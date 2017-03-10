Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Will Go Back To UK In Few Weeks Time For Follow-Up Treatment -SR (12986 Views)

FLASH: Ailing @NGRPresident Buhari has revealed that he would be returning to the UK in a few weeks for follow-up treatments for his illness







https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/840161765862313984









I hope this is not true. . .

sarrki:

You are a top BMC agent and you don't have access to this information. That is incompetence on a whole other level. Are you also aware that as we speak buhari and osinbanjo are in a heated meeting with the defence chiefs

He is no longer "dead"??

That's what will be going on until osinbanjo is being impeached and replaced by another Northerner .Hausa (Fulani) fear them

omenkaLives:

He is no longer "dead"??



dead or alive, is there any difference



Nigeria foreign president

The best thing is for him to retire so that his family can take proper good care of him.. Simple buh No he'll like to be in power cos power intusicate him so much

Hmmm...IF THIS HAS AB TRUTH THEN WE HAVE THE AMBASSADOR TO UK TO RETURN BACK HOME

Jostico:

That's what will be going on until osinbanjo is being impeached and replaced by another Northerner .Hausa (Fulani) fear them

Just as expected. His return was packaged to calm any impeachment threat. If he's truly healthy, let him address the nation in a live broadcast. How long shall a very few deceive and manipulate the lots of us in this nation?

my uncle has confirmed this

airminem:

sarrki, what again? can u confirm?

It's logical to go for check up when you undergo sugery



So what next sis ?



Sai baba



IF HE LIKES LET HIM GO BACK TOMORROW. YOU PEOPLE SAID HE WAS DEAD BUT HERE HE IS. HOW MANY OF YOU EVEN HAVE A WALKING 74YRS OLD PERSON IN YOUR FAMILY TALK MORE OF THE PERSON HOLDING A PUBLIC OFFICE?

Adiola:

my uncle has confirmed this

Is your uncle the personal physician?



He must be the designate wailing wailer



Just saw this on the news. He ll be going back to UK in 3 weeks for routine medical check. Hmmmm

So its true he was packaged back home because of power.

Did u see how de help him with the seat belt?

I guess he is very angry still. So just like The one packaged de last time, he will embark on massive sack and appointments especially on the disloyal monkeys.

By the way what happened to Kingibe all this while.

sarrki:





It's logical to go for check up when you undergo sugery



So what next sis ?



Sai baba



God I give u praise for this day





You should be ashamed of making this kind of statement. How can citizens be blatantly supporting a leader going overseas for medical treatment? What kind of country is this? Are there no hospitals in the WHOLE Nigeria? What happens to people who can't afford to travel abroad for treatment? They can die like chickens, right?

What a shame. The problem with this country is the likes of you, who will support anything for a penny.



what can of nonsense is this? God will definitely see us through.

No one can begrudge Mr. President of his rights. Good enough, he hardly ever give a damn about his detractors. Wailers can be so stupid!!!!!..

Truth is talking!

Truth is talking!

ephi123:

You should be ashamed of making this kind of statement. How can citizens be blatantly supporting a leader going overseas for medical treatment? What kind of country is this? Are there no hospitals in the WHOLE Nigeria? What happens to people who can't afford to travel abroad for treatment? They can die like chickens, right?



What a shame. The problem with this country is the likes of you, who will support anything for a penny.

He and his cohorts are not citizens.

They are BMC e-warrior zonebees earning their N250k by confusing their fellow Nigerians.

TimeManager:

No one can begrudge Mr. President of his rights. Good enough, he hardly ever give a damn about his detractors. Wailers can be so stupid!!!!!..

Truth is talking!

Truth is not the same as CORRUPTION.

It is corruption that is talking.

2016 Budget: Buhari to spend more on State House Clinic than on all federal teaching hospitals

February 2, 2016



More from: http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/197827-2016-budget-buhari-to-spend-more-on-state-house-clinic-than-on-all-federal-teaching-hospitals.html



Drug scarcity hits Aso Rock clinic despite N3.87bn budget

August 18, 2016





More from: http://punchng.com/drug-scarcity-hits-aso-rock-clinic-despite-n3-87bn-budget/



Muhammadu Buhari under fire for seeking medical treatment in UK

7 June 2016



anonimi:





He and his cohorts are not citizens.

They are BMC e-warrior zonebees earning their N250k by confusing their fellow Nigerians.

The word shame is very foreign to him in particular.

If he is doing all this for 250k I wonder what he will do for 1 million, probably commit murder.



Annie939:

what can of nonsense is this? God will definitely see us through.

Can you kindly EXPLAIN how you expect God to see us through in details

Thanks ma.

Source of news..... It even looks shady self.... Ionno why some people cant just accept what they see......

No one can convince me. This man is not ok. He was forced to come back and I know very soon we may hear the unthinkable!