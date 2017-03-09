Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Cindy Lee Campaigns Topless As French Presidential Candidate (Photos) (3081 Views)

Fadumo Dayib, Somalia’s First Female Presidential Candidate / U.S. Politics: Presidential Candidate Donald Trump's Greatest Hits! / French Cartoon About Africans Drowning In The Mediterranean Sea (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Former stripper turned French presidential election candidate hopeful is arrested while campaigning TOPLESS



Cindy Lee, 52, is the potential presidential candidate for the Pleasure Party



Thirty riot police officers led her away after mistaking her for a feminist protester



Lee was walking around Paris wearing nothing but hotpants and Tip tassles



She is hoping to feature on the ballot paper for the French elections next month





A former stripper who wants to run for the French presidential election was arrested for parading topless in the street to promote transparency.



Cindy Lee, 52, who is the candidate for the Pleasure Party in France, was handing out pamphlets and talking to voters while she was wearing just a pair of hotpants and tassels covering each Tip.



But her desire to shine a light on what she described as corruption in French politics did not go well, as she was arrested by 30 riot police officers who had mistaken her for a radical feminist activist.



The potential presidential candidate stripped down and talked to LCI surrounded by her supporters.



She said: 'We are here to demand transparency when it comes to corruption, and this outfit justifies transparency



'I advocate the well-being of the individual in society, putting people at the centre of politics.'



As well as talking to the local press, she stopped motorists to hand out her manifesto, which includes pumping money into projects to help residents enjoy a more fulfilled sex life.



Her effort to gain support was cut short just as she was getting into the groove of her campaigning when 30 riot police officers led her away.







They wrongly thought she was associated to the Femen movement, which regularly holds topless protest against the exploitation of women that invariably result in those taking part being detained.



Although Lee is an official candidate of her party, it seems unlikely she will challenge Marine Le Pen, Emmanuel Macron or Francois Fillon for the leadership.



In order for a candidate to be considered for the ballot paper, 500 elected French officials need to sponsor them.



So far, a week before the cut-off point, Lee has not managed one.



The former stripper has made a name for herself in the past for similar scantily-clad protests.



The first round of the 2017 French presidential election will be held on April 23.



If no candidate wins a majority, a second vote will be help between the top two prospective presidents on May 7.



Source : Source : http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4294310/Topless-French-presidential-election-candidate-arrested.html

Nice nipples_, if I were a Frenchman you'd have my vote. 2 Likes

She don already loose even before contesting

Where dem feminazi's at? 1 Like

though i am not a boob fan but if i was french citizen i would have voted for u 8 times.i must confess u have nice looking tatas 4 Likes

Makes one to wonder if she has anything else to offer apart from her body. See the name of her party self - Pleasure Party!

She's a disgrace to women in politics.

lefulefu:

though i am not a boob fan but if i was french citizen i would have voted for u 8 times.i must confess u have nice looking tatas

Your French citizenship is hereby confirm, courtesy of the presidential candidate Your French citizenship is hereby confirm, courtesy of the presidential candidate 1 Like

She's just a glorified ashewo who thinks she's got a fab body and wants to show off.



Cause:



A boring life



OCD



Narcissism



And probably too much money.

Dextology:





Your French citizenship is hereby confirm, courtesy of the presidential candidate but bro how a 50 something yr old woman boobi go just stand like dat.i dey wonder for these oyibo women but bro how a 50 something yr old woman boobi go just stand like dat.i dey wonder for these oyibo women

lefulefu:



but bro how a 50 something yr old woman boobi go just stand like dat.i dey wonder for these oyibo women

You be expert for body aerobics sir. You be expert for body aerobics sir.

Dextology:





You be expert for body aerobics sir. but i was thinking ur specialty na boobi but i was thinking ur specialty na boobi

lefulefu:



but i was thinking ur specialty na boobi

Nah, my speciality de totally different, those other ones na jara.



Bumbae1 se make you bring along, I no come see you call. Nah, my speciality de totally different, those other ones na jara.Bumbae1 se make you bring along, I no come see you call.

Lord annoint my eyez to see more of this

She has a breast implant on.

Dextology:





Nah, my speciality de totally different, those other ones na jara.



Bumbae1 se make you bring along, I no come see you call. the popcorns and coke wey bumba1 say make i bring na wen dem don create interesting thread .i never see anyone yet to give una mentiions .hope u dey fine dis evening. the popcorns and coke wey bumba1 say make i bring na wen dem don create interesting thread.i never see anyone yet to give una mentiions.hope u dey fine dis evening.

A MINIUT OF SILENCE FOR THIS LADY

Lai la e lala... wowwwww



that is all i can say

lefulefu:



the popcorns and coke wey bumba1 say make i bring na wen dem don create interesting thread .i never see anyone yet to give una mentiions .hope u dey fine dis evening.

I still de for work jare, hunger de stomach sef I still de for work jare, hunger de stomach sef

This babe is serious!

Dextology:





I still de for work jare, hunger de stomach sef first eat first b4 u come first eat first b4 u come

Twaci:

This babe is serious! i can vote for u sha i can vote for u sha

lefulefu:



first eat first b4 u come

OKay boss, I go chop that your special popcorn OKay boss, I go chop that your special popcorn 1 Like

lefulefu:



i can vote for u sha Chill...I never comot bra Chill...I never comot bra

Twaci:

Chill...I never comot bra

no need to comot bra sef .me,Dextology and coolestchris go cast our votes for u for sure. no need to comot bra sef.me,Dextology and coolestchris go cast our votes for ufor sure.





Twaci for president Twaci, no try am. As my boss lefulefu talk, our votes na for you.Twaci for president 1 Like

Dextology:

Twaci, no try am. As my boss lefulefu talk, our votes na for you.



Twaci for president

Dextology:

Twaci, no try am. As my boss lefulefu talk, our votes na for you.



Twaci for president Lol, I no dey abeg Lol, I no dey abeg

Twaci:

Lol, I no dey abeg

Thou shall run for president and lefulefu as your vice Thou shall run for president and lefulefu as your vice

Dextology:





Thou shall run for president and lefulefu as your vice ahggg make sense ahggg make sense





Nna mehn!



Chi goziri this babe with ara nwanyi Asaba, but punished her with otule (ikpu) oke and slippers ass. :O



Nna mehn!Chi goziri this babe with ara nwanyi Asaba, but punished her with otule (ikpu) oke and slippers ass. :O

wow,,, when will IK Ogbonna run for nigerian presidency