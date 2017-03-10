₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,761,049 members, 3,411,308 topics. Date: Friday, 10 March 2017 at 10:14 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Shiites’ Member Faints As Buhari Returns (Photo) (2663 Views)
People Of Daura, Katsina Celebrate Buhari's Return From London (Photos) / Nigerians React To President Buhari's Return In Funny Tweets / Watermelon Seller Refuses To Collect Money From Buyer Because Of Buhari's Return (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Shiites’ Member Faints As Buhari Returns (Photo) by FriendNG: 8:32pm
The return of President Muhammadu Buhari after a 49- day medical vacation in Britain may not have pleased some members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria , as a member of the group reportedly collapsed on hearing the news of his return .
http://punchng.com/shiites-member-faints-on-hearing-news-of-buharis-return/
1 Like
|Re: Shiites’ Member Faints As Buhari Returns (Photo) by FriendNG: 8:32pm
Hahahaha Hahahahaha
After all the sacrifices and promises the Shites make that Buhari will never come back alive. Here is the man and there is nothing you can do to harm him.
Buhari is blessed and God will surely protect him from your magics.
"Nothing will happen to us besides what God has decreed for us. He is our Guardian. In God alone do the believers trust." | 9-51 "
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Shiites’ Member Faints As Buhari Returns (Photo) by ThugCheetah(m): 8:34pm
Ok
|Re: Shiites’ Member Faints As Buhari Returns (Photo) by subtlemee(f): 8:43pm
The way I'm seeing things people go faint plenty o.
2 Likes
|Re: Shiites’ Member Faints As Buhari Returns (Photo) by codedslayer: 8:44pm
Fayose, how far?
4 Likes
|Re: Shiites’ Member Faints As Buhari Returns (Photo) by HiddenShadow: 8:45pm
Fake pics
|Re: Shiites’ Member Faints As Buhari Returns (Photo) by digoster(m): 8:46pm
The name "buhari" is more like shekau to the shiite members
5 Likes
|Re: Shiites’ Member Faints As Buhari Returns (Photo) by Khd95(m): 8:54pm
Lols
|Re: Shiites’ Member Faints As Buhari Returns (Photo) by EricBloodAxe: 8:55pm
Pitiful...jst wen d man was gettin used 2 a few weeks of fresh air created by d vice president, the bad news flew in and cut off his air supply
9 Likes
|Re: Shiites’ Member Faints As Buhari Returns (Photo) by chriskosherbal(m): 8:56pm
He fainted for real?
1 Like
|Re: Shiites’ Member Faints As Buhari Returns (Photo) by Pierohandsome: 8:59pm
Many wailers fainted as well.Evn madam peshe has been crying since morning upon hearing of PMB's return.More hypertension to their heart
2 Likes
|Re: Shiites’ Member Faints As Buhari Returns (Photo) by GameGod(m): 9:23pm
Hahahah
|Re: Shiites’ Member Faints As Buhari Returns (Photo) by GameGod(m): 9:24pm
Lalasticlala, straight from daily trust
|Re: Shiites’ Member Faints As Buhari Returns (Photo) by Abdhul(m): 9:59pm
wait for them to come and say it is photoshop . . . . everything now is photoshopED . . .
|Re: Shiites’ Member Faints As Buhari Returns (Photo) by MichaelSokoto(m): 10:01pm
heheheeehee
remain kpomo & ewa agonyin thugnor
con3 go sweet dis week & next week abeg
|Re: Shiites’ Member Faints As Buhari Returns (Photo) by megrimor(m): 10:06pm
President that cannot bring London bread or chocolate, is that one President?
1 Like
|Re: Shiites’ Member Faints As Buhari Returns (Photo) by jamex93(m): 10:06pm
lolx.... funny things happening for naija
|Re: Shiites’ Member Faints As Buhari Returns (Photo) by DlawTECHY(m): 10:06pm
Ok
|Re: Shiites’ Member Faints As Buhari Returns (Photo) by sarrki(m): 10:06pm
Make him no wakeup
Baba is here
|Re: Shiites’ Member Faints As Buhari Returns (Photo) by nkwuocha: 10:06pm
Oh! Man of little faith.Buhari is going back to London soon. He just came to "show face" as his government is being threatened by Osibanjo's uncommon competence.
