The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja sacking Mr. Christian Abah as a member of the House of Representatives representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadigbo Federal Constituency of Benue State.



Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the Federal High Court in Abuja had in his judgment delivered on February 8, 2016 sacked Abah for submitting a forged certificate of academic qualification to the Independent National Electoral Commission.



The judge had ordered the INEC to issue fresh certificate of return to Abah’s first runner-up in the Peoples Democratic Party’s primary election held on December 6, 2014, Mr. Hassan Saleh.



A five-man panel of the apex court led by Justice Mary Peter-Odili, ruled on Friday that having been found to have forged the Ordinary National Diploma certificate purportedly issued to him in 1985 by the Federal Polytechnic, Mubi, Adamawa State, Abah remained constitutionally disqualified to contest the election into the National Assembly.



In the lead judgment read by Justice Sidi Bage, the Supreme Court upturned the judgment of the Court of Appeal which had dismissed the forgery allegation against Saleh and affirmed the Federal High Court’s judgment..



Justice Bageh, delivering judgment in Saleh’s appeal against the Court of Appeal’s judgment, affirmed the verdict of the Federal High Court, Abuja, and held that criminality such as certificate forgery must not be allowed to continue to “contaminate” the nation’s polity.



He said whenever the opportunity presented itself, the Supreme Court had the responsibility of righting the wrongs.



He said sacking Abah was the beginning of the purification efforts.



Bage held, “This court, it is a must, to take the lead, righting the wrong in our society if and when the opportunity presents itself as in this appeal.



“Allowing criminality and certificate forgery to continue to percolate into the streams, waters and oceans of our national polity, will only mean that our waters are and will remain dangerously contaminated.



“The purification efforts must start now and be sustained as we seek, as a nation, to now change from our old culture of reckless impunity.



“The Nigerian Constitution is supreme. It desires that no one who has ever presented a forged certificate to INEC should contest election into the Nigerian National Assembly. This is clear and sacrosanct.



“More compelling, as a judicial determination, as a judicial decision has been taken by no less a technical panel sitting in at least a panel of three judges as election tribunal with constitutional mandate to determine such issue as they relate to elections and its outcome including eligibility. This was also affirmed by the trial court.



“On this issue, our duty is to apply the Constitution and the law as it stands, in original form undiluted by coloured interpretation.”



Abah was said to have, in addition to tendering a forged certificate for the 2015 election, falsely claimed in the INEC’s Form CF001 ahead of the 2015 general elections that he had never submitted a forged certificate to INEC, contrary to an earlier judgment of an election petition tribunal in 2011, declaring that the certificate submitted by him was forged.



Abia judgement loading......

Christian Abah aka Mad lion should henceforth ceased from disgracing himself publicly by chasing justice for illegality.



This should have taught him some lessons that in life it's not all about money,reach and clouts,but rather the sentimentality of good & noble course.



When i remembered this missed opportunity in 2015 my heart skip but it's all for good.

Christian Abah aka Mad lion should henceforth ceased from disgracing himself publicly by chasing justice for illegality.



This should have taught him some lessons that in life it's not all about money,reach and clouts.



When i remembered this missed opportunity in 2015 my heart skip but it's all for good.



I love the guy's taste for exquisite cars

I love the guy's taste for exquisite cars

Every comfortable rich man will always have taste for good cars most especially when the money was gotten cheaply.



Every comfortable rich man will always have taste for good cars most especially when the money was gotten cheaply.

When i asked which job he does,i couldn't get a clear answer, rather he was alleged to be a "political conman",a conduit for money laundering cum philanthropist.

Mad Lion



Cc Omenkalives Chai! A friend of mine would throw a party in his house today!!



Thought that case had been dispensed of long ago oo.



Such a pity.



Chai! A friend of mine would throw a party in his house today!!

Thought that case had been dispensed of long ago oo.

Such a pity.

He has always been a very generous man.

Na wa o. E don be for the PDP man. Make he kukuma thank God they no say make e pay wetin him don chop.

See how man destroy him destiny with his own hand. Mad Lion that is so popular that he can win election even in Tiv land will not be able to represent idoma in NASS , anya

Every comfortable rich man will always have taste for good cars most especially when the money was gotten cheaply.



When i asked which job he does,i couldn't get a clear answer, rather he was alleged to be a "political conman",a conduit for money laundering cum philanthropist. True, he's a front for Suswam and everybody knows that. I just didn't understand why dude couldn't maintain his "level" and enjoy his life quietly..



In addition, the guy was truly a giver. Other day, we were at a car wash where District4 now stands- dude was there to wash his Range. Baba, all those guys nearly leave our cars to wash him own together.



When they were through, I jejely paid my 700, but guess how much Mad Lion sort- 10, 000!



