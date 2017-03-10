Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Shiites’ Member Faints As Buhari Returns (Photo) (2663 Views)

People Of Daura, Katsina Celebrate Buhari's Return From London (Photos) / Nigerians React To President Buhari's Return In Funny Tweets / Watermelon Seller Refuses To Collect Money From Buyer Because Of Buhari's Return (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

The return of President Muhammadu Buhari after a 49- day medical vacation in Britain may not have pleased some members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria , as a member of the group reportedly collapsed on hearing the news of his return .



According to online reports , a 58- year - old potato seller , Mallam Ibrahim, fainted at the popular Mararraban Jos , a few kilometres to Kawo, Kaduna State when he heard that the President has returned.



The leader of the group , also known as Shiites, Ibraheem El Zakzaky, has been in detention since 2015 and is reportedly going blind.

http://punchng.com/shiites-member-faints-on-hearing-news-of-buharis-return/ 1 Like

Hahahahaha



After all the sacrifices and promises the Shites make that Buhari will never come back alive. Here is the man and there is nothing you can do to harm him.



Buhari is blessed and God will surely protect him from your magics.



"Nothing will happen to us besides what God has decreed for us. He is our Guardian. In God alone do the believers trust." | 9-51 " HahahahaHahahahahaAfter all the sacrifices and promises the Shites make that Buhari will never come back alive. Here is the man and there is nothing you can do to harm him.Buhari is blessed and God will surely protect him from your magics. 8 Likes 1 Share

Ok

The way I'm seeing things people go faint plenty o. 2 Likes

Fayose, how far? 4 Likes

Fake pics

The name "buhari" is more like shekau to the shiite members 5 Likes

Lols

Pitiful...jst wen d man was gettin used 2 a few weeks of fresh air created by d vice president, the bad news flew in and cut off his air supply 9 Likes

He fainted for real? 1 Like

Many wailers fainted as well.Evn madam peshe has been crying since morning upon hearing of PMB's return.More hypertension to their heart 2 Likes

Hahahah

Lalasticlala, straight from daily trust

wait for them to come and say it is photoshop . . . . everything now is photoshopED . . . wait for them to come and say it is photoshop . . . . everything now is photoshopED . . .



remain kpomo & ewa agonyin thugnor



con3 go sweet dis week & next week abeg heheheeeheeremain kpomo & ewa agonyin thugnorcon3 go sweet dis week & next week abeg

President that cannot bring London bread or chocolate, is that one President? 1 Like

lolx.... funny things happening for naija

Ok

Make him no wakeup



Baba is here



Oh! Man of little faith.Buhari is going back to London soon. He just came to "show face" as his government is being threatened by Osibanjo's uncommon competence.

Seems it's not only IPoooood wants him dead. Oh! Man of little faith.Buhari is going back to London soon. He just came to "show face" as his government is being threatened by Osibanjo's uncommon competence.Seems it's not only IPoooood wants him dead.

ONLY IN NIGERIA THAT 70% OF IT'S CITIZEN DON'T WANT THIER PRESIDENT TO COME BACK, BLAME THE PRESIDENT NOT THE PEOPLE. 1 Like

foolish lie.

The Punch I hail una oooo... If you actually believe this news, then you need to go back to your school for your school fees refund

THIS COUNTRY IS A BIG SET OF COMEDY CIRCUS

I just don't know what to say

lol

Hmm

bloggers over to you

Bad belle people wether he taught the president is dead... bad belle people in A.p.c I trust *Apc. Hit love if u love *Apc.*

Lol, him never see chin chon chun. Pour water for him head abeg.

see joke