|Babangida Can't Wear Shoes Anymore. Nemesis Catches Up With The Evil Genius - SR by lalasticlala(m): 2:11pm
NEMESIS: In 1993 after General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida annulled the 1993 "free and fair" June 12 elections some angry Muslims stole his shoes at a Mosque in Minna, now the "Evil Genius" can't even wear shoes anymore. His legs won't let him.
Source: https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/940790297918918657
|Re: Babangida Can't Wear Shoes Anymore. Nemesis Catches Up With The Evil Genius - SR by Kingstel: 2:12pm
Hmmm...Sahara Reporters don come again.
|Re: Babangida Can't Wear Shoes Anymore. Nemesis Catches Up With The Evil Genius - SR by MaziOmenuko: 2:12pm
Thats really petty coming from sahara reporters. Its a shame, you guys really stoop low to throw tantrums at an old man having symptoms very-very common with old age. IBB is over 80yrs and if he dies today, he didn't die early at all.
If the result of muslims stealing his shoes took 24 years since 1993 to manifest, then the result came too late.
|Re: Babangida Can't Wear Shoes Anymore. Nemesis Catches Up With The Evil Genius - SR by eleojo23: 2:13pm
This sounds too personal.
So old age is now nemisis?
Not professional at all.
|Re: Babangida Can't Wear Shoes Anymore. Nemesis Catches Up With The Evil Genius - SR by obafemee80(m): 2:13pm
Babangida has radiculopathy, a disease of the spinal nerve roots and spinal nerves.
Babangida.. The man who put Nigeria,the Land Of Plenties, into all these Mess
I pray ALLAH forgives him...
|Re: Babangida Can't Wear Shoes Anymore. Nemesis Catches Up With The Evil Genius - SR by LessNoise(m): 2:17pm
If this is the punishment for what he has done and still doing to this nation then I must say whoever stole the slippers should have stolen his clothes down to his boxers so that Na only wrapper he go fit wear till he rotten
|Re: Babangida Can't Wear Shoes Anymore. Nemesis Catches Up With The Evil Genius - SR by dokiOloye(m): 2:17pm
Sickness should never be used to mock another human.
Some ppl might mention Buhari but d difference is that he was being asked to resign as he is apparently not fit,physically and even intellectually.
In a country where life expectancy hovers b/w 47 and 52 yrs,this yeye OP who is probably a teenager is mocking a man who is well into his 70s.
My advice to you is to pray you attain his age first.
|Re: Babangida Can't Wear Shoes Anymore. Nemesis Catches Up With The Evil Genius - SR by Amarabae(f): 2:18pm
Pathetic and unprofessional journalism
|Re: Babangida Can't Wear Shoes Anymore. Nemesis Catches Up With The Evil Genius - SR by Holuwahphemy(m): 2:20pm
This is FP material... I could type something meaningless, but i won't. I have this to say to sahara reporters though, if u think d swelling of his legs, is nemesis catching up wit him, then expect nemesis to catch up with you also for concluding such
Even i'm not sure if what i typed up there is meaningful... But i typed exactly wat was on my mind.
|Re: Babangida Can't Wear Shoes Anymore. Nemesis Catches Up With The Evil Genius - SR by pp802: 2:24pm
He's old enough
|Re: Babangida Can't Wear Shoes Anymore. Nemesis Catches Up With The Evil Genius - SR by raker300: 2:24pm
Buhari did worst than IBB yet the same SR praise him on a daily.
I hate hypocrites
|Re: Babangida Can't Wear Shoes Anymore. Nemesis Catches Up With The Evil Genius - SR by eleojo23: 2:26pm
There are no supermen anywhere. What we have are people who have been empowered by money, fame or talent.
Life is in phases.
