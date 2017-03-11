₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Christian Abah Certificate Forgery: Supreme Court Affirms Sacking Of Reps Member by odiks: 5:42am
The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja sacking Mr. Christian Abah as a member of the House of Representatives representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadigbo Federal Constituency of Benue State.
http://punchng.com/certificate-forgery-supreme-court-affirms-sacking-of-reps-member/
|Re: Christian Abah Certificate Forgery: Supreme Court Affirms Sacking Of Reps Member by GavelSlam: 5:46am
PDP and forgery.
|Re: Christian Abah Certificate Forgery: Supreme Court Affirms Sacking Of Reps Member by SamuelAnyawu(m): 5:56am
|Re: Christian Abah Certificate Forgery: Supreme Court Affirms Sacking Of Reps Member by odiks: 6:02am
Abia judgement loading......
|Re: Christian Abah Certificate Forgery: Supreme Court Affirms Sacking Of Reps Member by Aufbauh(m): 6:03am
Christian Abah aka Mad lion should henceforth ceased from disgracing himself publicly by chasing justice for illegality.
This should have taught him some lessons that in life it's not all about money,reach and clouts,but rather the sentimentality of good & noble course.
When i remembered this missed opportunity in 2015 my heart skip but it's all for good.
|Re: Christian Abah Certificate Forgery: Supreme Court Affirms Sacking Of Reps Member by Oladimejyy(m): 6:09am
|Re: Christian Abah Certificate Forgery: Supreme Court Affirms Sacking Of Reps Member by SamuelAnyawu(m): 6:13am
Aufbauh:
I love the guy's taste for exquisite cars
|Re: Christian Abah Certificate Forgery: Supreme Court Affirms Sacking Of Reps Member by Aufbauh(m): 6:28am
SamuelAnyawu:
Every comfortable rich man will always have taste for good cars most especially when the money was gotten cheaply.
When i asked which job he does,i couldn't get a clear answer, rather he was alleged to be a "political conman",a conduit for money laundering cum philanthropist.
|Re: Christian Abah Certificate Forgery: Supreme Court Affirms Sacking Of Reps Member by omenkaLives: 6:31am
SamuelAnyawu:Chai! A friend of mine would throw a party in his house today!!
Thought that case had been dispensed of long ago oo.
Such a pity.
He has always been a very generous man.
|Re: Christian Abah Certificate Forgery: Supreme Court Affirms Sacking Of Reps Member by yjgm(m): 6:37am
Na wa o. E don be for the PDP man. Make he kukuma thank God they no say make e pay wetin him don chop.
|Re: Christian Abah Certificate Forgery: Supreme Court Affirms Sacking Of Reps Member by edoyad(m): 6:43am
See how man destroy him destiny with his own hand. Mad Lion that is so popular that he can win election even in Tiv land will not be able to represent idoma in NASS , anya
|Re: Christian Abah Certificate Forgery: Supreme Court Affirms Sacking Of Reps Member by omenkaLives: 6:47am
Aufbauh:True, he's a front for Suswam and everybody knows that. I just didn't understand why dude couldn't maintain his "level" and enjoy his life quietly..
In addition, the guy was truly a giver. Other day, we were at a car wash where District4 now stands- dude was there to wash his Range. Baba, all those guys nearly leave our cars to wash him own together.
When they were through, I jejely paid my 700, but guess how much Mad Lion sort- 10, 000!
Before we could leave, another babe, (that one whose mom prepares indomie in front of Benue Hotel) came along and dude relieved himself of another wad!
On another occasion, i sat with friends drinking along Konshisha street directly opposite new Golden Plate restaurant. Dude pulls into the parking lot, lady sitting next to us on another table sights him and immediately made to go say hello with her cute little kid- came back with 15k and tells her friend "mumu you no go go greet am? "
Alot of guys in the streets love the dude and this would come to them as a sad news. But the law is the law and must be upheld.
