I normally don't have much to do between 10am and 4pm. Since that I would be busy at night and in the morning, I use that period to shop and and get important stuff done--I would still obtain permission before embarking on these. This job should have more men on shifts, but they don't want to hire more persons.



Being a good orator, my employer felt threatened and stylishly mentioned it in one of his presentations.



In his words, "Don't be surprised at our new man's ability to compete with Mark Twain as an orator. We all have special skills, and you are well aware of mine as not being oratory."



That marked the beginning of dramas.



I have an apartment in the hospital. The TV here has DSTV subscription paid for monthly, and linked with hospital wards.



Two weeks after my arrival, the owner disabled it. His reason is that he doesn't want patients to be watching ungodly channels. Know that Tv in the wards must be switched off by 8pm. But I watch it in my apartment anytime I want. I see this as a calculated attempt to get at me.



It's evident that this man wants me to live as a slave from other policies he rolled out later, and added them to my job descriptions. For instance, he found something meaningless for me to be doing by 10am to 4pm in a bid to pin me to the office at all cost, knowing full well that I use that time preparing my presentations.



Now I'm planning to quit, but my people are saying I intentionally want to throw away an opportunity. What's your take? 2 Likes

You would end up one day moving from one place to another without consistency and achievements because of your ego. Mr Orator.



Better Still start your own business, cause you won't Last long under someone. You want to be noticed, seen and shining. So, be your own BOSS. 60 Likes 4 Shares

The first law of Power:



NEVER OUTSHINE THE MASTER



Always make those above you feel comfortably superior. In your desire to please and impress them, do not go too far in displaying your talents or you might accomplish the opposite - inspire fear and insecurity. Make your masters appear more brilliant than they are and you will attain the heights of power. ( Excerpts from the book, "48 Laws of Power" ).







After your two examples, I must say you need this most. When it comes to power, outshining the masters is the worst mistake of all 46 Likes 2 Shares

B2Spirits:

What you should know is that special skills can't be hidden by individuals that possess them. It's like managers getting pissed off at celebrated dribblers with less goals.



I worked as a manager in a company owned by a professor of literature. Most of the meetings took place on WhatsApp platform where contributors are experts in the field, except the owner.



I have found out that rich people always want you to massage their ego even if they are wrong, and prefer losing, at times, to following a commoner's advice. I had never wanted to outshine them, but whenever I perceived that the result of not heeding my advice would be fatal, I would device linguistic crafts that could only deliver the message to the prof. despite being read by all. The others would hail my language use sophistication, without them knowing that the prof. was smarting. He would have no other choice than submitting to me.



Along the line, he devised ways of making me look stupid, and I quitted when the ovation was loudest.



Now I've secured a new job in an hospital. My job description is purely about presentations--assisting the owner, who has been taking up this role before my arrival. It also requires me to be in the hospital everyday. Here, I normally don't have much to do between 10am and 4pm. Since that I would be busy at night and in the morning, I use that period to shop and and get important stuff done--I would still obtain permission before embarking on these. This job should have more men on shifts, but they don't want to hire more persons.



Being a good orator, my employer felt threatened and stylishly mentioned it in one of his presentations.



In his words, "Don't be surprised at our new man's ability to compete with Mark Twain as an orator. We all have special skills, and you are well aware of mine as not being oratory."



That marked the beginning of dramas.



I have an apartment in the hospital. The TV here has DSTV subscription paid for monthly, and linked with hospital wards.



Two weeks after my arrival, the owner disabled it. His reason is that he doesn't want patients to be watching ungodly channels. Know that Tv in the wards must be switched off by 8pm. But I watch it in my apartment anytime I want. I see this as a calculated attempt to get at me.



It's evident that this man wants me to live as a slave from other policies he rolled out later, and added them to my job descriptions. For instance, he found something meaningless for me to be doing by 10am to 4pm in a bid to pin me to the office at all cost, knowing full well that I use that time preparing my presentations.



Now I'm planning to quit, but my people are saying I intentionally want to throw away an opportunity. What's your take?

If you're better than your boss then you need to be your own BOSS. If you're better than your boss then you need to be your own BOSS. 13 Likes





If he found work for you between 10am and 4pm, it could be for a host of other reasons, and for nothing related to your paranoia. If he thought the DSTV needed to be shut down, there could be a thousand other reasons for it and not for the hunt you think.



You need to watch it. Sooner those feelings you harbour will creep out and in no time will become perceptible to your boss. You should know that once that happens, insubordination is the interpretation. I'll suggest you simply do your thing. Do your job and don't entertain those feelings of greatness, which, frankly, ain't even great anyways. Concentrate on honing your skills and not on who's after your phantom glory.



