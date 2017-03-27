₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Exam Officers Disagree With ABU VC: Dino Melaye Didn't Fulfill Requirements - SR by deji15: 2:20pm
Sahara Reporters
Verified account
@SaharaReporters
FLASH: Exam Officers at Geography Dept disagrees with ABU VC, Prof. Ibrahim Garba, they said @dino_melaye did not fulfil his course reqs.
https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/846349398313488384
|Re: Exam Officers Disagree With ABU VC: Dino Melaye Didn't Fulfill Requirements - SR by Keneking: 2:23pm
Great, but where is lalasticlala sef
Scoreline : 1-1 (Abuja vs Zaria)
Questions:
1. Dino - who was your dissertation supervisor?
2. Dino - what was your CGPA in year 3?
3. Dino - how many courses did you complete in your course forms?
4. Dino - how many exams did you write in your stay at the university
5. Dino - describe your core, compulsory and elective courses?
6. Dino - since you have not collected your final degree, produce your clearance sheet
7. Dino - mention names of at least ten of your graduating coursemates...
8. Dino - produce your original statement of result
9. Dino - distinguish between Course Geog 307 and Course Geog 317; how many units are both together?
10. Dino - design a flowchart to show procedure for clearance for a graduating student at ABU..start with department
11. Dino - where did you do your industrial attachment while in Year 3?
Please dont provoke me to rain questions on you and your cohort this afternoon.
Useless Sin(ator)
|Re: Exam Officers Disagree With ABU VC: Dino Melaye Didn't Fulfill Requirements - SR by ican2020: 2:25pm
May God deliver Nigeria
|Re: Exam Officers Disagree With ABU VC: Dino Melaye Didn't Fulfill Requirements - SR by ozoebuka1(m): 2:25pm
some people Dino has never helped will come here now and start defending him blindly.
|Re: Exam Officers Disagree With ABU VC: Dino Melaye Didn't Fulfill Requirements - SR by Rilwayne001: 2:27pm
Havard denied him.
LSE denied him.
ABU Exam officers denied him.
But ABU VC: He graduated in 2000.
After he posted NYSC set '99 picture
deji15:..
FLASH: 4thyr 2nd Semester, @dino_melaye's HOD altered his results to insert 2 units into his grades as part of a grand scheme to help him
|Re: Exam Officers Disagree With ABU VC: Dino Melaye Didn't Fulfill Requirements - SR by AngelicBeing: 2:29pm
Not again, where is my acid laden cane to flog all these ABU management for their useless inconsistencies, it seems money has changed hands as usual, Havard & London school of economics confirmed theirs very fast but ABU is dragging their feet, they want to bring that citadel of learning to disrepute, oya, VC , DINO and all those involved in the brouhaha lie down and receive 1000 lashes as per sharia law
|Re: Exam Officers Disagree With ABU VC: Dino Melaye Didn't Fulfill Requirements - SR by Rilwayne001: 2:29pm
Rilwayne001:FLASH: @dino_melaye was never given a transcript by Exam Officers in the dept as a result
|Re: Exam Officers Disagree With ABU VC: Dino Melaye Didn't Fulfill Requirements - SR by tobtap: 2:30pm
... our politicians are CROOKS
|Re: Exam Officers Disagree With ABU VC: Dino Melaye Didn't Fulfill Requirements - SR by okunfemm(m): 2:33pm
why all dis confusion in a nation that claims to be giant in corruption & embezzlement
|Re: Exam Officers Disagree With ABU VC: Dino Melaye Didn't Fulfill Requirements - SR by CliffordOrji: 2:34pm
We Igbos support senator Dino Melaye. How I wish Senator Dino Melaye can rule us in Igboland. Infact Dino Melaye must rule us in Igboland in Jesus name. Dino Melaye is greater than all Igbo men both dead and alive.
Dino Melaye is greater than ojukwu
Dino Melaye is greater than chinua achebe
Dino Melaye is greater than nnamdi azikiwe
Dino Melaye is greater than nnanmdi kanu
|Re: Exam Officers Disagree With ABU VC: Dino Melaye Didn't Fulfill Requirements - SR by adonbilivit: 2:42pm
The exam officers should come out and publicly tell us Dino did not graduate. We don tire for anonymous sources.
|Re: Exam Officers Disagree With ABU VC: Dino Melaye Didn't Fulfill Requirements - SR by hardywaltz(m): 2:42pm
Wahala for every where
|Re: Exam Officers Disagree With ABU VC: Dino Melaye Didn't Fulfill Requirements - SR by kateskitty(f): 2:42pm
The fact that the VC took so long to comment on Dino's shows that he was waiting for his big big oga's to come and tell him what to say today, tamper with evidence and grease his account.
