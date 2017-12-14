Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Babangida Can't Wear Shoes Anymore. Nemesis Catches Up With The Evil Genius - SR (26357 Views)

NEMESIS: In 1993 after General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida annulled the 1993 "free and fair" June 12 elections some angry Muslims stole his shoes at a Mosque in Minna, now the "Evil Genius" can't even wear shoes anymore. His legs won't let him.

Source: Source: https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/940790297918918657 1 Like

Hmmm...Sahara Reporters don come again. 7 Likes

Thats really petty coming from sahara reporters. Its a shame, you guys really stoop low to throw tantrums at an old man having symptoms very-very common with old age. IBB is over 80yrs and if he dies today, he didn't die early at all.



If the result of muslims stealing his shoes took 24 years since 1993 to manifest, then the result came too late. 307 Likes 24 Shares

This sounds too personal.

So old age is now nemisis?



Not professional at all. 53 Likes 3 Shares

Babangida has radiculopathy, a disease of the spinal nerve roots and spinal nerves.



Babangida.. The man who put Nigeria,the Land Of Plenties, into all these Mess



I pray ALLAH forgives him... 6 Likes 4 Shares

If this is the punishment for what he has done and still doing to this nation then I must say whoever stole the slippers should have stolen his clothes down to his boxers so that Na only wrapper he go fit wear till he rotten 14 Likes 1 Share

Sickness should never be used to mock another human.

Some ppl might mention Buhari but d difference is that he was being asked to resign as he is apparently not fit,physically and even intellectually.

In a country where life expectancy hovers b/w 47 and 52 yrs,this yeye OP who is probably a teenager is mocking a man who is well into his 70s.

My advice to you is to pray you attain his age first. 53 Likes 2 Shares

Pathetic and unprofessional journalism 37 Likes









Even i'm not sure if what i typed up there is meaningful... But i typed exactly wat was on my mind. This is FP material... I could type something meaningless, but i won't. I have this to say to sahara reporters though, if u think d swelling of his legs, is nemesis catching up wit him, then expect nemesis to catch up with you also for concluding suchEven i'm not sure if what i typed up there is meaningful... But i typed exactly wat was on my mind. 10 Likes

He's old enough

Buhari did worst than IBB yet the same SR praise him on a daily.



I hate hypocrites 20 Likes

There are no supermen anywhere. What we have are people who have been empowered by money, fame or talent.

Life is in phases.

Nature finally takes its course in the end and not even money can stand in its way and we all arrive at the same point one day... 12 Likes 1 Share

Just because he endorsed Atiku for President, una don turn against IBB 12 Likes







SR S H A M E T O Y O U. SR S H A M E T O Y O U. 4 Likes

show us a pics of him outside his house without shoes. 13 Likes

lagos-ibadam express media,people from South West are still pained on what this man did to them with the help of their own obas lagos-ibadam express media,people from South West are still pained on what this man did to them with the help of their own obas 17 Likes 1 Share

The legs ain't that bad nah

Why dem carry he matter for head 6 Likes

Power is transient.I cant imagine this is the same IBB of the famed 1980-early 1990s esp.during the Orkar's coup and Dodan Barracks era.A man that says "We're not only in government but in power too".

While life is in phases as we do said.That aside ageing is natural.So SR should respect his old age.IBB was 10x better than Buhari. 4 Likes

Hmmn

Old 1 Like

O ga o

Evil genius himself...

Leaders who dont treat fellow citizens fairly would suffer 2 Likes

Is he bleaching?

eleojo23:

This sounds too personal.

Not professional at all...

It was personal when he and Nzeribe colluded to deny Abiola his mandate. I'm not mocking them though, God is the ultimate judge. It was personal when he and Nzeribe colluded to deny Abiola his mandate. I'm not mocking them though, God is the ultimate judge. 2 Likes

How did this childish and unprofessional tweet make it to Nairaland front-page?



This is beyond disgusting...



You don't need to be a fan of IBB to be genuinely appalled by this 10 Likes

d thing waight for 24yrs to catch up on am

What nonsense nemesis ? 1 Like 1 Share

This is too petty. SR fall hands. 4 Likes

How's this news?