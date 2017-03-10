₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,760,371 members, 3,409,450 topics. Date: Friday, 10 March 2017 at 12:18 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / How To Know Your Man Loves You (6298 Views)
Know Your Bank Verification Number Easily / Know Your Rights As A Nigerian Citizen / Know Your Various Bank Branch Sortcodes Nationwide. Is Important....... (1) (2) (3) (4)
|How To Know Your Man Loves You by importexpert(m): 10:14pm On Mar 09
Most ladies are confused about the way their partners relate with them. Just as people have always said it is difficult to understand women, it seems women are having a difficult time recognizing if their man loves them or not. If you are a lady, here are a few hints to know that your man is head-over-heels in love with you.
1. He loves to stare at you:
This is not the usual I-want-to-take-you-to-bed-and-get-naughty kind of look. Yes, men have high libido. But when your man loves you, he may not be able to say it repeatedly as he feels it. So instead, he takes a look at you and wonders within himself how lucky he is to be able to have a damsel like you. That is a very little, yet special way he adores you. Don’t freak out if you catch him staring. It’s just one of his weird ways of showing love.
2. He cannot stay angry with you for long:
Most men will agree with this. If you offend your man, sometimes, he gets hurt that you are the one that hurts him. Yea, that’s true. This makes him want to settle with you. But trust we men with ego, we will rarely come out straight. He will find a way to establish communication with you and give you the opportunity to apologize. That’s when you will hear, “I mistakenly dialled your number thinking it was Ebuka. Anyway, how are you?” And once you apologize, he accepts immediately.
3. He shares his future plan with you:
When a man does not love a woman, she has to beg him to know what the future is like about the two of them. You know why he lets her beg? Because he actually doesn’t have one. But if your man loves you, he is the one that will engage you on his future plans. Even if he never had one before, your presence in his life will make him want to sit up. And when he shares that future with you, know that he does so because he sees you in it and wants to build it with you.
4. He creates time for you:
There is a difference between someone who hangs out with you when they are free and someone who creates time to hang out with you. Your man is the first type of man but also the second man. He may be busy, but you’d be surprised at how he creates time out of his busy schedule to talk to you. He has come to enjoy your company that one of the way he relaxes by having you around. If he does that, appreciate him. It means he values you greatly.
5. He starts to like your flaws:
This is weird but it is one of the things that you will see in a man that loves his woman. He will stop trying to change you. He will no longer make an attempt to get angry when he sees your flaws. Instead, he laughs over it and accepts you completely. That’s when you will hear him say, “When you’re angry with me and start talking about it, you need to see your face. You always look so cute.”
6. He shows you off to anybody that cares to listen:
When your man loves you deeply, you are no longer his secret affair. You are now his open secret. He lets you know how precious you are to him. Not only that, he talks so highly of you among his friends that he makes them wish you were theirs. And rarely does he talk you down in the presence of his friends, even if you both have an issue at hand.
7. He is interested in your progress:
That’s right! He will want to know how your day went, what your short term goals are, what dreams you have etc. And he is not just interested in them; he becomes your greatest cheerleader. You can count on him to encourage you to fulfil your dreams. Why? Because deep within him is a satisfaction that comes from seeing the smile on your face when you have achieved your dreams.
So ladies, if you ever find this kind of man as your partner, never let him go because such men are rare.
What do you think? Do you agree with this article? Share your thoughts through the comment box.
18 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: How To Know Your Man Loves You by dollyjoy(f): 10:16pm On Mar 09
Ooooh no!! the usual Bs!!!
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How To Know Your Man Loves You by F22RAPTOR(m): 10:41pm On Mar 09
dollyjoy:you know right...
2 Likes
|Re: How To Know Your Man Loves You by DLGY: 10:47pm On Mar 09
He puts a ring on it.
1 Like
|Re: How To Know Your Man Loves You by veekid(m): 11:11pm On Mar 09
Nairaland mods no dey sleep again? Or are they on shift?
Back to the topic; OP should add this he fúck you good
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How To Know Your Man Loves You by Negotiate: 11:12pm On Mar 09
nice
1 Like
|Re: How To Know Your Man Loves You by steppin: 11:12pm On Mar 09
Very funny. Any guy who wants to get into your pants would do better than this list.
Ladies, don't let the op deceive you.
That's playboy tricks 101.
8 Likes
|Re: How To Know Your Man Loves You by LesbianBoy(m): 11:13pm On Mar 09
little children everywhere
1 Like
|Re: How To Know Your Man Loves You by Fairgodwin(m): 11:13pm On Mar 09
Stale!
They keep coming up with the same recycled topics every single time, only in different versions.
Please tell us something inspiringly different next time. Thank you.
