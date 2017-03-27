Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Exam Officers Disagree With ABU VC: Dino Melaye Didn't Fulfill Requirements - SR (16458 Views)

FLASH: Exam Officers at Geography Dept disagrees with ABU VC, Prof. Ibrahim Garba, they said @dino_melaye did not fulfil his course reqs.





Scoreline : 1-1 (Abuja vs Zaria)



Questions:



1. Dino - who was your dissertation supervisor?

2. Dino - what was your CGPA in year 3?

3. Dino - how many courses did you complete in your course forms?

4. Dino - how many exams did you write in your stay at the university

5. Dino - describe your core, compulsory and elective courses?

6. Dino - since you have not collected your final degree, produce your clearance sheet

7. Dino - mention names of at least ten of your graduating coursemates...

8. Dino - produce your original statement of result

9. Dino - distinguish between Course Geog 307 and Course Geog 317; how many units are both together?

10. Dino - design a flowchart to show procedure for clearance for a graduating student at ABU..start with department

11. Dino - where did you do your industrial attachment while in Year 3?



May God deliver Nigeria

some people Dino has never helped will come here now and start defending him blindly.

Havard denied him.

LSE denied him.

ABU Exam officers denied him.

But ABU VC: He graduated in 2000.



After he posted NYSC set '99 picture



Not again, where is my acid laden cane to flog all these ABU management for their useless inconsistencies, it seems money has changed hands as usual, Havard & London school of economics confirmed theirs very fast but ABU is dragging their feet, they want to bring that citadel of learning to disrepute, oya, VC , DINO and all those involved in the brouhaha lie down and receive 1000 lashes as per sharia law

Rilwayne001:

..



... our politicians are CROOKS ... our politicians are 1 Like

why all dis confusion in a nation that claims to be giant in corruption & embezzlement

We Igbos support senator Dino Melaye. How I wish Senator Dino Melaye can rule us in Igboland. Infact Dino Melaye must rule us in Igboland in Jesus name. Dino Melaye is greater than all Igbo men both dead and alive.



Dino Melaye is greater than ojukwu

Dino Melaye is greater than chinua achebe

Dino Melaye is greater than nnamdi azikiwe

Dino Melaye is greater than nnanmdi kanu 25 Likes 5 Shares

The exam officers should come out and publicly tell us Dino did not graduate. We don tire for anonymous sources.

Wahala for every where 1 Like

The fact that the VC took so long to comment on Dino's shows that he was waiting for his big big oga's to come and tell him what to say today, tamper with evidence and grease his account.

Dino has money so it wouldn't be a problem​, but problems is with the VC.

If I were the VC, I will take Dino's money and still say the truth. 9 Likes

Story, mumuu prepare for your life jail. 1 Like

I knew that won't be the end. Those jumping up and down on the other thread were just impatient.



I knew that won't be the end. Those jumping up and down on the other thread were just impatient.

We all knew Dino is lying. Those defending him are just doing it out of hate for APC and their pastime of supporting anything that goes against Buhari.





i dont even understand this geographical space called NIGERIA again ...



i wish !!! my country my countryi dont even understand this geographical space called NIGERIA again...i wish!!! 1 Like

This their film no dey end sef?... E don enter part 3. Meanwhile what exactly even started this battle between Dino vs SR?

Sowore should go and die

I bet with my life, this VC has been bribe..... He graduate in 2000, and serve in 1999. No wonder we are backward in this country

Nigeria is Old Trafford, Theatre of Dreams, Senate is the south stand

Let the exam officer make this public and not through SR and pin it on a dead professor.... The VC confirming he graduated only gives Dino the upper and

I wonder who's Tboss or Efe or even Gifty in this shifty drama 1 Like

ozoebuka1:

just like SAHARA REPORTER that have never say anything true. Why should we believe them?

I have. nothing to say

This is shameful. What's happening in ABU? I use to respect this university. This quiet embarrassing even to Nigeria as a nation. A university can not confirm authoritatively that someone is its genuine graduate or not .