In other words, stay focused, oga. I think you are under an illusion of grandeur. You have a feeling you are smart. But indeed you may not be as smart as you think. It's the wrongest thing to think a boss who remarked, even if in passing, about your superior presentation skills, would now be thinking of bringing you down, when all he needs to "bring you down" is to merely fire you. And hire someone else.If he found work for you between 10am and 4pm, it could be for a host of other reasons, and for nothing related to your paranoia. If he thought the DSTV needed to be shut down, there could be a thousand other reasons for it and not for the hunt you think.You need to watch it. Sooner those feelings you harbour will creep out and in no time will become perceptible to your boss. You should know that once that happens, insubordination is the interpretation. I'll suggest you simply do your thing. Do your job and don't entertain those feelings of greatness, which, frankly, ain't even great anyways. Concentrate on honing your skills and not on who's after your phantom glory.In other words, stay focused, oga. 64 Likes 4 Shares

Mille:

The first law of Power:



NEVER OUTSHINE THE MASTER



Always make those above you feel comfortably superior. In your desire to please and impress them, do not go too far in displaying your talents or you might accomplish the opposite - inspire fear and insecurity. Make your masters appear more brilliant than they are and you will attain the heights of power. ( Excerpts from the book, "48 Laws of Power" ).







After your two examples, I must say you need this most. When it comes to power, outshining the masters is the worst mistake of all

This nigga typed exactly what I wanted to type..Jesus!



Oga op, you would end up a very poor man if you don't retrace your steps..

Buy the book 48laws of power..and read just the first law..you won't regret it! This nigga typed exactly what I wanted to type..Jesus!Oga op, you would end up a very poor man if you don't retrace your steps..Buy the book 48laws of power..and read just the first law..you won't regret it! 13 Likes 1 Share

Learn how to manage your skills. When you come up with a brilliant idea, make it look as if it was your Boss's idea. If you are asked for your opinion in public, give it, and if nobody asks you, keep shut (with all due respect) and let your boss do the talking. As for that WhatsApp group example you gave, you outrightly embarrassed your boss, I must say. You could have sent your idea privately to the boss and then let him present it to the group by himself. In that way, you gain his respect. 18 Likes 1 Share

Slavery mentality has taken over Nigerian youths... It's now a sin knowing one's onions. It's not your fault, but mine for thinking I may work for others before starting mine. 4 Likes 1 Share

DLondonboiy:





This nigga typed exactly what I wanted to type..Jesus!



Oga op, you would end up a very poor man if you don't retrace your steps..

Buy the book 48laws of power..and read just the first law..you won't regret it!



Which steps are you retracing exactly? Show me what is criminal in the above, ode. Which steps are you retracing exactly? Show me what is criminal in the above, ode.

JacksonD7:





If you're better than your boss then you need to be your own BOSS.

And a fresh graduate will break into banks to get start-up capital abi? And a fresh graduate will break into banks to get start-up capital abi?

B2Spirits:

Slavery mentality has taken over Nigerian youths... It's now a sin knowing one's onions. It's not your fault, but mine for thinking I may work for others before starting mine. Almost every master was once a servant, so there's nothing wrong with working for others. The issue is, make your boss feel like the boss. Imagine you employing someone who takes all your glory? No matter how competent that person is, you'll never truly be happy with him.

Wisdom is profitable to direct. Almost every master was once a servant, so there's nothing wrong with working for others. The issue is, make your boss feel like the boss. Imagine you employing someone who takes all your glory? No matter how competent that person is, you'll never truly be happy with him.Wisdom is profitable to direct. 26 Likes

B2Spirits:





And a fresh graduate will break into banks to get start-up capital abi?

There's more to capital besides money, and who's to say you can't start small with savings. There's more to capital besides money, and who's to say you can't start small with savings. 2 Likes

B2Spirits:







Which steps are you retracing exactly? Show me what is criminal in the above, ode.

Pride goeth before a fall.. Pride goeth before a fall.. 16 Likes

Someone like you won't do well working under people.. I'll advice u look inwards and think of how u can be your own boss. 2 Likes

lol, I have one of like mind with op, the guy I nurtured and taught so many things about "cyber-space" or deep web ish. But he has been exhibiting this "I know them all" kinda life style. Smh for the dude's egocentric lifestyle. Dude has no idea whom he's dealing with. I just allow him to portray his folly to his satisfaction. Boss is always a boss when a bossy situation comes calling.