Dino has money so it wouldn't be a problem, but problems is with the VC.
If I were the VC, I will take Dino's money and still say the truth.
|Re: Exam Officers Disagree With ABU VC: Dino Melaye Didn't Fulfill Requirements - SR by tribalistseun: 2:42pm
Story, mumuu prepare for your life jail.
|Re: Exam Officers Disagree With ABU VC: Dino Melaye Didn't Fulfill Requirements - SR by AkinPhysicist: 2:42pm
|Re: Exam Officers Disagree With ABU VC: Dino Melaye Didn't Fulfill Requirements - SR by AkinPhysicist: 2:43pm
|Re: Exam Officers Disagree With ABU VC: Dino Melaye Didn't Fulfill Requirements - SR by abescom: 2:43pm
I knew that won't be the end. Those jumping up and down on the other thread were just impatient.
We all knew Dino is lying. Those defending him are just doing it out of hate for APC and their pastime of supporting anything that goes against Buhari.
|Re: Exam Officers Disagree With ABU VC: Dino Melaye Didn't Fulfill Requirements - SR by AkinPhysicist: 2:43pm
|Re: Exam Officers Disagree With ABU VC: Dino Melaye Didn't Fulfill Requirements - SR by Oladelson(m): 2:43pm
my country my country
i dont even understand this geographical space called NIGERIA again ...
i wish !!!
|Re: Exam Officers Disagree With ABU VC: Dino Melaye Didn't Fulfill Requirements - SR by Jacksparr0w127: 2:43pm
|Re: Exam Officers Disagree With ABU VC: Dino Melaye Didn't Fulfill Requirements - SR by obailala(m): 2:43pm
This their film no dey end sef?... E don enter part 3. Meanwhile what exactly even started this battle between Dino vs SR?
|Re: Exam Officers Disagree With ABU VC: Dino Melaye Didn't Fulfill Requirements - SR by omogin(f): 2:43pm
Sowore should go and die
|Re: Exam Officers Disagree With ABU VC: Dino Melaye Didn't Fulfill Requirements - SR by ajalawole(m): 2:44pm
I bet with my life, this VC has been bribe..... He graduate in 2000, and serve in 1999. No wonder we are backward in this country
|Re: Exam Officers Disagree With ABU VC: Dino Melaye Didn't Fulfill Requirements - SR by divicode: 2:44pm
Nigeria is Old Trafford, Theatre of Dreams, Senate is the south stand
|Re: Exam Officers Disagree With ABU VC: Dino Melaye Didn't Fulfill Requirements - SR by sinistermind(m): 2:44pm
Let the exam officer make this public and not through SR and pin it on a dead professor.... The VC confirming he graduated only gives Dino the upper and
|Re: Exam Officers Disagree With ABU VC: Dino Melaye Didn't Fulfill Requirements - SR by unclezuma: 2:44pm
I wonder who's Tboss or Efe or even Gifty in this shifty drama
|Re: Exam Officers Disagree With ABU VC: Dino Melaye Didn't Fulfill Requirements - SR by tribalistseun: 2:44pm
ozoebuka1:just like SAHARA REPORTER that have never say anything true. Why should we believe them?
|Re: Exam Officers Disagree With ABU VC: Dino Melaye Didn't Fulfill Requirements - SR by nansasin(m): 2:44pm
I have. nothing to say
|Re: Exam Officers Disagree With ABU VC: Dino Melaye Didn't Fulfill Requirements - SR by Saintesquire: 2:44pm
This is shameful. What's happening in ABU? I use to respect this university. This quiet embarrassing even to Nigeria as a nation. A university can not confirm authoritatively that someone is its genuine graduate or not .
|Re: Exam Officers Disagree With ABU VC: Dino Melaye Didn't Fulfill Requirements - SR by vecman22(m): 2:44pm
How can dino serve in 1999 then graduate 2000....
What is happening with our beloved ABU...
