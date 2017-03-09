The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Thursday vowed to scuttle a rally planned to hold in Anambra State by the All Progressives Congress, APC.



In a statement made available to DAILY POST by Emma Powerful, IPOB publicity secretary, the group warned of dire consequences of holding the rally.



It, therefore, cautioned “Governor Willie Obiano along with certain elements within APC Anambra State to scrap their solidarity rally in support of Buhari’s Government or face the incalculable consequences of their actions at the hands of the people.”



Giving reasons for the threat, the IPOB said, “it smacks of crass insensitivity that certain Igbo speaking people in desperate need of money to feed their children at these austere times, would go as far as planning to shamelessly hold a rally in support of this Buhari administration that has killed and abducted over 1000 Biafran men and women.



“Does it mean these individuals are not aware of the recently released reports by Amnesty International, INTERSOCIETY, Human Rights Watch and Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), the militarisation of Igbo speaking parts of Biafraland or the illegal detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu the leader of IPOB. We would like to warn those behind this show of shame to retrace their steps or face the consequences of their greedy actions.



“It was in the same Anambra State that Buhari ordered his Nigerian Army led by Brigadier General Tukur Buratai to massacre hundreds of defenceless IPOB rally goers at Nkpor and Onitsha Head-bridge with scores missing, presumed dead.



“Whoever came up with this idea of holding a rally in Anambra State in support of Buhari who has not hidden his hatred and genocidal intent towards Biafrans in general and Igbos in particular, must have his brain examined.



“That a few persons, perhaps out of financial desperation considering the extreme hunger in the land, dreamt of rallying to support an unrepentant mass murderer like Buhari, shows the level of moral decay at the heart of leadership in Anambra State and Igboland in general.



“Any person or group of persons stupid enough to come out to rally for Buhari on the 10th of March 2017, whatever they see they take.



“In the course of our investigations, we have discovered the shocking fact that certain immoral Buhari agents in Anambra State supposedly announced the availability of the sum of Three Hundred Million Naira (300,000,000.00) to be shared amongst those foolish enough to attend the proposed rally.



“It was also alleged, though not verified at the time of this press statement, that Willie Obiano the Executive Governor of Anambra State offered to contribute about Two Hundred Million (200,000,000. 00) of Anambra State funds towards this rally as a show of support for Buhari.



“We have consulted traders, market women, churches, clergy, students union, transporters and all IPOB family members in the state to be on alert and not to be part of this disgraceful rally organised with blood money against our dead heroes and the restoration of Biafra.



“IPOB will use all available means to stop this show of shame and crass insensitivity to our brave heroes and heroines killed by Buhari. We would hold Ngige and Obiano responsible should people assemble to show any form of support for the mass murderer Buhari. The consequences of such an action will be incalculable and on the heads of the organisers will it squarely lie.



“We know this show of shame was planned by APC in Anambra State as an effort to diminish the the historically significant World Biafra Genocide Exhibition organised by IPOB Worldwide kicking off in Spain on the 10th of March 2017.



“This IPOB organised exhibition in Vittoria Basque Region Spain, is the first of its kind in the history of Biafra restoration and will attract visitors from all over the world including major European media houses. IPOB will feature pictures and video footage of genocide committed by the British and Nigerian governments from 1966 to date.



“The exhibition will feature in every major capital city of the world and is designed to bring home to the world the horrors of the genocide committed and still being committed against the people of Biafra by the likes of Gowon, Obasanjo, Buhari and lately Tukur Buratai led Nigerian Army.



“We know that these charlatans organising this rally for Buhari have perfected their plans to send videos, pictures/photos of their blood money rally to all the media houses around the world to give the misleading impression that not all in Biafraland are in support of Biafra genocide exhibition in Victoria Spain and that those fighting for the restoration of Biafra are only in diaspora.



“Therefore, we caution every Biafran to desist from such call from Obiano and APC in Anambra State on that day because the wrath of our youths will descend on those responsible.



“We also warn those still using the name of IPOB under the supreme leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to parade in front of politicians and political parties, to desist forthwith because IPOB have no hand whatsoever in any discussions with any political party.



“IPOB is 100% against any electioneering or voting in Biafraland come November 2017, until our total freedom is achieved. Therefore any politician or political party claiming understanding or partnership with IPOB is a dreamer and deceiver, such a person should be stoned in public.



“Politicians are hereby warned to beware of IPOB because we are not and can never be interested in Nigerian politics. Our focus is on Biafra restoration not further participation in Nigerian politics.”