I rep #teamlowkey, speak less and avoid mistakes. Smile even when people around you give you cause to frown, standout and never be like the rest. Copy nobody and remain original, great people are rare and always hidden. They are like Gold, rare to find but highly valued when found. 13 Likes

Ayinke93:

Someone like you won't do well working under people.. I'll advice u look inwards and think of how u can be your own boss.

Thanks jare! Even a prophet that knew me nowhere told me this before now. Thanks jare! Even a prophet that knew me nowhere told me this before now.

B2Spirits:



And a fresh graduate will break into banks to get start-up capital abi? With just 24k you can be your own boss.. visit, With just 24k you can be your own boss.. visit, www.Oriflame.com.ng





B2Spirits:







Which steps are you retracing exactly? Show me what is criminal in the above, ode.

You are just abnoxious.



The cause of your own woes lives inside you.



That is a person who hired you to serve them with that smart head of yours and you have managed to convince yourself that they want you to offer them foolishness because they are threatened? See how that makes no sense see? They don't need to be smart. They have money to hire smart heads like you to do what they need .



This generation!!! You are just abnoxious.The cause of your own woes lives inside you.That is a person who hired you to serve them with that smart head of yours and you have managed to convince yourself that they want you to offer them foolishness because they are threatened?See how that makes no sense see?They don't need to be smart. They have money to hire smart heads like you to do what they needThis generation!!! 10 Likes

B2Spirits:





Thanks jare! Even a prophet that knew me nowhere told me this before now. Lemme introduce you where you can order directly from company at the lowest price... You can start from there.

https://ng.oriflame.com/business-opportunity/become-consultant?sc_device=Blog&potentialSponsor=180830 Lemme introduce you where you can order directly from company at the lowest price... You can start from there.

B2Spirits:

What you should know is that special skills can't be hidden by individuals that possess them. It's like managers getting pissed off at celebrated dribblers with less goals.



I worked as a manager in a company owned by a professor of literature. Most of the meetings took place on WhatsApp platform where contributors are experts in the field, except the owner.



I have found out that rich people always want you to massage their ego even if they are wrong, and prefer losing, at times, to following a commoner's advice. I had never wanted to outshine them, but whenever I perceived that the result of not heeding my advice would be fatal, I would device linguistic crafts that could only deliver the message to the prof. despite being read by all. The others would hail my language use sophistication, without them knowing that the prof. was smarting. He would have no other choice than submitting to me.



Along the line, he devised ways of making me look stupid, and I quitted when the ovation was loudest.



Now I've secured a new job in an hospital. My job description is purely about presentations--assisting the owner, who has been taking up this role before my arrival. It also requires me to be in the hospital everyday. Here, I normally don't have much to do between 10am and 4pm. Since that I would be busy at night and in the morning, I use that period to shop and and get important stuff done--I would still obtain permission before embarking on these. This job should have more men on shifts, but they don't want to hire more persons.



Being a good orator, my employer felt threatened and stylishly mentioned it in one of his presentations.



In his words, "Don't be surprised at our new man's ability to compete with Mark Twain as an orator. We all have special skills, and you are well aware of mine as not being oratory."



That marked the beginning of dramas.



I have an apartment in the hospital. The TV here has DSTV subscription paid for monthly, and linked with hospital wards.



Two weeks after my arrival, the owner disabled it. His reason is that he doesn't want patients to be watching ungodly channels. Know that Tv in the wards must be switched off by 8pm. But I watch it in my apartment anytime I want. I see this as a calculated attempt to get at me.



It's evident that this man wants me to live as a slave from other policies he rolled out later, and added them to my job descriptions. For instance, he found something meaningless for me to be doing by 10am to 4pm in a bid to pin me to the office at all cost, knowing full well that I use that time preparing my presentations.



Now I'm planning to quit, but my people are saying I intentionally want to throw away an opportunity. What's your take?

In my first job, I was a General Manager. My resumption time officially was 8AM to 5PM. When I resumed, I planned a shift for every staff excluding myself and I resumed by 7AM and closed by 10PM after going through the entire accounting for the day, I doubled as accountant too. I know I am good with words but was practically humbled by the experiences I was getting. I didnt consider money as the aim, because I knew I need the experiences from bad and good bosses.



Today, I would have never be able to achieve all that I have today, if not for the experience I received on that little organization. I am telling you this little story, because you will fail in life if you do not deflate the ego. Bosses have bigger ego and no matter what you achieve for me and my businesses, if you come up with ego, nigga you are leaving instantly. No one needs an insurbordinate staff no matter how creative. You must align your skills to the vision of your employers and learn from them, add the lessons and experiences to your creativity and set up your businesses.



That is what I did and today, I am richer than all my old Bosses, and I am now considered "a friend" instead of a former staff.



