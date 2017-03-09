₦airaland Forum

Cindy Lee Campaigns Topless As French Presidential Candidate (Photos) by philpwresh(m): 4:20pm
Former stripper turned French presidential election candidate hopeful is arrested while campaigning TOPLESS

Cindy Lee, 52, is the potential presidential candidate for the Pleasure Party

Thirty riot police officers led her away after mistaking her for a feminist protester

Lee was walking around Paris wearing nothing but hotpants and Tip tassles

She is hoping to feature on the ballot paper for the French elections next month


A former stripper who wants to run for the French presidential election was arrested for parading topless in the street to promote transparency.

Cindy Lee, 52, who is the candidate for the Pleasure Party in France, was handing out pamphlets and talking to voters while she was wearing just a pair of hotpants and tassels covering each Tip.

But her desire to shine a light on what she described as corruption in French politics did not go well, as she was arrested by 30 riot police officers who had mistaken her for a radical feminist activist.

The potential presidential candidate stripped down and talked to LCI surrounded by her supporters.

She said: 'We are here to demand transparency when it comes to corruption, and this outfit justifies transparency

'I advocate the well-being of the individual in society, putting people at the centre of politics.'

As well as talking to the local press, she stopped motorists to hand out her manifesto, which includes pumping money into projects to help residents enjoy a more fulfilled sex life.

Her effort to gain support was cut short just as she was getting into the groove of her campaigning when 30 riot police officers led her away.



They wrongly thought she was associated to the Femen movement, which regularly holds topless protest against the exploitation of women that invariably result in those taking part being detained.

Although Lee is an official candidate of her party, it seems unlikely she will challenge Marine Le Pen, Emmanuel Macron or Francois Fillon for the leadership.

In order for a candidate to be considered for the ballot paper, 500 elected French officials need to sponsor them.

So far, a week before the cut-off point, Lee has not managed one.

The former stripper has made a name for herself in the past for similar scantily-clad protests.

The first round of the 2017 French presidential election will be held on April 23.

If no candidate wins a majority, a second vote will be help between the top two prospective presidents on May 7.


Source : http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4294310/Topless-French-presidential-election-candidate-arrested.html

Re: Cindy Lee Campaigns Topless As French Presidential Candidate (Photos) by professorfal: 4:21pm
Nice nipples_, if I were a Frenchman you'd have my vote.

Re: Cindy Lee Campaigns Topless As French Presidential Candidate (Photos) by benedictnsi(m): 4:23pm
She don already loose even before contesting
Re: Cindy Lee Campaigns Topless As French Presidential Candidate (Photos) by REIIGN(m): 4:27pm
Where dem feminazi's at? cheesy

Re: Cindy Lee Campaigns Topless As French Presidential Candidate (Photos) by lefulefu(m): 4:28pm
though i am not a boob fan but if i was french citizen i would have voted for u 8 times.i must confess u have nice looking tatas wink

Re: Cindy Lee Campaigns Topless As French Presidential Candidate (Photos) by thesicilian: 4:29pm
Makes one to wonder if she has anything else to offer apart from her body. See the name of her party self - Pleasure Party!
She's a disgrace to women in politics.
Re: Cindy Lee Campaigns Topless As French Presidential Candidate (Photos) by Dextology: 4:32pm
lefulefu:
though i am not a boob fan but if i was french citizen i would have voted for u 8 times.i must confess u have nice looking tatas wink

Your French citizenship is hereby confirm, courtesy of the presidential candidate grin grin

Re: Cindy Lee Campaigns Topless As French Presidential Candidate (Photos) by Ioannes(m): 4:36pm
She's just a glorified ashewo who thinks she's got a fab body and wants to show off.

Cause:

A boring life

OCD

Narcissism

And probably too much money.
Re: Cindy Lee Campaigns Topless As French Presidential Candidate (Photos) by lefulefu(m): 4:39pm
Dextology:


Your French citizenship is hereby confirm, courtesy of the presidential candidate grin grin
but bro how a 50 something yr old woman boobi go just stand like dat.i dey wonder for these oyibo women cheesy
Re: Cindy Lee Campaigns Topless As French Presidential Candidate (Photos) by Dextology: 4:41pm
lefulefu:

but bro how a 50 something yr old woman boobi go just stand like dat.i dey wonder for these oyibo women cheesy

You be expert for body aerobics sir. grin
Re: Cindy Lee Campaigns Topless As French Presidential Candidate (Photos) by lefulefu(m): 4:44pm
Dextology:


