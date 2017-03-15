₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Cost Of A Room Way Back In 1976 (Photo) by ALAYORMII: 11:05pm On Mar 11
Can you bring ursef to think that a room in Lagos once cost 2 pounds which is 4 naira.
|Re: The Cost Of A Room Way Back In 1976 (Photo) by SUPERPACK: 11:09pm On Mar 11
Another 1
|Re: The Cost Of A Room Way Back In 1976 (Photo) by PetrePan(m): 2:15am On Mar 12
I'm not surprise..op,you dont expect it to be much than now...even in the coming years,bills will be much more dan now
|Re: The Cost Of A Room Way Back In 1976 (Photo) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:23pm On Mar 14
Hmmmm... Dedicating this throwback thread space to tupac
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oZKHXWnshdM
|Re: The Cost Of A Room Way Back In 1976 (Photo) by dedons: 10:23pm On Mar 14
That was before Buharry and his team came to destroy.
|Re: The Cost Of A Room Way Back In 1976 (Photo) by HAH: 10:23pm On Mar 14
This is a lie Nigeria doesn't use pounds in 1976, Naira came into use on January 1, 1973
May be the receipt is for a hotel in another country definitely not Nigeria
|Re: The Cost Of A Room Way Back In 1976 (Photo) by Omojudy: 10:23pm On Mar 14
As the guy above me said Nigeria wasn't using pounds in that year. Moreover if true, eh even dey expensive. Two pounds for one month in a room way back then?
|Re: The Cost Of A Room Way Back In 1976 (Photo) by AngelicBeing: 10:24pm On Mar 14
That was when Naira has value and not now that it has nose-dived into Bar beach
|Re: The Cost Of A Room Way Back In 1976 (Photo) by DirewolfofStark(m): 10:24pm On Mar 14
At that time it was a lot of money.
|Re: The Cost Of A Room Way Back In 1976 (Photo) by oloriLFC(f): 10:24pm On Mar 14
Jimi must have complained then o
|Re: The Cost Of A Room Way Back In 1976 (Photo) by praisekeyzz(m): 10:25pm On Mar 14
HAH:ancient of days!
|Re: The Cost Of A Room Way Back In 1976 (Photo) by toluine56(m): 10:25pm On Mar 14
AngelicBeing:Exactly
|Re: The Cost Of A Room Way Back In 1976 (Photo) by TINALETC3(f): 10:25pm On Mar 14
Ws Nigeria using pounds b4? I hvnt heard of Dat b4, nice info
|Re: The Cost Of A Room Way Back In 1976 (Photo) by Etizz: 10:28pm On Mar 14
where una dey root all Dis treasure deyaoe come out from na
|Re: The Cost Of A Room Way Back In 1976 (Photo) by etinanguy(m): 10:28pm On Mar 14
Breaking news: our president is..................................
|Re: The Cost Of A Room Way Back In 1976 (Photo) by MrIcredible: 10:28pm On Mar 14
Nonsense!
The old generation has failed us woefully.
Greedy bastard wasteful savages. Generations of 55 to 85 years....
Most of this old fools enjoyed 24 hours electricity, free education amongst many others but they left us rots.
Useless old bastards.
|Re: The Cost Of A Room Way Back In 1976 (Photo) by DirewolfofStark(m): 10:28pm On Mar 14
oloriLFC:
COME OVER TO OUR SIDE SWEERY AND LEAVE LIVERPOO TRASH FOR LAWMA
|Re: The Cost Of A Room Way Back In 1976 (Photo) by ntrukpum: 10:29pm On Mar 14
so r u surprise?
|Re: The Cost Of A Room Way Back In 1976 (Photo) by ogbonti: 10:30pm On Mar 14
The receipt writer meant 1967 or 68, definitely not 1976... pounds was replaced by Naira in 1973
|Re: The Cost Of A Room Way Back In 1976 (Photo) by PaperLace(f): 10:30pm On Mar 14
HAH:Should I say busted
|Re: The Cost Of A Room Way Back In 1976 (Photo) by Young03: 10:31pm On Mar 14
And i pay 5k per month for ordinary mud house
chai bini city
|Re: The Cost Of A Room Way Back In 1976 (Photo) by Fourwinds: 10:32pm On Mar 14
TINALETC3:yes...even after independence., we still used it...naira came to be in 1973
|Re: The Cost Of A Room Way Back In 1976 (Photo) by emeijeh(m): 10:32pm On Mar 14
But as at '76 we had gone Naira and kobo
|Re: The Cost Of A Room Way Back In 1976 (Photo) by gbzed(m): 10:33pm On Mar 14
4 naira wouldn't be easy to come by back den
|Re: The Cost Of A Room Way Back In 1976 (Photo) by oloriLFC(f): 10:33pm On Mar 14
DirewolfofStark:get thee behind me Red devil!
|Re: The Cost Of A Room Way Back In 1976 (Photo) by Irishrena1(f): 10:33pm On Mar 14
Etizz:Root wetin. That was done just for the fun of it. Look at the paper (the receipt ), no trace of having been eaten by Rats or even dust mites. Or was this photo with this quality taken way back in 1976?
|Re: The Cost Of A Room Way Back In 1976 (Photo) by ednut1(m): 10:34pm On Mar 14
TINALETC3:bimbo spotted
|Re: The Cost Of A Room Way Back In 1976 (Photo) by Oluwasaeon(m): 10:35pm On Mar 14
TINALETC3:Really ?
|Re: The Cost Of A Room Way Back In 1976 (Photo) by point5: 10:35pm On Mar 14
Space booked...gan
|Re: The Cost Of A Room Way Back In 1976 (Photo) by emeijeh(m): 10:35pm On Mar 14
TINALETC3:Underaged Nairalander spotted!
|Re: The Cost Of A Room Way Back In 1976 (Photo) by Drazeen(m): 10:36pm On Mar 14
MrIcredible:
This generation is worse. Trust me.
|Re: The Cost Of A Room Way Back In 1976 (Photo) by frisky2good(m): 10:36pm On Mar 14
ALAYORMII:
Jimi Odumosu the famous producer?