Learn from me, I have a large ego, bigger than most of you. But I know where to display them. Do not outshine the Masters. In my first job, I was a General Manager. My resumption time officially was 8AM to 5PM. When I resumed, I planned a shift for every staff excluding myself and I resumed by 7AM and closed by 10PM after going through the entire accounting for the day, I doubled as accountant too. I know I am good with words but was practically humbled by the experiences I was getting. I didnt consider money as the aim, because I knew I need the experiences from bad and good bosses.Today, I would have never be able to achieve all that I have today, if not for the experience I received on that little organization. I am telling you this little story, because you will fail in life if you do not deflate the ego. Bosses have bigger ego and no matter what you achieve for me and my businesses, if you come up with ego, nigga you are leaving instantly. No one needs an insurbordinate staff no matter how creative. You must align your skills to the vision of your employers and learn from them, add the lessons and experiences to your creativity and set up your businesses.That is what I did and today, I am richer than all my old Bosses, and I am now considered "a friend" instead of a former staff.Learn from me, I have a large ego, bigger than most of you. But I know where to display them. Do not outshine the Masters. 36 Likes 3 Shares

B2Spirits:

Slavery mentality has taken over Nigerian youths... It's now a sin knowing one's onions. It's not your fault, but mine for thinking I may work for others before starting mine. ds reflects the kind of person u are. If u are as good as u say u are den I assume u shuld understand basics of professional ethics. It's possible your initial boss knew more than u... u perceived his remarks in d way ur mind works. because it's happening again, consider the possibility dat d fault may be from u.. dude we all smart, but if u can't keep a job are u really ! ds reflects the kind of person u are. If u are as good as u say u are den I assume u shuld understand basics of professional ethics. It's possible your initial boss knew more than u... u perceived his remarks in d way ur mind works. because it's happening again, consider the possibility dat d fault may be from u.. dude we all smart, but if u can't keep a job are u really 6 Likes

B2Spirits:





Thanks jare! Even a prophet that knew me nowhere told me this before now.

For you to be a leader, you must know how to serve so for you to be a successful entrepreneur, you need to go through the rigorous exercise of grooming from your boss.

Bosses are like sandpaper, they may scratch you, rub u but eventually, you end up been smooth and shining. For you to be a leader, you must know how to serve so for you to be a successful entrepreneur, you need to go through the rigorous exercise of grooming from your boss.Bosses are like sandpaper, they may scratch you, rub u but eventually, you end up been smooth and shining. 3 Likes

All I see is a buffed up academic steroid user who is seriously Jimmying his ego. Those who have said talents hardly need to blow their whistles. 11 Likes

Billyonaire:





In my first job, I was a General Manager. My resumption time officially was 8AM to 5PM. When I resumed, I planned a shift for every staff excluding myself and I resumed by 7AM and closed by 10PM after going through the entire accounting for the day, I doubled as accountant too. I know I am good with words but was practically humbled by the experiences I was getting. I didnt consider money as the aim, because I knew I need the experiences from bad and good bosses.



Today, I would have never be able to achieve all that I have today, if not for the experience I received on that little organization. I am telling you this little story, because you will fail in life if you do not deflate the ego. Bosses have bigger ego and no matter what you achieve for me and my businesses, if you come up with ego, nigga you are leaving instantly. No one needs an insurbordinate staff no matter how creative. You must align your skills to the vision of your employers and learn from them, add the lessons and experiences to your creativity and set up your businesses.



That is what I did and today, I am richer than all my old Bosses, and I am now considered "a friend" instead of a former staff.



Learn from me, I have a large ego, bigger than most of you. But I know where to display them. Do not outshine the Masters.



I got your points, but these my cases seem different. That organization was in crises when I was brought in. It was not an advertised position. I got it on referral. And I brought everything to normal to the dismay of everyone.



But he forgot too soon that his highhandedness got the business into crisis in the first place. I rather resigned before he would take the company back to dark days, because people will say I fail. This is animal farming, and a type that is not common in Nigeria. Any mistake can tear the whole farm apart.



When I resolved to be dumb just to keep getting salary, he said since I was not bringing advice again, he would reduce me to an ordinary worker... That I must bring advice even if he would reject them.



I stand before God and man, that farm is now in a very big trouble. He changed feed formula without consulting experts, and his animals died in dozens. Then he asked me to return. When I made my intention know to him that I wanted to return, he said I should tender an apology for resigning in the first place. Then I severed all communications with him.



