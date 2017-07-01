Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) (12031 Views)

Source: Below are photos of ex-Niger Delta militant leader Chief Mujahid Dokubo-Asari retrieving palm fruit from his domain. You can see how massive the palm trees are in the background of the picsSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/photos-of-asari-dokubo-retrieving-palm.html 2 Likes 1 Share





I mtcheeewww for you Asari Dokubo!



Why is the FOOL even still living in Nigeria?! I thought he claimed Benin Republic at one time These are the people that impoverished the Niger Delta in the name of Liberation ONLY to greedily fill their own pockets and belliesI mtcheeewww for you Asari Dokubo!Why is the FOOL even still living in Nigeria?! I thought he claimed Benin Republic at one time 34 Likes 3 Shares

The Inflated Balloon can't even hold a bunch by himself... Is he blessing the bunch 12 Likes 1 Share

Asari resemble frog.... 22 Likes



.....naso I just lock up I saw a brafran hailing asari dokubo in my office......when I asked him the source of arari's wealth do you know his response........he said his father owned many oil wells.....naso I just lock up 15 Likes

the same people since 1999 till date we need new face 1 Like

izospindle:

I saw a brafran hailing asari dokubo in my office......when I asked him the source of arari's wealth do you know his response........he said his father owned many oil wells

.....naso I just lock up Afonja skull miner leave Biafra alone did you read about Biafra on this treath ? Afonja skull miner leave Biafra alone did you read about Biafra on this treath ? 34 Likes

Our hero

edi abali gburu gburu one of kalabari! asa/ndoki oyigbo dey ur back,rivers dey ur back,biafr@ dey ur back

And so what?

Chinko Jews, come and worship your god. 1 Like

He answered sai baba's call. 'Go back farm'

Afonja..... who come impoverish your Oduduwa land Afonja..... who come impoverish your Oduduwa land 11 Likes 1 Share

Ever8054:

Asari resemble frog....





Still better than these rotten teeth and frog eyes Still better than these rotten teeth and frog eyes 24 Likes

Asari the Frog 2 Likes

which well. correct thief which well. correct thief

Hmmm!! This Guy Loves Anything Oil Sha, From Black Oil To Red Oil... Atleast Hez Got An Outstanding Business Resort Worth Saving His Silly A$s Just Incase Buratai And Efcc Koms Knocking. Hez Learned From The Tompolo Saga.









And yet they lie that oil exploration has destroyed their land and water ways but the reverse is the case. Biafra will never come. We will fight for Nigeria's unity with our last blood 1 Like 1 Share

rem44:

Below are photos of ex-Niger Delta militant leader Chief Mujahid Dokubo-Asari retrieving palm fruit from his domain. You can see how massive the palm trees are in the background of the pics





Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/photos-of-asari-dokubo-retrieving-palm.html

Criminal. Criminal.

Gheriara here for real men shii 1 Like

ooooohhhh NO 1 Like

Asari my man.

i need photos of him e9aculating 1 Like

Just one office pin



And



Poooah



Church a gbasaa 2 Likes 1 Share

Militancy pays only if u survive d struggle. In Nigeria, youths that are law abiding never get rewarded except by divine providence

Dis one na fake Dokubo, where is his beard or dump islam already?

Both the Op and the Mod are educated illiterate. What do you mean by retrieving? How does the word retrieve blend in this context? 2 Likes





See as im fat