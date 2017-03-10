₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Will Go Back To UK In Few Weeks Time For Follow-Up Treatment -SR by hinwazaka: 9:50am
FLASH: Ailing @NGRPresident Buhari has revealed that he would be returning to the UK in a few weeks for follow-up treatments for his illness
https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/840161765862313984
Nigeria una don enter 1chance
|Re: Buhari Will Go Back To UK In Few Weeks Time For Follow-Up Treatment -SR by sarrki(m): 9:51am
This is what we call confused wailer
|Re: Buhari Will Go Back To UK In Few Weeks Time For Follow-Up Treatment -SR by Standing5(m): 9:52am
I hope this is not true. . .
|Re: Buhari Will Go Back To UK In Few Weeks Time For Follow-Up Treatment -SR by airminem(f): 9:55am
sarrki, what again? can u confirm?
|Re: Buhari Will Go Back To UK In Few Weeks Time For Follow-Up Treatment -SR by Zita55(f): 9:55am
who cares?
|Re: Buhari Will Go Back To UK In Few Weeks Time For Follow-Up Treatment -SR by hinwazaka: 9:57am
sarrki:You are a top BMC agent and you don't have access to this information. That is incompetence on a whole other level. Are you also aware that as we speak buhari and osinbanjo are in a heated meeting with the defence chiefs
|Re: Buhari Will Go Back To UK In Few Weeks Time For Follow-Up Treatment -SR by Sebastine1994: 9:57am
Noted
|Re: Buhari Will Go Back To UK In Few Weeks Time For Follow-Up Treatment -SR by sirwilli(m): 9:57am
Hahaha My God!!
|Re: Buhari Will Go Back To UK In Few Weeks Time For Follow-Up Treatment -SR by omenkaLives: 9:58am
He is no longer "dead"??
|Re: Buhari Will Go Back To UK In Few Weeks Time For Follow-Up Treatment -SR by nogasimplicity: 9:59am
hmm
|Re: Buhari Will Go Back To UK In Few Weeks Time For Follow-Up Treatment -SR by Jostico(m): 10:01am
That's what will be going on until osinbanjo is being impeached and replaced by another Northerner .Hausa (Fulani) fear them
|Re: Buhari Will Go Back To UK In Few Weeks Time For Follow-Up Treatment -SR by ruggedised: 10:01am
omenkaLives:
dead or alive, is there any difference
|Re: Buhari Will Go Back To UK In Few Weeks Time For Follow-Up Treatment -SR by seunny4lif(m): 10:02am
Nigeria foreign president
|Re: Buhari Will Go Back To UK In Few Weeks Time For Follow-Up Treatment -SR by Sweetnik22: 10:05am
The best thing is for him to retire so that his family can take proper good care of him.. Simple buh No he'll like to be in power cos power intusicate him so much
|Re: Buhari Will Go Back To UK In Few Weeks Time For Follow-Up Treatment -SR by bedspread: 10:14am
Hmmm...IF THIS HAS AB TRUTH THEN WE HAVE THE AMBASSADOR TO UK TO RETURN BACK HOME
|Re: Buhari Will Go Back To UK In Few Weeks Time For Follow-Up Treatment -SR by VirginFinder: 10:24am
Jostico:
Bunkum!
|Re: Buhari Will Go Back To UK In Few Weeks Time For Follow-Up Treatment -SR by dodelight(m): 10:29am
Just as expected. His return was packaged to calm any impeachment threat. If he's truly healthy, let him address the nation in a live broadcast. How long shall a very few deceive and manipulate the lots of us in this nation?
|Re: Buhari Will Go Back To UK In Few Weeks Time For Follow-Up Treatment -SR by Adiola(f): 10:31am
my uncle has confirmed this
|Re: Buhari Will Go Back To UK In Few Weeks Time For Follow-Up Treatment -SR by sarrki(m): 10:32am
airminem:
It's logical to go for check up when you undergo sugery
So what next sis ?