Nature finally takes its course in the end and not even money can stand in its way and we all arrive at the same point one day...
|Re: Babangida Can't Wear Shoes Anymore. Nemesis Catches Up With The Evil Genius - SR by AnodaIT(m): 2:26pm
Just because he endorsed Atiku for President, una don turn against IBB
|Re: Babangida Can't Wear Shoes Anymore. Nemesis Catches Up With The Evil Genius - SR by Evablizin(f): 2:27pm
SR S H A M E T O Y O U.
|Re: Babangida Can't Wear Shoes Anymore. Nemesis Catches Up With The Evil Genius - SR by obataokenwa(m): 2:30pm
show us a pics of him outside his house without shoes.
|Re: Babangida Can't Wear Shoes Anymore. Nemesis Catches Up With The Evil Genius - SR by Kokolet11: 2:31pm
lagos-ibadam express media,people from South West are still pained on what this man did to them with the help of their own obas
|Re: Babangida Can't Wear Shoes Anymore. Nemesis Catches Up With The Evil Genius - SR by MhizzAJ(f): 2:31pm
The legs ain't that bad nah
Why dem carry he matter for head
|Re: Babangida Can't Wear Shoes Anymore. Nemesis Catches Up With The Evil Genius - SR by Paperwhite(m): 2:34pm
Power is transient.I cant imagine this is the same IBB of the famed 1980-early 1990s esp.during the Orkar's coup and Dodan Barracks era.A man that says "We're not only in government but in power too".
While life is in phases as we do said.That aside ageing is natural.So SR should respect his old age.IBB was 10x better than Buhari.
|Re: Babangida Can't Wear Shoes Anymore. Nemesis Catches Up With The Evil Genius - SR by Bolustical: 2:35pm
Hmmn
|Re: Babangida Can't Wear Shoes Anymore. Nemesis Catches Up With The Evil Genius - SR by miqos02(m): 2:35pm
Old
|Re: Babangida Can't Wear Shoes Anymore. Nemesis Catches Up With The Evil Genius - SR by Bolustical: 2:35pm
O ga o
|Re: Babangida Can't Wear Shoes Anymore. Nemesis Catches Up With The Evil Genius - SR by tobdee: 2:35pm
Evil genius himself...
|Re: Babangida Can't Wear Shoes Anymore. Nemesis Catches Up With The Evil Genius - SR by Keneking: 2:36pm
Leaders who dont treat fellow citizens fairly would suffer
|Re: Babangida Can't Wear Shoes Anymore. Nemesis Catches Up With The Evil Genius - SR by OboOlora(f): 2:36pm
Is he bleaching?
|Re: Babangida Can't Wear Shoes Anymore. Nemesis Catches Up With The Evil Genius - SR by Guestlander: 2:36pm
eleojo23:
It was personal when he and Nzeribe colluded to deny Abiola his mandate. I'm not mocking them though, God is the ultimate judge.
|Re: Babangida Can't Wear Shoes Anymore. Nemesis Catches Up With The Evil Genius - SR by EbukaLive(m): 2:36pm
How did this childish and unprofessional tweet make it to Nairaland front-page?
This is beyond disgusting...
You don't need to be a fan of IBB to be genuinely appalled by this
|Re: Babangida Can't Wear Shoes Anymore. Nemesis Catches Up With The Evil Genius - SR by wiloy2k8(m): 2:36pm
d thing waight for 24yrs to catch up on am
|Re: Babangida Can't Wear Shoes Anymore. Nemesis Catches Up With The Evil Genius - SR by AntiWailer: 2:36pm
What nonsense nemesis ?
|Re: Babangida Can't Wear Shoes Anymore. Nemesis Catches Up With The Evil Genius - SR by pmc01(m): 2:36pm
This is too petty. SR fall hands.
|Re: Babangida Can't Wear Shoes Anymore. Nemesis Catches Up With The Evil Genius - SR by BruncleZuma: 2:37pm
How's this news?
|Re: Babangida Can't Wear Shoes Anymore. Nemesis Catches Up With The Evil Genius - SR by GoroTango: 2:37pm
IBB is a very diabolical and evil man, only kids born in the late 80's and early 90's will be unable to comprehend the incalculable damage this man did during his 8 year misrule. I'm sorry to say that I can feel no pity for him
