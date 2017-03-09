₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Anambra Pro-Buhari Rally: Take Whatever You See – IPOB Warns Obiano, APC Members by sarrki(m): 2:48pm
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Thursday vowed to scuttle a rally planned to hold in Anambra State by the All Progressives Congress, APC.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/03/09/anambra-rally-take-whatever-see-ipob-warns-obiano-apc-members/
|Re: Anambra Pro-Buhari Rally: Take Whatever You See – IPOB Warns Obiano, APC Members by sarrki(m): 2:49pm
This is what white man call total confusion
|Re: Anambra Pro-Buhari Rally: Take Whatever You See – IPOB Warns Obiano, APC Members by BigBelleControl(m): 3:00pm
Who cares.
|Re: Anambra Pro-Buhari Rally: Take Whatever You See – IPOB Warns Obiano, APC Members by Emycord: 3:01pm
If not to look for trouble what are they looking for in anambra state. What did he do there he wants to use osinbajo works to boast all over nigeria
|Re: Anambra Pro-Buhari Rally: Take Whatever You See – IPOB Warns Obiano, APC Members by owobokiri(m): 3:05pm
Something is wrong with that Obiano
|Re: Anambra Pro-Buhari Rally: Take Whatever You See – IPOB Warns Obiano, APC Members by kingzizzy: 3:10pm
Nice one IPOB. To think that a highly discredited party like APC wants to show their face in Anambra is despicable.
I urge my fellow Ndi Anambra to embarass this party of Lucifer himself called APC by not coming out to join them in their show of shame.
|Re: Anambra Pro-Buhari Rally: Take Whatever You See – IPOB Warns Obiano, APC Members by ugohemma: 3:10pm
Apga should use Ipob and massob to sit Apga wella in South east... Other than supporing muderous Apc..
Nigeria politics is politics of death
|Re: Anambra Pro-Buhari Rally: Take Whatever You See – IPOB Warns Obiano, APC Members by sarrki(m): 3:12pm
kingzizzy:
Ipobs are criminals
A confirned terrorist group
|Re: Anambra Pro-Buhari Rally: Take Whatever You See – IPOB Warns Obiano, APC Members by CROWNWEALTH019: 3:15pm
sarrki:sarrki, hope you no go that rally.... i no wan post P.I.R for nairaland
|Re: Anambra Pro-Buhari Rally: Take Whatever You See – IPOB Warns Obiano, APC Members by ugohemma: 3:19pm
sarrki:u no dey tire dey insult your papa age mate
|Re: Anambra Pro-Buhari Rally: Take Whatever You See – IPOB Warns Obiano, APC Members by sarrki(m): 3:21pm
ugohemma:
Ipobs are criminal and political youths
Igbos are the real Igbos
Don't get it twisted
Check your timing chain
|Re: Anambra Pro-Buhari Rally: Take Whatever You See – IPOB Warns Obiano, APC Members by sarrki(m): 3:23pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
You be my person I dey on 1759 right now
Waiting for the arrival of the tormentor of the enemies of
state to arrive .
The one and only Muhammadu Buhari my mentor
|Re: Anambra Pro-Buhari Rally: Take Whatever You See – IPOB Warns Obiano, APC Members by CROWNWEALTH019: 3:25pm
sarrki:Give me lai muhammed contact now
|Re: Anambra Pro-Buhari Rally: Take Whatever You See – IPOB Warns Obiano, APC Members by momentarylapse: 3:28pm
Ipob bastards only good at....
|Re: Anambra Pro-Buhari Rally: Take Whatever You See – IPOB Warns Obiano, APC Members by sdindan: 3:28pm
Nonsense!
rally to support Buhari for his achievements or what.
