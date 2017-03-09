₦airaland Forum

Anambra Pro-Buhari Rally: Take Whatever You See – IPOB Warns Obiano, APC Members

by sarrki(m): 2:48pm
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Thursday vowed to scuttle a rally planned to hold in Anambra State by the All Progressives Congress, APC.

In a statement made available to DAILY POST by Emma Powerful, IPOB publicity secretary, the group warned of dire consequences of holding the rally.

It, therefore, cautioned “Governor Willie Obiano along with certain elements within APC Anambra State to scrap their solidarity rally in support of Buhari’s Government or face the incalculable consequences of their actions at the hands of the people.”

Giving reasons for the threat, the IPOB said, “it smacks of crass insensitivity that certain Igbo speaking people in desperate need of money to feed their children at these austere times, would go as far as planning to shamelessly hold a rally in support of this Buhari administration that has killed and abducted over 1000 Biafran men and women.

“Does it mean these individuals are not aware of the recently released reports by Amnesty International, INTERSOCIETY, Human Rights Watch and Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), the militarisation of Igbo speaking parts of Biafraland or the illegal detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu the leader of IPOB. We would like to warn those behind this show of shame to retrace their steps or face the consequences of their greedy actions.

“It was in the same Anambra State that Buhari ordered his Nigerian Army led by Brigadier General Tukur Buratai to massacre hundreds of defenceless IPOB rally goers at Nkpor and Onitsha Head-bridge with scores missing, presumed dead.

“Whoever came up with this idea of holding a rally in Anambra State in support of Buhari who has not hidden his hatred and genocidal intent towards Biafrans in general and Igbos in particular, must have his brain examined.

“That a few persons, perhaps out of financial desperation considering the extreme hunger in the land, dreamt of rallying to support an unrepentant mass murderer like Buhari, shows the level of moral decay at the heart of leadership in Anambra State and Igboland in general.

“Any person or group of persons stupid enough to come out to rally for Buhari on the 10th of March 2017, whatever they see they take.

“In the course of our investigations, we have discovered the shocking fact that certain immoral Buhari agents in Anambra State supposedly announced the availability of the sum of Three Hundred Million Naira (300,000,000.00) to be shared amongst those foolish enough to attend the proposed rally.

“It was also alleged, though not verified at the time of this press statement, that Willie Obiano the Executive Governor of Anambra State offered to contribute about Two Hundred Million (200,000,000. 00) of Anambra State funds towards this rally as a show of support for Buhari.

“We have consulted traders, market women, churches, clergy, students union, transporters and all IPOB family members in the state to be on alert and not to be part of this disgraceful rally organised with blood money against our dead heroes and the restoration of Biafra.

“IPOB will use all available means to stop this show of shame and crass insensitivity to our brave heroes and heroines killed by Buhari. We would hold Ngige and Obiano responsible should people assemble to show any form of support for the mass murderer Buhari. The consequences of such an action will be incalculable and on the heads of the organisers will it squarely lie.

“We know this show of shame was planned by APC in Anambra State as an effort to diminish the the historically significant World Biafra Genocide Exhibition organised by IPOB Worldwide kicking off in Spain on the 10th of March 2017.

“This IPOB organised exhibition in Vittoria Basque Region Spain, is the first of its kind in the history of Biafra restoration and will attract visitors from all over the world including major European media houses. IPOB will feature pictures and video footage of genocide committed by the British and Nigerian governments from 1966 to date.

“The exhibition will feature in every major capital city of the world and is designed to bring home to the world the horrors of the genocide committed and still being committed against the people of Biafra by the likes of Gowon, Obasanjo, Buhari and lately Tukur Buratai led Nigerian Army.

“We know that these charlatans organising this rally for Buhari have perfected their plans to send videos, pictures/photos of their blood money rally to all the media houses around the world to give the misleading impression that not all in Biafraland are in support of Biafra genocide exhibition in Victoria Spain and that those fighting for the restoration of Biafra are only in diaspora.

“Therefore, we caution every Biafran to desist from such call from Obiano and APC in Anambra State on that day because the wrath of our youths will descend on those responsible.

“We also warn those still using the name of IPOB under the supreme leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to parade in front of politicians and political parties, to desist forthwith because IPOB have no hand whatsoever in any discussions with any political party.

“IPOB is 100% against any electioneering or voting in Biafraland come November 2017, until our total freedom is achieved. Therefore any politician or political party claiming understanding or partnership with IPOB is a dreamer and deceiver, such a person should be stoned in public.

“Politicians are hereby warned to beware of IPOB because we are not and can never be interested in Nigerian politics. Our focus is on Biafra restoration not further participation in Nigerian politics.”


http://dailypost.ng/2017/03/09/anambra-rally-take-whatever-see-ipob-warns-obiano-apc-members/

by sarrki(m): 2:49pm
This is what white man call total confusion

by BigBelleControl(m): 3:00pm
Who cares.

by Emycord: 3:01pm
If not to look for trouble what are they looking for in anambra state. What did he do there he wants to use osinbajo works to boast all over nigeria

by owobokiri(m): 3:05pm
Something is wrong with that Obiano

by kingzizzy: 3:10pm
Nice one IPOB. To think that a highly discredited party like APC wants to show their face in Anambra is despicable.