Seems it's not only IPoooood wants him dead.
|Re: Shiites’ Member Faints As Buhari Returns (Photo) by Soreza(m): 10:07pm
ONLY IN NIGERIA THAT 70% OF IT'S CITIZEN DON'T WANT THIER PRESIDENT TO COME BACK, BLAME THE PRESIDENT NOT THE PEOPLE.
1 Like
|Re: Shiites’ Member Faints As Buhari Returns (Photo) by FTBOY: 10:07pm
foolish lie.
|Re: Shiites’ Member Faints As Buhari Returns (Photo) by tosyne2much(m): 10:07pm
The Punch I hail una oooo... If you actually believe this news, then you need to go back to your school for your school fees refund
|Re: Shiites’ Member Faints As Buhari Returns (Photo) by brunofarad(m): 10:07pm
THIS COUNTRY IS A BIG SET OF COMEDY CIRCUS
|Re: Shiites’ Member Faints As Buhari Returns (Photo) by NoBetterNigeria: 10:07pm
I just don't know what to say
|Re: Shiites’ Member Faints As Buhari Returns (Photo) by Negotiate: 10:07pm
lol
|Re: Shiites’ Member Faints As Buhari Returns (Photo) by etcme: 10:08pm
Hmm
|Re: Shiites’ Member Faints As Buhari Returns (Photo) by beckNcall(f): 10:08pm
bloggers over to you
|Re: Shiites’ Member Faints As Buhari Returns (Photo) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 10:08pm
Bad belle people wether he taught the president is dead... bad belle people in A.p.c I trust *Apc. Hit love if u love *Apc.*
|Re: Shiites’ Member Faints As Buhari Returns (Photo) by Omagago(m): 10:09pm
Lol, him never see chin chon chun. Pour water for him head abeg.
|Re: Shiites’ Member Faints As Buhari Returns (Photo) by jmesk(f): 10:09pm
see joke
|Re: Shiites’ Member Faints As Buhari Returns (Photo) by crackhouse(m): 10:09pm
Chai!!
What Issues Would Make You Do A Public Protest, Similar To Egypt! / Police Igp Hafiz Ringim Resigns! / Naptip: 33 Persons Convicted Over Human Trafficking, Child Abuse
Viewing this topic: StarPlayer, obitee69(m), babasolo(m), Austinoiz(m), maysimsimple(m), mrkhaynoni, Egbi2020, Ekenev2(m), mradonis(m), waley007(m), Statsocial, Nmaudu, noblehse(m), matthew41(m), Chukwudozzie(m), timiekay, Zumpack(m), leyte(m), knc(m), xstry(m), kitken, okeyjoel89(m), patani(m), skyp(m), Horlartunes, jagorinho, Asidiq23(m), Noblechykk(m), Siddeek, Owill1(m), slyboggie(m), Tobest150(m), shalommmmm, NwaIgboBoy(m), tim1256(m), Richdipo(m), solace8(m), Trustworthiness, Acidosis(m), AyoD512, Ebullience, welovethee(m), danjaD(m), digoster(m), CharliParker, denko(m), agentM(m), azeezbaba(m), PACHRIS(m), shogolist4jesus(m), swaz(m), curic(m), kayaina, VERDA, Xzevian(m), sabama007(f), Buharimustgo, bakry86, InteriorDeco(m), K9Uneet(m), shamecurls(m), dnative(m), gaiza, isaac7819(m), oyatake200, peteredo, ikes9(m), Jetland(m), NormalCodes, erosimo(m), DXXMI, dandadee, zanogo(m), Fallasy(m), sunnymart(m), Masterdeking(m), atmy1, cydophobia(m), Oluwalofe(m), kennethromanus, drizzytee, Nuelstar(m), RexEmmyGee, smarttm, AbiolaEsq(f), pussyAvenger, teejan, bowee4u, xboi97, Lukgaf, brytee, sasko(m), geosegun(m), TinaAnita(f), Mushriqun, duchess02(m), Saintsquare(m), angelo5uk(m), softwerk(f), adepaki, stainny, GODAKPAN(m), Bubewilson(m), Theworld4Christ and 223 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6