A dry vegetable
living in London.
|Re: Anambra Pro-Buhari Rally: Take Whatever You See – IPOB Warns Obiano, APC Members by sarrki(m): 3:29pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
I don't patronize that man ooo
Bro tap into baba agro policies
You will make money
Sai baba
|Re: Anambra Pro-Buhari Rally: Take Whatever You See – IPOB Warns Obiano, APC Members by Doug07034780891(m): 3:29pm
How does APC led protest concern Obiano? Mtchw
If I hear.
|Re: Anambra Pro-Buhari Rally: Take Whatever You See – IPOB Warns Obiano, APC Members by Goke7: 3:29pm
what if pdp wants to hold a rally too? they will allow them ba cos they never killed anyone during their own reign
This just shows ipob is just a political tool being used as decoy for secession.
It's advisable for ipob to register as a political party as they are one or else how is APC's rally their business.
Someone needs to reveal ipob's true identity! They sound more like a political party these days!
|Re: Anambra Pro-Buhari Rally: Take Whatever You See – IPOB Warns Obiano, APC Members by CROWNWEALTH019: 3:32pm
sarrki:see this one oooo, i wan join BMC(FREE JOB)
|Re: Anambra Pro-Buhari Rally: Take Whatever You See – IPOB Warns Obiano, APC Members by Goke7: 3:33pm
ugohemma:
wow, looks like I have gotten my answer already. Ipob is a political party after all masquerading as something else.
Again how is APC's rally a concern for ipob?
|Re: Anambra Pro-Buhari Rally: Take Whatever You See – IPOB Warns Obiano, APC Members by sarrki(m): 3:34pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
God is your strength
|Re: Anambra Pro-Buhari Rally: Take Whatever You See – IPOB Warns Obiano, APC Members by CROWNWEALTH019: 3:34pm
sarrki:
|Re: Anambra Pro-Buhari Rally: Take Whatever You See – IPOB Warns Obiano, APC Members by SouthEast001: 3:38pm
momentarylapse:. rubbish
|Re: Anambra Pro-Buhari Rally: Take Whatever You See – IPOB Warns Obiano, APC Members by SouthEast001: 3:40pm
sarrki:. Chino, use ur head.Obiano is behind the scene
|Re: Anambra Pro-Buhari Rally: Take Whatever You See – IPOB Warns Obiano, APC Members by SouthEast001: 3:42pm
Doug07034780891:. Chino use your head. Obiano is behind the scene
|Re: Anambra Pro-Buhari Rally: Take Whatever You See – IPOB Warns Obiano, APC Members by momentarylapse: 3:44pm
SouthEast001:
The thing pepper this one for body! Online and media noisemakers but real life prayer and fasting warriors!
Lwkmd!
|Re: Anambra Pro-Buhari Rally: Take Whatever You See – IPOB Warns Obiano, APC Members by sarrki(m): 3:45pm
SouthEast001:
Ipobs are criminals
|Re: Anambra Pro-Buhari Rally: Take Whatever You See – IPOB Warns Obiano, APC Members by SouthEast001: 3:46pm
momentarylapse:. Nonsense.
|Re: Anambra Pro-Buhari Rally: Take Whatever You See – IPOB Warns Obiano, APC Members by Doug07034780891(m): 3:56pm
Chyke, Obiano cannot be behind it because it is a pro-Buhari/APC protest. Mind you this is an election year so Obiano can never be behind or around the scene.
SouthEast001:
|Re: Anambra Pro-Buhari Rally: Take Whatever You See – IPOB Warns Obiano, APC Members by SouthEast001: 4:00pm
Doug07034780891:. you can believe whatever you like but I have told you the truth
|Re: Anambra Pro-Buhari Rally: Take Whatever You See – IPOB Warns Obiano, APC Members by Kyase(m): 4:01pm
sarrki:NAso dem go find trouble if buratai send e boys there now, the next thing we go dey hear na "amnesty international come and help us please"
|Re: Anambra Pro-Buhari Rally: Take Whatever You See – IPOB Warns Obiano, APC Members by kingzizzy: 4:16pm
sarrki:
They will keep giving you heart atrack
