Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I Have Not Been Sick Like This Before - President Buhari (7624 Views)

“I Can Fall Sick Like Anyone Else” – Buhari / Buhari Is Sick, Has Meniere Disease (Ear Infection) - Premium Times / Traumatized Woman Drags Police IG, Solomon Arase Before President Buhari (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)



He say that this when he was having meeting with the government officials, he said; “I couldn’t recall being so sick since I was a young man, including in the military with its ups and downs,” He also said he do not remember when he had a blood transfusion last. He also added that whether he is alive or not Nigeria will still continue.





http://www.legendvibes.com.ng/2017/03/i-have-not-been-sick-like-this-before.html?m=1 President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday talk that he has not been very sick like this before.He say that this when he was having meeting with the government officials, he said;He also said he do not remember when he had a blood transfusion last. He also added that whether he is alive or not Nigeria will still continue. 4 Likes

10 Likes

Welcome Back PMB. Its my.birthday today, show.me some love guys 70 Likes 3 Shares

Na wa o

Reuben Abati's article about spirits in Aso Rock might be true 12 Likes

Age 1 Like

dejt4u:

Reuben Abati's article about spirits in Aso Rock might be true please stop this....You mean at his old age?please stop this thing..... please stop this....You mean at his old age?please stop this thing..... 7 Likes 2 Shares

my president, may you live longer. please take your time and rest. 7 Likes

I will never wish you dead, if not for anything but for the fact you are a family man and an elder. You deserve the healthiest life.

Get well Mr President 25 Likes 1 Share

I'm happy you returned but how well is what I don't know.



Thank God you admitted Osinbajo should continue in acting capacity while you continue your rest.



I'd suggest you be wary of the sheep in wolves' clothing who consider their interests and pockets at the expense of you staying alive. Life is previous, health is wealth. Time has come to listen to Aisha in the "oza-room" who seems to more about the cabals. 4 Likes 1 Share

Mr president sir;we all know you are an old soldier,and old soldiers never die, but just do yourself and this country a favour by resigning 4 Likes

Nah The Curse Of Nigerian Make U Siick Jare Baba 4 Likes 1 Share

fowosteppy21:

Welcome Back PMB. Its my.birthday today, show.me some love guys



H.B.D bro

WULLNP! H.B.D broWULLNP! 1 Like

Rockyrascal:

Mr president sir;we all know you are an old soldier,and old soldiers never die, but just do yourself and this country a favour by resigning

Sorry to say this is just the beginning unless you mend your wicked n devilish ways.. 2 Likes

LastSurvivor11:

Sorry to say this is just the beginning unless you mend your wicked n devilish ways.. eerh eerh

Old age couple with the stress of presidency 1 Like

that is because you're an old man doing the job oof a young healthy man. More reason you should retire. Even a young man jumping up and down, traveling left and right as you have been would definitely breakdown talk more of you. That's y we have something called retirement , so the elderly can relax until their dying day but you won't listen. God help you 11 Likes 1 Share

BoleynDynaSTY:

that is because you're an old man doing the job oof a young healthy man. More reason you should retire. Even a young man jumping up and down, traveling left and right as you have been would definitely breakdown talk more of you. That's y we have something called retirement , so the elderly can relax until their dying day but you won't listen. God help you True Talk True Talk 2 Likes

Baba you have not been old like this before plus you haven't handle Nigeria at this age too...... That seat shouldn't be for old men but young men,get well soon baba. 1 Like

Sorry baba

Larryfest:

Baba you have not been old like this before plus you haven't handle Nigeria at this age too...... That seat shouldn't be for old men but young men,get well soon baba.

Mr president come lemme lay hands and pray for you.....TAKE IT!!! RECIEVE, RECIEVE RECIEVE!!!! HOOOO BABABABABAABA. JAHHHH!!! You are healed sir. Go and sick no more

narrowpathy:

Mr president come lemme lay hands and pray for you.....TAKE IT!!! RECIEVE, RECIEVE RECIEVE!!!! HOOOO BABABABABAABA. JAHHHH!!! You are healed sir. Go and sick no more

But they said you were hale and hearty? 1 Like

folem:

But they said you were hale and hearty? Says hu? Says hu?

You better release Nnamdi Kanu and appease Nigerians which ur administration impoverished, torment or killed, otherwise...? 2 Likes

adadike281:

You better release Nnamdi Kanu and appease Nigerians which ur administration impoverished, torment or killed, otherwise...? ?

Lalasticlala Mynd44 Seun Dominique Fynestboi

It's death knocking at d door. You're too old sir.

Pls just die and do us all (Nigerians) a favour. We deserve better than this