I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by Drinokrane: 5:53am
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday talk that he has not been very sick like this before.
He say that this when he was having meeting with the government officials, he said; “I couldn’t recall being so sick since I was a young man, including in the military with its ups and downs,” He also said he do not remember when he had a blood transfusion last. He also added that whether he is alive or not Nigeria will still continue.


http://www.legendvibes.com.ng/2017/03/i-have-not-been-sick-like-this-before.html?m=1

4 Likes

Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by Oladimejyy(m): 6:08am
shocked

10 Likes

Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by fowosteppy21(m): 6:10am
Welcome Back PMB. Its my.birthday today, show.me some love guys

70 Likes 3 Shares

Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by Jengem: 6:11am
Na wa o
Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by dejt4u(m): 6:15am
Reuben Abati's article about spirits in Aso Rock might be true

12 Likes

Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by SamuelAnyawu(m): 6:18am
Age

1 Like

Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by Benz4pimp(m): 6:21am
dejt4u:
Reuben Abati's article about spirits in Aso Rock might be true
please stop this....You mean at his old age?please stop this thing.....

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by Wantedmiller: 6:26am
my president, may you live longer. please take your time and rest.

7 Likes

Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by chinybelle(f): 6:34am
I will never wish you dead, if not for anything but for the fact you are a family man and an elder. You deserve the healthiest life.
Get well Mr President

25 Likes 1 Share

Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by nerodenero: 6:42am
I'm happy you returned but how well is what I don't know.

Thank God you admitted Osinbajo should continue in acting capacity while you continue your rest.

I'd suggest you be wary of the sheep in wolves' clothing who consider their interests and pockets at the expense of you staying alive. Life is previous, health is wealth. Time has come to listen to Aisha in the "oza-room" who seems to more about the cabals.

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by Rockyrascal(m): 6:50am
Mr president sir;we all know you are an old soldier,and old soldiers never die, but just do yourself and this country a favour by resigning

4 Likes

Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by Etzakoos(m): 6:54am
Nah The Curse Of Nigerian Make U Siick Jare Baba gringringrin

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by Drinokrane: 6:58am
fowosteppy21:
Welcome Back PMB. Its my.birthday today, show.me some love guys

H.B.D bro
WULLNP!

1 Like

Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by Drinokrane: 6:58am
Rockyrascal:
Mr president sir;we all know you are an old soldier,and old soldiers never die, but just do yourself and this country a favour by resigning
grin
Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by LastSurvivor11: 6:59am
Sorry to say this is just the beginning unless you mend your wicked n devilish ways..

2 Likes

Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by Drinokrane: 7:25am
LastSurvivor11:
Sorry to say this is just the beginning unless you mend your wicked n devilish ways..
eerh
Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by subtlemee(f): 7:26am
Old age couple with the stress of presidency

1 Like

Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by BoleynDynaSTY(f): 7:49am
that is because you're an old man doing the job oof a young healthy man. More reason you should retire. Even a young man jumping up and down, traveling left and right as you have been would definitely breakdown talk more of you. That's y we have something called retirement , so the elderly can relax until their dying day but you won't listen. God help you

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by Drinokrane: 8:01am
BoleynDynaSTY:
that is because you're an old man doing the job oof a young healthy man. More reason you should retire. Even a young man jumping up and down, traveling left and right as you have been would definitely breakdown talk more of you. That's y we have something called retirement , so the elderly can relax until their dying day but you won't listen. God help you
True Talk

2 Likes

Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by Larryfest(m): 8:18am
Baba you have not been old like this before plus you haven't handle Nigeria at this age too...... That seat shouldn't be for old men but young men,get well soon baba.

1 Like

Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by Repairnigeria(m): 8:35am
Sorry baba
Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by Drinokrane: 8:41am
Larryfest:
Baba you have not been old like this before plus you haven't handle Nigeria at this age too...... That seat shouldn't be for old men but young men,get well soon baba.
grin
Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by narrowpathy(m): 9:19am
Mr president come lemme lay hands and pray for you.....TAKE IT!!! RECIEVE, RECIEVE RECIEVE!!!! HOOOO BABABABABAABA. JAHHHH!!! You are healed sir. Go and sick no more
Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by Drinokrane: 10:06am
narrowpathy:
Mr president come lemme lay hands and pray for you.....TAKE IT!!! RECIEVE, RECIEVE RECIEVE!!!! HOOOO BABABABABAABA. JAHHHH!!! You are healed sir. Go and sick no more
grin grin grin
Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by folem: 10:12am
But they said you were hale and hearty?

1 Like

Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by Drinokrane: 12:16pm
folem:
But they said you were hale and hearty?
Says hu?
Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by adadike281(f): 12:20pm
You better release Nnamdi Kanu and appease Nigerians which ur administration impoverished, torment or killed, otherwise...?

2 Likes

Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by Drinokrane: 12:25pm
adadike281:
You better release Nnamdi Kanu and appease Nigerians which ur administration impoverished, torment or killed, otherwise...?
?
Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by Drinokrane: 12:26pm
Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by iamdurent(m): 12:43pm
It's death knocking at d door. You're too old sir.
Pls just die and do us all (Nigerians) a favour. We deserve better than this
Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by Drinokrane: 12:58pm
iamdurent:
It's death knocking at d door. You're too old sir.
Pls just die and do us all (Nigerians) a favour. We deserve better than this
grin
Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by damilolammm: 1:30pm
shocked