I urge my fellow Ndi Anambra to embarass this party of Lucifer himself called APC by not coming out to join them in their show of shame.

by ugohemma: 3:10pm
Apga should use Ipob and massob to sit Apga wella in South east... Other than supporing muderous Apc..
Nigeria politics is politics of death

by sarrki(m): 3:12pm
kingzizzy:
Nice one IPOB. To think that a highly discredited party like APC wants to show their face in Anambra is despicable.

I urge my fellow Ndi Anambra to embarass this party of Lucifer himself called APC by not coming out to join them in their show of shame.

Ipobs are criminals

A confirned terrorist group

by CROWNWEALTH019: 3:15pm
sarrki:


Ipobs are criminals

A confirned terrorist group
sarrki, hope you no go that rally.... i no wan post P.I.R for nairaland grin

by ugohemma: 3:19pm
sarrki:


Ipobs are criminals

A confirned terrorist group
u no dey tire dey insult your papa age mate

by sarrki(m): 3:21pm
ugohemma:

u no dey tire dey insult your papa age mate


Ipobs are criminal and political youths

Igbos are the real Igbos

Don't get it twisted

Check your timing chain

by sarrki(m): 3:23pm
CROWNWEALTH019:

sarrki, hope you no go that rally.... i no wan post P.I.R for nairaland grin

You be my person I dey on 1759 right now

Waiting for the arrival of the tormentor of the enemies of

state to arrive .

The one and only Muhammadu Buhari my mentor

by CROWNWEALTH019: 3:25pm
sarrki:


You be my person I dey on 1759 right now

Waiting for the arrival of the tormentor of the enemies of

state to arrive .

The one and only Muhammadu Buhari my mentor
Give me lai muhammed contact now

by momentarylapse: 3:28pm
grin grin grin



Ipob bastards only good at....

by sdindan: 3:28pm
Nonsense!
rally to support Buhari for his achievements or what.
A dry vegetable
living in London.

by sarrki(m): 3:29pm
CROWNWEALTH019:

Give me lai muhammed contact now

I don't patronize that man ooo

Bro tap into baba agro policies

You will make money

Sai baba

by Doug07034780891(m): 3:29pm
How does APC led protest concern Obiano? Mtchw

If I hear.
by Goke7: 3:29pm
what if pdp wants to hold a rally too? they will allow them ba cos they never killed anyone during their own reign

This just shows ipob is just a political tool being used as decoy for secession.

It's advisable for ipob to register as a political party as they are one or else how is APC's rally their business.

Someone needs to reveal ipob's true identity! They sound more like a political party these days!

by CROWNWEALTH019: 3:32pm
sarrki:


I don't patronize that man ooo

Bro tap into baba agro policies

You will make money

Sai baba
see this one oooo, i wan join BMC(FREE JOB)

by Goke7: 3:33pm
ugohemma:
Apga should use Ipob and massob to sit Apga wella in South east... Other than supporing muderous Apc..
Nigeria politics is politics of death

wow, looks like I have gotten my answer already. Ipob is a political party after all masquerading as something else.

Again how is APC's rally a concern for ipob?

by sarrki(m): 3:34pm
CROWNWEALTH019:

see this one oooo, i wan join BMC(FREE JOB)

God is your strength

by CROWNWEALTH019: 3:34pm
sarrki:


God is your strength

grin

by SouthEast001: 3:38pm
momentarylapse:
grin grin grin


Ipob bastards only good at....
. rubbish

by SouthEast001: 3:40pm
sarrki:

I don't patronize that man ooo
Bro tap into baba agro policies
You will make money
Sai baba
. Chino, use ur head.Obiano is behind the scene

by SouthEast001: 3:42pm
Doug07034780891:
How does APC led protest concern Obiano? Mtchw

If I hear.
. Chino use your head. Obiano is behind the scene

by momentarylapse: 3:44pm
SouthEast001:
. rubbish



The thing pepper this one for body! Online and media noisemakers but real life prayer and fasting warriors! grin

Lwkmd!

by sarrki(m): 3:45pm
SouthEast001:
. Chino, use ur head.Obiano is behind the scene


Ipobs are criminals

by SouthEast001: 3:46pm
momentarylapse:




The thing pepper this one for body! Online and media noisemakers but real life prayer and fasting warriors! grin

Lwkmd!
. Nonsense.

by Doug07034780891(m): 3:56pm
Chyke, Obiano cannot be behind it because it is a pro-Buhari/APC protest. Mind you this is an election year so Obiano can never be behind or around the scene.

SouthEast001:
. Chino use your head. Obiano is behind the scene

by SouthEast001: 4:00pm
Doug07034780891:
Chyke, Obiano cannot be behind it because it is a pro-Buhari/APC protest. Mind you this is an election year so Obiano can never be behind or around the scene.

. you can believe whatever you like but I have told you the truth
by Kyase(m): 4:01pm
sarrki:
This is what white man call total confusion
NAso dem go find trouble if buratai send e boys there now, the next thing we go dey hear na "amnesty international come and help us please"

by kingzizzy: 4:16pm
sarrki:


Ipobs are criminals

A confirned terrorist group

They will keep giving you heart atrack