After two months, two more valuable workers holding the farm together resigned. To arrest the trend, he cooked up a story that I sold his about 50 animals in connivance with 2 others that left 2 months later was the reason I left, and that the police are on my trail. He did this to create fear in others willing to resign. These are animals in which one may go for 55k.



Then I messaged him that I'm still in town in case he needs to see me. Some rich people are just outrightly wicked, I have learnt. I got your points, but these my cases seem different. That organization was in crises when I was brought in. It was not an advertised position. I got it on referral. And I brought everything to normal to the dismay of everyone.But he forgot too soon that his highhandedness got the business into crisis in the first place. I rather resigned before he would take the company back to dark days, because people will say I fail. This is animal farming, and a type that is not common in Nigeria. Any mistake can tear the whole farm apart.When I resolved to be dumb just to keep getting salary, he said since I was not bringing advice again, he would reduce me to an ordinary worker... That I must bring advice even if he would reject them.I stand before God and man, that farm is now in a very big trouble. He changed feed formula without consulting experts, and his animals died in dozens. Then he asked me to return. When I made my intention know to him that I wanted to return, he said I should tender an apology for resigning in the first place. Then I severed all communications with him.After two months, two more valuable workers holding the farm together resigned. To arrest the trend, he cooked up a story that I sold his about 50 animals in connivance with 2 others that left 2 months later was the reason I left, and that the police are on my trail. He did this to create fear in others willing to resign. These are animals in which one may go for 55k.Then I messaged him that I'm still in town in case he needs to see me. Some rich people are just outrightly wicked, I have learnt. 2 Likes

Billyonaire:





In my first job, I was a General Manager. My resumption time officially was 8AM to 5PM. When I resumed, I planned a shift for every staff excluding myself and I resumed by 7AM and closed by 10PM after going through the entire accounting for the day, I doubled as accountant too. I know I am good with words but was practically humbled by the experiences I was getting. I didnt consider money as the aim, because I knew I need the experiences from bad and good bosses.



Today, I would have never be able to achieve all that I have today, if not for the experience I received on that little organization. I am telling you this little story, because you will fail in life if you do not deflate the ego. Bosses have bigger ego and no matter what you achieve for me and my businesses, if you come up with ego, nigga you are leaving instantly. No one needs an insurbordinate staff no matter how creative. You must align your skills to the vision of your employers and learn from them, add the lessons and experiences to your creativity and set up your businesses.



That is what I did and today, I am richer than all my old Bosses, and I am now considered "a friend" instead of a former staff.



Learn from me, I have a large ego, bigger than most of you. But I know where to display them. Do not outshine the Masters.

Good words sir.

But sometimes your boss could perceive the potentials in you somehow and sometimes do things to limit/affect your performance or not releasing information needed to perform a task.



A boss is suppose to work together with his/her subordinates, nurture them, help them grow, help them discover and bring out the best in them and also correct them when the need arises.



I believe that is where the difference between a boss and a leader comes in.

A boss will always feel insecure if his/her subordinates are being recognized forgetting that the glory still comes back to the team.



I don't know if I have ego, but if giving my best and equipping myself to become better at what I do means outshining my boss then I will do that over and over again. Good words sir.But sometimes your boss could perceive the potentials in you somehow and sometimes do things to limit/affect your performance or not releasing information needed to perform a task.A boss is suppose to work together with his/her subordinates, nurture them, help them grow, help them discover and bring out the best in them and also correct them when the need arises.I believe that is where the difference between a boss and a leader comes in.A boss will always feel insecure if his/her subordinates are being recognized forgetting that the glory still comes back to the team.I don't know if I have ego, but if giving my best and equipping myself to become better at what I do means outshining my boss then I will do that over and over again. 1 Like

Guy... I understand u wanna shine... The sky is so big for all the birds to fly, that doesnt mean each doesnt ha e a territory... Stay in urs and build it 1 Like



FUNDS AND EARN REAL INCOME WITHIN

THREE DAYS. CLICK HERE TO LOGIN.



www.fastrackpay.com THE FASTEST PAYING WEBSITE FOR RECOVERY OFFUNDS AND EARN REAL INCOME WITHINTHREE DAYS. CLICK HERE TO LOGIN.

Note only Osinbanjo is permitted to outshine his boss.. 2 Likes

I don't want to sound like I am in support of your bosses treating you like trash but maybe you're proud? Very smart people usually have problems with delivery. Also, if your job makes you feel uncomfortable, get a new job. Good luck [color=#006600][/color]







Pride goeth before a fall...my2cent Deflate ur ego and be humble...ur boss is ur BOSS,accord him that respect but if u feel u know more than him then go be ur own boss...Pride goeth before a fall...my2cent 2 Likes