You be expert for body aerobics sir. grin
grin grin grin grin grin grin grin but i was thinking ur specialty na boobi grin
Re: Cindy Lee Campaigns Topless As French Presidential Candidate (Photos) by Dextology: 4:46pm
lefulefu:

grin grin grin grin grin grin grin but i was thinking ur specialty na boobi grin

Nah, my speciality de totally different, those other ones na jara. grin

Bumbae1 se make you bring along, I no come see you call. wink
Re: Cindy Lee Campaigns Topless As French Presidential Candidate (Photos) by Young03: 4:49pm
Lord annoint my eyez to see more of this
Re: Cindy Lee Campaigns Topless As French Presidential Candidate (Photos) by frenchwine(m): 4:50pm
She has a breast implant on.
Re: Cindy Lee Campaigns Topless As French Presidential Candidate (Photos) by lefulefu(m): 4:59pm
Dextology:


Nah, my speciality de totally different, those other ones na jara. grin

Bumbae1 se make you bring along, I no come see you call. wink
the popcorns and coke wey bumba1 say make i bring na wen dem don create interesting thread grin grin.i never see anyone yet to give una mentiions grin grin grin grin grin grin grin.hope u dey fine dis evening.
Re: Cindy Lee Campaigns Topless As French Presidential Candidate (Photos) by brandydaniells(m): 5:01pm
A MINIUT OF SILENCE FOR THIS LADY
Re: Cindy Lee Campaigns Topless As French Presidential Candidate (Photos) by ociboy(m): 5:02pm
Lai la e lala... wowwwww

that is all i can say
Re: Cindy Lee Campaigns Topless As French Presidential Candidate (Photos) by Dextology: 5:08pm
lefulefu:

the popcorns and coke wey bumba1 say make i bring na wen dem don create interesting thread grin grin.i never see anyone yet to give una mentiions grin grin grin grin grin grin grin.hope u dey fine dis evening.

I still de for work jare, hunger de stomach sef grin
Re: Cindy Lee Campaigns Topless As French Presidential Candidate (Photos) by Twaci(f): 5:09pm
This babe is serious! grin
Re: Cindy Lee Campaigns Topless As French Presidential Candidate (Photos) by lefulefu(m): 5:12pm
Dextology:


I still de for work jare, hunger de stomach sef grin
first eat first b4 u come grin
Re: Cindy Lee Campaigns Topless As French Presidential Candidate (Photos) by lefulefu(m): 5:13pm
Twaci:
This babe is serious! grin
i can vote for u sha cheesy
Re: Cindy Lee Campaigns Topless As French Presidential Candidate (Photos) by Dextology: 5:13pm
lefulefu:

first eat first b4 u come grin

OKay boss, I go chop that your special popcorn

Re: Cindy Lee Campaigns Topless As French Presidential Candidate (Photos) by Twaci(f): 5:14pm
lefulefu:

i can vote for u sha cheesy
Chill...I never comot bra smiley
Re: Cindy Lee Campaigns Topless As French Presidential Candidate (Photos) by lefulefu(m): 5:17pm
Twaci:
Chill...I never comot bra smiley
no need to comot bra sef grin.me,Dextology and coolestchris go cast our votes for u smiley for sure.
Re: Cindy Lee Campaigns Topless As French Presidential Candidate (Photos) by Dextology: 5:21pm
Twaci, no try am. As my boss lefulefu talk, our votes na for you.

Twaci for president grin

Re: Cindy Lee Campaigns Topless As French Presidential Candidate (Photos) by lefulefu(m): 5:22pm
Dextology:
Twaci, no try am. As my boss lefulefu talk, our votes na for you.

Twaci for president grin
cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy
Re: Cindy Lee Campaigns Topless As French Presidential Candidate (Photos) by Twaci(f): 5:22pm
Dextology:
Twaci, no try am. As my boss lefulefu talk, our votes na for you.

Twaci for president grin
Lol, I no dey abeg
Re: Cindy Lee Campaigns Topless As French Presidential Candidate (Photos) by Dextology: 5:26pm
Twaci:
Lol, I no dey abeg

Thou shall run for president and lefulefu as your vice
Re: Cindy Lee Campaigns Topless As French Presidential Candidate (Photos) by lefulefu(m): 5:29pm
Dextology:


Thou shall run for president and lefulefu as your vice
ahggg make sense grin
Re: Cindy Lee Campaigns Topless As French Presidential Candidate (Photos) by ikp120(m): 5:29pm
shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked

Nna mehn!

Chi goziri this babe with ara nwanyi Asaba, but punished her with otule (ikpu) oke and slippers ass. :O shocked shocked shocked shocked

grin grin grin
Re: Cindy Lee Campaigns Topless As French Presidential Candidate (Photos) by jimss1(f): 7:05pm
wow,,, when will IK Ogbonna run for nigerian presidency grin grin
Re: Cindy Lee Campaigns Topless As French Presidential Candidate (Photos) by Djudiz: 7:05pm
Kk.. That's just her way of saying I come with clean hands

