Stats: 1,761,431 members, 3,412,214 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 March 2017 at 02:13 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari (7624 Views)
“I Can Fall Sick Like Anyone Else” – Buhari / Buhari Is Sick, Has Meniere Disease (Ear Infection) - Premium Times / Traumatized Woman Drags Police IG, Solomon Arase Before President Buhari (1) (2) (3) (4)
|I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by Drinokrane: 5:53am
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday talk that he has not been very sick like this before.
He say that this when he was having meeting with the government officials, he said; “I couldn’t recall being so sick since I was a young man, including in the military with its ups and downs,” He also said he do not remember when he had a blood transfusion last. He also added that whether he is alive or not Nigeria will still continue.
http://www.legendvibes.com.ng/2017/03/i-have-not-been-sick-like-this-before.html?m=1
|Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by Oladimejyy(m): 6:08am
|Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by fowosteppy21(m): 6:10am
Welcome Back PMB. Its my.birthday today, show.me some love guys
|Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by Jengem: 6:11am
Na wa o
|Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by dejt4u(m): 6:15am
Reuben Abati's article about spirits in Aso Rock might be true
|Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by SamuelAnyawu(m): 6:18am
Age
|Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by Benz4pimp(m): 6:21am
dejt4u:please stop this....You mean at his old age?please stop this thing.....
|Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by Wantedmiller: 6:26am
my president, may you live longer. please take your time and rest.
|Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by chinybelle(f): 6:34am
I will never wish you dead, if not for anything but for the fact you are a family man and an elder. You deserve the healthiest life.
Get well Mr President
|Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by nerodenero: 6:42am
I'm happy you returned but how well is what I don't know.
Thank God you admitted Osinbajo should continue in acting capacity while you continue your rest.
I'd suggest you be wary of the sheep in wolves' clothing who consider their interests and pockets at the expense of you staying alive. Life is previous, health is wealth. Time has come to listen to Aisha in the "oza-room" who seems to more about the cabals.
|Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by Rockyrascal(m): 6:50am
Mr president sir;we all know you are an old soldier,and old soldiers never die, but just do yourself and this country a favour by resigning
|Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by Etzakoos(m): 6:54am
Nah The Curse Of Nigerian Make U Siick Jare Baba
|Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by Drinokrane: 6:58am
fowosteppy21:H.B.D bro
WULLNP!
|Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by Drinokrane: 6:58am
Rockyrascal:
|Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by LastSurvivor11: 6:59am
Sorry to say this is just the beginning unless you mend your wicked n devilish ways..
|Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by Drinokrane: 7:25am
LastSurvivor11:eerh
|Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by subtlemee(f): 7:26am
Old age couple with the stress of presidency
|Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by BoleynDynaSTY(f): 7:49am
that is because you're an old man doing the job oof a young healthy man. More reason you should retire. Even a young man jumping up and down, traveling left and right as you have been would definitely breakdown talk more of you. That's y we have something called retirement , so the elderly can relax until their dying day but you won't listen. God help you
|Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by Drinokrane: 8:01am
BoleynDynaSTY:True Talk
|Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by Larryfest(m): 8:18am
Baba you have not been old like this before plus you haven't handle Nigeria at this age too...... That seat shouldn't be for old men but young men,get well soon baba.
|Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by Repairnigeria(m): 8:35am
Sorry baba
|Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by Drinokrane: 8:41am
Larryfest:
|Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by narrowpathy(m): 9:19am
Mr president come lemme lay hands and pray for you.....TAKE IT!!! RECIEVE, RECIEVE RECIEVE!!!! HOOOO BABABABABAABA. JAHHHH!!! You are healed sir. Go and sick no more
|Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by Drinokrane: 10:06am
narrowpathy:
|Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by folem: 10:12am
But they said you were hale and hearty?
|Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by Drinokrane: 12:16pm
folem:Says hu?
|Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by adadike281(f): 12:20pm
You better release Nnamdi Kanu and appease Nigerians which ur administration impoverished, torment or killed, otherwise...?
|Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by Drinokrane: 12:25pm
adadike281:?
|Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by Drinokrane: 12:26pm
Lalasticlala Mynd44 Seun Dominique Fynestboi
|Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by iamdurent(m): 12:43pm
It's death knocking at d door. You're too old sir.
Pls just die and do us all (Nigerians) a favour. We deserve better than this
|Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by Drinokrane: 12:58pm
iamdurent:
|Re: I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari by damilolammm: 1:30pm
Ibb Must Account For The $12 Billion Oil Windfall / The combination Pat Utomi And Donald Duke / 419: 30m Us Dollars From Citibank With Fake Doc.