Congrats to Saleh.
|Re: Christian Abah Certificate Forgery: Supreme Court Affirms Sacking Of Reps Member by edoyad(m): 7:08am
omenkaLives:
Na we o, you get mad lion radar ? The number of times you bump into him inadvertently is surprising o
|Re: Christian Abah Certificate Forgery: Supreme Court Affirms Sacking Of Reps Member by omenkaLives: 7:13am
edoyad:Haba, na only two occasions I site naw.
But seriously, dude is a generous man.
|Re: Christian Abah Certificate Forgery: Supreme Court Affirms Sacking Of Reps Member by edoyad(m): 7:17am
omenkaLives:
Guy, even me don groove on pepper I chop from him hand in 2015. Not only his taste in cars is impressive, him house try small too
|Re: Christian Abah Certificate Forgery: Supreme Court Affirms Sacking Of Reps Member by omenkaLives: 7:21am
edoyad:Lol. See ya life.
Well, i really don't think this incident would change anything because he's been that way long before he left for the green chambers.
|Re: Christian Abah Certificate Forgery: Supreme Court Affirms Sacking Of Reps Member by edoyad(m): 7:39am
omenkaLives:
If I were him I would just stay off active politics and concentrate on multiplying my money. That perception that you have to be active in politics to enjoy Nigeria na wash.
|Re: Christian Abah Certificate Forgery: Supreme Court Affirms Sacking Of Reps Member by doctokwus: 8:02am
The justice Sidi Bage that delivered that lead judgement is a future Chief justice material.
Erudition,principles of law and unequivocal assertion of d supreme court to champion d battle for Nigeria to turn a new leaf,is top notch.
|Re: Christian Abah Certificate Forgery: Supreme Court Affirms Sacking Of Reps Member by Agriculturegric: 9:09am
|Re: Christian Abah Certificate Forgery: Supreme Court Affirms Sacking Of Reps Member by AlexCk: 9:10am
Politicians and forgery
|Re: Christian Abah Certificate Forgery: Supreme Court Affirms Sacking Of Reps Member by unclezuma: 9:11am
Shame...
|Re: Christian Abah Certificate Forgery: Supreme Court Affirms Sacking Of Reps Member by sakalisis(m): 9:13am
|Re: Christian Abah Certificate Forgery: Supreme Court Affirms Sacking Of Reps Member by babyfaceafrica: 9:14am
|Re: Christian Abah Certificate Forgery: Supreme Court Affirms Sacking Of Reps Member by AntiWailer: 9:14am
What about Buhari's certificate with Agbada as passport ?
Supreme Court should look into it too.
|Re: Christian Abah Certificate Forgery: Supreme Court Affirms Sacking Of Reps Member by SamuelAnyawu(m): 9:15am
omenkaLives:
The guy dey give wella
|Re: Christian Abah Certificate Forgery: Supreme Court Affirms Sacking Of Reps Member by AmaechiLinus(m): 9:16am
Please pardon him, don't disqualify
And if I may ask, has he not been doing well with the forged certificate?
|Re: Christian Abah Certificate Forgery: Supreme Court Affirms Sacking Of Reps Member by neoOduduwa: 9:18am
Was it not said that Buhari also has no certificate?
|Re: Christian Abah Certificate Forgery: Supreme Court Affirms Sacking Of Reps Member by imoriwe: 9:19am
who go sack buhari now
|Re: Christian Abah Certificate Forgery: Supreme Court Affirms Sacking Of Reps Member by jmesk(f): 9:19am
selective justice
|Re: Christian Abah Certificate Forgery: Supreme Court Affirms Sacking Of Reps Member by kolado(m): 9:19am
|Re: Christian Abah Certificate Forgery: Supreme Court Affirms Sacking Of Reps Member by jloga(f): 9:20am
one man from Daura forged WAEC certificate ooo, but its non of my business
|Re: Christian Abah Certificate Forgery: Supreme Court Affirms Sacking Of Reps Member by coputa(m): 9:21am
Aufbauh:Look at his eyes,it smacks of a criminal.