1 Like
|Re: How To Know Your Man Loves You by itzOluwa: 11:13pm On Mar 09
He starts answering calls behind ur back
|Re: How To Know Your Man Loves You by seunny4lif(m): 11:13pm On Mar 09
Top 10 this
Top 10 that
Which kain wahala n this
|Re: How To Know Your Man Loves You by dotcomnamename: 11:14pm On Mar 09
You can tell that to Primary school boys. Mtchewwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww
|Re: How To Know Your Man Loves You by sweerychick(f): 11:14pm On Mar 09
And after getting what he wants he turns into a total monster .. Men believe them at your own risk
4 Likes
|Re: How To Know Your Man Loves You by Goodlyhrt(m): 11:14pm On Mar 09
Love is beautiful
1 Like
|Re: How To Know Your Man Loves You by seunny4lif(m): 11:14pm On Mar 09
veekid:
Gbam
The best so far
|Re: How To Know Your Man Loves You by Letsreason: 11:14pm On Mar 09
He gives you 98% of his salary or monthly earnings
|Re: How To Know Your Man Loves You by ShawttySoFyne(f): 11:15pm On Mar 09
Tell us something new.
|Re: How To Know Your Man Loves You by Scatterscatter(m): 11:15pm On Mar 09
Please who knows where I can buy gogo sweet or pako biscuit
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: How To Know Your Man Loves You by EHIRIMCHA(m): 11:15pm On Mar 09
He stays with u even after sleeping wit u multiple times.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How To Know Your Man Loves You by kingphilip(m): 11:15pm On Mar 09
The rate at which some posts makes Frontpage even at ungodly hours makes me wonder when nl got to this point
1 Like
|Re: How To Know Your Man Loves You by jwena1(f): 11:15pm On Mar 09
Love can be deceiving
|Re: How To Know Your Man Loves You by Djudiz: 11:16pm On Mar 09
Love wen sweet na money kill am.... My sisters I lie?
|Re: How To Know Your Man Loves You by Vizzim(m): 11:17pm On Mar 09
Na everything get BS
|Re: How To Know Your Man Loves You by castel428: 11:17pm On Mar 09
Bla bla bla, abeg make una follow me happy for this 7k wey I win from Europa league 2nite, first win since this year.
5 Likes
|Re: How To Know Your Man Loves You by Ralphlauren(m): 11:17pm On Mar 09
How to know a man loves you?
Very simple.
|Re: How To Know Your Man Loves You by banio: 11:17pm On Mar 09
He f*cks U with care. Babe1 tells me to always F*ck ha hard. Babe2 tells me to be gentle. You can't just satisfy d pussy. Some like it hot, some like it cool. Some like it in the pot seven days old
7 Likes
|Re: How To Know Your Man Loves You by Humility017(m): 11:17pm On Mar 09
a man who loves you will appreciate and reciprocate your love and affection and will surely never take you for granted..
|Re: How To Know Your Man Loves You by Ebook4Free(m): 11:18pm On Mar 09
..
|Re: How To Know Your Man Loves You by Inferno17: 11:19pm On Mar 09
10 this, 10 ways to know that, una 2 like to de wahala unaselvs for 9ja. Haba
|Re: How To Know Your Man Loves You by venril(m): 11:19pm On Mar 09
Asif op dey in love.
|Re: How To Know Your Man Loves You by Claessique1(f): 11:19pm On Mar 09
GBAMEST!!!
Searching For Love / At Africachoco.com There Are Millions Of Singles Ready To Turn The Heat Up !!! / "Win A Brand New Aeroplane!"
Viewing this topic: Osasnidas(m), pfijacobs(m), heckymaicon(m), alabi484(m), tbeckys(f), oluwaniyi66(m), SirElaw(m), hoodboy(m), Esther001, femmmmy(m), POTUSUK, EternalTruth, daveP(m), uss25dec, shegxxymyth11(m), davtosh, omolorlarh(f), ZeusAyo, Ginaz(f), HARDDON, yvonnelynx, timota(m), Sky82slim, Phemmy82, mrvitalis(m), belatoxx, timecapsule, InyinyaAgbaOku(m), smartograpy(m), Mubbyleey(m), femesua, JhyMedex, Mikeln, omotolly22(f), timothypeters, Oteejay, Raphchuks, dontai, Abra4real(m), Phiniter(m), Geedhey(m), otswag(m), omoasero(m), Lilynanyaelle(f), Chemmzy(f), ibnzubair(m), addisoy, Wiz3t, SSPX(m), kopite(m), Friedyokes, nnamdi1998(m), tman999, GlassDoc, ItuExchange(m), peggycious(f) and 72 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4