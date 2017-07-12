₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sheriff Loses As Supreme Court Affirms Ahmed Makarfi As Authentic PDP Chairman by Hab24: 9:50am
FLASH: The Supreme Court has affirmed Ahmed Markafi as the authentic chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party @OfficialPDPNig
https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/885059653620699138
|Re: Sheriff Loses As Supreme Court Affirms Ahmed Makarfi As Authentic PDP Chairman by Hab24: 9:57am
The Supre Court has declared former Kaduna State governor, Ahmed Makarfi as the authentic chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/politics/supreme-court-sacks-modu-sheriff-confirms-makarfi-pdp-chairman/205121.html
|Re: Sheriff Loses As Supreme Court Affirms Ahmed Makarfi As Authentic PDP Chairman by PapaBrowne(m): 9:58am
Thank heavens!
I am not a fan of PDP right now, but in a democracy you need strong parties. APCs intention was to use Sheriff to kill the PDP in other for it to run a one party state. That would have been the worst thing that would happen to the country given the terrible performance they've recorded.
Victory for democracy!
|Re: Sheriff Loses As Supreme Court Affirms Ahmed Makarfi As Authentic PDP Chairman by prolificJosh(m): 9:59am
O boi!
|Re: Sheriff Loses As Supreme Court Affirms Ahmed Makarfi As Authentic PDP Chairman by tifany89(m): 10:00am
Just as I expected. Nice Job Supreme Court.
We are talking about the same sherif that made sure pdp was defeated in ondo, even his stooge in the person of Jimoh Ibrahim was quoted to have said he has achieved what he set out to achieve (pdp loss) lol. Well all I have to say is that this is victory for democracy and there just might be little hope for Nigeria.
|Re: Sheriff Loses As Supreme Court Affirms Ahmed Makarfi As Authentic PDP Chairman by Jengem: 10:00am
Better
Sheriff na APC mole
|Re: Sheriff Loses As Supreme Court Affirms Ahmed Makarfi As Authentic PDP Chairman by holatin(m): 10:00am
Jengem:
hmmmmm all hail jengem the CIA spy.
he who knows what others dont.
the all seeing eyes
|Re: Sheriff Loses As Supreme Court Affirms Ahmed Makarfi As Authentic PDP Chairman by gurunlocker: 10:01am
Bad news for zombies....
How are we going to have just one party in the country trying to shut other parties? Trying to kill opposition...
Chief zombie sarrki, Ngeneukwenu and co right now
|Re: Sheriff Loses As Supreme Court Affirms Ahmed Makarfi As Authentic PDP Chairman by lonecatt: 10:01am
this is victory for democracy,now we can have a viable opposition party
|Re: Sheriff Loses As Supreme Court Affirms Ahmed Makarfi As Authentic PDP Chairman by DONSMITH123(m): 10:01am
|Re: Sheriff Loses As Supreme Court Affirms Ahmed Makarfi As Authentic PDP Chairman by Namzy(m): 10:01am
Incredible
|Re: Sheriff Loses As Supreme Court Affirms Ahmed Makarfi As Authentic PDP Chairman by BabaCommander: 10:01am
PDPPPP!
|Re: Sheriff Loses As Supreme Court Affirms Ahmed Makarfi As Authentic PDP Chairman by DieBuhari: 10:01am
Opposition is back!
|Re: Sheriff Loses As Supreme Court Affirms Ahmed Makarfi As Authentic PDP Chairman by adetoroamos(m): 10:01am
.
|Re: Sheriff Loses As Supreme Court Affirms Ahmed Makarfi As Authentic PDP Chairman by LesbianBoy(m): 10:01am
|Re: Sheriff Loses As Supreme Court Affirms Ahmed Makarfi As Authentic PDP Chairman by Mendelssohn(m): 10:01am
What happens to the newly elected senator from osun state?
|Re: Sheriff Loses As Supreme Court Affirms Ahmed Makarfi As Authentic PDP Chairman by ybalogs(m): 10:01am
PARTY DON START.
|Re: Sheriff Loses As Supreme Court Affirms Ahmed Makarfi As Authentic PDP Chairman by nogasimplicity: 10:01am
hmm
|Re: Sheriff Loses As Supreme Court Affirms Ahmed Makarfi As Authentic PDP Chairman by IgboticGirl(f): 10:01am
|Re: Sheriff Loses As Supreme Court Affirms Ahmed Makarfi As Authentic PDP Chairman by Obaiyski(m): 10:01am
Ggbosaaa!
|Re: Sheriff Loses As Supreme Court Affirms Ahmed Makarfi As Authentic PDP Chairman by SuperS1Panther: 10:01am
congrats
I hope Wike and Fayose will not be drunk again to invite another Devil that will take over their house.
|Re: Sheriff Loses As Supreme Court Affirms Ahmed Makarfi As Authentic PDP Chairman by ritux: 10:01am
Let the re-branding process begin.
|Re: Sheriff Loses As Supreme Court Affirms Ahmed Makarfi As Authentic PDP Chairman by tkpoint2(m): 10:02am
Game of thrones!!!
Politics in Nigeria can easily be predicted.
I knew it!!!
|Re: Sheriff Loses As Supreme Court Affirms Ahmed Makarfi As Authentic PDP Chairman by Jamiubond009(m): 10:02am
K
|Re: Sheriff Loses As Supreme Court Affirms Ahmed Makarfi As Authentic PDP Chairman by xtgozie(m): 10:02am
That will not still make election in Anambra to hold.
|Re: Sheriff Loses As Supreme Court Affirms Ahmed Makarfi As Authentic PDP Chairman by StRichard(m): 10:02am
G
|Re: Sheriff Loses As Supreme Court Affirms Ahmed Makarfi As Authentic PDP Chairman by pauljumbo: 10:02am
yes we can now have opposition in Nigeria
democracy is dead without opposition
congrat makafi
|Re: Sheriff Loses As Supreme Court Affirms Ahmed Makarfi As Authentic PDP Chairman by eyinjuege: 10:02am
Better for them..
|Re: Sheriff Loses As Supreme Court Affirms Ahmed Makarfi As Authentic PDP Chairman by obicentlis: 10:02am
PDP is still strong. Ignore them at your risk.
No Political Party in Nigeria is still as strong as PDP , with wide spread even in the swampy and hinter land of Nigeria.
This is victory for democracy.
|Re: Sheriff Loses As Supreme Court Affirms Ahmed Makarfi As Authentic PDP Chairman by joezzyhpal(m): 10:02am
Issokay.... Noted
|Re: Sheriff Loses As Supreme Court Affirms Ahmed Makarfi As Authentic PDP Chairman by Cozbymaster97(m): 10:02am
Oh at last Oh at last
|Re: Sheriff Loses As Supreme Court Affirms Ahmed Makarfi As Authentic PDP Chairman by usquare250(m): 10:02am
At last, we go hear word..... Make I go continue my hustle abeg