Before we could leave, another babe, (that one whose mom prepares indomie in front of Benue Hotel) came along and dude relieved himself of another wad!



On another occasion, i sat with friends drinking along Konshisha street directly opposite new Golden Plate restaurant. Dude pulls into the parking lot, lady sitting next to us on another table sights him and immediately made to go say hello with her cute little kid- came back with 15k and tells her friend "mumu you no go go greet am? "



Alot of guys in the streets love the dude and this would come to them as a sad news. But the law is the law and must be upheld.



True, he's a front for Suswam and everybody knows that. I just didn't understand why dude couldn't maintain his "level" and enjoy his life quietly..

In addition, the guy was truly a giver. Other day, we were at a car wash where District4 now stands- dude was there to wash his Range. Baba, all those guys nearly leave our cars to wash him own together.

When they were through, I jejely paid my 700, but guess how much Mad Lion sort- 10, 000!

Before we could leave, another babe, (that one whose mom prepares indomie in front of Benue Hotel) came along and dude relieved himself of another wad!

On another occasion, i sat with friends drinking along Konshisha street directly opposite new Golden Plate restaurant. Dude pulls into the parking lot, lady sitting next to us on another table sights him and immediately made to go say hello with her cute little kid- came back with 15k and tells her friend "mumu you no go go greet am? "

Alot of guys in the streets love the dude and this would come to them as a sad news. But the law is the law and must be upheld.

Congrats to Saleh.

True, he's a front for Suswam and everybody knows that. I just didn't understand why dude couldn't maintain his "level" and enjoy his life quietly..



In addition, the guy was truly a giver. Other day, we were at a car wash where District4 now stands- dude was there to wash his Range. Baba, all those guys nearly leave our cars to wash him own together.



When they were through, I jejely paid my 700, but guess how much Mad Lion sort- 10, 000!



Before we could leave, another babe, (that one whose mom prepares indomie in front of Benue Hotel) came along and dude relieved himself of another wad!



On another occasion, i sat with friends drinking along Konshisha street directly opposite new Golden Plate restaurant. Dude pulls into the parking lot, lady sitting next to us on another table sights him and immediately made to go say hello with her cute little kid- came back with 15k and tells her friend "mumu you no go go greet am? "



Alot of guys in the streets love the dude and this would come to them as a sad news. But the law is the law and must be upheld.



Congrats to Saleh.

Na we o, you get mad lion radar ? The number of times you bump into him inadvertently is surprising o

Haba, na only two occasions I site naw.

But seriously, dude is a generous man.



Haba, na only two occasions I site naw.

But seriously, dude is a generous man.

Haba, ma only two occasions I site naw.



But seriously, dude is a generous man.

Guy, even me don groove on pepper I chop from him hand in 2015. Not only his taste in cars is impressive, him house try small too

Lol. See ya life.

Well, i really don't think this incident would change anything because he's been that way long before he left for the green chambers.



Lol. See ya life.

Well, i really don't think this incident would change anything because he's been that way long before he left for the green chambers.

Lol. See ya life.



Well, i really don't think this incident would change anything because he's been that way long before he left for the green chambers.

If I were him I would just stay off active politics and concentrate on multiplying my money. That perception that you have to be active in politics to enjoy Nigeria na wash.

The justice Sidi Bage that delivered that lead judgement is a future Chief justice material.

Erudition,principles of law and unequivocal assertion of d supreme court to champion d battle for Nigeria to turn a new leaf,is top notch.

Politicians and forgery

Shame...

Shame...

Supreme Court should look into it too. What about Buhari's certificate with Agbada as passport ?

True, he's a front for Suswam and everybody knows that. I just didn't understand why dude couldn't maintain his "level" and enjoy his life quietly..



In addition, the guy was truly a giver. Other day, we were at a car wash where District4 now stands- dude was there to wash his Range. Baba, all those guys nearly leave our cars to wash him own together.



When they were through, I jejely paid my 700, but guess how much Mad Lion sort- 10, 000!



Before we could leave, another babe, (that one whose mom prepares indomie in front of Benue Hotel) came along and dude relieved himself of another wad!



On another occasion, i sat with friends drinking along Konshisha street directly opposite new Golden Plate restaurant. Dude pulls into the parking lot, lady sitting next to us on another table sights him and immediately made to go say hello with her cute little kid- came back with 15k and tells her friend "mumu you no go go greet am? "



Alot of guys in the streets love the dude and this would come to them as a sad news. But the law is the law and must be upheld.



Congrats to Saleh.



The guy dey give wella

And if I may ask, has he not been doing well with the forged certificate?

Was it not said that Buhari also has no certificate? 5 Likes 1 Share

who go sack buhari now

selective justice

one man from Daura forged WAEC certificate ooo, but its non of my business