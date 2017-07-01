₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by rem44: 5:50pm
Below are photos of ex-Niger Delta militant leader Chief Mujahid Dokubo-Asari retrieving palm fruit from his domain. You can see how massive the palm trees are in the background of the pics
|Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by softwerk(f): 6:00pm
These are the people that impoverished the Niger Delta in the name of Liberation ONLY to greedily fill their own pockets and bellies
I mtcheeewww for you Asari Dokubo!
Why is the FOOL even still living in Nigeria?! I thought he claimed Benin Republic at one time
|Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 6:01pm
The Inflated Balloon can't even hold a bunch by himself... Is he blessing the bunch
|Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by Ever8054: 6:08pm
Asari resemble frog....
|Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by izospindle(m): 6:21pm
I saw a brafran hailing asari dokubo in my office......when I asked him the source of arari's wealth do you know his response........he said his father owned many oil wells
.....naso I just lock up
|Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by Annie939(f): 6:24pm
the same people since 1999 till date we need new face
|Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by Danzakidakura(m): 6:26pm
izospindle:Afonja skull miner leave Biafra alone did you read about Biafra on this treath ?
|Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 6:27pm
Our hero
|Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by joeprince23(m): 6:46pm
edi abali gburu gburu one of kalabari! asa/ndoki oyigbo dey ur back,rivers dey ur back,biafr@ dey ur back
|Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by muller101(m): 7:53pm
And so what?
|Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by KahlDrogo(m): 8:04pm
Chinko Jews, come and worship your god.
|Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by dulaman: 8:06pm
He answered sai baba's call. 'Go back farm'
|Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by alcmene: 8:11pm
softwerk:
Afonja..... who come impoverish your Oduduwa land
|Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by alcmene: 8:13pm
Ever8054:
Still better than these rotten teeth and frog eyes
|Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by victorvezx(m): 8:19pm
Asari the Frog
|Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by omobabalawo: 8:53pm
izospindle:
which well. correct thief
|Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by Nikbaebrown(f): 8:56pm
Hmmm!! This Guy Loves Anything Oil Sha, From Black Oil To Red Oil... Atleast Hez Got An Outstanding Business Resort Worth Saving His Silly A$s Just Incase Buratai And Efcc Koms Knocking. Hez Learned From The Tompolo Saga.
|Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by Titto93(m): 9:14pm
|Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by MediumStout(m): 9:32pm
And yet they lie that oil exploration has destroyed their land and water ways but the reverse is the case. Biafra will never come. We will fight for Nigeria's unity with our last blood
|Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by cytell56: 9:33pm
rem44:
Criminal.
|Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by SommyNwaba(m): 9:33pm
Gheriara here for real men shii
|Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by heckymaicon(m): 9:36pm
ooooohhhh NO
|Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by SHAKABOOM: 9:36pm
Asari my man.
|Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 9:37pm
i need photos of him e9aculating
|Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by sekem: 9:37pm
Just one office pin
And
Poooah
Church a gbasaa
|Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by Alexas58: 9:38pm
|Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by Nigeriadondie: 9:38pm
Militancy pays only if u survive d struggle. In Nigeria, youths that are law abiding never get rewarded except by divine providence
|Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by kabillion(m): 9:40pm
Dis one na fake Dokubo, where is his beard or dump islam already?
|Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by oyienootieno: 9:40pm
Both the Op and the Mod are educated illiterate. What do you mean by retrieving? How does the word retrieve blend in this context?
|Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by angelbulksms: 9:41pm
PDP is back indeed
|Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 9:42pm
See as im fat
|Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by deniyiedie(m): 9:42pm
Big man