Sai baba
God I give u praise for this day
|Re: Buhari Will Go Back To UK In Few Weeks Time For Follow-Up Treatment -SR by alizma: 10:33am
IF HE LIKES LET HIM GO BACK TOMORROW. YOU PEOPLE SAID HE WAS DEAD BUT HERE HE IS. HOW MANY OF YOU EVEN HAVE A WALKING 74YRS OLD PERSON IN YOUR FAMILY TALK MORE OF THE PERSON HOLDING A PUBLIC OFFICE?
|Re: Buhari Will Go Back To UK In Few Weeks Time For Follow-Up Treatment -SR by sarrki(m): 10:34am
Adiola:
Is your uncle the personal physician?
He must be the designate wailing wailer
For the medical association of Nigeria
|Re: Buhari Will Go Back To UK In Few Weeks Time For Follow-Up Treatment -SR by ikdaddy01(m): 10:35am
Just saw this on the news. He ll be going back to UK in 3 weeks for routine medical check. Hmmmm
So its true he was packaged back home because of power.
Did u see how de help him with the seat belt?
I guess he is very angry still. So just like The one packaged de last time, he will embark on massive sack and appointments especially on the disloyal monkeys.
By the way what happened to Kingibe all this while.
Anyway,
|Re: Buhari Will Go Back To UK In Few Weeks Time For Follow-Up Treatment -SR by ephi123(f): 10:50am
sarrki:
You should be ashamed of making this kind of statement. How can citizens be blatantly supporting a leader going overseas for medical treatment? What kind of country is this? Are there no hospitals in the WHOLE Nigeria? What happens to people who can't afford to travel abroad for treatment? They can die like chickens, right?
What a shame. The problem with this country is the likes of you, who will support anything for a penny.
|Re: Buhari Will Go Back To UK In Few Weeks Time For Follow-Up Treatment -SR by Annie939(f): 11:06am
what can of nonsense is this? God will definitely see us through.
|Re: Buhari Will Go Back To UK In Few Weeks Time For Follow-Up Treatment -SR by TimeManager(m): 11:13am
No one can begrudge Mr. President of his rights. Good enough, he hardly ever give a damn about his detractors. Wailers can be so stupid!!!!!..
Truth is talking!
|Re: Buhari Will Go Back To UK In Few Weeks Time For Follow-Up Treatment -SR by anonimi: 11:43am
ephi123:
He and his cohorts are not citizens.
They are BMC e-warrior zonebees earning their N250k by confusing their fellow Nigerians.
Shameless rice-eaters.
|Re: Buhari Will Go Back To UK In Few Weeks Time For Follow-Up Treatment -SR by anonimi: 11:45am
TimeManager:
Truth is not the same as CORRUPTION.
It is corruption that is talking.
Open your eyes and ears to recognise that.
2016 Budget: Buhari to spend more on State House Clinic than on all federal teaching hospitals
Drug scarcity hits Aso Rock clinic despite N3.87bn budget
Muhammadu Buhari under fire for seeking medical treatment in UK
|Re: Buhari Will Go Back To UK In Few Weeks Time For Follow-Up Treatment -SR by ephi123(f): 11:47am
anonimi:
The word shame is very foreign to him in particular.
If he is doing all this for 250k I wonder what he will do for 1 million, probably commit murder.
It's one thing to defend a govt or policy because you sincerely believe in it, but I know these cheapskates are only doing it for money. Mschew. Very annoying guy.
|Re: Buhari Will Go Back To UK In Few Weeks Time For Follow-Up Treatment -SR by anonimi: 11:47am
Annie939:
Can you kindly EXPLAIN how you expect God to see us through in details
Thanks ma.
|Re: Buhari Will Go Back To UK In Few Weeks Time For Follow-Up Treatment -SR by Fuadeiza(m): 11:48am
Source of news..... It even looks shady self.... Ionno why some people cant just accept what they see......
|Re: Buhari Will Go Back To UK In Few Weeks Time For Follow-Up Treatment -SR by vatiqan(m): 11:50am
In Obj's voice, I dey laf o!
No one can convince me. This man is not ok. He was forced to come back and I know very soon we may hear the unthinkable!
|Re: Buhari Will Go Back To UK In Few Weeks Time For Follow-Up Treatment -SR by gentlewiz: 11:54am
hinwazaka:
One chance no b small ooo..
Onechance presido!!!
