₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,840,928 members, 3,660,718 topics. Date: Saturday, 15 July 2017 at 10:41 PM

Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) (12031 Views)

Rivers Rerun:Asari Dokubo Storms Abonnema To Protect PDP's Votes(pics( / Photos From The Burial Of Zainab Asari Dokubo Who Died In Road Accident / Gov Fayose Buying Fruits From a Hawker (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by rem44: 5:50pm
Below are photos of ex-Niger Delta militant leader Chief Mujahid Dokubo-Asari retrieving palm fruit from his domain. You can see how massive the palm trees are in the background of the pics


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/photos-of-asari-dokubo-retrieving-palm.html

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by softwerk(f): 6:00pm
These are the people that impoverished the Niger Delta in the name of Liberation ONLY to greedily fill their own pockets and bellies sad angry

I mtcheeewww for you Asari Dokubo!

Why is the FOOL even still living in Nigeria?! I thought he claimed Benin Republic at one time shocked

34 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 6:01pm
The Inflated Balloon can't even hold a bunch by himself... Is he blessing the bunch

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by Ever8054: 6:08pm
Asari resemble frog....

22 Likes

Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by izospindle(m): 6:21pm
I saw a brafran hailing asari dokubo in my office......when I asked him the source of arari's wealth do you know his response........he said his father owned many oil wells cheesy grin
.....naso I just lock up

15 Likes

Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by Annie939(f): 6:24pm
the same people since 1999 till date we need new face

1 Like

Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by Danzakidakura(m): 6:26pm
izospindle:
I saw a brafran hailing asari dokubo in my office......when I asked him the source of arari's wealth do you know his response........he said his father owned many oil wells cheesy grin
.....naso I just lock up
Afonja skull miner leave Biafra alone did you read about Biafra on this treath ?

34 Likes

Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 6:27pm
Our hero
Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by joeprince23(m): 6:46pm
edi abali gburu gburu one of kalabari! asa/ndoki oyigbo dey ur back,rivers dey ur back,biafr@ dey ur back
Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by muller101(m): 7:53pm
And so what?
Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by KahlDrogo(m): 8:04pm
Chinko Jews, come and worship your god. cheesy

1 Like

Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by dulaman: 8:06pm
He answered sai baba's call. 'Go back farm'
Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by alcmene: 8:11pm
softwerk:
These are the people that impoverished the Niger Delta in the name of Liberation ONLY to greedily fill their own pockets and bellies sad angry

I mtcheeewww for you Asari Dokubo!

Why is the FOOL even still living in Nigeria?! I thought he claimed Benin Republic at one time shocked



Afonja..... who come impoverish your Oduduwa land

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by alcmene: 8:13pm
Ever8054:
Asari resemble frog....



Still better than these rotten teeth and frog eyes

24 Likes

Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by victorvezx(m): 8:19pm
Asari the Frog

2 Likes

Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by omobabalawo: 8:53pm
izospindle:
I saw a brafran hailing asari dokubo in my office......when I asked him the source of arari's wealth do you know his response........he said his father owned many oil wells cheesy grin
.....naso I just lock up


which well. correct thief
Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by Nikbaebrown(f): 8:56pm
Hmmm!! This Guy Loves Anything Oil Sha, From Black Oil To Red Oil... Atleast Hez Got An Outstanding Business Resort Worth Saving His Silly A$s Just Incase Buratai And Efcc Koms Knocking. Hez Learned From The Tompolo Saga.
Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by Titto93(m): 9:14pm
Please, watch this very funny comedy by a nairalander. Don't forget to subscribe because we wish to be uploading more videos weekly. Thanks



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4_7yDaovAq8
Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by MediumStout(m): 9:32pm
And yet they lie that oil exploration has destroyed their land and water ways but the reverse is the case. Biafra will never come. We will fight for Nigeria's unity with our last blood sad

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by cytell56: 9:33pm
rem44:
Below are photos of ex-Niger Delta militant leader Chief Mujahid Dokubo-Asari retrieving palm fruit from his domain. You can see how massive the palm trees are in the background of the pics


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/photos-of-asari-dokubo-retrieving-palm.html

Criminal.
Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by SommyNwaba(m): 9:33pm
Gheriara here for real men shii

1 Like

Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by heckymaicon(m): 9:36pm
ooooohhhh NO

1 Like

Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by SHAKABOOM: 9:36pm
Asari my man.
Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 9:37pm
i need photos of him e9aculating

1 Like

Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by sekem: 9:37pm
Just one office pin

And

Poooah

Church a gbasaa

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by Alexas58: 9:38pm
Please I need your help,please search for this page on Facebook and like it!!...DearMama360
Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by Nigeriadondie: 9:38pm
Militancy pays only if u survive d struggle. In Nigeria, youths that are law abiding never get rewarded except by divine providence
Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by kabillion(m): 9:40pm
Dis one na fake Dokubo, where is his beard or dump islam already?
Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by oyienootieno: 9:40pm
Both the Op and the Mod are educated illiterate. What do you mean by retrieving? How does the word retrieve blend in this context?

2 Likes

Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by angelbulksms: 9:41pm
PDP is back indeed smiley

Meanwhile, Send SMS at http://angelbulksms.com for fast delivery.
Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 9:42pm
See as im fat grin
Re: Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) by deniyiedie(m): 9:42pm
Big man

(0) (1) (Reply)

Lekki-epe Int’l Airport To Commence Operation By 2012. / Sokwoto Protests In Pictures, Bloody Nuclear War. / Boko Haram: JTF Killed Innocent People And Not Our Members

Viewing this topic: Kaytixy, busky101(m), Tundex4real(m), tempest01(m), bulletproofmonk, Okoroawusa, Piiko(m), Godsfavour001(m), kaydguru, JAWBONE(m), PUSH1(m), KingOfThePay(m), playcharles(m), offishialpablo, Reader1988, Igboblog, zappymart, buttymachiavelli(m), pedo360, worldmoney(m), orimsamsam(m), wisdomhuz, Martin0(m), irony, ozoneboy, Magassyola, mencer(m), Wikidraw, bodecxy, Thewrath(m), ogbs2020love, oyakhilomeh(m), Livefreeordieha(m), Udeme288(m), digitalheadline(m), emmanuelbrown26, DonManuel01(m), venatus25(m), Joysmith2, mcrach, Kancybernet, GreatManBee, toygod2 and 95 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.